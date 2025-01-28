The Old Man And The Pain In The Neck (2020) Playlist

Ross Hauser, MD. When your neck feels like it cannot keep your head up In this article, we will discuss your problems of being able to keep your head upright. While there can be many causes for why your chin is in your chest, this article will focus on the cause as a mechanical problem coming from weakness and instability in your cervical spine, not only the neck muscles but the neck ligaments as well. As some of you reading this article are probably aware through your own first-hand experience, and through an eventual diagnosis of Dropped Head Syndrome or […]