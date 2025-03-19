The Men’s Skincare Guide for Absolute Beginners (2025)

Are you a total novice when it comes to skincare? No worries at all - you’re welcome here. And congrats for taking the first step towards taking better care of your skin.

This men’s skincare guide is designed for guys who are new to the whole concept of “skincare”. Maybe you’ve only ever used a soap bar and shampoo - that’s the entire extent of your skincare knowledge.

No problem! That’s a great place to start from. And here you’ll find easy, actionable tips you can use to improve upon your current approach. With a little knowledge from this beginner’s guide to skincare, you’ll be poised to soon become a confident expert on the topic.

What’s the Goal of This Beginner’s Guide to Skincare?

If you want to go from 0-100 and fill your bathroom counter with all sorts of advanced creams and serums, this isn’t the men’s skincare guide for you. Here, you’ll find the absolute basics for the absolute beginner.

The goal is to create a routine that:

You follow twice daily, each morning and evening

Takes less than 5 minutes to complete

Is simple and easy to stick to

Offers a refreshing start and finish to your day

Won’t take up much space on your bathroom counter

Is travel friendly

Sound good? Let’s get started!

Wash and Moisturizer Every Day

Yes, it’s really that simple. All you need to get started with an effective skincare routine order is face wash and moisturizer. But the products you choose matter - make sure they’re right for your skin type.

Since you’re reading this beginner’s guide to skincare, chances are you aren’t super familiar with skin types - maybe you don’t know your own. For help with that, we’ve got a whole guide on identifying and treating your skin type.

But for the purposes of the absolute skincare beginner, let’s say you don’t know your skin type. In that case, you can follow this two-step routine designed for men with normal skin (it’ll work for other skin types too but can be tweaked to fit your needs).

Step 1: Wash

Recommended Product: Clarifying Gel Face Wash

How it works:

Its gentle coconut-based cleansers remove dirt and excess oil without totally stripping away all beneficial oil and moisture. Unlike most bar soaps and harsh face washes, it leverages natural ingredients that won’t irritate or dry out your skin.

See Also Skin Care For Beginners | Male Grooming Advice From Male Skin

How to use it:

Once each morning and evening, lather up a quarter-sized amount in your hands. Rub it gently all around your face, then rinse off entirely.

Benefits:

Instead of drying out your skin - like most soaps - our Clarifying Gel Face Wash leaves your skin clean and hydrated. It helps keep your skin clear, bright, and blemish-free.

Step 2: Moisturize

Recommended Product: Daily Essential Face Moisturizer

How it works:

Jojoba, hyaluronic acid, aloe, and other natural ingredients attract moisture to your skin, then seal it in to prevent dryness. The formula is fast-absorbing and oil-free, so it won’t feel thick or heavy on your skin and it won’t clog your pores.

How to use it:

Each morning and evening, after washing your face, apply about a nickel-size amount of moisturizer to your entire face and neck. Easy does it - you just need enough to cover your skin.

Benefits:

Our Daily Essential Face Moisturizer locks in moisture, keeps your skin full and smooth all day, and helps slow the development of wrinkles. You won’t look dull, parched, or saggy if you apply moisturizer regularly.

Small Skincare Tweaks Even Beginners Can Handle

To keep this beginner’s guide to skincare as simple as possible, we’re sticking to the two-step wash and moisturize routine. But, if you want to step up your results just a little bit more, here are some small tweaks you can make to this super-simple regimen.

Do you spend a considerable part of your day outdoors?

UV damage - which happens even on cool, cloudy days - is the main cause of early wrinkles. So if you’re outdoors most days, switch out your typical moisturizer for our Daily Defense Face Moisturizer with SPF 20. It hydrates your skin but also protects it from sun damage with mineral-based SPF.

Do you have shiny, oily skin?

If so, spritz your face with our Balancing Toner after washing but before applying moisturizer. This reduces oil, minimizes pores, balances your skin, and helps prevent a shiny, greasy appearance.

Do you struggle with razor bumps and shave irritation?

Many guys do. To prevent this, before shaving, use our Renewing Face Scrub. It exfoliates your skin. That deep cleans pores, softens whiskers, and allows for a closer, irritation-free shave.

Want to reduce and prevent wrinkles?

After age 30, most guys start to notice wrinkles due to reduced collagen production. To combat this, use our Revitalizing Anti-Aging Cream at night instead of your typical moisturizer. It’s a thicker, more advanced formula with additional nutrients and collagen boosting ingredients contribute to smoother, firmer skin.