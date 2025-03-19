The No BS Guide to Easy-to-Follow Skin Care for Men (2025)

Minimalist tips for any man looking to invest in self-care Share on Pinterest If you’ve been skipping out on skin care, it’s time to talk. You don’t need to do much to repair, protect, and even pamper your mug. We’re recommending the most basic adjustments for long-lasting results. Come learn how to combat breakouts, shaving irritations, and those fine lines that’ll creep out of nowhere. Plus, a little shine on the outside treats the inside, too. Here’s how to get started — or how to brush up your game, because there’s always something new to help buff up your glow.

A simple skin care regimen Share on Pinterest As with anything we do and expect results, skin care requires consistency. But developing a routine can seem daunting if you don’t know what to do or use. That’s why we asked Dr. William Kwan, a board-certified dermatologist in San Francisco, California, to streamline skin care. Here are the three most important steps he highlights, ones that men usually skimp on. 1. Cleanse One thing dudes have gotten right is not washing their face every single morning. This is because washing too much can ruin your skin’s natural oils. But this only works if you wash every night. We start each day with a clean slate, so why not let your skin end on a fresh note, too? Don’t let dirt and pollution soak into your pores overnight. Kwan recommends using a mild foaming cleanser before you shave to help reduce surface oil. As long as you don’t have sensitive skin, you can alternate between an exfoliating cleanser for an enhanced shaving experience and a mild wash. Pro tip: If you have oily skin, you can use a hot towel to clean your face in the morning. Splash with cold water for a refreshing boost. 2. Repair Our skin takes a beating over time, thanks to free radicals causing oxidative stress. Without going into a chemistry lesson, oxidative stress relates to our bodies’ negative reaction to bad things like: air pollution

"An antioxidant serum, for example, like vitamin C, is helpful to reduce damage and should go on in the morning underneath moisturizer," Kwan says. Apply after your shaving routine. Pro tip: Before bedtime, Kwan recommends a retinol cream for those in their 30s and up. "Retinol helps smooth fine lines and wrinkles," he explains. 3. Moisturize and protect In the a.m., follow up your antioxidant serum with a moisturizer that has at least SPF 30. Sunscreen isn't just for the beach or outdoor sports. Incidental sun exposure, like the time you spend walking to the train or sipping a beer on the patio after work, adds up and causes skin damage. At night, opt for a lightweight moisturizer without sunscreen. Pro tip: You don't have to moisturize at night if your skin isn't dry! Moisturizing is a lot like drinking water. Do it when you need it.

Managing skin irritation and eruptions Share on Pinterest Bumpy textures are usually the biggest concern guys face when it comes to skin care, Kwan says. He often treats men for razor burn, ingrown hairs, or pimples. Shaving is one of the most common causes of irritation, but a proper skin care routine in conjunction with shaving can improve skin. “Start with something simple, like a salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide wash in the shower daily,” says Kwan. This type of cleanser will help treat most bumps, like folliculitis, ingrown hairs, and acne. “I do recommend electric razors if you get ingrowns or too irritated from shaving. They tend to be a bit easier on the skin.” Should you choose salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide?

Do men really care about skin care? The market for men’s personal grooming products is projected to grow to more than $60 billion by the end of the decade. That stat should tell you that more guys are giving up outdated ideas skin care and pampering should be left to the gals. Research shows that skin concerns or disorders can affect self-image, relationships, and performance. But it’s never too late to develop a skin care routine. A master thesis out of Karlstad University in Sweden found that men, from ages 15 to 45, are taking control of their appearance and hygiene and embracing ideas of self-care. Guys are buying products as a way to solve skin issues and boost self-esteem. Working to solve skin concerns, if any, gives you a bit of control over them and helps you build confidence.