The Matrix Revolutions - Wikiquote (2025)

The Matrix Revolutions is the third film in The Matrix series (see below). The film, a combination of philosophy and action like its predecessors, sought to conclude the questions raised in the previous film, The Matrix Reloaded. The film was written and directed by The Wachowskis. It was released simultaneously in sixty countries on November 5, 2003. It was followed by 2003 animated shorts compilation The Animatrix.

Everything That Has a Beginning Has An End.

Neo [edit]

[to the Deus Ex Machina] The program "Smith" has grown beyond your control. Soon he will spread through this city, as he spread through The Matrix. You cannot stop him. But I can.

Everything that has a beginning has an end. I see the end coming. I see the darkness spreading. I see death…and you are all that stands in his way.

I see the end coming. I see the darkness spreading. One way or another, Neo, this war is going to end. Tonight, the future of both worlds will be in your hands… or in his.

Bane/Smith [edit]

[to Neo] Yes, that's it, Mr. Anderson. Look past the flesh. Look through the soft gelatin of these dull cow eyes and see your enemy.

[to Neo, during their final fight] Can you feel it, Mr. Anderson? Closing in on you? Oh, I can. I really should thank you for it. After all, it was your life that taught me the purpose of all life. The purpose of life is to end.

Dialogue [edit]

Neo: You believe in karma ? Rama-Kandra: Karma's a word . Like " love ." A way of saying "what I am here to do." I do not resent my karma—I'm grateful for it. Grateful for my wonderful wife, for my beautiful daughter. They are gifts. And so I do what I must do to honor them.

Neo: I just have never... Rama-Kandra: ...heard a program speak of love? Neo: It's a… human emotion . Rama-Kandra: No, it is a word. What matters is the connection the word implies. I see that you are in love. Can you tell me what you would give to hold on to that connection? Neo: Anything. Rama-Kandra: Then perhaps the reason you're here is not so different from the reason I'm here.

Oracle: What did you do with Sati? Smith: Cookies need love like everything does. [laughs] Oracle: You are a bastard. Smith: You would know, Mom.

[Trinity, Morpheus and Seraph arrive at the Hel-Club entrance in a parking garage] Q-Ball Gang Member #1: You’ve got to be kidding… Q-Ball Gang Member #2: Holy shit, it’s Wingless. Q-Ball Gang Member #1: I get it. You must be ready to die. Seraph: I need to speak with him. Q-Ball Gang Member #1: The only way you’re getting through this door is over my big dead ass. Seraph: So be it.

[In the Hel-Club elevator] Seraph: There are no weapons allowed in the club. At the bottom of this elevator, there is a coat check girl, and if we are lucky, one man for checking weapons. Trinity: And if we’re unlucky? Seraph: There will be many men.

[At the Hel Club entrance] Coat Check Girl: Can I take your… oh my God.

[After a shootout they enter the VIP lounge] Merovingian: What in the hell? [laughs] I don’t believe this. [to the DJ] Hey. Hey! [to Seraph; DJ shuts off music] The prodigal child returns. L’ange sans ailes [Translation: The angel without wings]. Are you here for the bounty, Seraph? [Laughs heartily] Tell me, how many bullets are there in those guns? I don’t know, but I don’t think you have enough. Seraph: We only want to talk. Merovingian: Oh yes, I’m sure you do. You have fought through hell to do so, yes? I’ll tell you what I will do. Put down the guns and I will promise you safe passage out of here. Seraph: All three of us. Merovingian: Oh yes, yes. Of course. [Trinity, Seraph, and Morpheus surrender their weapons and are escorted up the stairs] Merovingian: [Laughs] Quelle bonne surprise, n’est pas? [Translation: What a fine surprise, isn’t it?] Who could’ve guessed we’d all be seeing each other so soon after our last meeting? The Fates are too kind. And since you, my little Judas, have brought them here, I can only surmise that the fortune teller has found herself another shell? Disappointing, but not unexpected. I do hope, however, she has the good manners to learn her lesson, and to remember that there is no action without consequence. And if you take something from me, you will pay the price. Seraph: You know why we are here. Merovingian: [Laughs] Come, now. What kind of question is this? Of course I know. It is my business to know. Some might think this a strange coincidence, but I do not. I am curious, though, as to how it actually happened. Do you know? Trinity: No. Merovingian: No? I didn’t think so. But it is always best to ask. Morpheus: We want to make a deal. Merovingian: [Laughs] Always straight to business, huh, Morpheus? Okay. I have something you want. To make a deal, you must have something I want, yes? And it so happens there is something I want. Something I have wanted ever since I first came here. It is said they cannot be taken, they can only be given. Morpheus: What? Merovingian: The eyes of the Oracle. [Laughs] I have told you before, there is no escaping the nature of the universe. It is that nature that has again brought you to me. Where some see coincidence, I see consequence. Where others see chance, I see cost. Bring me the eyes of the Oracle, and I will give you back your savior. That seems a particularly fair and reasonable deal to me. Yes? No? Trinity: I don’t have time for this shit. [A fight ensues, ending with everyone pointing guns at each other] You wanna make a deal? How about this? You give me Neo, or we all die right here, right now. Merovingian: Interesting deal. You are really ready to die for this man? Trinity: [Cocks the gun she is pointing at his head] Believe it. Persephone: She’ll do it. If she has to, she’ll kill every one of us. She’s in love. Merovingian: It is remarkable how similar the pattern of love is to the pattern of insanity. Trinity: Time’s up. What’s it gonna be, Merv?

Smith: Mr. Anderson, welcome back. We missed you. [pauses; looks around] You like what I've done with the place? Neo: It ends tonight. Smith: I know it does, I've seen it. That's why the rest of me is just going to enjoy the show because we already know that I'm the one that beats you.

Smith: Why, Mr. Anderson? Why, why, why? Why do you do it? Why? Why get up? Why keep fighting? Do you believe you're fighting for something? For more than your survival? Can you tell me what it is? Do you even know? [visibly agitated] Is it freedom or truth?! Perhaps peace?! Could it be for love?! Illusions, Mr. Anderson, vagaries of perception! Temporary constructs of a feeble human intellect trying desperately to justify an existence that is without meaning or purpose! And all of them as artificial as the Matrix itself, although only a human mind could invent something as insipid as love! You must be able to see it, Mr. Anderson! You must know it by now! You can't win! It's pointless to keep fighting! [Now clearly enraged] Why, Mr. Anderson?! Why?! WHY DO YOU PERSIST?! Neo: [Manages to stand] Because I choose to.

[The Architect and the Oracle meet in a park] Oracle: Well, now, ain't this a surprise? Architect: You played a very dangerous game. Oracle: Change always is. Architect: Just how long do you think this peace is going to last? Oracle: As long as it can. [the Architect starts to walk off] What about the others? Architect: [stops] What others? Oracle: The ones that want out. Architect: Obviously they will be freed. Oracle: I have your word? Architect: [contemptuously] What do you think I am? Human?

[Driving in the Matrix] Morpheus: Are you ready for us? Link: Almost, sir. They got some pretty ancient hacks here, we’re working on it. Did you find Neo? Morpheus: Can’t you see him? Link: No, sir. We were reading something but I couldn’t tell what it was. Neo: I can’t leave yet. [Trinity looks over at him] I have to see her. Trinity: Now? Neo: This is my last chance.

[In the Oracle’s kitchen] Oracle: That’s it. That’s the secret. You’ve got to use your hands. Sati: Why? Oracle: Cookies need love like everything does. Sati: Neo! Oracle: I was hoping to have these done before you got here. Oh well. Sati, honey, I think it’s time for a tasting. Take the bowl to Seraph and find out if they’re ready. Sati: Okay. [to Neo] I’m glad you got out. Neo: Me too. Oracle: So, do you recognize me? Neo: A part of you. Oracle: Yeah, that’s how it works. Some bits you lose, some bits you keep. I don’t yet recognize my face in the mirror, but… I still love candy. [Offers Neo a piece of red candy] Neo: No, thank you. Oracle: Remember what you were like when you first walked through my door, jittery as a junebug? And now just look at you. You sure did surprise me, Neo, and you still do. Neo: You gave me a few surprises, too. Oracle: I hope I helped. Neo: You helped me to get here, but my question is why? Where does this go? Where does it end? Oracle: I don’t know. Neo: You don’t know or you won’t tell me? Oracle: I told you before. No one can see beyond a choice they don’t understand, and I mean no one. Neo: What choice? Oracle: It doesn’t matter. It’s my choice. I have mine to make, same as you have yours. Neo: Does that include what things to tell me and what not to tell me? Oracle: Of course not. Neo: Then why didn’t you tell me about the Architect? Why didn’t you tell me about Zion and the Ones before me? Why didn’t you tell me the truth? Oracle: Because it wasn’t time for you to know. Neo: Who decided it wasn’t time? Oracle: You know who. [Points at the Temet Nosce sign above the door] Neo: I did. [Oracle nods] Then I think it’s time for me to know a few more things. Oracle: So do I. Neo: Tell me how I separated my mind from my body without jacking in. Tell me how I stopped four Sentinels by thinking it. Tell me just what the hell is happening to me. Oracle: The power of the One extends beyond this world. It reaches from here all the way back to where it came from. Neo: Where? Oracle: The Source. That’s what you felt when you touched those Sentinels. But you weren’t ready for it. You should be dead, but apparently you weren’t ready for that, either. Neo: The Architect told me that if I didn’t return to the Source, Zion would be destroyed by midnight tonight. Oracle: [Rolls eyes] Please… You and I may not be able to see beyond our own choices, but that man can’t see past any choice. Neo: Why not? Oracle: He doesn’t understand them – he can’t. To him they are variables in an equation. One at a time each variable must be solved and counted. That’s his purpose: to balance the equation. Neo: What’s your purpose? Oracle: To unbalance it. Neo: Why? What do you want? Oracle: I want the same thing you want, Neo. And I'm willing to go as far as you are to get it. Neo: The end of the war. [Oracle nods] Is it going to end? Oracle: One way or another. Neo: Can Zion be saved? Oracle: I’m sorry, I don’t have the answer to that question, but if there is an answer, there’s only one place you’re going to find it. Neo: Where? Oracle: You know where. And if you can’t find the answer, then I’m afraid there may be no tomorrow for any of us. Neo: What does that mean? Oracle: Everything that has a beginning has an end. I see the end coming. I see the darkness spreading. I see death. And you are all that stands in his way. Neo: Smith. Oracle: [Nods] Very soon he’s going to have the power to destroy this world, but I believe he won’t stop there; he can’t. He won’t stop until there’s nothing left at all. Neo: What is he? Oracle: He is you. Your opposite, your negative, the result of the equation trying to balance itself out. Neo: What if I can’t stop him? Oracle: One way or another, Neo, this war is going to end. Tonight, the future of both worlds will be in your hands… or in his.

[In the Hammer hovership] Trinity: How are you feeling? Are you all right? Neo: I need time. Roland: That figures. Maggie: Captain Roland! Roland: What’s up, Maggie? Maggie: It’s Bane. he’s conscious. Roland: Good. Maybe he’s got some answers.

[In the Oracle’s kitchen] Oracle: Mmm, I love that smell. I sure am gonna miss it. Seraph: Oracle. Oracle: I know, I know. Sati, honey! Take a few cookies and go with Seraph. Sati: Can I come back? I would like to come back! Oracle: I would like that too. Sati: So I’ll see you tomorrow. Oracle: I hope so, honey, I hope so.

[Outside of the of the Oracle’s apartment] Sati: I’m scared, Seraph. Seraph: Come. Sati: He’s following us.

Smith: Well, well, it’s been a long time. I remember chasing you was like chasing a ghost. Seraph: I have beaten you before. Smith: That’s true, but as you can see, things are a little different now. [to Sati] And you must be the last exile. Sati: The Oracle told me about you. Smith: Really? And what did she say about me? Sati: That you’re a bad man. Smith: Oh, I’m not so bad once you get to know me.

[In the Oracle’s kitchen] Smith: The great and powerful Oracle. We meet at last. I suppose you’ve been expecting me, right? The all-knowing Oracle is never surprised. How can she be, she knows everything. But if that’s true, then why is she here? If she knew I was coming, why didn’t she leave? [Sweeps plate of cookies off table] Maybe you knew I was going to do that, maybe you didn’t. If you did, that means you baked those cookies and set that plate right there deliberately, purposefully. Which means you’re sitting there also deliberately, purposefully. Oracle: What did you do with Sati? Smith/Sati: Cookies need love like everything does. Smiths: [Laughs] Oracle: You are a bastard. Smith: You would know, Mom. Oracle: Do what you’re here to do. Smith: Yes, ma’am. [copies himself onto the Oracle] Smith/Oracle: [Laughs maniacally]

[In the Hammer hovership mess] Bane: I really wish I could help, but I just… I don’t remember any of it. Roland: What about the cuts on your arms? Those cuts are more than one day old. Bane: Yeah, definitely. You’re right about that, sir. They look like they might be self-inflicted. Why would I do something like that to myself? Unless, of course, I wasn’t myself… but… if I’m not me, then who am I? Roland: Has this man been tested for VDTs? Maggie: Yes, sir, it was negative. But he is showing a lot of unusual neural activity. Some cross-synaptic firing as well as signs of recent trauma, with fresh fibrotic scarring throughout the cortex. Roland: I want the truth, I don’t care what it takes. Make him remember.

[In the Hammer main deck] [Man: Sir? We found her! Roland: The Logos? Man: Yes, sir. Roland: ‘Bout time we had some goddamn good news.

[Kid spills cart of ammo boxes] Mifune: What the shit is going on over here?! Kid: An accident, sir! I didn’t see… I’m sorry! Mifune: Who the hell are you?! Kid: I’m here to volunteer, sir. Mifune: What’s a pod-born pencil-neck like you doin’ volunteering for my corps?! Kid: I wanna do my part, sir! We gotta hold the dock! Mifune: How old are you, kid?! Kid: Eighteen. Mifune: Shoulda said sixteen, I mighta believed that! Kid: Okay, I’m sixteen. Mifune: Minimal age for the corps is eighteen, sixteen’s too young! Kid: The machines don’t care how old I am! They’ll kill me just the same! Mifune: Ain’t that the goddamned truth! Kid: Give me a chance, sir! I won’t let you down! Mifune: You do… you’ll find me and the machines have something in common.

