The Multimedia Group and CDKN pay courtesy call on Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability - MyJoyOnline (2025)

The Multimedia Group Limited, in collaboration with the Climate and Development Knowledge Network (CDKN), has paid a courtesy call on the Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability, Seidu Issifu.

The delegation was led by Kwaku Owusu-Peprah, Channel Manager of Joy Brands, and Prince Ansah, CDKN's Country Engagement Lead.

The purpose of the visit was to strengthen partnerships with the Ministry in combating climate change, promote the dissemination of climate information, and build on the existing relationship between Multimedia Group and CDKN.

During the meeting, Senior News Editor from JoyNews, Evans Mensah, underscored the vital role of the media in climate change mitigation, emphasizing that collaboration between the media and government is a powerful strategy.

“As journalists, we witness and experience the impact of climate change firsthand. It is our responsibility to tell these stories, which is why we are partnering with CDKN and, hopefully, with the Ministry as well,” he remarked.

Prince Ansah, CDKN’s Country Engagement Lead, shared upcoming initiatives designed to support the Ministry and drive greater engagement from both climate scientists and the media in climate action.

“We are currently assembling climate scientists and media professionals nationwide to collaboratively share climate change stories based on scientific findings. We believe this approach ensures accurate and impactful dissemination of climate information,” he explained.

In his remarks, Seidu Issifu welcomed the delegation and outlined the Ministry’s strategic priorities.

He highlighted the establishment of the Climate Change and Sustainability Hub, a flagship initiative that will serve as a central platform for climate activists to share innovative solutions.

“This hub will focus on capacity building, public sensitization and awareness, SME training in green businesses, and research, ensuring a unified and strategic approach in our fight against this ‘slow killer,’” the Minister stated.

The meeting marks a significant step toward a more integrated and collaborative approach to climate action in Ghana. With the media, development organisations, and government institutions working hand in hand, the country is poised to make impactful strides in climate education, awareness, and sustainable development.

The partnership between Multimedia Group, CDKN, and the Ministry sets a promising precedent for future joint efforts in addressing one of the most pressing challenges of our time.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Tags: Climate and Development Knowledge Network (CDKN) Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability The Multimedia Group