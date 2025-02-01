The Salary Calculator - Maternity / Sick pay calculator (2025)

Have you had to take some time off work, for illness, maternity / paternity leave or some other reason? Enter the details below according to your employer's leave policy and the calculator will estimate the impact on your payslip. Important! The calculator does not know what you are entitled to, that will depend on your employer's policy.
Your Details
How to use the Maternity and Sick Pay Calculator
Enter your annual salary in the field above, and select how frequently you get paid, and how many days per week you work.
If you have some leave paid at a fraction of your normal pay, you can enter the number of days and the rate at which you get paid (e.g. 50% for half pay). You can do this for 2 different rates of pay in a pay period.
If you are entitled to Statutory Sick Pay, and your employer's policy means you will receive it, enter the number of such days in the Statutory field. More information about Statutory Sick Pay is available from Citizens Advice.
Similarly, if you are entitled to Statutory Maternity / Paternity Pay, enter the number of such days in the Parental Leave field. Note that, currently, statutory pay for the first six weeks of maternity leave is 90% of your average weekly earnings - for this period, use the 90% pay field rather than Parental Leave. More information about Statutory Maternity Pay is available from Gov.UK.
If you will have some unpaid leave, enter the number of days in the unpaid leave field.
Enter the rest of your details (such as tax code, pension, etc) into the advanced options if necessary, and press the "Calculate!" button.
Important! These results are based on the information that you enter, and it is not guaranteed that your employer's leave policy matches what you have entered. Not all employers calculate the effect of reduced pay the same way, so the calculator's results may not match exactly.
Job Support Scheme
The furlough scheme was due to be replaced by the Job Support Scheme in November 2020, but the furlough scheme has been extended and the Job Support Scheme may be introduced later in the year. This scheme offers support to employers who bring their staff back to work gradually.
As long as you work 20% or more of your full-time hours, your employer will pay an extra 5% of the remainder of your pay, and the government will pay 61.67% of the remainder as well. The government contribution is capped at £1541.75 per month.
Student Loans
There are several methods for repaying student loans, and more than one may apply to you. If you started your undergraduate course before 1st September 2012, or you lived in Northern Ireland, your loan will be repaid under "Plan 1". If your course started on or after 1st September 2012 and you lived in England or Wales, you will repay your loan through Plan 2. From April 2021, choose Plan 4 if you lived in Scotland (even if you took out your loan before 2021). Loans for postgraduate study are repaid through the Postgraduate Loan plan. Tick the relevant box(es) to see the deductions.
More information is available on the About page.
Bonus Payments
If you are being awarded a bonus by your employer, enter the £ value of this bonus and choose your normal pay period. This is treated as a one-off payment in a single pay period.
Instead of the usual columns in the results table, you will see your yearly totals and a comparison of your bonus period with a normal period.
As most employers do not include bonus payments in the calculation of pension deductions, the calculator also makes no changes to pensions in a bonus period.
Pension Contributions
If you contribute to a pension scheme by having a percentage of your salary deducted by your employer, enter the percentage into the "Pension contribution" field.
If you do not know the percentage that you contribute, you can instead choose to enter the amount, in pounds and pence, that you contribute from each payslip.
Choose the type of pension that you have, either an auto-enrolment employer pension, an other (non-auto-enrolment) employer pension, a salary sacrifice scheme, or a personal pension. For auto-enrolment pensions, the percentage contribution field only applies to your earnings between the lower and upper thresholds (£6,240 to £50,270), not your whole income.
If your pension is not auto-enrolment, you can choose whether your contribution is based on your whole gross salary, or your "Qualifying Earnings", which is the amount you earn between the auto-enrolment thresholds described in the previous paragraph. If your overtime payments or bonuses are subject to pension contributions, tick these boxes (these apply automatically to auto-enrolment pensions).
If you receive cash allowances, like a car allowance or mobile phone allowance, and this is also included in your pensionable pay, tick the "Include cash allowances" box.
Salary Sacrifice
You might agree with your employer to contractually reduce your salary by a certain amount, in exchange for some non-cash benefits. From April 2017, most schemes will only save National Insurance on the value of those benefits.
If your scheme is tax-exempt, then you will also save income tax on the amount you sacrifice.
If you take part in such a scheme, enter the amount you sacrifice into the box (choose NI only or tax exempt according to your scheme) and choose whether this is on a yearly, monthly or weekly basis.
Taxable Benefits
Your employer might provide you with employment benefits, such as a company car or private healthcare, known as "benefits in kind". You pay tax on the value of these benefits, but not National Insurance. If your tax code is used to collect the extra tax, you do not need to enter your benefits here.
Alternatively, your employer might provide you with a cash allowance (such as a car allowance) which increases your take-home pay. Both income tax and National Insurance are due on such allowances.
If you do receive such benefits, enter the value of the benefits into the box and choose whether this is on a yearly, monthly or weekly basis.
Other Options
You may not pay National Insurance Contributions, for example if you are over State Pension Age. If this applies to you, tick the "No NI" box.
Those who are registered blind are entitled to an increased personal allowance which reduces the amount of tax you pay. Tick the "Blind" box if this applies to you.
If you are married and were born before 6th April 1938, you receive a tax rebate. Tick the "Married" box to apply this rebate to calculations - otherwise leave the box clear.
Just for your information, you can also see the amount of National Insurance your employer is paying - this is not deducted from your salary so does not affect your take-home pay.
Other Deductions
If you have other deductions which are taken out of your pay each month, enter them into the fields provided. Some deductions are made before tax (such as charitable giving or Give As You Earn), others are taken after tax (including Gift Aid contributions, where the charity receives the tax relief from the government).
Deductions before tax should go in the "Pre-tax" box, and those taken after tax should go in the "After tax" box.
