The Most Stylish Personalized Gifts for Mother’s Day, from Star-Loved Tote Bags and Sunglasses to Custom Doormats (2025)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the best gifts is something that speaks from the heart. Unless you’re Dwayne Johnson (known for bestowing loved ones with cars), Keanu Reeves (famed for his epic wrap gifts) or a celebrity gifting expert, it can be a challenge to shop for people who love personalized presents. A nameplate necklace, crystal paperweight, beer mug or even a gift card with their name written on it might get the job done, but why not go the extra mile with a truly bespoke item that’s just as unique as them?

From iconic sunglasses and minimalist carryalls seen on stars, to cool birthday-inspired necklaces and sentimental style stapes, we’ve rounded up some of the most stylish personalized gifts that will arrive in time for Mother’s Day (May 11), Father’s Day (June 15), graduation and other upcoming celebrations. These custom pieces also make great gifts for weddings, bridesmaids, groomsmen or any other occasion that calls for more thoughtfulness beyond a mall kiosk. And if they’re into classic (and non-basic) name jewelry and home goods, we’ve got options for them too.

Related Stories LifestyleThe Best Amazon Alternatives for Shopping Online, Including Drew Barrymore's Go-To for Household Essentials LifestyleThis West Hollywood Hotel Continues to Put A-Lister-Loved Art at the Forefront

See our top picks below, from the Hollywood-loved Clubmaster frames (yep, you can put their name on it) and retro-cool doormats, to custom stationery for the paper enthusiasts and much more.

For more ideas, see The Hollywood Reporter‘s gift guides here.

Cuyana System Zip Tote $428 at Cuyana Cuyana’s best-selling System Zip Tote gets us compliments wherever we go — and so will mom when she carries around this monogrammable carryall from the minimalist accessories label seen on Meghan Markle, Angelina Jolie, Jessica Alba, Taylor Swift and other stars.

Letterfolk Tile Mat $75 and up at Letterfolk For those who love to throw a design-minded dinner party in a pinch, one of the best host gifts is Letterfolk’s customizable Tile Mat, which includes 150 vintage-inspired black hexagon tiles for spelling out welcoming messages, creating patterns and more. Gift it with your own design for an extra-personal touch — what’s cool is that they can rearrange the tiles and switch up their welcome mat for other occasions. (We suggest including a few tile packs, $12 each, to complete the set.)

Papier Custom Notecard Set $28 and up at Papier Stylish stationery enthusiasts (like Taylor Swift) will appreciate these personalized note cards by Papier. Printed on thick or premium card stock, the cards come in designs for every type of giftee, from dog devotees and graphic design lovers to those who love a simple monogram.

TOPDesign Embroidery Initial Canvas Tote Bag $17 at Amazon You don’t have to spend big on a personalized find. This initial canvas bag by TopDesign is one of the best gifts under $50; it also makes a great travel present or affordable custom gift for baby showers and bachelorette parties when filled with your guests’ favorite snacks and essentials.

Cameo Personalized Video Learn more at Cameo One of the best personalized gifts for pop culture superfans is a celebrity video from Cameo, which features stars from every corner of the entertainment universe. Harry Potter actor Tom Felton (above, left), Real Housewives‘ Bethenny Frankel and Lisa Rinna (above, right), Sesame Street‘s Elmo, comedians Kel Mitchel and Jon Lovitz, NFL legend Brett Favre and Dashboard Confessional frontman Chris Carrabba are just a few of the talents who can record birthday wishes, pep talks and other messages from the heart.

Sugarwish $25 and up at Sugarwish For the sweet-toothed giftee, Sugarwish is one of the best personalized gifts for anyone who loves cookies, candy, salty snacks, coffee or tea or wine (they’ve even got pet options). The gifting platform lets recipients pick their own treat — simply purchase a size (from Mini for $25 to the party-ready Deluxe for $99) and customize the message for your text or email eCard. Your loved one can choose their favorite, and their delivery will arrive in a charming gift box with your note on a printed card.

Weezie Short Scallop Lightweight Robe $158 at Weezie Weezie’s lineup of cozy personalized robes lets everyone in the family luxuriate in comfort and style. This charming scalloped style is made of soft and stretchy French terry and is finished with contrast piping. Personalize it with more than 25 monogram styles, icons or short phrases.

Hedley & Bennett Smock Apron Treating the top chef in your life? Hedley & Bennett’s stylish aprons — available in collab prints with Rifle Paper Co., LoveShackFancy and more —can be customized with monograms or a short 10-character line for an extra $20 to $30.

Yves Saint Laurent Engraveable Libre Eau de Toilette $165 and up at YSL Show your favorite fragrance lover how well you know them with an engraved bottle of their signature Saint Laurent scent. Choose between a monogram or a 14-character message; if they’re not into perfume or cologne, you can also gift them YSL’s engravable lipsticks, lip balms and mascaras.

Ray-Ban Clubmaster Classic Sunglasses $197 at Ray-Ban Give them the star treatment with Ray-Ban’s Hollywood-loved Clubmaster sunglasses that include free standard engraving (or get premium hand-painted customization for an extra $10) on the inside of the arm tip. The included case also comes with free engraving. (The brand’s many iconic frames have been seen in films such as Reservoir Dogs and Top Gun to no shortage of stars offscreen.)

Wonderbly <em>Where Are You? </em> Book $40 at Wonderbly It’s practically a fact that kids love anything with their name on it — and a personalized book from Wonderbly is sure to outdo that monogrammed toy box you got them last year. From time-traveling adventures to heart-warming holiday stories, there’s a tale for every type of little one (or grown-up) who wants to see themselves in the pages of a book. Options also include books in Spanish, French, Italian and Japanese; there are also options for moms, dads and more loved ones.

Baublebar Custom Phone Case $75 and up at Baublebar Katherine Schwarzenegger, Nina Dobrev, Shay Mitchell and Hilary Duff are just a few stars who’ve been spotted with Baublebar’s colorful custom phone cases. They come in fun jelly designs or soft and hard options and in a range of name or monogramming styles. (Note that it takes about three weeks to ship.)

Fracture Gallery Walls $84 and up Fracture For the screen-free photo lover, surprise her with Fracture’s custom glass prints in easy-to-hang options. The company offers a range of layouts to keep the guesswork out of decor, and their online design platform makes it easy to drag and drop photos. Choose from four 5×5″ squares and large rectangle trios, to 3×3 grids and more; you can also add frames. The company also offers one-of-a-kind prints and sets by independent artists. (Take 25 percent off your first order with code NEW25.)

Paravel Weekender Bag $245$325 Buy at Paravel For the jet-setter, a personalized weekender from eco-conscious brand Paravel is a fashionable addition to their travel kit. Add an embroidered or hand-painted monogram for $35 to $65.

Jewlr Baguette Scatter Necklace $394$63738% off Buy at JEwlr Stay close to their heart with Jewlr’s yellow gold Baguette Scatter Necklace, which is finished with three birthstones of your choosing.

Papier Recipe Journal and Recipe Cards Set $80 and up at Papier See Also Korean Star Don Lee’s English-Language Action Film ‘Pig Village’ Reveals Key Cast (Exclusive) Papier’s Recipe Journal and Recipe Cards are a fun and chic way to help moms (and other recipients) keep track of their culinary creativity. Personalize the cover and cards with their name and more.

HydroFlask Custom Water Bottle $28 and up at HydroFlask HydroFlask’s best-selling travel tumblers, wide mouth water bottles and other hydration essentials can be customized by color, cap, handle and more. Finish your personalized gift with a free engraved monogram or design, too.

<em>The New York Times</em> Custom Birthday Book $125 and up at Uncommon Goods Commemorate their birthday with this cool coffee table book featuring the front pages of The New York Times throughout the decades. The book spans at least 20 pages and the fabric-bound cover is personalized with your giftee’s name and birth date (their DOB must be in 2002 or earlier). Additional pages of noteworthy events may be added to the end.

Artifact Uprising Custom Layflat Photo Album $140.25 and up$165 and up Buy at ARtifact Uprising Artifact Uprising’s custom layflat photo album will always be there to give her a trip down memory lane — no app needed. Customize it by size, page count (20, 50 or 80), paper type and cover and monogram foil colors, then easily design it yourself using Artifact Uprising’s seamless drag-and-drop photo platform or have one of the company’s design specialists create a stunning layout for you. (Through April 16, take up to 20 percent off select Mother’s Day gifts with code MAKEHERDAY.) Still stumped? Opt for a gift card (available in $20 to $500) and let them create their own personalized treasures, from wedding photo books to framed prints and more.

Casetify Custom Bounce Suitcase $399 at Casetify From the company that protects your precious smartphone comes a new way to safeguard your stuff while traveling. Ensure your favorite adventurer‘s carry-on always stands out at baggage claim with Casetify’s new Bounce suitcase that can be customized by color, font style and design. Related: The Best Travel Gifts for Every Type of Adventurer

Michele Deco Two-Tone 18k Gold Diamond Watch $2,995 at Michele A vintage-inspired timepiece is a great addition to any stylish horologist’s wardrobe. For those just getting into the watch world, Michele’s luxe Swiss chronograph pieces are a great entry-level investment. The Deco two-tone 18-karat gold diamond watch features a classic mixed-metal look and link bracelet that can be swapped out with any of the brand’s other 18mm straps. Plus, engraving is free — personalize the back of the case with two lines of up to eight characters each.

Courant Mag:3 Essentials Dual-Device Charging Tray $150 at Courant Giftees with all of the gadgets and knick-knacks will love keeping their bedside table organized with Courant’s Mag:3 Essentials Dual-Device charging tray. Available in linen and leather, this sleek tech charger can be customized with a monogram for an extra $15.

Mark & Graham The Foggy Dog Collar For the pet parent (or for your own fur baby), Mark & Graham’s stylish dog collar comes in a variety of playful designs and font options.

Fenty Icon The Case Engraved Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick $22 at Fenty Beauty Add an inspiring message or reminder — or just their initials — to Fenty Beauty’s refillable lipstick case. (Don’t forget to add their favorite lip color to the set.)

The Birthdate Co. Birthdate Pendant $165 and up at Birthdate Co. Make your astrology aficionado‘s eyes sparkle with The Birthdate Co.’s custom-made pendant necklace, which is set with four gemstones and crystals inspired by their birth month and day. The 14-karat gold-plated charm will be engraved with their birthday, astrological sign and initials, and it comes on an adjustable 16- to 20-inch chain. If your recipient is more into fragrances or charts, the company also offers personalized birthdate candles, books, gift sets and more. Related: The Best Zodiac Jewelry for Every Stylish Star Sign

Aura Carver Mat Digital Frame $179 at Aura $179 at Amazon Go the extra mile and personalize one of Aura’s Oprah Winfrey-loved stylish digital frames for all of with their favorite photos — or pre-load images onto the device if your recipient isn’t tech-savvy. You can set up the frame with their Wi-Fi credentials so all they need to do is unbox and plug in. Screens can be used in portrait or landscape and Aura’s app makes it easy to add up to 10,000 photos (no subscriptions or additional storage purchases required), and the device’s AI automatically displays similar images side-by-side.



Shane Co. Petite 14-Karat Gold Signet Ring $350 at Shane Co. Shane Co.’s engravable petite signet ring — available in 14-karat white, rose or yellow gold — is a sparkling little token of affection for the jewelry lovers in your life. Add a three-character monogram for $60.

L.L. Bean Boat and Tote $40 and up at L.L. Bean Spotted on the arms of Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts and countless other stars, L.L. Bean’s signature Boat and Tote is a classic personalized gift that’s guaranteed to find itself useful. Choose from open or zip-top options, standard or long handles and monogramming ($8).

Monopoly Personalized Vintage Bookshelf Edition Board Game $70 at Personalization Mall Win over the heart of your favorite board game fanatic with a personalized Monopoly set that comes in a vintage-inspired linen book box that can be customized with up to two lines of text.

Custom Brass Door Knocker $74 at Etsy Bestow the new homeowner in your life (and give their abode some charming curb appeal) with a custom brass door knocker from Etsy maker NokNoks.

BaubleBar Custom Throws and Blankets $78 and up at Baublebar In addition to offering stylish custom jewelry, BaubleBar also makes cozy bespoke knitted throws and blankets ($78 to $108) that can bear your loved one’s monogram, first name or an initial. Choose from a range of playful patterns, colorful designs, neutral options and even styles for NFL superfans and Disney lovers. (For a limited time, get the On Repeat blanket on sale for $50).

Roam Carry-On Luggage $495 at Roam Roam’s suitcases can be personalized with their favorite hues — say, the colorway of their home country’s flag or beloved sports team. Customize the front, back, zipper, binding, wheels and carry handle, then add a monogram for a truly thoughtful (and flight-ready) finishing touch. Choose from a range of luggage sizes, including standard and large carry-ons, check-in bags and more.