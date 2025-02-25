The Plankton Chronicles: Brotherhood (2025)

Title Card No. inSeason No. Title Writer Airdate

1 1 " In The Blood " Tommy Wiseau 11/17/19

A near collapse of Leader Plankton's long running regime is suspected to occur. To save his legacy as a ruler, a relative who goes by the name GreenDeath decides to blackmail Plankton into handing his throne away to him along with other co-conspirators. After questioning GreenDeath's NWO, Enslaved Sponge is then thrown into a battle to the death against Mercenary Krabs.

2 2 " Secrets " Tommy Wiseau 11/22/19

After being captured by a mysterious figure wearing a black ninja outfit, Enslaved Sponge lands into Rock Bottom where dead veterans of the war against Anti-Plankton are buried. Plankton upsets GreenDeath over GreenDeath's small decision to remove a few internment camps. GreenDeath sees Plankton as controlling so he than throws Plankton into a retirement home.

3 3 " Surprise " Tommy Wiseau 7/5/20

When a brave team of heroes rise up against the faces of evil, they discover some unsettling information, a plan to create a super weapon known as the Plankasauris along with plans to transform Plankton's family members into leech like creatures who fest on citizens turning them into zombies. Enslaved Sponge finds Mermaid Man's ghost who has put his spirit inside an AI program inside his belt after Enslaved Sponge gets electric shock therapy from GreenDeath's minions. Enslaved Sponge eventually takes on the identity of SoapSud Sponge who runs a team of heroes designed to stop GreenDeath.

4 4 " Brainless Part 1 " Tommy Wiseau 11/11/20

Being stuck and tied up by GreenDeath and his army, GreenDeath oversees the construction of the Plankasauris-Rex. Just when GreenDeath is about to announce world peace or "world pieces" as he calls it, he begins to infect his fellow citizens amass. GreenDeath is meet with a diplomat known as Hoopla who is working for the Order of the Blood. Attempting to flee GreenDeath's palace, SoapSud is forced to deal with a Zombified Krabs and the Plankton-Zombies who seek to invade bodies in order to transform them into Plankton-Mutants. After clearing off the zombie army, SoapSud is sent to a one on one battle against the mysterious Dark Baron while the others escape to the Coral Haven for refuge.

5 5 " Brainless Part 2 " Tommy Wiseau TBA

Dr. Eisenhower is still out there attempting to torture Plankton. Plankton is willing to escape the clutches of Dr. Eisenhower and Joe Polar. GreenDeath is attempting to upgrade his robot army to enforce the Zombie apocalypse and combat potential shape-shifting spies. The Dark Baron and SoapSud end their battle in a draw and SoapSud unlocks a new superpower related to Mermaid Man's belt. Shinobi Squirrel finds StrongShell Larry in the Kelp Forest and proves to be a great ally against the Plankton Bombers. Towards the end of the episode the encampment is overrun by zombies.

File:TBA.png 6 6 " Age of Pain " Tommy Wiseau TBA

Outlaw Star is out in the encampment of Coral Haven shooting zombies with his lazer gun. The survivors are still out there waiting to see if they are infected. The Order of the Blood finds and invites Soapsud to his cult that is led by none other than Prince Triton who is now King Triton who works along side his partner in crime Hoopla. The Order of the Blood are seen smashing bodies and taking people's internal organs and smashing them. Soapsud at first believes that the Order of the Blood wants to destroy the zombie menace. It turns out to be a lie. Plankton escapes with the Dirty Bubble as they attempt to find Manray's frozen body. Dr. Eisenhower allies with King Triton hoping for his science to be of use to find and stop Plankton. This is the final episode that was broadcasted on tv.

File:TBA.png 7 7 "Infusion" Tommy Wiseau TBA

Shinobi Squirrel spots one of Sir Sandy's favorite locations to hang out in. She starts obtaining flashbacks to the past regarding Sir Sandy's fate. In-between the time for Dr. Eisenhower's trip to the mine and Hoopla's arrival towards his tracks, Joe Polar departs and gives his holographic tiger to Dr. Eisenhower who then decides to use his magic glove which is fueled by chroma and scientific knowledge and then uses his knowledge of science to fuse the tiger with Hoopla. This strange experiment forms a singular being known as Beast Hoopla which is conducted by Dr. Eisenhower. Joe Polar who is enjoying his time alone in the retirement center detects a breach into the Mermalair, so he then re-summons his Holographic Tiger to do the bidding for him. Since this tiger has the mind of a living being, Joe Polar uses this opportunity to slack off and go to Leisure Village to rest. Inside the Mermalair, Plankton has yet to find out how to solve Mermaid Man's maze and riddle if he wants to revive Manray. The Tidal Rebellion starts to formulate an attack strategy and find new allies within a location titled Dead Mountain. Within Dead Mountain lies the mines for mining chromium metals to fuel machines that can fuse person with machine while at the same time be used to create advanced laboratory structures to mass produce Plankton Zombies as well as the Plasticmen. They encounter a set of slave traders who seek to use the mines for private profits. GreenDeath comes to the mining rig hoping to put some of his zombies and fish ready to become zombies to work.

File:TBA.png 8 8 "Caverns of Vengeance Part 1" Tommy Wiseau TBA

Plankton is about to awaken Manray and get his revenge on GreenDeath for stealing his position as ruler. The Mad Snails who are savage snails are seen around the mines defending their territory. Sulgister Gary has been subjected to a life of of becoming one of the Mad Snails who pillage the areas around them. Soapsud who has allied with Outlaw Star who knows the way out of the mines after the mission to sabotage the fuel source for people who process the rare power of chroma. After going deep in the Mermalair, Plankton has to deal with the Beast Hoopla, one of the beings who know how to use chroma. Dr. Eisenhower understands that Soapsud's special power is fueled by chromium and then he and Mermaid Man explain to the audience how the powers of chroma work. Being a specialist in the art of chroma while not being a chroma user himself, Dr. Eisenhower conducts his next experiment, a fusion of a random Plankton zombie and Sulgister Gary to form a giant shelled undead monster known as Molluinbrine of the Undead. Dr. Eisenhower then explains that Soapsud is a fusion of Mermaid Man who became an AI within his belt and Soapsud's body and that Mermaid Man is a chroma user who figured out how to beat death itself. Outlaw Star reflects on who built the mines and how he was once a miner for the Plankton World Order. He mentions that a strange fish in dark armor who carries a mystical sword was exporting the minerals to an unknown foreign land that did not exist in any world map. Soapsud recognizes Outlaw Star's contact with the Dark Baron seeing that he might be a chroma user as well.

File:TBA.png 9 9 "Caverns of Vengeance Part 2" Tommy Wiseau TBA

King Triton is facing off against Shinobi Squirrel who at the same time wants Shinobi Squirrel to join him and later the two start a conversation about Shinobi Squirrel and how two had an argument that tore Anti-Plankton apart overtime and building it up at first, but with nefarious self-centered goals in mind. New recruits that joined during the Chum Wars started to be converted into members of Order of the Blood and became blood thirsty savages who went to restore the way of the Dark Ages before Industrialization reshaped humanity. King Triton also mentions that he isn't from this realm and that he was once one of the ring leaders of a mysterious group known as the Triads before it became split apart. Barnacle Boy who went himself the mine to find a drill that will allow him to go into the Mermalair which he understands is being invaded due to a conversation with Mermaid Man prior to Soapsud's arrival who had sensed the activities of Plankton. Due to this mission being low priority, Barnacle Boy goes with StrongShell Larry to help make sure Manray does not return. Barnacle Boy finds himself dealing with his arch rival the Dirty Bubble and his past as a villain who ditched Mermaid Man after surrendering once he found himself helpless. After building himself back many years ago, he froze Manray once again before the start of the Chum Wars. Barnacle Boy attempts to stop the Dirty Bubble after reaching close to the frozen tar-tar sauce only to fail at stopping Manray who sends Plankton to attack Barnacle Boy. Plankton finds out that he is half-zombie and knocks Barnacle Boy unconscious sparing him telling him that he will not let him live next time if he refuses to work with him and become Barnacle Man. Once Plankton and Manray meet together, the two start to formulate a plan to take out GreenDeath.

File:TBA.png 10 10 "Blood Lust" Tommy Wiseau TBA

Molluinbrine of the Undead is taken out, creating a large shockwave that opens an entrance that allows our heroes to find a diplomat known as Based Squid. The feud against GreenDeath is about to begin, the nations of the ocean are slowly waking up to the Plankton World Order. A diplomat related to the republic of Ukuleleia has been spotted within the distance of Dr. Eisenhower's attacks on Soapsud. The diplomat asks why he is there and tells him about how his republic is under siege from within and was kicked out by corrupt senators who wanted a share of GreenDeath's power. Outlaw Star welcomes Based Squid to the Tidal rebellion. GreenDeath has decided that he needs to have a final say on who should control the world so he sends out Chumbot Dropships to carry various Plankton-Mutants of different kinds. The army is sent out against the peaceful republic of Ukuleleia, a republic founded by the descendant of Musical Squid. The Ukuleleians are in a total lock-down after hearing about the obvious lies about GreenDeath's attempt to bring peace. The corrupt senator, Squidnova was thrown out before he had a chance to install a Plankton-Zombie relative as a means to boost his control as a senator. The gang fight against a giant mechanized plankton zombie made of chroma known as DeathScar. DeathScar launches his missiles towards the three heroes as they find a way to find DeathScar's weak-spot.

File:TBA.png 11 11 "Treachery and Blood" Tommy Wiseau TBA

After having GreenDeath's coup d'etat be foiled, the Dark Baron takes the senator's soul telling Soapsud that he will meet again. Soapsud wonders why the senator was killed so quickly and the Dark Baron just let the Tidal Rebellion win against GreenDeath without a real fight. Soapsud later meets a squid who can sense the power of chroma within individuals who later finds out that the Tidal Rebellion has more than one person who can use chroma. This individual is rumored to be a spy working for an enemy unknown to Soapsud. Dr. Eisenhower shows King Triton a science fair within the captured underwater city of Vapodor Reef which is a town near Bottom's Up where he wants to capture some inspiring scientists to conduct some weapons of mass destruction. A few of the Order of the Blood are seen enslaving the scientists to help Dr. Eisenhower. Shinobi Squirrel, StrongShell Larry, and Barnacle Boy reunite after defeating their enemies in the previous episode and to then begin a long quest to follow Plankton and Manray's tracks which also leads to GreenDeath. Battling Triton and the Dirty Bubble has made the two tired and the shockwave from the fight in the mines has blocked a quicker path to Vapodor Reef, so they visit the small town of Leisure Village to discuss plans of finding a way to clear out GreenDeath's army before going to rest. After resting, Soapsud, Based Squid, and Outlaw Star begin sleeping in their location as well seeing that the coup d'etat has been cleared out. Dreams of another world begin to pop up. Orders conducted in the other world, Dimension Chrome, are given to the PlasticMan who is receiving orders in first person. The Dark Baron shows up again showing gratitude to the Plasticmen and starts talking to Mr. Krabs about the fate of the Triad Empire. The next morning, a plastic looking being shows up upfront of each of the characters as each of them separate as they sense a disturbance.

File:TBA.png 12 12 "Frozen Hate" Tommy Wiseau TBA

Soapsud wakes up, seeing that a crime as been committed. He starts to wonder what had happened last time. Every single person had heard the cutting of knives. The stories do not add up because everyone could be the killer. Soapsud excepts that Plankton-Ninjas might be nearby and chases after them. Shinobi Squirrel and Barnacle wonder why they were attacked as well. After a brief moment, the members of the Tidal Rebellion move on. Soapsud starts to train his superpowers with the Based Squid who is seeking to prepare a massive invasion against Planktopolis. Outlaw Star gains a new set of weapons to fight back. Shinobi Squirrel, StrongShell Larry, and Barnacle Boy decide to leave the villege. Upon leaving Leisure Village, Joe Polar spots Shinobi Squirrel and asks if she can star in his reality program. Barnacle Boy and Shinobi Squirrel agree to star in the program. Shenanigans are insured. Manray and Plankton work together to be the villains, teaming up to disrupt Polar's show. Plankton decides to sabotage Polar's channel by transmitting a virus. The rest of the show revolves around Manray and Plankton's epic battle with the Gaint Starfish. The Giant Starfish is a villain on the television program. He is armed with lasers and uses them to burn people and attack people. He seems to have a small cutout of himself in a milkshake machine. His intentions are to make giant milkshakes in which to feed the little people, "FROZEN HATE!".

File:TBA.png 13 13 "Neptunian Rage" Tommy Wiseau TBA

Dr. Eisenhower finishes making his newest invention, a machine capable of changing the weather at will, which can be used to “evict the neighborhood", so he can allow himself to pave over the wasteland. King Triton is pleased seeing that he can use it to boost the Order of the Blood's strength. Dr. Eisenhower and King Triton start to attack each other over the weapon and sends his minions to attack Dr. Eisenhower knowing that he is a spy for GreenDeath. Breaking the alliance, King Triton uses his mermaid magic against Dr. Eisenhower's experiments. King Triton then enacts his "Neptunian Rage" by using his own blood to splatter the internal organs in Dr. Eisenhower, which he then reshapes into a personal slave. Before the order are finished, he and his Order of the Blood make a walkout of the lab, which leaves the new Dr. Eisenhower and the order to get their stuff and go. When they are out of the inn, they are attacked by every security guard and fight back. Soapsud and Outlaw Star are finished with their training hoping to find the others in order to meet at a certain point to conduct the rebellion. While there are still no guards in the inn, Soapsud and Outlaw Star notice a strange man in a fancy suit and very rich looking who leaves the bar. But the guards let him go, and he leaves the diner to go off on his own. Soapsud and Outlaw Star meet the rich man who introduces them to his mansion. Plankton zombies attempt to invade the host and transform him into a Plankton-Mutant but the zombies are shot before they are given a chance. They discover that the mansion has become haunted as the weather is changing. The three attempt to leave the mansion and end their journey finding a quick way to Vapodor Reef. Plankton, the Dirty Bubble, and Manray decide to terrorize the nearest street they can find in order to spread fear. While conducting these vile actions, they come across Kelp Thing who asks to join their group. Manray then makes a declaration to form the alliance known as B.G.A.T.F.B.C., but they then decide to call themselves E.V.I.L. again.

File:TBA.png 14 14 "Diplomacy or Death Part 1" Tommy Wiseau TBA

Manray and Plankton seek out the soul of the Flying Dutchman in hopes to recruit him to their gang. The members of E.V.I.L. seek to find the Flying Dutman's ship. Plankton and Manray soon find the ship, and the ferrymen makes it clear that they must kill him before they can go aboard, which proves difficult when the Ferrymen is able to take control of several E.V.I.L members. Chum Solider Roderick has returned with a brand new arsenal with a new set of robotic Chumbots and Plankton-Mutants to face off against their enemies. Soapsud who has found a quicker route to Vapdor Reef has reunited with Shinobi Squirrel. GreenDeath makes it clear that anyone who does not befriend a zombie will be cut up and sent for a blood sacrifice. GreenDeath reveals that his Monster Energy Drinks are made of chroma which create a new team of super planktons ready to fight against the Tidal Rebellion. A faction of dissatisfied Plankton's who want a share of power are willing to find Plankton and work with him to take out GreenDeath so they begin to reprogram the Chumbots against GreenDeath before they are able to, they are imprisoned. The Plankton responsible has already founded a territory to serve Leader Plankton. Soapsud Sponge after getting rid of Triton's weather machine finally surrenders wishing Shinobi Squrriel peace after a long fight. Triton declares diplomacy and declares the end of the Order of the Blood. Soapsud Sponge who finally reunites finds himself at preparing for a three way battle between Leader Plankton + E.V.I.L., GreenDeath, and the members of the Tidal Rebellion.

File:TBA.png 15 15 "Diplomacy or Death Part 2" Tommy Wiseau TBA

A disaffected member of the Order of the Blood is moved to tear out his own heart which is soon replaced with a zombie minion. However he soon discovers that he has become too good at killing. He breaks off with his army and retreats, with a heart full of regret he begins a descent to redemption. When he returns to his headquarters he's set up on one of the former Plankton bases with his robot minions ready to follow him anywhere. He seeks to make amends to the cultists that he has lost and find solace. The Dark Baron reveals that he has Dr. Eisenhower's soul and gloats to the Flying Dutchman about the souls he has stolen. The Dark Baron sends out Dr. Eisenhower and he begins to unite with Joe Polar who is not concerned about the war at all. The Tidal Rebellion starts to make advances against the Plankton-Zombies, but have yet to clear out more land. Plankton and his family have decided that GreenDeath needs to leave. GreenDeath is prepared to sent out his greatest weapon yet, the Plankasauris which he plans to use to conqueror the ocean as a last ditch effort.

File:TBA.png 16 16 "Plankasauris-Rex" Tommy Wiseau TBA

Plankasauris-Rex is unleashed among the public. GreenDeath reveals that he can control the machine away from the machine as he has built a tower ontop of the Bucket of Evil that signals the launch of the Plankasauris-Rex. GreenDeath reveals that his master plan is to blow up the moon and start a nuklear war with the moonians in order to set up the Forth International where he can work with the moonians to bring flying saucers, the process of matter and energy, science, the revolutionary and working-class struggle in order to bring a new era of peace. Soapsud is intrigued at the idea of building a better world through a nuclear holocaust, but soon realizes that the moon people are in danger from the cannon. GreenDeath soon tells him, that will attacking him truely make him free from exploitation and enslavement. Soapsud continues his attacks against his army and starts to create a plan with the Tidal Rellion to stop a potential war against extraterrestrials.

File:TBA.png 17 17 "Red October Part 1" Tommy Wiseau TBA

The moon has turned blood red as a result of the attack along with the sky. GreenDeath decides that the rebellion must be crushed in order to bring his ideas to life. So he gets to work on executing a series of orchestrated terrorist acts on other planets. Soapsud, now driving a ship runs into a single pilot that fought him, now dubbed as “The Mechanical Plankton.” The pilot has a chip installed in his head to allow him to see the real enemy. In the following shots, we see how GreenDeath transformed some of his zombies into robotic ninjas. GreenDeath also created a small group of disciples who were particularly adept at lying and concealing information. GreenDeath starts assembling a team to join him. After this, he receives the information of his most prized lieutenant who has arrived at his base. There he sets into motion a plan to let the person become the most feared of them all. The new member is indeed proficient with the crafting of equipment. And he also has a conscience, as shown in the third shot of this clip. He starts informing on the movement of GreenDeath and the rebellion he created. The loyal soldier was a traitor. That he should be executed. But before he is killed he is given a final mission. To be sent back in time to stop the uprising of the horde that is prepared to spread across the ocean.

File:TBA.png 18 18 "Red October Part 2" Tommy Wiseau TBA

GreenDeath explains that he will not be able to stop the arrival of his friends. But he will be able to delay it by a few moments. He is needed for the success of the new planet. GreenDeath, now at the final stage of his plan, takes a tablet of the occult and plunges it into a bag of sea water. He then turns to his right, and takes a key out of his pocket. And holds it out to his great enemy. The key turns into a sword, its point burning in the blaze of crimson light. As the sword strikes, it rips through the center of the mechanical plankton’s skull. From inside its head, GreenDeath returns the power to the dark side of the moon. The devastation we see on the moon is what has started a new war. The scientists of the ship he was a part of start to die as the light from the moon arrives. The ship explodes. The only surviving crew member is seen bewailing over the dead bodies of the leaders. GreenDeath has now cemented his place as ruler of the ocean. The zombies return to their primal and aggressive forms as he has restored balance to the ocean. Leader Plankton decides to run an assult of his own against GreenDeath who discovers that GreenDeath is not who he thinks he is.

File:TBA.png 19 19 "Stranger Things" Tommy Wiseau TBA

GreenDeath reveals that he has another side to him, one that is alien and unknown after previously showing Plankton his raw might. Soapsud slices his arm revealing that GreenDeath can regenerate. GreenDeath asks if his creation is worthy enough to him down. Soapsud starts to question the idea of him being a clone of a clone. Outlaw Star has Soapsud's back in this battle against GreenDeath's true form. GreenDeath unleashes his extraterrestrial tentacles against Soapsud as his eyes turn a dark red. His face starts to turn yellow as well, Soapsud starts to see that GreenDeath might not actually be a Plankton, but a being from another world whose soul was inserted into a plankton. GreenDeath summons moonrocks from the sky to perform a meteor attack. He uses a squid form of his tentacles to attack Soapsud and pulls him into the sky. As he flies towards his enemy, he is fired into his solar system with a plasma cannon by his machine, causing the blast to be absorbed into the solar system. After the blast, GreenDeath continues to talk about himself being a clone of a monster being something more than a plankton and that he and his foes will have to face the time warp to trap them in a temporal loop for the rest of eternity. As he finishes talking, Soapsud gets in the way to slow down his pursuit of his enemy as he says, "we only have one minute left." Shinobi Squrriel attempts to kill Outlaw Star to reveal her true colors as the killer. Outlaw Star blocks the attack and sends Shinobi Squrriel to the Ghost Age with Soapsud.

File:TBA.png 20 20 "Afraid Of Death" Tommy Wiseau TBA

After dealing the final blow against GreenDeath, the battle then takes them to a place known as the Ghost Age, where GreenDeath's soul is eventually slain and merged with a being known as the Architect. SoapSud wonders what the Ghost Age really is. He meets the Dark Baron who hints who he might really be. Soapsud wonders if the Baron could be Squidward after finding the second volume to the secrets of the Illuminati and the Cephalopod Lodge. Soapsud wanders around and finds out that he himself is dead and that he himself is a clone of the original Soapsud. Soapsud isn't the only one dead, he also discovers that Shinobi Squrriel has also been killed as well. Soapsud wonders if he was the killer behind his friends, but soon figures out that another killer is out the loose. The fake Shinobi Squrriel asks to be reunited as Schwab and Malleret. Malleret tells him to revert back into his normal form, but Soapsud is unable to change his form. Malleret then finds out that when Schwab was working for Leader Plankton during the Chum Wars, Leader Plankton figured out how to trap his soul into a clone of the original Soapsud to keep him as a prisoner. He had created a fake reality for Soapsud, one that was stale and dry so he became unable to question what was really going on. Being upset, Malleret attempts to shoot Soapsud who is fazed by this new information hoping to turn him back into a Plasticman. He starts to wonder who is real and who is a Plasticman. The two go further into the Ghost Age where the Baron is standing guarding a being known as the Architect, a being that looks like a demonic lovecraftian horror with a Starfish texture.

File:TBA.png 21 21 "Into the Ghost Age Part 1" Tommy Wiseau TBA

The Baron tells Soapsud that he had always hated Squidward and that he can't be trusted. Soapsud still trying to figure out who he is starts to slash his head, unmasking him as none other than the old man from the first episode. He tells him that he was a witness and a co conspirator of the collapse of the Cephalopod Lodge. He tells Soapsud that he was sent to 4.3 billion BC to rot to death under the orders of Mr. Krabs. His rage and weaponry allowed him to escape the fate that most dead souls face, being recycled or used as fuel to fuel the being known as the Architect. Malleret comes up with a plan to activate the Architect who has been locked up by the Baron so it does not destory the universe. The Baron mentions that if one merges with the Architect they will be reborn as the universe's creator, but since the architect has been split in half and in several parts, it will only attack them instead.

File:TBA.png 22 22 "Into the Ghost Age Part 2" Tommy Wiseau TBA

SoapSud faces off against Malleret who faces off against the old man. It is a three way duel to the death. The Architect is sent back into chains so it will not awaken. Soapsud uses all that he can against his foes. He discovers yet another new power using the ghost energy surrounding him. Soapsud harnesses this power at the best ability he can. Outlaw Star is seen holding off against GreenDeath's zombie forces in the mortal world. The Zombie menances are forming a mind of their own without GreenDeath in power at least until they start obeying the incompete Architect whose soul has been merged with GreenDeath. Outlaw Star and Strongshell Larry work together to face off the zombie army.

File:TBA.png 23 23 "Into the Ghost Age Part 3" Tommy Wiseau TBA

Soapsud must go inside the Architect in order to stop GreenDeath and root him out of the entity. Soapsud finds GreenDeath's soul and purges it. GreenDeath claims that he has gained more than enough power to take control of the ocean. GreenDeath snaps his finger killing all of his zombie followers leaving only the robots alive. The power is absorbed making him twice as strong. Soapsud figures out a way to take out the core. Malleret escapes seeing the machine as too deadly to deal with and tries to contain it. The Architect attempts to escape the Ghost Age and merge with the physical world attempting to do damage. The entity hurts Outlaw Star who is still facing off against the zombie hordes. Soon enough, the final blow is delt to GreenDeath, eliminating his final form once and for all. The Souls turn to dust and the sky is filled with glitter.

File:TBA.png 24 24 "Into the Ghost Age Part 4" Tommy Wiseau TBA