The man at the centre of Stockport's story for two decades (2025)

'The time's right'

News Declan Carey Local Democracy Reporter 16:05, 22 Mar 2025

He's been at the centre of Stockport's big changes in recent years. Lib Dem Mark Hunter has twice served as leader of the council, along with a 10-year stint in Parliament as MP for Cheadle from 2005 to 2015.

But after a 45-year career in public service - which began in Tameside in 1980 - Coun Hunter has decided to step back from political leadership and return to the backbenches at Stockport council, where he will continue to represent the Cheadle Hulme South ward.

He's had a hand in all the big changes taking place in the borough recently, from tipping the balance of political power at the council, to overseeing the £1bn regeneration project that is transforming Stockport town centre.

During that time, he's won the respect of political opponents. But there have been huge challenges too, with a national housing crisis hitting Stockport and a council budget stretched thinner every year.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the time was right to refocus priorities, with more time for his family.

"You can always make a case to say you should carry on a bit longer, especially when things are going so well for Stockport in the great scheme of things compared to many other boroughs," he said.

"But I've got a long history of public service behind me, so I just thought the time's right to hand on the baton to a fresh face and approach."

The council will now choose a new leader for the first time since 2022, when Coun Hunter began his second stint in charge.

He was chosen to lead the Stockport Lib Dem opposition group in 2017, and five years later brought the group back to power under a minority administration at the council.

That gave Coun Hunter a second shot at leading the town hall, having previously led from 2002 to 2005.

Stockport council has been under no overall control since 2011, but under Coun Hunter's leadership the Lib Dems have continued to push for a majority stake, and came close to getting that at last year's local elections when they fell just one seat short.

The Lib Dems also recorded wins around Stockport in the 2024 general election, when two of Coun Hunter's then councillors were elected to Parliament in the seats of Cheadle and Hazel Grove, while Stockport remained Labour under Navendu Mishra MP.

Cheadle MP Tom Morrison credits Coun Hunter with being 'an incredible source of wisdom and support' during his time both as a councillor and now as MP.

"Mark Hunter has been at the centre of Stockport politics for the last two decades," Mr Morrison added.

"As leader of the council, the member of Parliament for Cheadle, a government whip, and the only non-Labour member of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority, Mark has been our borough's biggest supporter and strongest advocate.

"For me, Mark is the most influential political figure in Stockport's recent history and he has a legacy to be truly proud of."

Away from politics, Coun Hunter has led the council at a time of huge transformation in Stockport town centre. That has seen the completion of the £135m Stockport Interchange which opened in 2024, along with the two-acre Viaduct Park and new town-centre apartments.

Regeneration is also taking place at scale in other parts of the town, with projects such as the reopening of the Hat Works Museum, and the restoration of Weir Mill which is scheduled to finish in winter this year, led by Capital&Centric.

Accolades and national attention have followed, with Stockport named as the best place to live in the north west by the Sunday Times in March 2024.

Coun Hunter's administration has also faced criticism though, especially around housing and delays to the borough's local plan.

The wait for social housing in Stockport was revealed last year to be as long as 12 years for some, with around 8,000 households waiting for homes.

A council report from last summer also highlighted growing concerns with homelessness in Stockport, stating that an 'unprecedented' number of families were presenting as homeless in the borough.

Colin MacAlister, Stockport council's cabinet member for economy, regeneration, and housing, responded to concerns around homelessness at the time by calling for government action to support councils with the issue.

Stockport Lib Dems have been criticised over not having a local plan. The council's work to create a local plan was ongoing last year, with a draft prepared and the next step to go to public consultation last September.

But the plan was paused over uncertainty around national planning policy, after a change in government following the Labour Party's victory in last year's general election.

New housebuilding targets were proposed as part of national planning changes, with Stockport asked to nearly double the number of homes needed each year from 1,097 to 1,906.

Coun Hunter said at the time: "We absolutely accept the urgent need for the right mix of homes, including affordable and social housing, but there is no easy solution to this."

He added: "We will continue to work towards delivering a local plan which protects the character of the borough and which delivers the right homes in the right places, taking a ‘brownfield first' approach, using previously developed land."

Work to create Stockport's local plan has since resumed, with adoption scheduled for winter 2027/28. These issues have led to some fierce debates in Stockport's council chamber, often between Mr Hunter and leader of the Labour opposition, Coun David Meller.

Despite frequent adversarial debates, Coun Meller paid tribute to Coun Hunter when the council leader announced his plans to step down.

"Regardless of our political differences, there's no doubting his dedication to Stockport," Coun Meller said. "Leadership brings with it many challenges, and we recognise the commitment and time he has given to our borough.

"We are sure he will still continue to make a real contribution to the council in whatever role he has."

Looking at the wider issues facing local authorities, Mr Hunter shared some fears over the future of local government.

"20 years ago when I was first leader of the council, 2002 to 2005, we thought it was tough then, and there were never any easy or straightforward solutions, but my goodness me we're in a whole different world of pain these days," he said.

"I do think there is an existential threat to local government as we know it now in this country."

When he steps down as leader of Stockport council in May, it will bring another period of change at the council.

But his plans to continue representing his ward and remain on the backbenches will see Coun Hunter continue to be part of Stockport's future, in one form or another.

He also refused to close the door on other opportunities which may appear in the pipeline for someone like him with decades of experience in politics and local government.

He added: "I think I'll find it unusual to get used to the idea of being a backbencher again, but at the same time all things come to an end, it's time for me to make that move, and I hope it will be a good thing.

"A lot of people wait and then leave the council completely when they step down, but I'm not planning to do that.

"And who knows, after a lot of time commitment to public service there may be other ways in which I can help in the future, so I'm not closing the door on other opportunities.

"But there's nothing lined up, I'm perfectly content representing Cheadle Hulme South with my colleagues Coun Keith Holloway and Coun Helen Foster-Grime, that will more than keep me busy, I am quite confident about that."