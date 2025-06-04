The relevance of fungi in astrobiology research – Astromycology (2025)

EXPOSE-R2: The Astrobiological ESA Mission on Board of the International Space Station Corinna Panitz Frontiers in microbiology, 2017 On July 23, 2014, the Progress cargo spacecraft 56P was launched from Baikonur to the International Space Station (ISS), carrying EXPOSE-R2, the third ESA (European Space Agency) EXPOSE facility, the second EXPOSE on the outside platform of the Russian Zvezda module, with four international astrobiological experiments into space. More than 600 biological samples of archaea, bacteria (as biofilms and in planktonic form), lichens, fungi, plant seeds, triops eggs, mosses and 150 samples of organic compounds were exposed to the harsh space environment and to parameters similar to those on the Mars surface. Radiation dosimeters distributed over the whole facility complemented the scientific payload. Three extravehicular activities later the chemical samples were returned to Earth on March 2, 2016, with Soyuz 44S, having spent 588 days in space. The biological samples arrived back later, on June 18, 2016, with 45S, after a total duration in space of 531 days. The exposure of the samples t... View PDFchevron_right

Predicting how varying moisture conditions impact the microbiome of dust collected from the International Space Station John Horack Research Square (Research Square), 2024

How the space environment influences organisms: an astrobiological perspective and review Michael Lebert International Journal of Astrobiology See Also Journal articles: 'Fox Club (Harvard University)' – Grafiati The unique environment of space is characterized by several stress factors, including intense radiation, microgravity, high vacuum and extreme temperatures, among others. These stress conditions individually or in-combination influence genetics and gene regulation and bring potential evolutionary changes in organisms that would not occur under the Earth's gravity regime (1 × g). Thus, space can be explored to support the emergence of new varieties of microbes and plants, that when selected for, can exhibit increased growth and yield, improved resistance to pathogens, enhanced tolerance to drought, low nutrient and disease, produce new metabolites and others. These properties may be more difficult to achieve using other approaches under 1 × g. This review provides an overview of the space microgravity and ionizing radiation conditions that significantly influence organisms. Changes in the genomics, physiology, phenotype, growth and metabolites of organisms in real and simulated m...

Advances in space microbiology Elisa Stephens iScience, 2021 Microbial research in space is being conducted for almost 50 years now. The closed system of the International Space Station (ISS) has acted as a microbial observatory for the past 10 years, conducting research on adaptation and survivability of microorganisms exposed to space conditions. This adaptation can be either beneficial or detrimental to crew members and spacecraft. Therefore, it becomes crucial to identify the impact of two primary stress conditions, namely, radiation and microgravity, on microbial life aboard the ISS. Elucidating the mechanistic basis of microbial adaptation to space conditions aids in the development of countermeasures against their potentially detrimental effects and allows us to harness their biotechnologically important properties. Several microbial processes have been studied, either in spaceflight or using devices that can simulate space conditions. However, at present, research is limited to only a few microorganisms, and extensive research on biotechnologically important microorganisms is required to make long-term space missions self-sustainable.

Aspergillus niger Spores Are Highly Resistant to Space Radiation Marta Cortesão Frontiers in Microbiology, 2020 The filamentous fungus Aspergillus niger is one of the main contaminants of the International Space Station (ISS). It forms highly pigmented, airborne spores that have thick cell walls and low metabolic activity, enabling them to withstand harsh conditions and colonize spacecraft surfaces. Whether A. niger spores are resistant to space radiation, and to what extent, is not yet known. In this study, spore suspensions of a wild-type and three mutant strains (with defects in pigmentation, DNA repair, and polar growth control) were exposed to X-rays, cosmic radiation (helium-and iron-ions) and UV-C (254 nm). To assess the level of resistance and survival limits of fungal spores in a long-term interplanetary mission scenario, we tested radiation doses up to 1000 Gy and 4000 J/m 2 . For comparison, a 360-day round-trip to Mars yields a dose of 0.66 ± 0.12 Gy. Overall, wild-type spores of A. niger were able to withstand high doses of X-ray (LD 90 = 360 Gy) and cosmic radiation (helium-ion LD 90 = 500 Gy; and ironion LD 90 = 100 Gy). Drying the spores before irradiation made them more susceptible toward X-ray radiation. Notably, A. niger spores are highly resistant to UV-C radiation (LD 90 = 1038 J/m 2 ), which is significantly higher than that of other radiation-resistant microorganisms (e.g., Deinococcus radiodurans). In all strains, UV-C treated spores (1000 J/m 2 ) were shown to have decreased biofilm formation (81% reduction in wildtype spores). This study suggests that A. niger spores might not be easily inactivated by exposure to space radiation alone and that current planetary protection guidelines should be revisited, considering the high resistance of fungal spores.

Space Microbiology: Modern Research and Advantages for Human Colonization on Mars Deep Dey International Journal for Research in Applied Sciences and Biotechnology, 2019 Astromicrobiology or exomicrobiology, is the study of microorganisms in outer space. Microorganisms in outer space are most wide spread form of life on Earth, and are capable of colonising any environment, this article usually focus on microbial life in the field of astrobiology. Microorganisms exhibit high adaptability to extreme environments of outer space via phenotypic and genetic changes. These changes may affect astronauts in the space environment as well as on earth because mutant microbes will inevitably return with the spacecraft. In this article, the advantages and disadvantages of microbes in outer space are discussed. We all know that outer space is extreme and very complex environment, microorganisms readily adapt to changes in environmental variables, such as weightlessness, cosmic radiation, temperature, pressure and nutrient levels, and these microorganisms exhibit a variety of morphological and physiological changes. Space conditions may significantly increase the mutation frequency of certain genes in microorganisms, which could allow the cultivation of the bacterial mutants, followed by screening of the bacteria for large scale production. Also we can extract microbial secondary metabolites as medicine, flavouring and nutritional drugs. This article provides the planetary exploration and also provides the microbial observatory program on ISS. The aim of this article will also help us to determine the benefits of bacteria and other microorganisms in case of "Human colonization on Mars".

Survival of microorganisms during two-year exposure in outer space near the ISS V. Pecherkin Scientific Reports, 2024 Results of an experiment named "Test" on survival and variability of microorganisms in open space near the International Space Station are presented. It was found after two-years exposure, sporeforming bacteria of the species Bacillus subtilis, fungi of the species Aureobasidium pullulans and archaea of the species Methanosarcina mazei S-6 T , deposited on cotton wool, are able to survive, and their numbers decreased equally, regardless of whether the microorganisms belong to different taxonomic groups. The main factors for the long-term survival could be the result of their dehydration and partial lyophilization in the vacuum of near-Earth space. For the first time, after being in outer space, cyst-like cells of the archaea strain M. mazei S-6 T and a 14-day delay in their growth were detected when cultured on a nutrient medium compared to the ground-based control strain. In 30% of fungi species strains A. pullulans, isolated after a two-year stay in outer space, the resistance to γ-radiation increased compared to the control strain. It was found that the reaction to the action of various concentrations of hydrogen peroxide and 1% chlorine in the surviving strains of the fungus A. pullulans on the ISS is less pronounced than in the control strain. A lot of experiments carried out in the space vacuum near the International Space Station (ISS) have been aimed at studying the potential of biological objects and structures to adapt and survive in specific space conditions, which will answer the main technogenic panspermia question of to the possibility of their transfer to other planets using technical facilities. The outer surface of the ISS, which has been in orbit for more than 20 years, is an ideal experimental platform for studying the survival of microorganisms in outer space. The experiments "Exposure-E" 1-4 , "Exposure-R" 5-7 , "Biorisk" 8,9 , "Tanpopo" 10 have been conducted on the outer surface of ISS by the leading space agencies to determine the resistance of various biological objects and microorganisms to damaging factors of near-Earth space. With up to six month experiments, it was shown that biological objects and microorganisms are able to survive under various damaging factors. However, in these experiments, the effect of a limited number of outer space physical factors was tested. For example, in the "Exposure-R" experiment 5,6 , the effect of cosmic UV radiation was studied and simulated in a control terrestrial experiment, which were concentrated into special polymer bags before being placed in a metal three-layer track, thereby protecting biological objects from the vacuum existing in space. In the experiment "Biorisk" 8,9 , the resistance of microorganisms to the effects of the parameters of the cosmic vacuum was studied, and the metal body protected microorganisms from the action of UV radiation. In the "Tanpopo" experiment 10 , microorganisms were placed in special tracks that were covered with glass. So, in the experiments carried out, the exposed biological objects were isolated from the action of other factors in outer space by special barriers, such as metal casing, membranes, filters, glasses, which did not allow investigate the effect of the full range of space physical factors. During the operation of the ISS, it was discovered that the outer surface of the modules was contaminated with "space dust" caused by various factors. Determination of physicochemical properties and investigation for the detection of biological structures and viable microorganisms in this "space dust" was one of the main scientific tasks. To do this, starting in 2010, the first stage of the experiment "Test" was conducted on the ISS.

Resistance of Antarctic black fungi and cryptoendolithic communities to simulated space and Martian conditions Donatella Barreca, Laura Selbmann, Daniela Isola, Laura Zucconi Studies in Mycology, 2008 Dried colonies of the Antarctic rock-inhabiting meristematic fungi Cryomyces antarcticus CCFEE 515, CCFEE 534 and C. minteri CCFEE 5187, as well as fragments of rocks colonized by the Antarctic cryptoendolithic community, were exposed to a set of ground-based experiment verification tests (EVTs) at the German Aerospace Center (DLR, Köln, Germany). These were carried out to test the tolerance of these organisms in view of their possible exposure to space conditions outside of the International Space Station (ISS). Tests included single or combined simulated space and Martian conditions. Responses were analysed both by cultural and microscopic methods. Thereby, colony formation capacities were measured and the cellular viability was assessed using live/dead dyes FUN 1 and SYTOX Green. The results clearly suggest a general good resistance of all the samples investigated. C. minteri CCFEE 5187, C. antarcticus CCFEE 515 and colonized rocks were selected as suitable candidates to withstand space flight and long-term permanence in space on the ISS in the framework of the LIchens and Fungi Experiments (LIFE programme, European Space Agency).

Plant Growth Conditions In Spaceflight and Pathogenicity of Microbes Bình Huỳnh 1998 In spaceflight conditions, plants are subjected to a variety of environmental stresses which may promote microbial growth and potential pathogenicity. Among the changes that may occur in the plant is a decrease in freely available carbohydrates, resulting in the microbe having to look for alternative carbon sources. A seed-borne fungal endophyte, an Acremonium species, was identified as the symptom-causing agent in Super Dwarf seedlings grown in a spaceflight mission in 1995. Plants bearing the endophyte grew without symptoms in the greenhouse in open conditions. The isolated Acremonium grew well on different carbohydrates available in wheat leaf apoplastic fluid~ as well as isolated wheat leaf cell walls and a common component of plant walls, pectin. Invertase, an enzyme that degrades sucrose, a major carbon molecule transported in plants, was detected in Acremonium grown in sucrose medium. The requirement of sucrose for invertase induction by sucrose and growth of Acremonium on isolated wheat leaf cell walls suggest that the fungus may turn to degradation of the plant cell wall when the plant becomes stressed. A voidance of plant stress during spaceflight may help the plants defend themselves against pathogens.