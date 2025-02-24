The Nacre Octagon, by THE GAYE DEVICE (2025)

Kas By Seb Woff

Kas moved along the walkway on Sublevel 2 at a march, ignoring the viewscreens that flashed up every few metres to remind him that the transbelt had been calibrated to ensure all riders arrived at the correct time, in the optimum physical condition (physcon) for the best productivity capacity (prodcap). He caught the looks of some riders obviously judging him either for snubbing the protocols or impacting their zenday or, more likely, for being the son of a tapped out slogger and an outlaw kegger. He stopped looking into faces and concentrated instead on getting to the Arrow, which would take him out of the stale atmosphere of the sublevels and into the cleaner air of the commercial district. The lad had often wondered whether breathing could be more than a necessary chore. Drudgery had shaped too many of his thirteen years, probably beginning when his old man had OD’ed on JI22 when the kid was nine.

Originally and energetically prescribed by The Committee through Public Health programs to keep scrapers, sloggers and low staffers at ideal prodcap, the Joules Injection (version 22 – known in the sublevel vernacular as JIZZ) had eventually been proscribed when researchers tabulated the falling labour class birthrates and The Committee quickly grasped that a dearth would leave their social system top-heavy, with those at its summit having the furthest to fall. Unfortunately, the ban hadn’t been in time to stop Kas’s father’s addiction, but had precipitated the promulgation of physcon and prodcap improvements for the rest of society, such as the transbelt that the boy was currently stepping off having finally reached the Arrow terminal.

The transhub was awash with people traversing while bots and drones maintained efficiency and order. Transramps, shafts and vertipods carried commuters in every direction, and the youngster shuddered at the sea of bodies he faced but took a breath, squared his shoulders and marched into the fray. His commlink pinged as he passed through the archway of platform 46C, registering his arrival and removing the last sixteen credits from his account to cover the trip to see Otto Pegg. The boy stepped onto the waiting Arrow, admiring its sleek lines, pristine interior and ergonomic layout. He found a vacant window seat but as the skimmer set off, the view offered only the tunnel’s darkness disturbed by intermittent bright flashes and streaks of colour. Kas’s mind wandered.

He’d known he wanted something different from the age of seven and been sure after his dad’s departure two years later. His mother, a domestic assistance facilitator, had blamed his father’s addiction and death on unfair labour expectations. That assertion had later been refuted by the citizen tribunal which had caused her to be sanctioned for unproductive allegations. ‘They’d double tranq me, if they could,’ she’d told her then ten year old son, bitterly. ‘I’ll show them.’ Not long after that he’d seen the new tattoo on her wrist. The Powder Keg. The self-styled group of ‘Epidermal Agitators’ intent on getting under the skin of The Committee’s social order. Kas’s classes on the EdCom network had suddenly changed from enjoyable and challenging lessons geared towards preparing him for an academy placement test (and a shot at life on ground level with acceptance into the terra class) to offering tedious sublevel rote learning maths, algorithms and applied logic alongside a tailored version of history designed for him to cowed by recalling the fruitless struggles of his forebears and remembering the cost of rebellion. And then his mother had added insult to injury by suggesting that she’d saved her son from becoming one of ‘their puppets’ when he’d complained to her about it.

He had come to the realisation that he was a victim of his birth, his mother’s selfishness and his father’s weakness. Simple as that. And so he’d relentlessly and anonymously searched and researched message boards, chatrooms and weblogs in the hopes of finding an answer. His saviour had appeared seemingly out of the blue via an infotext. Someone who identified themself as JC had told him all about Dr Otto Pegg’s Re-form Protocol. Kas had explained that he was too young to qualify without parental consent, but then JC explained the Necessary Disenfranchisement statute, a legal subclause in the Caring Charter which released a child from parental control if that control might be proved unproductive or egregiously detrimental to the child’s development. The minimum age for the subclause to apply was thirteen years. The twelve year old Kas had waited like an ancient ticking timepiece, counting down until he could finally do something. Until the subclause kicked in. And yesterday it had. His thirteenth birthday gift to himself had been to register his application. A simple eForm that JC had walked him through online. The first step. Of course, it would have to go through the eNotary and some sub-committee, but with a Kegger for a mother it seemed certain, according to JC, that Kas would be eligible. If part of him regretted having outed her on public record, it was quickly smothered by JC reminding Kas of how her affiliation with the Powder Keg would deny any and all opportunities to her only son.

The interior of the Arrow carriage was suddenly bathed in a sunny glow as it emerged from the sub-level tunnels. The atmosphere in the speeding transport seemed to change with this new illumination. The faces of the travellers around Kas looked more relaxed, their frowns lifted and their eyes brighter. He could even feel his own features soften. Of course, the light outside wasn’t natural in the archaic sense of the word. The UV levels of the actual atmospheric air would have cooked anyone had they been exposed to it, but a series of filters, reflectors and refractors somewhere high above in the skymesh offered this approximated version of daylight.

The sub-level boy glanced to his right at the passenger seated across the aisle from him. Perhaps twice the boy’s age and wearing a light tan buttonless blazer over a black mesh shirt, light tan trousers, and ruddy brown soft loafers, the passenger’s wrist bore a mother-of-pearl bracelet. That and the small octagon of nacre embedded just above his left ear told Kas that this was a biodroid. A member of the terra caste with access to the more fulfilling jobs and higher social strata, and able to hold positions of influence on sub-committees and boards as well as having access to a wealth of opportunities, comforts and societal respect. Classy, relaxed and confident was how Kas viewed him, especially when compared with his own reflection wearing a faded neon t-shirt, black shorts and orange plastic kickers, not to mention the unkempt curls that bobbed about on his head in the skimmer’s window. He looked again at his neighbour and this time received a slight incline of the head and a raised eyebrow. Kas quickly turned back, embarrassed at having been caught looking but somehow doubly innervated to follow through with his plan.

Despite his impatience, Kas had to marvel at the clean pastel tones and pleasingly geometric structures of the commercial district when he arrived. Unlike the haphazard structures of the sublevel marts, offices and domiciles – all created over time, and added to or reduced as requirements and fortunes fluctuated – here all was built with clear organisation and aesthetic attention to its placement and purpose. Instead of carrying hard edges or sharp corners, all the buildings appeared to flow one into another, and were intermingled with hydroponically maintained shrubs and foliage, approximating what worldarchives.committee suggested the terra surface had once contained naturally. Kas inhaled the rejuvenating air and wondered for a moment if he would have known dysphoria had he been born up here. The glances he perceived on some of the faces of those more privileged nudged him to stop looking like a tourist and get where he was going.

Dr Otto Pegg’s office, according to JC’s directions, was somewhere in the concave glass structure Kas found a few minutes later. Standing between two convex stone edifices, the building’s glass front curved up and outwards a long way above his head, like one of the cresting waves he’d seen in archive footage. The entrance slid up as he approached, and he entered a vast atrium. Here the air carried a tang of citrus and the pinch of mint, both helping to slow his racing heart. The building rose in layers of curved balconies from which luscious fronds and vivid flowers cascaded. Above about twenty or more of these verdant levels, the structure was topped by a great glass dome beneath which hung an enormous steel hemisphere trailing shimmering ribbons of hammered metal. From the archives, Kas recognised it as a jellyfish and remembered reading somewhere that they were beautiful but could be deadly to encounter. He dropped his eyes towards the bank of turquoise glass vertipods carrying passengers to the upper floors.

‘Are you lost?’ asked a voice.

The boy turned to find a small greeter bot next to him.

‘Dr Otto Pegg,’ he told it, immediately adding ‘please’, in case that was how you were supposed to talk here.

‘Level four, unit seventeen.’

‘Thank you,’ said Kas, in case he should, and moved past the automaton and across the polished concrete of the atrium floor.

‘Level?’ asked a pseudo-voice as the boy stepped into an empty vertipod.

‘Four,’ he answered, ‘please.’

The pod swiftly rose without any sudden judder, unlike anything the boy had been used to before. (On the sublevels, you grabbed a hold of whatever looked like it was fixed if you boarded or entered any moving object.) The rising sensation was briefly exhilarating but was over as quickly as it had begun, with the pod coming to a smooth stop without any impact on its passenger.

When he stepped off, Kas found himself in a quiet corridor curving away to either side. Above the vegetation visible from the atrium, light flooded in illuminating the carpeted hallways. Numbers glowed softly outside each of the doors, and he found seventeen’s entrance as nondescript as those he’d passed. The contrast to the garish lights and fancy ads outside offices and shops on the sublevels was not lost to him. He raised his hand to knock but the door clicked and swung gently open before his knuckles had a chance to make contact. He stepped in to find a perfectly symmetrical curved reception desk which followed the shape of the wall behind it. A pair of ornate and colourful vases adorned the desktop and perfectly framed a beautiful woman with glowing skin and shimmering lavender hair. As he watched, she raised a manicured nail and tapped the edge of her netlinked blue vis-aids, changing the glasses from azure to clear and looking at Kas with amber eyes. He noticed the mother-of-pearl bracelet on her wrist.

‘Appointment?’ she asked, simply.

‘Erm, yes,’ he replied, stepping forwards, ‘with Otto Pegg.’

‘Pad,’ she instructed, tapping the desktop next to a small, raised black square.

This at least was a familiar requirement, and the boy placed his right forefinger on it. A beep and a hiss told him that it had scanned his print and taken a sample of his DNA. The receptionist looked down at the screen in front of her, back at Kas, raised her eyebrow and then looked down and touched the same screen, causing a hidden door to open in the wall behind and to the right of the desk.

‘Go through,’ she told him, and then tapped the side of her vis-aids to turn them blue again. As he passed, the boy saw the nacre octagon above her left ear.

Kas walked passed the desk and through the doorway into a large, clean, panelled room. To his right was a floor-to-ceiling white cabinet with glass doors revealing shelves of small, labelled cream-coloured boxes. Beyond this was an examination table along a wall beneath a large opaque window. To his left a man sat behind a desk, also looking at a screen. He had a shock of white hair, and he wore red circular vis-aids and a white lab coat.

‘Dr Pegg?’ asked the boy.

‘I am,’ said the man, finally looking up. ‘And you are Kasperl Adamak who is thirteen and legally disenfranchised.’

‘Kas… and yes… well, nearly disenfranchised.’

‘Bureaucracy is slow, but its outcome inevitable,’ said the man. ‘The question is, are you certain about the protocol?’

‘I… I think so.’

‘Remember, it’s your right to be whoever you want to be, and it was you who chose to come to me.’ He stood and walked around his desk. ‘Although the process may seem slow, my friend, and mildly uncomfortable initially, before you know it you’ll be counting the days until your next upgrade. And of course, you’re guaranteed a place on ground level throughout your treatment and beyond.’

‘I told JC I’ve got no credits.’

‘JC made us aware of everything. The Committee and our sponsor, L.F. Turchina, both have a vested interest in promising youngsters like you and want you to live up to your full potential, Kas. But you must be sure it is what you want.’

Kas looked at the door he’d come through and then pictured the receptionist and the passenger on the Arrow. He looked at the doctor and smiled.