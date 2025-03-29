The Manicure Lover in Your Life Will Love These Nail Polish Gift Sets (2025)

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back. Why Trust Us?
Are you looking for the perfect gift for teenage girls, or maybe in need of a cheap stocking stuffer idea this holiday season? The best nail polish sets are just the thing to gift the beauty-lover in your life—because they wouldn’t be caught out and about without their nails done.
A number of iconic nail polish brands like Essie, OPI, Zoya, and more, are offering amazing options in the nail polish kit department. So if you know someone who likes a different shade for every week, has been wanting to try out long-lasting gel polishes and dip powder manicures, or needs an option suitable for brittle nails, we have a nail polish gift set for everyone. And each is full of beautiful hues, sparkles, and shimmers that will take their nail polish game to a whole new level.
The best part? There are gift sets available for every type of budget. So you can go ahead and shop affordable options for everyone you’re gifting—even if you’re specifically on the hunt for a unique gift for the mom who has everything, or you need an easy gift for friends and co-workers (we even think one of these sets would make for an amazing white elephant gift!). Whether they stick to nude polishes only, have a taste for classic reds, or prefer a traditional French tip, there’s a nail kit out there that’s just waiting to get into (and onto) their hands.
Ahead, check out the most glamorous nail polish gift sets to shop—including picks from tried-and-true brands. And be sure to get yourself a set, too. You (and your nails) deserve it!
1
Editor’s Favorite Nail Polish Gift Set
JINsoon 3-Pc. Encore Collection Nail Polish Set
This nail polish collection from JINsoon has the perfect trio of colors for the holiday season (and all year-round!): a hot red, a subtle nude, and a sparkly rose-gold glitter. Plus, the double-patented formula is designed to be chip-proof, vegan-friendly, and 10-free—meaning that it doesn’t contain toxic chemicals like formaldehyde, toluene, and more.
2
Best Nail Polish Gift Set From Essie
essie Best Seller Kit
This set by legendary nail brand, Essie, is sure to please with four best-selling polishes. The universally loved shades include a creamy pink, snow white, terracotta rose, and steel gray—you seriously can’t go wrong with these colors.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3
Best Value Nail Polish Gift Set
Nicole Miller New York Mini Nail Polish Set
“I would consider this one of the greatest nail polish purchases on Amazon I’ve made so far,” wrote one satisfied reviewer. And with 15 glossy and beautiful shades, we can see why they feel that way! This nail polish set is perfect for a friend who loves creating multi-colored manicures.
4
Best Seasonal Nail Polish Gift Set
ZOYA Nail Polish, Quad: Tis The Season
With a 4.6-star rating, this holiday nail polish quad will keep their nails party-ready all season long. The set includes deep purple, brown, and two metallic purple and gold shades. The formulas are also vegan-friendly and long-lasting.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5
Best Luxe Nail Polish Gift Set
Deborah Lippmann Bed of Roses Nail Polish Set
The only thing better than giving your beauty-obsessed loved one a gift card to Sephora? Wrapping up this six-piece bed of roses nail polish set in a cute box so they can get a rosy-hued mani-pedi anytime. Among the shades, they’ll find full coverage and sheer options.
6
Best Long-Lasting Formula Nail Polish Gift Set
Olive and June The Winter Set 2021
Few things are as satisfying as a fresh manicure, and with this winter nail set, the recipient will be able to create new manicures whenever they please. The seven polishes have a salon-quality long-lasting formula that is “7-free,” vegan, and cruelty-free. Each brush has a wide, fan-shaped brush that makes painting super easy.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7
Best Gel Nail Polish Gift Set
LE MINI MACARON Gel Manicure Kit
Gel manicures are a go-to thanks to their staying power. And with this kit, the person on your list can create a salon-worthy nail look at any time. Featuring one gel polish, a macaroon-shaped light, one cuticle stick, and more—this kit makes it easy to save money and time without having to go to the salon.
8
Best Nail Polish Gift Set With Cuticle Oil
Pear Nova Holiday Essentials Nail Set
This holiday essentials kit features four luxury classic nail shades, a fast-drying topcoat, and cuticle oil to complete each manicure. We also love that the polishes come packaged in a beautiful pink and blue box.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9
Best Neutrals Nail Polish Gift Set
Static Nails When in Havana Nail Color Set
If you know someone who has fragile nails due to excessive acrylic use, give them this liquid glass nail lacquer set with polishes formulated with rich pigments and antioxidants to help nourish and promote healthy nails. The set comes with three gorgeous neutral shades and includes a clear primer and topcoat.
10
Best Bright-Colored Nail Polish Gift Set
Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish Galaxy Set
For a reasonable $42, they’ll get a seven-piece nail polish gift set featuring galaxy-inspired shades like Out of this Pearl, Saturn It Up, Neblue-la, and O-Zone You Didn’t. Reviewers have also noted that the polishes go on smoothly and last for about seven days without chips or cracks.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11
Cirque Colors Cosmic Discotheque Collection
Now 10% Off
This six-piece set of cosmically colored polishes was made for the creatives at heart. These polishes come in shades like sparking silver, glittering green, and bright pink-purple for a manicure that is out of this world (sorry, we had to!).
12
NAILS INC. Glow Naturale Nail Polish Duo
Now 30% Off
A two-piece set of natural rosy polishes for the person who’s more laidback is sure to please. The complementary colors included (sheer pink, pearlescent pink) are perfect for a super trendy “your nails but better” manicure. Each shade is long-wearing and rapid-drying.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13
Red Carpet Manicure Pro 45 Train Case
Keeping up with gel manicures can get pricey. Fortunately, this gel polish pro kit comes with everything they’ll need to complete their manicure at home, including a stylish and spacious train case to store the essentials. They’ll find a LED dryer, gel polish remover, gel polishes, and cuticle oil inside the kit.
14
Kiara Sky Mini Color Kit
Now 20% Off
If you know someone looking to dip their toes (or fingers!) into the world of dip powder manicures, this is the kit for them. Inside they’ll find the essential liquids in easy-to-apply brush-on packaging and four neutral or glittery powders to get started.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
15
Best OPI Nail Polish Gift Set
OPI Holiday ’22 Iconics Mini Pack
This set include 10 mini-sized nail polishes in classic shades like nudes, pinks, and dark fall and winter hues. These polishes are perfect for trying out a variety of OPI’s signature lacquers—and they make for great stocking stuffers!
Shauna Beni
Shauna Beni is the Associate Commerce Editor at Prevention. An NYC native and beauty product lover, Shauna has written for Beauty Magazine, Condé Nast Traveler, and ABC News. She enjoys testing out new beauty products, watching makeup tutorials on Youtube, and binge-watching her favorite shows on Netflix. When she’s not writing, you can find her taking Zumba classes at Crunch, trying out natural curly hairstyles, and giving her friends advice on what makeup and haircare products they should buy. Follow her on Instagram @Beni127.
Shannen Zitz
Assistant Editor
Shannen Zitz is an Assistant Editor at Prevention, where she covers all things lifestyle, wellness, beauty, and relationships. Previously the Editorial Assistant at Prevention, she graduated from the State University of New York at Cortland with a bachelor's degree in English. If she’s not reading or writing, you can probably find her frequenting the skincare and makeup forums on Reddit or hogging the squat rack at the gym.