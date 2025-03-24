The Most Moisturizing Hand Creams, According to Our Lab Testing (2025)

Jump to: How we test hand creams

What to look for when shopping for hand creams

Why trust Good Housekeeping?

No matter what the season, I have a hand cream with (or near) me at all times to moisturize my dry skin and counteract any cracking, chapping or eczema patches that might pop up. Hand creams are created to "hydrate skin, leaving hands feeling soft and looking smooth and plump," says Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab Senior Chemist Danusia Wnek. "You should see and feel the results almost immediately." And dermatologists say repetition is key: "It's so important to keep hands moisturized, as they are subject to even more environmental damage than the face," adds Gregory Brown, M.D., founder of RéVive Skincare (ahem, frequent hand washing, constant wear-and-tear, winter chill).

But after working with the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab for over a decade, I know that not all hand creams work well — or work at all. Luckily, the GH Beauty Lab regularly tests hand creams in the Lab using instruments to measure skin hydration and with consumers in their daily routines to rate factors like ease of use, scent and look and feel of skin after application.



Best Overall Hand Cream for Dry Skin Curél Extreme Dry Hand Relief Cream Now 11% Off $4 at Amazon$4 at Walmart





Cons Key ingredients Glycerin, vitamin E, plant oils Size 3 oz. Fragrance None

“Cure” even the most dehydrated skin with Curél’s plant oil-infused lotion, the hands-down winner in our tests. Created to last through handwashing, it had one of the highest increases in skin moisturization ever measured in GH Beauty Lab testing. In Lab assessment with the Corneometer device, which gauges skin moisture levels, the formula raised hydration by a record 64%.

Though a few users said they would prefer a thicker texture, a full 100% of testers agreed that the lotion left skin feeling soft to the touch, and it scored high for soaking in fast and not being greasy.

Testers said: "It cleared up dry, scaly spots, and it stays on even when I rinse my hands," a user noted. Another tester who frequently washes her hands agreed: "I wash my hands at least a dozen times a day, and my hands felt and looked noticeably smooth."

Best Value Hand Cream Vaseline Radiant X Deep Nourishment Hand Butter $6 at Walmart$6 at Target





Cons Key ingredients Glycerin, shea butter, coconut oil Size 3.4 oz. Fragrance Warm, sweet

True to its name, rich and buttery Vaseline earned top marks in Lab evaluations for deeply moisturizing dry hand skin. The formula, blended with shea butter and coconut oil, was a tester favorite, receiving rave reviews for its “warm, vanilla-like” fragrance.

It elevated skin moisturization by a strong 56% in Beauty Lab Corneometer calculations, second only to the winner. The cream also rated best with testers for its “pleasant” scent.

Testers said: Two users called the formulation “thick and creamy” and “very moisturizing” (a few users said it felt oily, though). Another tester reported: “My friends asked to use it because it smells so good.”



A GH Beauty Lab test winner for even extremely dehydrated, wrinkled skin, Eucerin's formula with glycerin, urea and sunflower seed oil increased skin moisturization by an impressive 51%, according to measurements with the Corneometer device.

In addition, testers gave it high marks for spreading easily and loved that it's purse-sized. Another standout feature of the bargain drugstore formula is that it contains alpha hydroxy acids, anti-aging ingredients that increase cell turnover to smooth skin texture.

Testers said: "It left my hands feeling actually moisturized," one consumer tester reported. The compliments didn't stop there, with others saying it "felt silky," "made my hands smooth" and even helped moisturize cuticles. Note that some testers found it left their hands feeling sticky or oily after application.

Get anti-aging effects for the hands with Reserveage Beauty's formulation, recommended by former GH Beauty Lab Executive Director Birnur Aral, Ph.D. “This rich-textured cream soaks right into skin and makes hands immediately feel silky-smooth," she says. "Thanks to the encapsulated copper peptides in its formula, it is designed to also work over time and help build collagen in skin."

The icing on the cake? "It has a lovely scent which smells like a cross between cucumber and coconut," Aral notes. While it's more expensive than some hand creams, it does double duty and can be applied on feet as well.

Best Hand Cream for Winter Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Hand Cream $6 at Target$8 at riteaid.com





Cons Key ingredients Glycerin, fatty acids Size 2 oz. Fragrance None

This thick, glycerin-rich Neutrogena cream, ideal for winter, is dermatologist-recommended for a reason: In past GH Beauty Lab tests, it was a top-scoring formulation, increasing skin's hydration levels by 40.3%. It also rated well with testers for making skin feel soft and smooth and its pleasant scent, though some thought the formula was greasy.

Testers said: "The best hand cream I've ever used," one consumer tester raved. More positive user feedback: "You don't have to use a lot to make your hands feel conditioned," and "even after washing my hands, they were still moisturized," two commented.

Best Dermatologist-Recommended Hand Cream Karité Crème Mains Nourishing Hand Cream $36 at Amazon





Cons

Key ingredients Glycerin, shea butter, plant oils Size 3.4 oz. Fragrance None added (light natural scent)

Not only recommended by a dermatologist, this Karité hand cream was created by one, Naana Boakye, M.D., along with her two sisters, who source sustainably-harvested raw shea butter from their native Ghana. In GH Beauty Lab testing, the formula scored high for leaving hands soft and testers found that it delivered long-lasting hydration.

Lab Corneometer calculations confirmed that the cream raised skin moisturization levels by 39% over six hours after application. While the cream has no added fragrance, most testers didn't like the natural aroma, which some said was reminiscent of coconut. It is also on the more expensive side for a hand cream.

Testers said: Several users noted that it went on "smooth" and "spread easily." "My fingers were very dry to the point of peeling and this lotion helped them tremendously," a user marveled. Another said: "It provides lasting moisture and softness throughout the day."

Treat rough working hands to this indulgent, classic L’Occitane cream with a high 20% concentration of nourishing shea butter. It ranked above the rest at giving even chapped, cracked skin lasting smoothness and softness. The formula upped skin moisture levels by 32% in Lab Corneometer tests.

An impressive 100% of users agreed it improved the look of chapped and cracked hands, making them feel soft and smooth. Two drawbacks: A few users noted a greasy feel and the powdery scent was polarizing (some found it "too strong").

Testers said: "This will always be my favorite hand cream — I love how rich the texture is and how deeply it moisturizes," one GH editor says. "I have really dry skin and used to struggle with my knuckles cracking in the winter and when I worked as a server, this is one cream that changed everything for me." Healthcare workers who frequently sanitized their hands also raved about being “obsessed” with the “fantastic” cream.



Aveeno's hand cream, which contains soothing eczema relief active ingredient oat kernel flour and moisturizing glycerin, was a tester favorite in GH Beauty Lab testing. Consumers rated it highly for making hands appear smooth and absorbing quickly.

The fragrance-free formulation improved skin hydration by a notable 31% in Lab Corneometer measurements. It also performed well at applying effortlessly onto skin, not being oily and leaving hands feeling soft.

Testers said: "I loved how it spread easily and didn't feel greasy after," one remarked. "My hands felt smooth and moisturized." Another commented: "It made my hands look less chapped."

Pamper hands with Fresh's decadent formula based on plant milks like rice and linseed. In GH Beauty Lab assessment, 100% of testers agreed it left hands feeling soft and provided lasting moisture.

Lab Corneometer calculations showed that it improved skin hydration by 35% over six hours. Users also found the "natural" scent to be light and pleasant, although some felt the cream didn't absorb fast enough.

Testers said: Two users concurred that there "was a noticeable improvement in the moisture level of my hands," and "it did a really good job moisturizing my extremely dry skin, with effects that seemed to last several hours."

Best-Smelling Hand Cream Philosophy Hands of Hope Sparkling Grapefruit Hand Cream $13 at Ulta Beauty





Cons Key ingredients Shea butter, fatty acids, vitamin E, plant oils Size 1 oz. Fragrance Citrus

If a great scent entices you to apply (and reapply) hand cream, look no further than this Philosophy formula. GH Beauty Lab consumer testers gave it high marks for its citrus scent, as well as absorbing fast without leaving a greasy or tacky feeling.

Testers reported it softened their hands and Lab measurements showed that it was mildly moisturizing, delivering a 15% improvement in skin hydration. Plus, the small size can fit in almost any bag, so it's ideal for on-the-go application.

Testers said: Many users praised the "pleasant," "bright" grapefruit aroma. "Each time I applied the cream, my hands felt super soft, smelled great and left no traces of extra product," one revealed.



Best Travel Hand Cream Bath & Body Works Restorative Hand Cream $9 at Bath and Body Works





Cons Key ingredients Glycerin, plant oils and butters, aloe Size 1 oz. Scent Fruity-floral

This tiny but mighty Bath & Body Works hand cream is the perfect travel companion thanks to its compact one ounce tube. It ranked high in GH Beauty Lab testing for leaving hands feeling soft yet not sticky.

While 90% of users agreed that they liked the "floral and citrus" scent, some thought the aroma was "very strong" like "perfume." It modestly increased skin hydration, by 19%, in Lab Corneometer testing.

Testers said: “I liked the moisture it added to my hands and that it was silky without being greasy and tacky," a user enthused. Another commented that it "feels very luxurious and expensive and even works on my rough elbows."

Best Long-Lasting Hand Cream Soap & Glory Original Pink Hydrating Hand Food $7 at Target





Cons

Key ingredients Glycerin, shea butter, plant oils Size 4.2 oz. Fragrance Floral

Get the most from your hand cream with this concentrated Soap & Glory formula, packed with botanical oils (grape-seed, sweet almond, macadamia): A little goes a long way toward seriously softening skin long-term.



Lab Corneometer measurements showed that the cream boosted skin moisturization by 50% and it rated highly for providing lasting hydration. In addition, testers gave it a top score for leaving hands feeling silky. One drawback was the "strong" floral scent, which most users didn't find pleasant.

Testers said: “My hands are noticeably softer for several hours afterward,” a user revealed, and several noted that they only needed to apply “a very small amount.”

Best Non-Greasy Hand Cream Jergens Cloud Crème Hand Cream Now 17% Off $10 at Walmart





Cons Key ingredients Glycerin, hyaluronic acid Size 3 oz. Fragrance Fresh-floral

No sticky, goopy fingers with this "cloud-like" Jergens formulation, a cooling, featherweight gel with hydrating hyaluronic acid that won a GH Beauty Award. In Beauty Lab evaluations, it lived up to claims of quick absorption, a clean feel and not leaving a tacky film on skin. Note that while some users liked the fresh aroma, others found it unpleasant.

Testers said: “My hands felt hydrated yet clean, as if I’d washed them,” GH Beauty Lab Director Sabina Wizemann commented. Aral noted: "It made skin soft in an instant."

This great value Neutrogena hand healer, a top hydrator in GH Beauty Lab testing, features a gel-like formula that gives a refreshing, soothing sensation. In Lab Corneometer measurements, it raised skin hydration by a strong 40%.

Hyaluronic acid helps add and lock in moisture, contributing to its impressive hydration scores. It ranked well among testers for spreading easily on skin, though some thought it had a greasy feel and the fresh scent was polarizing.

Testers said: "It kept my hands feeling very soft, even hours later," one tester commented. Another said: "My hands were very smooth and felt refreshed."

How we test hand creams

In the GH Beauty Lab's most recent test of hand creams, scientists assessed each formula's ability to hydrate skin using the Corneometer (below), a device that measures skin moisture levels. They calculated a hydration reading of clean skin, then dispensed a controlled amount of each product onto testers' forearms. Six hours later, testers returned to the Lab for another measurement to determine which hand creams improved skin moisturization over time and by how much.

GH Beauty Lab scientists then recruited 98 women to evaluate the label-masked hand creams (below) and report back on their ease of use, texture, scent and how hand skin looked and felt after application. Finally, Lab results and consumer surveys were combined to find out which products performed the best. In total, the GH Beauty Lab collated 2,663 moisturization measurements and consumer feedback data points to identify the winning hand creams.

"Simple moisturization and sun protection are the best treatments for hands," Dr. Brown says. Here are other points to keep in mind when searching for the right hand cream for your needs:

✔️ For dryness and cracked skin: Seek out "humectants like glycerin and hyaluronic acid to draw moisture into skin, plus occlusive ingredients like shea butter and petrolatum that will seal moisture in preventing hydration loss," Wnek advises.

✔️ For wrinkles and anti-aging: "Alpha hydroxy acids like lactic acid in hand cream formulas will exfoliate dry, flaky skin and increase skin cell turnover to reveal more radiant skin," Wnek says.

✔️ For dark spots and discoloration: "Just like the skin on your face, the best way to prevent discoloration and sun spots is to protect skin when exposed to the sun," Wnek says. After your hand cream, "slather on a sunscreen or hand cream with SPF 30 or higher and reapply after washing hands," she suggests.

GH Beauty Lab Reviews Analyst Chiara Butler conducted the most recent hand cream test and provided testing data for this article as well as an expert review. She has years of experience as a cosmetic chemist, including formulating skincare products for a variety of brands.

GH Beauty Lab Senior Chemist Danusia Wnek conducted past hand cream testing. She has spent a decade overseeing the Lab's body and face skincare product testing, utilizing both lab instrumentation and consumer feedback.



GH Senior Beauty Director April Franzino worked with Butler and Wnek on this guide, reporting on GH Beauty Lab hand cream test results and expert insights. Franzino has over 15 years of experience researching, writing and editing skincare content, utilizing the expertise of GH Beauty Lab scientists and top industry professionals.

