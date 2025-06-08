The Penguin showrunner on future of the show and more spin-offs (2025)

While the hype right now is around James Gunn’s Superman, there are still a lot of unanswered questions surrounding the status of Batman – we’re talking the sequel to The Batman, a possible follow-up season to The Penguin, and even other villain spin-offs. So let’s see if showrunner Lauren LeFranc can clear some of that thick Gotham fog.

Appearing on Deadline’s Crew Call podcast, LeFranc – who serves as showrunner for The Penguin (she also wrote the premiere and finale episodes of season one) – teased that there could be more to come in that universe, although that will depend on a certain someone. “Beyond Colin, it depends on whether there’s a story that we can make richer than what we’ve already done…I’m in the process of exploring what that would be, if there will be more.” She would confirm that, story-wise, “I fully arced everything,” which does feel like the intent to keep The Penguin as a genuine limited series very well could remain the plan.

The Batman director Matt Reeves previously said he has had conversations with LeFranc about a second season of The Penguin, but of course, the biggest hold-up here would indeed be Colin Farrell, who has been open about how much he hated the makeup process, which took around three hours every morning. He, too, said that it would have to be an extraordinary idea that works parallel to Reeves’ vision, although even then it would be a tough sell for him to return as Oz Cobb in that capacity.

But just because Colin Farrell may not be willing to reprise Oz Cobb for a second season of The Penguin doesn’t mean LeFranc would be done with Batman, adding that she is “in early stages” of exploring the possibility of seeing other figures from the rogues gallery in a limited series format. Regarding who that could be, it’s all just fantasy now, although we can likely rule out Clayface, as he’s getting his own standalone movie in the DC Universe next year. We also don’t know which of Gotham’s villains will be featured in the planned sequel to The Batman, currently slated for an October 1st, 2027 release.

Do you think The Penguin should get a second season or remain a limited series? Which Batman villains would you want to see get their own spin-off series? Give us your top pick in the comments section below.