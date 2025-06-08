The Penguin showrunner on future of the show and more spin-offs (2025)

While the hype right now is around James Gunn’s Superman, there are still a lot of unanswered questions surrounding the status of Batman – we’re talking the sequel to The Batman, a possible follow-up season to The Penguin, and even other villain spin-offs. So let’s see if showrunner Lauren LeFranc can clear some of that thick Gotham fog.
Appearing on Deadline’s Crew Call podcast, LeFranc – who serves as showrunner for The Penguin (she also wrote the premiere and finale episodes of season one) – teased that there could be more to come in that universe, although that will depend on a certain someone. “Beyond Colin, it depends on whether there’s a story that we can make richer than what we’ve already done…I’m in the process of exploring what that would be, if there will be more.” She would confirm that, story-wise, “I fully arced everything,” which does feel like the intent to keep The Penguin as a genuine limited series very well could remain the plan.
The Batman director Matt Reeves previously said he has had conversations with LeFranc about a second season of The Penguin, but of course, the biggest hold-up here would indeed be Colin Farrell, who has been open about how much he hated the makeup process, which took around three hours every morning. He, too, said that it would have to be an extraordinary idea that works parallel to Reeves’ vision, although even then it would be a tough sell for him to return as Oz Cobb in that capacity.
sponsored content
But just because Colin Farrell may not be willing to reprise Oz Cobb for a second season of The Penguin doesn’t mean LeFranc would be done with Batman, adding that she is “in early stages” of exploring the possibility of seeing other figures from the rogues gallery in a limited series format. Regarding who that could be, it’s all just fantasy now, although we can likely rule out Clayface, as he’s getting his own standalone movie in the DC Universe next year. We also don’t know which of Gotham’s villains will be featured in the planned sequel to The Batman, currently slated for an October 1st, 2027 release.
Do you think The Penguin should get a second season or remain a limited series? Which Batman villains would you want to see get their own spin-off series? Give us your top pick in the comments section below.
Source: Deadline
Tags: Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, The Batman, The Penguin
Latest TV News
TV Reviews
Stick TV Review: Owen Wilson led golf series is a fun sports story
Posted 1 hour ago
Marc Maron, Judy Greer, Mariana Treviño, and Peter Dager co-star in Jason Keller's feel-good golf comedy-drama.
TV News
The Penguin showrunner on future of the show and more spin-offs
Posted 19 hours ago
While we may or may not get a second season to The Penguin, showrunner Lauren LeFranc did suggest that another spin-off could be happening.
JoBlo Originals
Y: Marshals: Everything We Know About The Yellowstone Procedural Starring Luke Grimes
Posted 21 hours ago
From plot to premiere date and potential crossovers, here is everything we know about the CBS procedural spin-off of Yellowstone.
TV Trailers
Season two of Gen V gets first trailer; Chance Perdomo character’s fate teased
Posted 24 hours ago
The first trailer for season two of The Boys spin-off Gen V has arrived, with nods to Andre Anderson appearing multiple times.
Horror Movie News
Wednesday Season 2: The first 6 minutes unveils ritual magic, a TSA nightmare, and more for the return of the spooky series
Posted 2 days ago
Netflix has dropped the first 6 minutes of Wednesday season 2 online courtesy of the annual TUDUM celebration!
Horror Movie News
Stranger Things season 5, the last season of the Netflix series, gets premiere dates and a teaser trailer!
Posted 2 days ago
Netflix revealed the premiere date and a teaser trailer for Stranger Things season 5 at this year's TUDUM presentation!
TV News
One Piece reveals look at fan favorite Tony Tony Chopper, played by Mikaela Hoover; S2 arrives in 2026
Posted 2 days ago
A special look for season two of Netflix arrived at their Tudum event, showing off a new character that will take the show to new seas.
Horror Movie News
Squid Game season 3 trailer: the games continue on Netflix in June
Posted 2 days ago
Netflix has unveiled a trailer for Squid Game season 3, which is the final season of the show and is set to premiere at the end of June
Horror Movie News
Dexter: Resurrection gets a premiere date and a trailer!
Posted 2 days ago
Showtime has dropped the first trailer for Dexter: Resurrection, with Michael C. Hall reprising the role of Dexter Morgan
Interviews
Posted 2 days ago
We push boundaries and create animated carnage with Tim Miller, Jennifer Yuh Nelson, and Robert Valley for Love, Death + Robots.
Load more articles