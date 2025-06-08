The Penguin showrunner on future of the show and more spin-offs (2025)

Table of Contents
Latest TV News Stick TV Review: Owen Wilson led golf series is a fun sports story The Penguin showrunner on future of the show and more spin-offs Y: Marshals: Everything We Know About The Yellowstone Procedural Starring Luke Grimes Season two of Gen V gets first trailer; Chance Perdomo character’s fate teased Wednesday Season 2: The first 6 minutes unveils ritual magic, a TSA nightmare, and more for the return of the spooky series Stranger Things season 5, the last season of the Netflix series, gets premiere dates and a teaser trailer! One Piece reveals look at fan favorite Tony Tony Chopper, played by Mikaela Hoover; S2 arrives in 2026 Squid Game season 3 trailer: the games continue on Netflix in June Dexter: Resurrection gets a premiere date and a trailer! References

While the hype right now is around James Gunn’s Superman, there are still a lot of unanswered questions surrounding the status of Batman – we’re talking the sequel to The Batman, a possible follow-up season to The Penguin, and even other villain spin-offs. So let’s see if showrunner Lauren LeFranc can clear some of that thick Gotham fog.

Appearing on Deadline’s Crew Call podcast, LeFranc – who serves as showrunner for The Penguin (she also wrote the premiere and finale episodes of season one) – teased that there could be more to come in that universe, although that will depend on a certain someone. “Beyond Colin, it depends on whether there’s a story that we can make richer than what we’ve already done…I’m in the process of exploring what that would be, if there will be more.” She would confirm that, story-wise, “I fully arced everything,” which does feel like the intent to keep The Penguin as a genuine limited series very well could remain the plan.

The Batman director Matt Reeves previously said he has had conversations with LeFranc about a second season of The Penguin, but of course, the biggest hold-up here would indeed be Colin Farrell, who has been open about how much he hated the makeup process, which took around three hours every morning. He, too, said that it would have to be an extraordinary idea that works parallel to Reeves’ vision, although even then it would be a tough sell for him to return as Oz Cobb in that capacity.

sponsored content

But just because Colin Farrell may not be willing to reprise Oz Cobb for a second season of The Penguin doesn’t mean LeFranc would be done with Batman, adding that she is “in early stages” of exploring the possibility of seeing other figures from the rogues gallery in a limited series format. Regarding who that could be, it’s all just fantasy now, although we can likely rule out Clayface, as he’s getting his own standalone movie in the DC Universe next year. We also don’t know which of Gotham’s villains will be featured in the planned sequel to The Batman, currently slated for an October 1st, 2027 release.

Do you think The Penguin should get a second season or remain a limited series? Which Batman villains would you want to see get their own spin-off series? Give us your top pick in the comments section below.

Source: Deadline

Tags: Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, The Batman, The Penguin

See Also
On 'Jersey Shore,' Snooki sees pics of her birth mom. Deena calls her a 'Meatball'Is there a Season 2 of 'Your Friends And Neighbors'? Everything we know'The Righteous Gemstones' Season 4 ending explained: What in the heaven and hell just happened in the series finale?Did Taylor Swift Really Pay $1 Billion to Buy Back Her Own Masters? (Source)

Latest TV News

TV Reviews

Stick TV Review: Owen Wilson led golf series is a fun sports story

Posted 1 hour ago

Marc Maron, Judy Greer, Mariana Treviño, and Peter Dager co-star in Jason Keller's feel-good golf comedy-drama.

TV News

The Penguin showrunner on future of the show and more spin-offs

Posted 19 hours ago

While we may or may not get a second season to The Penguin, showrunner Lauren LeFranc did suggest that another spin-off could be happening.

JoBlo Originals

Y: Marshals: Everything We Know About The Yellowstone Procedural Starring Luke Grimes

Posted 21 hours ago

From plot to premiere date and potential crossovers, here is everything we know about the CBS procedural spin-off of Yellowstone.

Horror Movie News

Wednesday Season 2: The first 6 minutes unveils ritual magic, a TSA nightmare, and more for the return of the spooky series

Posted 2 days ago

Netflix has dropped the first 6 minutes of Wednesday season 2 online courtesy of the annual TUDUM celebration!

Horror Movie News

Stranger Things season 5, the last season of the Netflix series, gets premiere dates and a teaser trailer!

Posted 2 days ago

Netflix revealed the premiere date and a teaser trailer for Stranger Things season 5 at this year's TUDUM presentation!

TV News

One Piece reveals look at fan favorite Tony Tony Chopper, played by Mikaela Hoover; S2 arrives in 2026

Posted 2 days ago

A special look for season two of Netflix arrived at their Tudum event, showing off a new character that will take the show to new seas.

Horror Movie News

Squid Game season 3 trailer: the games continue on Netflix in June

Posted 2 days ago

Netflix has unveiled a trailer for Squid Game season 3, which is the final season of the show and is set to premiere at the end of June

Horror Movie News

Dexter: Resurrection gets a premiere date and a trailer!

Posted 2 days ago

Showtime has dropped the first trailer for Dexter: Resurrection, with Michael C. Hall reprising the role of Dexter Morgan

Interviews

Posted 2 days ago

We push boundaries and create animated carnage with Tim Miller, Jennifer Yuh Nelson, and Robert Valley for Love, Death + Robots.

Load more articles

The Penguin showrunner on future of the show and more spin-offs (2025)

References

Top Articles
23 Expert Hair Care Tips For Men | FashionBeans
30 Healthy Hair Tips for Men
50+ Ways to Style Long Hair for Men | Man of Many
Latest Posts
Hair Care Tips for Men - L’Oréal Paris
Must Try Men’s Hair Care Routine: A Complete Guide to Healthy and Stylish Hair
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Catherine Tremblay

Last Updated:

Views: 5972

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (67 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Catherine Tremblay

Birthday: 1999-09-23

Address: Suite 461 73643 Sherril Loaf, Dickinsonland, AZ 47941-2379

Phone: +2678139151039

Job: International Administration Supervisor

Hobby: Dowsing, Snowboarding, Rowing, Beekeeping, Calligraphy, Shooting, Air sports

Introduction: My name is Catherine Tremblay, I am a precious, perfect, tasty, enthusiastic, inexpensive, vast, kind person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.