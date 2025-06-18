“The Lowdown” Coming Soon To FX, Hulu & Disney+ (2025)

Disney has announced details on a brand new series from FX called “The Lowdown”, which has follows the gritty exploits of citizen journalist “Lee Raybon”, a self-proclaimed Tulsa “truthstorian” whose obsession with the truth is always getting him into trouble.

The series has been created by Sterlin Harjo, who is behind “Reservation Dogs” and it stars Ethan Hawke, who is also an executive producer on the project.

“The Lowdown” tells the story of Lee, who lives and works in a rare bookstore tucked in the heart of Tulsa – a local refuge and unofficial community hub. While Lee’s no idealist, he’s fiercely committed to exposing corruption and unearthing the city’s hidden rot, even when it puts him at risk. His constant sleuthing pulls him deep into Tulsa’s underbelly – and often away from his 14-year-old daughter “Francis” (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), a precocious kid who’s inherited his curiosity and longs to join him on his adventures. His ex “Samantha” (Kaniehtiio Horn) is exasperated by Lee’s endless digging, but still sees the good in him – especially when it comes to Francis, the one thing they’ve never stopped showing up for.

When the publication of Lee’s latest exposé – a deep dive into the powerful Washberg family – is immediately followed by the suspicious suicide of “Dale Washberg” (Tim Blake Nelson), the black sheep of the family, Lee knows he’s stumbled onto something big. Following a trail of breadcrumbs Dale has left behind, urging someone to dig deeper into the circumstances surrounding his death, Lee does just that. What Lee finds is that “Betty Jo” (Jeanne Tripplehorn), the grieving widow, seems to be more interested in her brother-in-law “Donald Washberg” (Kyle MacLachlan), a gubernatorial candidate, than in her dearly departed. And powerful forces want to prevent Lee from learning anything more.

Lee has also gained the attention of a mysterious stranger who seems to appear whenever Lee least expects it: refined and suave, “Marty” (Keith David) shares Lee’s appreciation of great literary minds, and seems unusually interested in his investigation into the Washberg family.

This eight-episode Tulsa noir series is created by Executive Producer Sterlin Harjo, who also wrote and directed the pilot. Garrett Basch, series’ lead Ethan Hawke and Ryan Hawke also executive produce. The Lowdown is produced by FX Productions.

“The Lowdown” will debut with the first two episodes on the FX channel on September 23rd 2025, at 9pm, and it will be available the following day on Hulu and Hulu On Disney+. A new episode will premiere weekly each Tuesday at 9 pm on FX. The series has been confirmed that it will also be coming to Disney+ internationally, though no date has been revealed.

