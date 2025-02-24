The Mighty Patch Review - The Dermatology Review (2025)

The Mighty Patch — also referred to as your “blemish hero” — is a hydrocolloid acne patch created by Hero Cosmetics. This small patch is said to visibly flatten and naturally extract pimples overnight so that you can wake up to clearer-looking skin.

What are the Best Skin Care Products of 2024?

So is it true that one little patch can really help to eliminate a pimple overnight? To answer this question, we’ll have to dive into the research behind hydrocolloid patches. In this review, we’ll give you all the details on The Mighty Patch, including who it’s for, how it works, where to buy it, and more. We’ll also share Might Patch reviews so you can see what customers really think of this product.

Who is The Mighty Patch For?

There are actually four different Mighty Patches: The Original, Invisible, Surface, and Micropoint for Blemishes. Below we’ll explain the differences between each.

Mighty Patch The Original

Mighty Patch The Original is a medical-grade hydrocolloid patch that is designed to be placed on a pimple overnight so that the plant-based gel can gently absorb and trap the “gunk” inside the pimple. The patch naturally extracts pimples without hurting your skin, thereby allowing your skin’s natural healing to take over. There are no ingredients in Mighty Patch The Original, just the hydrocolloid.

Mighty Patch Invisible

Mighty Patch Invisible is thinner than the original — but just as strong — so that you can use it during the day to reduce the appearance of whiteheads. It works in the same way as Mighty Patch The Original.

Mighty Patch Surface

Mighty Patch Surface is an extra-large (60mm x 25mm) hydrocolloid acne patch that covers breakout areas to extract large pimple clusters in just 6 hours. Mighty Patch Surface can be used for breakouts on your back, neck, chest, butt, jawline, and more.

Mighty Patch Micropoint for Blemishes

Mighty Patch Micropoint for Blemishes is a microneedle patch with 173 Micropoints that deliver active ingredients directly where they need to go. These patches attack emerging pimples early, stopping them in their tracks. According to the brand, most people see results in just 1 to 2 patches, including: Smaller, flatter zit, easily-extracted whitehead, less redness, reduced pain, and faster healing.

The active ingredient in Mighty Patch Micropoint for Blemishes is 0.5% salicylic acid, a type of beta hydroxy acid (BHA). After entering the pore, salicylic acid exfoliates the pore lining and dissolves keratin, the protein that acts as a “glue” to keep dead skin cells together in the stratum corneum. This helps to clear pores of the dead skin cells that can lead to blemishes.

Another way salicylic acid helps to fight acne is through its antibacterial activity — it has the ability to neutralize the bacteria P. Acnes that is present in acne papules. Lastly, salicylic acid has anti-inflammatory properties and, therefore, can help to calm and heal existing blemishes.

How Does Mighty Patch Work?

The Mighty Patch is a hydrocolloid acne patch. But what exactly is hydrocolloid? And how does it work to treat acne? Let’s start with a little history on the use of hydrocolloid dressings.

In the 1980’s, hydrocolloid dressings were created to treat wounds. The active surface of the hydrocolloid dressing is coated with a gelling agent, such as pectin or gelatin. (Note: The Mighty Patch is not made with gelatin and, therefore, is vegan-friendly). The gelling agent creates a moist environment for the wound to heal while also drawing out the pus and fluid inside the wounds and suspending them on the bandage. Amongst the medical community, it’s widely accepted that moist wound healing is much better than dry dressings.

Similar to how a hydrocolloid dressing can help heal a wound, a hydrocolloid acne patch — like The Mighty Patch — speeds healing of blemishes by absorbing pus and oil from the inflamed spot while simultaneously maintaining moisture. In addition,The Mighty Patch helps reduce inflammation, protects the area from contamination by microorganisms, and minimizes scar formation. Not to mention that these patches prevent you from picking or popping a zit!

However, The Mighty Patch (or any other hydrocolloid acne patch) is only meant to be used on mild to moderate acne; not severe or cystic acne. Dr. Lavanya Krishnan, a board certified dermatologist, told Healthline that these patches are best for “treating the superficial kind of acne, like pus-filled bumps, blackheads, and whiteheads. It’s unlikely these patches penetrate to the level that will be able to help cystic acne.”

We recommend using a concentrated serum first. One product is Carrot & Stick The Acne Spot Treatment. It’s a potent, yet gentle treatment serum that targets acne blemishes.

How to Use Mighty Patch?

Use a gentle cleanser, toner, and moisturizer to hydrate your skin. After letting your skin absorb all the products, apply Mighty Patch. Once the patch has turned opaque, you know it worked. Take it off and discard the patch.

Where to Buy Mighty Patch?

You can buy The Mighty Patch from the Hero Cosmetics website (herocosmetics.us), as well as from authorized online retailers such as Amazon, iHerb, SkinStore, Target, Thrive Market, and more. The brand has a list of authorized retailers on their website.

How Much Does The Mighty Patch Cost?

On the brand’s website, The Mighty Patch Original costs $12.99 for a box of 36 patches, and $21.99 for a box of 72 patches. The brand offers a lower price if you sign up for a subscription to receive the box at intervals of 30, 45, or 60 days.

What is The Hero Cosmetics Return Policy?

The Hero Cosmetics return policy states, “We offer a 30 day return policy. If for some reason you did not love your Hero product, we are here to help! Please email us at [emailprotected] with your order number and reason for return and our team will get back to you to start the process. You will receive a prepaid shipping label for returns. Returns will be refunded the purchase price (minus original shipping).”

Is The Mighty Patch Cruelty Free?

Yes! Mighty Patch is cruelty-free and vegan-friendly. The Hero Cosmetics animal testing policy states, “We do not test on animals in any country, nor do we work with suppliers or manufacturers that test on animals. The products we create represent our values, including the belief that animals should not be hurt at the expense of good skin.”

Mighty Patch Reviews

The Mighty Patch reviews on the brand’s website are overall very positive. Mighty Patch The Original has received an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars after more than 1,000 customer reviews.

The positive reviews are from customers who appreciate that these patches prevent them from picking at their blemishes and love that they speed up healing of a blemish. For example, one 5-star Mighty Patch review says, “This product is so simple to use, it does the job especially if you use the patches during the day, when sometimes I would pick my skin instead the patch prevents me from touching my face and promotes healing!”

Another very positive Mighty Patch review says, “I struggle a lot with oily skin and constant breakouts. Most of them are hormonal (so cystic zits), but they eventually come to a whitehead and I can use the patch to cover them. It helps me to not pick at them, almost always reduces the size of the spot, and it doesn’t dry it out like most spot treatments. Like the instructions say, it works best on dry skin and whiteheads, especially ones that have already been opened.”

The negative Mighty Patch reviews are from customers who did not see the results they were hoping for after using these patches. Most of the negative reviews have one statement in common: the Mighty Patch didn’t work.

For example, one review says, “I have had these for about 3 weeks now and have tried them multiple times on different areas of my face and it does nothing.” And a similar Mighty Patch review says, “Doesn’t work. I tried it on multiple spots of acne, some of different types. Didn’t pull anything out and still had the same acne with no change in the morning.”

Our Verdict

Overall, we think that The Mighty Patch is a great option for reducing the appearance of existing whiteheads and allowing your skin to heal naturally.

Pros

Research supports the use of hydrocolloid patches for healing acne

Gentler than other acne spot treatments

Many positive Mighty Patch reviews

Cons

The Mighty Patch doesn’t prevent blemishes, it only treats existing ones

What Are Some Alternatives to The Mighty Patch?

If you’re looking for skincare products for breakout-prone skin, we recommendCarrot & Stick. Carrot & Stick maximizes the use of powerful ingredients and minimizes the use of superficial ones, resulting in advanced skincare solutions that help promote healthy, more youthful-looking skin. We recommend thisacne serum.

References:

Healthline “Do Those Pimple Stickers Actually Work?”