“The Lowdown” Coming Soon To FX, Hulu & Disney+ (2025)

Disney has announced details on a brand new series from FX called “The Lowdown”, which has follows the gritty exploits of citizen journalist “Lee Raybon”, a self-proclaimed Tulsa “truthstorian” whose obsession with the truth is always getting him into trouble.

The series has been created by Sterlin Harjo, who is behind “Reservation Dogs” and it stars Ethan Hawke, who is also an executive producer on the project.

“The Lowdown” tells the story of Lee, who lives and works in a rare bookstore tucked in the heart of Tulsa – a local refuge and unofficial community hub. While Lee’s no idealist, he’s fiercely committed to exposing corruption and unearthing the city’s hidden rot, even when it puts him at risk. His constant sleuthing pulls him deep into Tulsa’s underbelly – and often away from his 14-year-old daughter “Francis” (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), a precocious kid who’s inherited his curiosity and longs to join him on his adventures. His ex “Samantha” (Kaniehtiio Horn) is exasperated by Lee’s endless digging, but still sees the good in him – especially when it comes to Francis, the one thing they’ve never stopped showing up for.

When the publication of Lee’s latest exposé – a deep dive into the powerful Washberg family – is immediately followed by the suspicious suicide of “Dale Washberg” (Tim Blake Nelson), the black sheep of the family, Lee knows he’s stumbled onto something big. Following a trail of breadcrumbs Dale has left behind, urging someone to dig deeper into the circumstances surrounding his death, Lee does just that. What Lee finds is that “Betty Jo” (Jeanne Tripplehorn), the grieving widow, seems to be more interested in her brother-in-law “Donald Washberg” (Kyle MacLachlan), a gubernatorial candidate, than in her dearly departed. And powerful forces want to prevent Lee from learning anything more.

Lee has also gained the attention of a mysterious stranger who seems to appear whenever Lee least expects it: refined and suave, “Marty” (Keith David) shares Lee’s appreciation of great literary minds, and seems unusually interested in his investigation into the Washberg family.

See Also
10 Movies to Stream in October on Netflix, Prime Video, AppleTV+ and More16 Best Movies, TV Shows and Releases To Look Forward To In September 2023What's New on Hulu in August 20247 of the biggest Disney+ and Hulu TV show announcements from Disney Upfront 2025

This eight-episode Tulsa noir series is created by Executive Producer Sterlin Harjo, who also wrote and directed the pilot. Garrett Basch, series’ lead Ethan Hawke and Ryan Hawke also executive produce. The Lowdown is produced by FX Productions.

“The Lowdown” will debut with the first two episodes on the FX channel on September 23rd 2025, at 9pm, and it will be available the following day on Hulu and Hulu On Disney+. A new episode will premiere weekly each Tuesday at 9 pm on FX. The series has been confirmed that it will also be coming to Disney+ internationally, though no date has been revealed.

Are you looking forward to “The Lowdown”? Let me know on social media!

For the latest Disney+ news, follow us onTwitter,Facebook, andInstagram.

See Also
The 15 Best Things Coming to Hulu in May

“The Lowdown” Coming Soon To FX, Hulu & Disney+ (1)

Roger Palmer

Roger has been a Disney fan since he was a kid and this interest has grown over the years. He has visited Disney Parks around the globe and has a vast collection of Disney movies and collectibles. He is the owner of What's On Disney Plus & DisKingdom. Email: Roger@WhatsOnDisneyPlus.com Twitter: Twitter.com/RogPalmerUKFacebook: Facebook.com/rogpalmeruk

View all posts

“The Lowdown” Coming Soon To FX, Hulu & Disney+ (2025)

References

Top Articles
Conception Date for March 11, 2025 Due Date?
Key Brain Chemical Can ‘Pause’ Pregnancy After Conception
ENT and Allergy Associates hiring Medical Assistant Floater - Staten Island/Brooklyn/New Jersey in Iselin, NJ | LinkedIn
Latest Posts
Day 5 IVF Embryo Transfer: Timing, Grading, and Results
Male Infertility Tests: A Comprehensive Guide | NCCRM
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Kerri Lueilwitz

Last Updated:

Views: 5947

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (47 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kerri Lueilwitz

Birthday: 1992-10-31

Address: Suite 878 3699 Chantelle Roads, Colebury, NC 68599

Phone: +6111989609516

Job: Chief Farming Manager

Hobby: Mycology, Stone skipping, Dowsing, Whittling, Taxidermy, Sand art, Roller skating

Introduction: My name is Kerri Lueilwitz, I am a courageous, gentle, quaint, thankful, outstanding, brave, vast person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.