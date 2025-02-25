The Plankton Chronicles: Brotherhood (2025)

|Fanon-of-Fanon Series
The Plankton Chronicles - Brotherhood is in no way related to Coral Productions's The Plankton Chronicles canon. It is a fanon series that was formed BY THE PEOPLE, FOR THE PEOPLE, and will NOT PERISH FROM THE EARTH.
Rated PG-13 for: frequent strong language and violence.
The Plankton Chronicles: Brotherhood Created by Tommy Wiseau Original run November 18, 2019 - March 30, 2021 approx. Opening theme "Virus" - Iron Maiden Genre Black comedy Format Animated series # of seasons 4 # of episodes 5 (written) 100 (description only) Starring Leader Plankton, Soapsud Sponge Spin-off status Airing Writer(s) Tommy Wiseau, FridayNightStar2, Tetsuya Nomura Production company Coral Productions, Squidwork Title card creator(s) Tommy Wiseau Preceded by Leader Plankton!, The Plankton Chronicles Followed by SpongeBob Dimensions
Plot[]
In an unknown amount of time in the future within an alternative timeline in which a version of Plankton known as Leader Plankton had taken over the ocean from day one, starts to retire due to a number of complicated tensions surrounding him that began right after he failed his invasion with an alternative Universe Bikini Bottom. Plankton's failed invasion created a weak spot for his empire that led to a start of another war known as the Chum Wars where different bloodlines belonging to different tribes of Plankton fought for the throne. After being stressed out over consistent losing battles, Plankton hands his position as ruler. Due to Plankton's decision, he hands his position of ruler to a "trustwrothy" member of the Plankton family tree known as GreenDeath who then decides to make all members of his entire family tree that are willing to accept the new ruler finish taking over the world. Enslaved Sponge, a known slave to Plankton's empire and distant ancestor to Black Sponge, starts to witness Plankton's strange transferring of power. A rebellion starts to prop up in GreenDeath's empire afterwards, which slowly transforms into a messy conflict involving Pro-Plankton forces, Pro-GreenDeath forces, and various rebel groups that transforms the land into an endless war.
Differences[]
- Characters are future versions of Leader Plankton's characters possibly 20-50 years in the future after the events of a possible but noncanon version of the unaired Leader Plankton crossover film.
- In the original, Plankton never stated that he retired as a ruler, rather he was simply no longer interested in being SpongeBob's arch nemesis. Plankton gets sent to a retirement home to join this timeline's version of the Dirty Bubble.
- In the original, all of Plankton's relatives side with GreenDeath, in this version there is infighting among the Planktons so that Plankton doesn't turn to the side of the heroes.
- Mermaid Man is confirmed to be dead. His soul is alive as a ghost. He will give Enslaved Sponge powers after Enslaved Sponge contacts his spirit forever turning Enslaved Sponge into SoapSud Sponge.
- GreenDeath's plan for world domination is much different and more complex. In the original, he simply wants to take over the world. In this version GreenDeath props himself as a reformer to Plankton's empire only to then reveal his true intentions that end up misleading the nations of the ocean into plunging themselves into a zombie apocalypse.
- The Plankasauris is moved to a later chapter and is considered to be much bigger than its original counterpart.
History[]
The Plankton Chronicles was created by FridayNightStar2, announced on September 22, 2019. Originally, the series would air on Coral Productions TV, produced by Coral Productions. However, when Friday left the wiki, canceling all Coral Productions/Coral Productions TV movies and series, this show was presumed canceled, until DontAskWhoJoeIs was granted permission to take over for FridayNightStar2's role as a writer and producer of the series. With this, DontAskWhoJoeIs took the show over to Locknloaded23 of Squidwork. They made a deal to have The Plankton Chronicles air on the channel, with new episodes set to air on Saturdays at 9:30pm. The very first episode aired 11/2/19. Even though drama between DontAskWhoJoeIs (current showrunner of the series) and FridayNightStar2 broke out between November 8 to November 12, The Plankton Chronicles will still air on Squidwork as previously scheduled. Because the original image for the series had said "The Plankton Files" instead of "The Plankton Chronicles" (the name of this spin-off), that mistake was fixed on November 12, 2019. This change also brought a big red eye and tiny antennas to the 'T' in 'The', resembling a plankton. Following the release of the first 3 episodes, a fanon, non canon remake of this series would be produced by TommyWiseauSBSP who claims the original stories don't make any sense and are poorly written. DontAskWhoJoeIs respectfully agrees with the criticism and is ok with the fan work.
On November 18, 2019, The Plankton Chronicles: Brotherhood would air as a community made fanon spin-off in the vain of Leader Plankton! Remade, attempting to be a successor to both Leader Plankton! and SpongeBob: Infection using FridayNightStar2's original vision along with TommyWiseauSBSP's original ideas to tell a fresh new story. Despite taking place in the same timeline, very few characters from Leader Plankton! will be used in this spin-off in order to keep things consistent and fresh. In addition, this series is also non-canon to both Leader Plankton! and the original The Plankton Chronicles. Despite the author claiming that the stories make no sense, this story is actually more convoluted due to its radical shift in setting. The author claims that this was done to make the story feel more original and aims to create a series lore explaining everything in detail later.
Characters[]
Like in Leader Plankton!, many of the characters are parallel counterparts to those found in the main SpongeBob SquarePants series, but at the same time are also relatives to them as well as those in the original show.
Take Over Dimension (LP Future)[]
The Take Over Dimension was created a few months after Plankton had successfully pulled off Plan Z. In this dimension, Plankton's expansionist wars have thrown off the balance in the galaxy resulting in planets declaring international war with each other, but Plankton is a brave and proud tactician who knows what he is doing or least until age caught up with him. Leader Plankton has successfully pulled off throwing the ocean into fear and toil much to the point where his enemies and allies were forced to use the nicknames they created in high school as a means to maintain privacy. Despite appearing strong, the empire that Plankton rules is at a state of third world collapse bdue to creating too many enemies for the state to handle bad well as a lack of a strong ruler to led the empire. Rebels who act as "Freedom Fighters" fight back constant tyrannical rulers that seek to exploit the Dimension for resources.
- Enslaved Sponge / Soapsud Sponge - Our main character of the series. Soapsud is a character who stands for justice and is the descendant of Stanley S. SquarePants in the Leader Plankton timeline. He joins Anti-Plankton in order to reshape it into the Tidal Rebellion and seeks to rid the Ocean of Plankton's long standing influence. At an early age, he was taken away by the Leader Plankton's troops after he sent an army of chum soldiers to raid the refuge camp. After his name and identity were erased, he has yet to reconstruct the events that happened in between the present time and the Chum Wars as well to find the key to Bikini Bottom. Overtime he figures out that his powers are the combination of the Quickster and Mermaid Man and that he must one day make a pact with land creatures to save the multiverse from an unknown threat.
- Sulgister Gary - Soapsud's pet snail. At the end of the first episode, he is shortly introduced only to then be killed off. He is an undead snail that later comes back to life. Soapsud is forced to kill his pet snail after he is dead seeing that his pet snail has turned into one of the undead beings known as the Mad Snails, a group of tribalistic snails that ravage the lands for food and shelter.
- Leader Plankton - the main antagonist of Leader Plankton and minor villain in this series. After holding control of the ocean, his reign began to collapse. After landing himself in a retirement home for evil villains, he starts to work with Manray in order to revive E.V.I.L. in hopes to get his position back as ruler. Time is not on Leader Plankton's side as he has a limited amount of life left in order to bring his evil empire back the way he envisioned it. In this series he is arch enemies against GreenDeath, Plank-Brain, and Mr. Krabs and a rival for the main character as opposed to a villain protagonist.
- Outlaw Star - One of the many recruits for the Tidal Rebellion. He is a former miner who worked for one of Plankton and GreenDeath's mines for creating an energy source known as chroma that uses his knowledge of rocks to form new types of chroma metals to his advantage. With his strong fists, he is known for having a hand in combat that can be of good use for Soapsud Sponge. Outlaw Starfish used to work alone seizing metals from his slave land owners in order to turn the plantation against them. In this series he is the descendant of Bodyguard Patrick.
- Shinobi Squirrel- The descendant of Sir Sandy and regular Sandy. She was created using the combined DNA of Sandy and Sir Sandy in order to provide knowledge of the perils in two different worlds. During the Chum Wars, she continued the legacy of Sir Sandy after she had died of an attack from one of GreenDeath's commanders. She is seen as a main ally to Soapsud and has a curiosity towards science and Texas like her ancestor did. At some point there is a twist of whatever or not she really existed before, during, or after season 1. She is one of the few squirrels that don't need a water helmet to breathe. Her Ninja scrolls have allowed her to withstand large amounts of air pressure underwater. There are claims of a family of water breathing squirrels that live in East Asia.
- The Old Man - In the beginning he is shown to be a minor character mumbling to Enslaved Sponge in episode one. He will appear yet again in the final set of arcs having a much larger role. It is later discovered in the third act that he is more than one person. He is another alias of the Baron who is also another alias of a character from the OG show.
- Argent Zack - A minor character within the Order of the Blood. He was the former leader of the Freedom Fighters in Leader Plankton. He was bribed by Hoopla to join his Order of the Blood after seeking an opportunity to free himself during the Chum Wars.
- Joe Polar - Reality TV Star for fish and humans to watch in two entirely separate dimensions. He is a beloved super star. Joe Polar is a talking magical Seabear from the arctic region in the ocean. He is the main ally of Dr. Eisenhower and is rumored to be secretly in a gay relationship with the doctor. He is often showing self-entitlement refusing to conduct work for GreenDeath and Dr. Eisenhower. At one point he takes a huge break in order to live the celebrity life.
- Dr. Eisenhower - The token gay character who is a member of GreenDeath's army. Unlike his other units, he and Joe Polar do not take their jobs seriously. Dr. Eisenhower is a character taken from the spinoff Reckless and Retired where he maintains many aspects of his old character as well as gaining many zany new character traits. He is often seen with Joe Polar, but sometimes they go in their own ways. In the first half of season 2, he reveals himself along with Joe Polar to be obvious agents to the Plasticmen until eventually becoming a minor ally for the Tidal Rebellion against the Plasticmen seeing that their contract with GreenDeath has expired.
- Chum Soldiers - The standard units that are slowly being phased out for an army of plankton-zombies. Some long time members who were converted into Plankton-Zombies still identify themselves as Chum Soldiers.
- GreenDeath Plankton - The main antagonist of Season 1. He is responsible for transforming the ocean into a zombie apocalypse. GreenDeath is considered to be the successor to Leader Plankton's empire who took over during a series of events known as the Chum Wars. In the Chum Wars, GreenDeath fought against many plankton's who wanted to overthrow Plankton some of which were purged by the Plasticmen who wanted to nudge events for their master to justify the coming of an even worse regime. One of beings who fought hard in the Chum Wars was that of Clem. He is known for handing out Monster Energy Drinks to fuel dying relatives of Plankton's family as an attempt to extend their life as well as providing them a means to invade bodies of random fish to make them a host. GreenDeath's experiments involve making robots, gene manipulation, and finding ways to maintain the new normal. GreenDeath is seen as a fierce ruler who rules with an iron fist by many of his enemies. To the Tidal Rebellion, he is a faceless continuation of Plankton's regime and to the Plasticmen, he is both an opportunistic way to bring their emotionless state of society and sell it as a means of freedom against tyrannical government to the Plankton dimension as well as a means. At some point he is revived by Plank-Brain when Plank-Brain completes his body in a later season.
- Plankasauris-Rex - A giant war machine created by GreenDeath to conquer large territories in the ocean and reclaim lost parts of the empire.
- King Triton - A minor antagonist and ex-member of one of the three different control apparatuses. His apparatus being connected to the royalty of King Neptune who kept his Illuminati origins, a well kept secret, in order to hide that the Illuminati was plotting on using the Neptune family as a tool to bring in sacrifices. His order being the Order of the Blood is an off-shoot of the Illuminati that once held power in society until it merged into the Triad Union and then collapsed and centralized under the orders of Mr. Krabs.
The Sky Rebellion[]
Plankton's attacks on the Gloopians, the Quag, and much more have led to an occuption force led by Ace Snider, a long time fan of Leader Plankton to maintain an occuption force in the Moonian capital of Zenith. However a loose collection of intergalactic races who honor Timmy the Twina have taken up arms against Leader Plankton that simply want Leader Plankton and his line of illegmitmate successors to go away. Gaining favor by the Vlorik and the Jleeb, they have mastered and have beaten death, an ability that Leader Plankton wishes he had knowing he can't live forever. Before Leader Plankton stepped down he had signed a treaty in order to prevent his Dimensional War from turning sour in case outside influences try to stop him.
- DeathScar - He is a machine unlike any other and is considered to be the finest invention of GreenDeath and one of the two main antagonists along side Cyberpunk Krabs. Once a regular robot of his, he has grown into a killing machine unlike any other. His ability to use machine learning and grow stronger make him unstoppable. Every time he loses he finds a way to rebuild himself and can learn from his opponents by studying a culture's art. Eventually gains a mind of its own and surpasses the damage that GreenDeath causes and considers himself a worthy ruler. He overthrows both the moon and Mars creating an undead army unlike anyother, declaring himself ruler of the Black Armada.
- Vlorik- The leader of the Jleeb, who reigns the gateway between reality and the Astral Plane before Deathscar took over and beat death itself. Being old enough to remember a time when only life only supported single cell organisms. He become one of the 7 Cellular Masterworks forged by the Prime Plankton.
- The Jleeb-The dead souls of the Gloopians have transformed the planet of Uranus into a recruitment tool for any alien race that seems to want to obtain new soldiers for the war. The Ghost Age is an afterlife for those who did not go to heaven, hell, or Davy Jones Locker. These souls who are unlucky get sucked up to outer space to either enter a different afterlife or get reincarnated into an alien.
Prime Plankton Tribes/Cellular Masterworks[]
During the universe's early beginnings, single celled organisms were dominant. Prime families of plankton eventually formed gods that these Prime Plankton worship, but then the prime plankton created mutations which resulted in mutated Plankton that became resistant to Xoreye's control, but Xoreye couldn't settle with the idea of biodiversity as he believed that biodiversity leads to a "survival of the fittest" mentally. Going against the will of Bubble's who created beings that were very different from Plankton and give the Pantheon more control of the universe than the Cellular Masterworks, Xoreye created Species X in order to gene-bomb beings so that they serve him. After losing the war to the Pantheon, Xoreye was trapped in a plane of existence that transcends dimensions and even death itself. The difference between powerful beings like King Neptune and the Cellular Masterworks is that they didn't form from the Plankton Tribes. Being known as the Cellular Masterworks, these beings range from wanting peace to being a 9th dimensional threat. Even outside of what is known about Xoreye, a these other Masterworks are not to be messed with. As beings of disorder, they serve as rivals to the Pantheon of Titans led by Bubbles and Zeus who serve as beings of order. Worshipped as Pegan gods in some religions, their actions can range from chaotic good to chaotic evil.
- Neptearious- Fought in the episode Frozen Hate. He is a massive Starfish capable of eating large amounts of frozen milkshakes. Formerly known as Adam Star, he was banished from the Garden of Eden by Bubbles after he ate the forbidden fruit that contained a devious member of the Prime Plankton who had cursed the Starfish family for their sloth and gluttony. Merging with the Prime Plankton, he had become a vengeance driven Starfish God capable of untold doom. However, later in the series he turns out to have a soft spot that will be later taken advantage of that will allow him to decide to transfer his powers over to Outlaw Star. Given the nickname "Terry" he simply wants to live a simple life. Considered the creator of the Feral Fish, he had spread his curse so that the Species X could more easily control the world in which the underwater garden resided in.
- Plankolyphemus- The form of Plank-Brain that he takes on after Cyberpunk Krabs is no longer considered a suitable host for him. Considered a Titan among Planktons, he is considered a hero among the Plankton race. He died for a noble cause in the fight against Xoreye. However, the appearance he takes on in this series is that of a villianous form for Plank-Brain. The main reason for wanting to recreate this being's body is because deaging Cyberpunk Krabs will cause Krab's old brain to come back. Cyberpunk Krabs and Plank-Brain are later foiled when Leader Plankton steals their research and takes the form for himself.
- Zuma- The most of powerful of the Zunarian snail race. It is known that he had a counicl of ancient snail wizards that watched the universe alongside Bubbles the Dolphin. He watches the animals on the surface.
- Bubbles the Dolphin- The first Sentient being created and one of the gods of the universe, he has been known to be the Artictect of All's Imaginary friend. Helping SpongeBob once before, he will come back when the time is needed. Bubbles also was the creator of the Pantheon of Titans led by the Greek God Zeus.
- The World's Oldest Bubble- What looked like just an ordinary bubble is actually much more than meets the eye. The bubble contains the DNA of Plankolyphemus and his prime plankton ancestors. LRH took Plankton in at the end of Atlantis SquarePantis for research for reasons unknown.
- The Gloopians- A race of prime plankton who fought against Leader Plankton and home to the best chips, they have joined the Sky Rebellion as a form of self defense at least until Deathscar arrives and uses the Jleeb versions as henchman.
Members of E.V.I.L.[]
Each member of EVIL serves as a team. In this spin-off, they are Leader Plankton's main henchmen during the last years of his life.
Dimension Chrome (SBSP Dark Future)[]
Imagine this, you fight to save the day, but then something just as sinister comes in it's place. How horrible? This is the Dimension where Mr. Krabs found new success as an international business tycoon with unchecked power. Initially, a country that was known for being free, people now suffer to unregulated state capitalism where fish are sent to transformed into cybernetic shapeshifting creatures of terror known as the Plasticmen where your organs are cut off one by one until you are deemed a good citizen. If you don't comply, then it's off to the Electric Zoo where Feral fish live to eat other fish alive or it's the ticket to dry land in Nevada and get burnt to a crisp. Despite having unchecked power, Mr. Krabs still had a heart of gold at least until Plankton had found a way to transform himself into an AI being that lives inside a machine called Plank-Brain. Plank-Brain was installed after a misguided attempt to stop Mr. Krabs unregulated power that was being let loose by King Neptune who at this point was a weak ruler who failed to act on Mr. Krab's mistreatment of workers and inability to check on corrupt management. Mr. Krab's monopoly led to the collapse of Atlantis due to them beingvtoo reliant on technology that most of was unknowingly being patented by Plankton for some money even after his death. At some point after Plank-Brain's control of Mr. Krab's body, anarchists started brewing in the streets. One such anarchist was the alter ego of Patrick Star known as the Hash Slinging Slasher. The Hash Slinging Slasher has turned into a martyr after he attempted to start a street war against Cyberpunk Krabs's greed. Being a dimension constantly alerted by gang violence it is not hard to find former members of EVIL starting gang violence. Two crime families rose in the mists of this, the Dennis Crime family and the Stranglers who have been fighting threats ranging from Cyberpunk Krabs's corrupt government to corrupt cults. As the streets are turned into chrome, Bikini Bottom faces a lack of Natural resources so in order to stimulate the economy other worlds are quietly subverted into the Plasticmen's control.
- Cyberpunk Krabs - The main antagonist for most of the series until the introduction of Plank-Brain in which Mr. Krabs reveals that he is being used as a puppet whose greed is being taken advantage of by this invisible foe. Mr. Krabs in this story is the leader and kingpin of a group of villains known as the Triad Union who reside in the underworld of Dimension Chrome, he was disbatched for corruption by senators of the Triad Union after being possessed by an AI known as Leader which was created by Plankton after his death which later transformed his body into another version of Robo Krabs after getting a heart transplant from a shady doctor who was among Leader's followers. He and his minions are behind the virus along with a newly created cyber pandemic that is used to reshape the global structure of two different worlds. People are converted into fake beings known as the Plasticman in order to get some of their freedoms back. After being corrupted, one of the board members decided to split up the monopoly into several companies to take back the Krusty Krab name from the forces of evil. Slowly, Krab's had been pulling strings to regain the Krusty Krab brand thus regaining his monopoly. His final form Auditor Krabs grows red with a single dark bright eye.
- Morrostone Krabs - The newest owner of the KK Industies who kicked out the old boss after he had gone insane and had aggred to split the company. His goal is to restore the Krusty Krab brand name after his grandfather had been turned into a cold hearted robot vessel for an AI version of Plankton. He describes his grandfather has "no longer being Mr. Krabs and no longer being Plankton, but a new horrorifying entity." He has changed his first and last name in order to avoid being confused with the former boss who has gone corrupt, people refer to this krab as Mr. Morrostone.
- Cyan Kent - One of the old members of Anti-Plankton. Somewhere between the Chum Wars and the beginning of the Triad Order he was recruited by Mr. Krabs as one of his cronies and brainwashed.
- Harold Stranger - He is the grandson of infamous Tattletale Stranger who holds the memories of SpongeBob, he lives in one of the ghettos separated from the main town. He serves as a chemist who works for the Krusty Krab 2 which his headed by a relative of Mr. Krabs who seeks to restore the Krusty Krab brand name from Plankton, the Plasticmen, and corrupted Mr. Krab's influence.
- Ignis Orum- A foolish man who has been sought ancient knowledge related to the Order of AxZos which the Order of the Blood was founded upon. His science comes from an extinct race of aliens known as the Species X which many species have derided their genes from some of which include the intelligent Jelliens who are the remaining pecies of their ancient race. Once known as Lord Royal Highness's chief scientist, he was banished from the Homeland after being a supremacist for Science and the Altantian race. He views King Neptune, the primitive fish, and the evolved fish of the ocean as creatures holding back the Altantian race from reaching their full evolutionary potential. Obessed with saving his people, he had unironically turned himself into a half-breed of many evolved races and sided with Eldritch horrors that come deep from the oceans trenches.
The K-G.R.I.T. (The Great Restructuring Internal Taskforce)[]
Any good dystopian society would be nothing without a set of enforcers. These are the most powerful of powerful shape shifting machines that live in the ocean's hybrid cyberpunk and steampunk empire.
- Leader - An AI built by Dimension Chrome Plankton before his death, he affects the city of Neo-Bikini Bottom indirectly through his minions. He can travel between vessel to vessel among each of the units of the Plasticmen, but his main six plasticmen are the ones with the strongest will and trust toward's Leader goals. His main two vessels are the former bodies of SpongeBob who is now Shade and Mr. Krabs. After the events of the movie, Plankton had stopped attempting to steal the Krabby Patty forumla so he forumlated a years long scheme to eventually transform his body into an AI after he escaped jail. The idea is that he would one day rule Mr. Krab's business through a slient takeover when Mr. Krabs becomes successful enough to control a monopoly on Bikini Bottom. When Mr. Krab's artificial heart gives up, he will move his main vessel to a new machine known as Plank-Brain and then attempt to gather the souls of the most evil versions of Plankton (GreenDeath included) in history to control the most trustworthy members of the K-G.R.I.T. and merge with the Dark Architect to create a Plankton dominated multi-verse.
- Shade- A sanitized boss without a soul. Physical leader and commander of the Invisible Six also known as the Ministry of Six or the MS6, is a shadowy group of foes behind a silent subversion and infiltration within the Plankton dimension hoping to save it with a technocratic state, one that will replace the food production with Krab's monopoly while at the same time attempting to remove the checks and balance of the last bastion of freedom in Dimension Chrome so that he can bring his authoritianism there. While not being a plastic man himself, he has the same emotionless attitude that the plasticmen have. They call him the director of Human Resources who resides in the Underworld and was once SpongeBob.
- Schwab - One of the Plasticmen, he works for a think tank that influences the creation of the plasticman army and resources. He is the original identity of our main character. 2 Weeks before the events of the show when the zombie virus was in beta and being tested by GreenDeath before he came in power, Schwab came in and replaced one of Leader Plankton's henchman who also worked with GreenDeath. This unnamed henchman was a clone of the son of Black Sponge who had his old DNA merged in order to create a super solider. After Schwab killed the clone and had become the clone himself. Leader Plankton had threw him out excepting him to be a traitor for GreenDeath, forever locking him into a new body known as Enslaved Sponge who was a clone of a clone where he would serve as a low paying wage slave for Mercenary Krabs, but prior to all of his, Dimension Chrome Krabs held a replica body for the original who serves as the gate to unlocking the location of the Architect so he can remake the world under his image. The original is actually a second AI produced by Dimension Chrome Plankton in order to keep himself alive where as the first AI, Leader, was designed only as a means of creating terror beyond his death, but this AI was meant to keep himself alive in his original body by manipulating the properties of cells. His main goal is to revive the Architect so he can create a world in which all living things except for himself are forced to eat bugs, but in order to achieve his goal he must kill Soapsud Sponge as he also holds the key to the architect.
- Malleret- Female partner of Schwab and is behind several killings and disappearances of random characters. He killed Shinobi Squirrel before the start of the show in order to lead a rebellion against GreenDeath so that Mr. Krabs could come in and exploit the territory for money and greed. She seeks to reunite with her partner in crime Schwab for the sake of getting a paycheck from Mr. Krabs.
- Captain Atomic- A merger of the Atomic Flounder and Captain Magma's suit after being de-aged by Ignis Orum. His powers of fire are unrivaled. He serves as a serviceable admiral for the Plasticmen Army.
- Dark Dexter - A long time weebaboo customer and trainee of SpongeBob turned into a manager. He runs the KK Industrial's IT department. For a short time, he lived with his parents, but now he makes his parents live with him. He likes to experiment on the disabled and take their money. As Shade's best friend and replacement for Patrick Star, the two make a team to be feared.
- Nosferatu / Count Orlok - Night Shift Manager of the Krusty Krabs turned into a member of Cyberpunk Krab's enforcers. Unlike the other 5 members, he doesn't take his job seriously and is mainly there to collect a paycheck for his master Slappy. He and Slappy both know what AxZoss, the Order of AxZos, and Ignis Orum are up to.
Crossover Characters[]
- Invader Zim-During the prime wars of Leader Plankton's reign, he had sought to find an Ally in his quest to conquer planets outside of Earth. In this spin-off, he returns only having completed a small portion of missions related to his conquest of Earth. Due to constant threats from aliens related to the Black Armada, Zim can no longer hide his appearance as the public knows he is an alien. Zim now has other companions and rivals who are in the same boat as him. Being given Q clearance, he can show up and do whatever he wants as long as it isn't directly obvious. Despite gaining a few territories, Zim can't complete his mission on Earth due to other aliens doing his same exact job but better and with actual resources.
- Professor Membrane-In the Take Over timeline he was accused of being an alien and sent to the FBI for testing, however in Dimension Chrome, he is seen fighting a war on two fronts. Being a peacekeeper, he has maintained peace with the Gorillax and Cyberpunk Krabs's underwater empire. Being a smart scientist that doesn't believe in aliens, people accuse him of being a member of the Tallest with dark motives.
- Clockwork-The Ghost of Time who watches over the flow of time and makes sure the past, present and future remains balanced. He claims to know every timeline, from every aspect and often changes form in between a child, a young adult and an old man. In this spin-off series, he acts as one of Vlorik's many advisors. His purpose is to explain the difference between the Ghost Age and the Ghost Zone.
Worlds[]
- Dimension Chrome
- Take Over Dimension
- The Electric Zoo Dimension
- Somewhere in Nevada....
- The Moon
- Outer Rim
- Merged World
- Relam of the Anicents
- The Dead West
- The Tidal Zone
Episodes[]
Season 1: Brotherhood[]
This season focuses on the rivalry between Plankton and GreenDeath as both want to obtain dominance over the world. Other factions are introduced, but interact a lot less comparison to Season 2 which shifts the focus away from GreenDeath and the Plankton World Order and instead towards a new antagonist known as KK Industrial and their army, the Plasticmen. GreenDeath attempts to build a giant robot T-Rex shaped after himself as well as create an army of zombies, robots, and mutant fish using DNA manipulation to fuel a new regime to carry over the Plankton World Order. At some point, a mystical force known as chroma is discovered which allows fish to combine organic compounds using chemistry to create fusions. This story takes place at an unknown period in the future, where Soapsud is faced with the task to stop the Plankton World Order using information obtained from Mermaid Man and Anti-Plankton. Anti-Plankton under Soapsud's guidance from what is known as The Tidal Rebellion. The newly forged forces of the Tidal Rebellion seek to liberate the entire ocean from GreenDeath and any other threat they may face.
Season 1 had five specials, "Brainless," "Caverns of Vengeance," "Diplomacy or Death," "Red October," and the season finale, "Into the Ghost Age."
who have been left behind on Earth by the Purrians led by Lord Felix "Twinkles" Purr Maximus or fight against Primitive fish in the Electric Zoo.
Accolades[]
|Year
|Organization
|Category
|Nominee
|Result
|2020
|8th Square Logo Awards
|Best D/Z Rated Episode
|Brainless - Part 1
|Won
Triva/Plans[]
- The story will branch off after episode 5, no longer using the original story as a base. The two sets of episodes "Into the Ghost Age" and "Afraid of Death" have completely different storylines that share very little with the original.
- Manray is still trapped in tartar sauce in this timeline.
- Hoopla returns in Brainless Part 1.
- The name for the various different elements of GreenDeath's army that form his collective arsenal of robots, zombies, and enlisted fish is known as the Green Army despite never calling themselves this in the show.
- This series is inspired by Doctor Who. Various enemies are based on the enemies that the doctor faces. The Chumbots are based on the daleks and the Platicmen are loosely based on the autons and cybermen. Axzoss and the Order of AxZos is loosely based on Axos, a creature that wanted to devour time and space.
- The Order of AxZos is a rip-off of the Order of Ixis which was added in after the author found the original character Orum to be too similar to Ixis Naugus from Archie Sonic as they are both creatures made of different animal parts. Order of AxZos was changed to Council of Malformation to avoid ties to the previously disliked lore.
- The Xorda were originally going to be the final big bad with an entire narrative built around the idea that the gene-bombs produced by the Xorda are the same bombs that expanded but not built Bikini Bottom after WWII and the Ancients created both societies and were fighting them. This entire narrative was the merger of the Paramount universe and Leader Plankton with that of Archie Sonic. It was scrapped when the characters of Archie Sonic (except for Dr. Eggman) had zero chemistry with the SpongeBob cast and Archie Sonic's Soap Opera writing proved to be a poor fit for both shows, creating a crossover that pleased no one. Elements of this story were put into SpongeBob: Dimensions.
- The entire spin-off is set after the Chum Wars which itself is set after Leader Plankton!: The Underwater Dimensional Battle.
- This series themes are built around the idea of Plankton's unwillingness to let go of power. Each season explores the different aspects in which Plankton's empire has collapsed. Season 1 focuses on the rivalry of GreenDeath. Season 2 focuses on tribalistic nations that have split. Season 3 focuses more on the collapsing republic with a unified morally gray force seeking to liberate the world for war profits known as the Plasticmen who are shown in the beginning as a minor enemies and later explored more and more being shown as servants to the real antagonists of the show as the series progresses or at least this was the plan until evil dark future Krabs proved to be too heartless to be taken seriously as a morally gray force and instead became a major villain instead and the main villain of season 2.
- The new villain of a possible season 3 is a version of Howard Blandy who runs an organization designed to stop the dimensional war in order to force people to get through them in-between dimensions. This version lives in the Tidal No Zone and has a set of cops patrolling the ocean in order to purge the Plasticmen from travel info dimensions. An ally at first, but then soon turns into an enemy to both our heroes and villains. The other antagonist is a version of Dennis banished from Dimension Chrome. This was also scrapped due to too many characters.
- Season 4's arch nemesis rips off Lovecraft with the main villain being a being that if waken up will destroy the universe. In order for this being to avoid being woken up, land creatures will unite with sea creatures in various timelines. Mermaid Man is one of the few to know about the Ancient Prophecy. This being known as the Architect of All is the final foe for that the protagonists face. The dimensional war is revealed to be a long calculated plan by a race of aliens known as the Species X who are led by Xoreye, a being who holds the genes that created the first Plankton as well as the Jelliens. Xoreye's plan is to take over the Architect of All by creating disturbances in the multiverse through his carefully calculated "puppets" that he has chosen. Bubbles the Dolphin is among one of the few to catch on the Species X-Jellien Alliance. Xoreye is more of an opportunist than a 4D chess player, however that doesn't mean that he can't play around. At least this was the original idea for Season 4 until it was reworked into a spinoff idea of its own. The new idea for Season 4 is a prequel story involving ancient Plankton civilizations and how GreenDeath's ancestor AxZos Sheren fits into the overarching narrative.
- The Species X have been wiped out before the events of the story begin. The only remains of their society are seen in an area referred to as the Colony of AxZos and the Vortex who have evolved into the Jelliens who are their offspring in this story's continuity.
- Originally Leader Plankton was going to be called King Plankton or some other name to avoid copying Leader Plankton! , having characters from the show, or having the show take place in the same universe. This was changed during development of the first episode where it was decided that this show would become a non-canon sequel.
- Numerous story leaks from fans have shown that GreenDeath is said to be killed off by the end of Season one. By the time season 2 rolls out the story will focus on the empire that has filled the void of Plankton's rule (The Moonians) while his regime was collapsing and also what happened to the Moonians.
- Several leaked episode titles for Season 2 and 3 include "Power Vacuum", "Total Eclipse", "Moonman", "Kingdom Come", "Crossworlds", "Legacy of Death", "Unmatched Rivals", "Unseen Enemy", "Ministry of Truth", "Master Plan", "(24+2)²", "Endgame Part 1", "Endgame Part 2", "The Delta Order", and "Portal Storm."
- Dr. Eisenhower was originally Dr. GL as a reference to the spin-off Reckless and Retired, he was renamed after audiences found the name tasteless.
- Season 2 and onward would likely not get made today because the Good Society allying with the UN and NPC Alliance in 5732 is too similar to evil capitalist Mr. Krabs from the future. The only difference is the former being more satirical and less lore heavy.
- Season 4 ends the show with a time war between SpongeBob's relatives and Plank-Brain's relatives at least until the OG Season 4 became it's own spinoff known as SpongeBob Dimensions.
- The original name for Plank-Brain was the Master Brain until FridayNightStar made a very similar character to his own show.
- Many of the concepts of the Dimension Chrome storyline were sent to the cutting room floor. Subsequent releases for Ep3 erase dialogue and cut scenes related these future storylines that were cut.