The rap video boasts of cocky, porridge-eating drugs gang member (2025)

'Fat rocks of both on Lex'... 'on all night'

News James Holt Senior Live and Breaking News Reporter 18:16, 02 Apr 2025Updated 18:25, 02 Apr 2025

A cocky wannabe-rapper recorded a video boasting about his crimes - before his drugs empire came crashing down.

Clint Curtis, who rapped about his exploits online and 'glorified' his criminality and access to guns, was among four members of the 'Lex' drugs line outfit taken down detectives.

The 29-year-old was filmed rapping in designer clothes and gold chains surrounded by hooded men. One clip showed him eating porridge.

Video captured the moment police searched his G-Wagon as part of the investigation. Curtis was confident his offending would go undisturbed.

"Had feds searching the G Wag, you know the G's hot," he rapped.

A Manchester rapper who boasted about his criminal lifestyle in a music video has been jailed

A gun linked to multiple incidents across the region was seized during the investigation by GMP's Serious Organised Crime Group into the operation, responsible for the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

From extensive phone analysis, detectives identified Clint Curtis was the primary controller of the drugs line. He was also heavily involved in street dealing.

Associates Jerome Williams and Clint's cousin David Curtis were shown to be in possession of the line when it was not with the main player.

The group had access to safe houses across Manchester and Stockport, where they stored drugs and a firearms.

Officers found that between October 9, 2023 and April 1, 2024, the group sent almost 50,000 flare messages advertising their gear and opening hours. 'Fat rocks of both on Lex' and 'on all night' were among the messages.

Minshull Street Crown court heard the line marketed heroin and cocaine by sending out bulk to scores of potential customers. At its peak, the line was reaching 3,300 potential customers a day.

Detectives estimate the group sold over three kilos of drugs with a street sale value of £300,000.

A surveillance operation was set up, with Clint Curtis seen driving different cars and in the possession of multiple mobile phones, both of which breached his license conditions after he was convicted in 2022.

After several weeks watching the group, police raided properties on April 24 last year.

At a property in Moss Side, believed to be a safe house, officers found heroin, crack cocaine, several mobile phones and items belonging to Jerome Williams.

Members of the gang later went back to Stockport and entered another safe house on Peak Bank. Following the warrants in Moss Side, their behaviour was described as 'panicked' as they checked the other safe houses to see if they had also been compromised.

On May 7, police raided another property on Caythorpe Street in Moss Side. Inside, they found Giovanni Edmondson.

While searching the house, police found a gun, two magazines containing ammunition and a tray of ammunition in a box. They were in a bag in her bedroom.

Edmondson, who had never been convicted of a crime when cops raided her hone, had stored a deadly Glock handgun and ammo for the outfit.

The firearm was seized and sent for forensic testing. It was established the weapon has been used in four shootings in Greater Manchester, including a fatal shooting in 2012.

On May 22, a 'strike day' was carried out across Greater Manchester. Clint Curtis was arrested at a property on Beamish Close in Ardwick. David Curtis was arrested at a home in Radcliffe after he attempted to hide and lock himself in the loft.

During a warrant on Peak Blank, Romiley, police found a large bag of mixing agent, scales and a debtors list which made reference to a conversation with 'Lex' about money.

On June 3, after being wanted by police for two weeks, Jerome Williams handed himself in.

Clint Curtis, of Beamish Close, Ardwick, who has a string of previous convictions and was licence for drug crimes at the time, was jailed for 19 years and four months after being convicted of two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs; possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life; and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Jerome Williams, 30, of Lagos Close, Moss Side, was jailed for 12 years after being convicted of the same offences.

David Curtis, 28, of no fixed address, was jailed for six years after being convicted of two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Giovanna Edmondson, of 35, of Caythorpe Street, Moss Side, was jailed for five years after admitting possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life; and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Jailing the four defendants, Judge Neil Usher told the court he was satisfied Clint Curtis and Jerome Williams had played a 'leading role' in the drugs supply op although the former was 'slightly higher' in the pecking order.

The judge added: "Both of you ran a business, a well-organised drugs line and you needed a deadly firearm in order to protect your illegal and dangerous trade running a drugs operation."

The pair's drugs line was on a 'commercial scale', he said. He said David Curtis had played a 'significant role' in the drugs supply op.

He told the trio: "You fed off and encouraged your customers' desperation and addiction for no reason other than your own financial gain so you could live what you thought was going to be the high life with expensive watches and clothing."

Addressing Edmondson, he said: "It's a tragedy you allowed yourself to be drawn into a world of serious offending at that time of your life."

Detective Inspector Rick Castley from GMP's Serious Organised Crime Group said: "Clint Curtis boasted of his criminal exploits in several rap videos that were published to YouTube for all to see. These videos glorified the criminality that he was engaged in and how much money he was making from these exploits, with no regard for the people who were impacted by his crimes.

"These men made significant profits at the expense of vulnerable drug users and were in possession of a deadly weapon.

"Tackling the criminal use of firearms is a priority for Greater Manchester Police and we will continue to do everything in our power to achieve that."