The Manicure Lover in Your Life Will Love These Nail Polish Gift Sets (2025)

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back. Why Trust Us?

Are you looking for the perfect gift for teenage girls, or maybe in need of a cheap stocking stuffer idea this holiday season? The best nail polish sets are just the thing to gift the beauty-lover in your life—because they wouldn’t be caught out and about without their nails done. A number of iconic nail polish brands like Essie, OPI, Zoya, and more, are offering amazing options in the nail polish kit department. So if you know someone who likes a different shade for every week, has been wanting to try out long-lasting gel polishes and dip powder manicures, or needs an option suitable for brittle nails, we have a nail polish gift set for everyone. And each is full of beautiful hues, sparkles, and shimmers that will take their nail polish game to a whole new level.

The best part? There are gift sets available for every type of budget. So you can go ahead and shop affordable options for everyone you’re gifting—even if you’re specifically on the hunt for a unique gift for the mom who has everything, or you need an easy gift for friends and co-workers (we even think one of these sets would make for an amazing white elephant gift!). Whether they stick to nude polishes only, have a taste for classic reds, or prefer a traditional French tip, there’s a nail kit out there that’s just waiting to get into (and onto) their hands.

Ahead, check out the most glamorous nail polish gift sets to shop—including picks from tried-and-true brands. And be sure to get yourself a set, too. You (and your nails) deserve it!