The Science Behind Collagen Powder: Does it Work? (2025)

You’ve seen the hype about collagen powder on social media. Influencers swear by it for glowing skin, strong nails and even gut health. But is this trendy supplement really worth adding to your daily routine? Or is it just another wellness fad?

To help answer these questions, we turned to Jillian Laura Cohen, M.D., network medical director for integrative health and medicine at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Dr. Cohen breaks down the science behind collagen, what it does for your body, and whether taking it as a supplement truly delivers on its promises.

What is Collagen and Why Does it Matter?

Collagen is often described as the body's "scaffolding." It’s the most abundant protein in your body, providing structure and support to tissues like:

Skin

Hair

Nails

Bones

Joints

Muscles

“Collagen is essential for maintaining skin elasticity, joint health and strong bones,” explains Dr. Cohen. “It also supports gut health, helps repair the intestinal lining and contributes to overall digestive function.”

Unfortunately, as we age, our body’s natural collagen production decreases—starting as early as our 20s. This decline can lead to visible signs of aging, such as wrinkles, joint discomfort and reduced skin elasticity.

Can Food Boost Your Collagen Levels?

You can get collagen through some of the foods you eat; it’s found naturally in bone broth, chicken skin, fish skin and pork skin. But while these foods can support collagen production, they’re not a perfect solution.

“Bone broth is an excellent source of collagen and also provides minerals like calcium and magnesium,” says Dr. Cohen. “But collagen from food isn’t a complete protein, so it doesn’t supply all the essential amino acids your body needs.”

If you’re hoping to significantly boost your collagen levels, supplementation may offer a more direct and measurable benefit.

What are the Benefits of Collagen Supplements?

Collagen powders and pills are trendy because of their reported ability to enhance skin, hair, nails, joints and gut health. But what does the science say?

“Studies suggest that collagen supplements can improve skin elasticity and hydration, reduce joint pain, and even enhance bone density,” says Dr. Cohen. She also notes that some evidence indicates collagen can increase muscle mass and strength when paired with resistance training.

Here’s a closer look at the potential benefits:

Skin health: Collagen supplementation has been linked to improvements in skin elasticity, hydration and the reduction of fine lines and wrinkles.

Collagen supplementation has been linked to improvements in skin elasticity, hydration and the reduction of fine lines and wrinkles. Joint and bone support: Regular intake may alleviate joint pain, support cartilage health and strengthen bones.

Regular intake may alleviate joint pain, support cartilage health and strengthen bones. Stronger hair and nails: Many users report less breakage and increased growth in hair and nails.

Many users report less breakage and increased growth in hair and nails. Gut health: Collagen supports the intestinal lining and may help alleviate symptoms of gut-related conditions like leaky gut syndrome.

That said, while early research is promising, more large-scale studies are needed to confirm these findings.

Collagen Powder vs. Pills: Which Is Better?

When it comes to collagen supplements, the debate between pills and powders often comes down to personal preference.

“Collagen powder is more flexible – you can mix it into your coffee, smoothie or soup, making it easy to incorporate into your daily routine,” says Dr. Cohen. “Pills, on the other hand, are convenient for travel or when you’re on the go.”

In terms of absorption, collagen powders may have a slight edge because they’re often broken down into smaller peptides, which are easier for the body to absorb. But there’s no major difference in effectiveness when you compare equal doses of pills versus powder.

How to Choose the Right Collagen Supplement

Not all collagen supplements are created equal. Here are Dr. Cohen’s tips for choosing a high-quality product:

Source matters: Look for collagen derived from organic, grass-fed bovine sources or wild-caught marine sources to minimize contaminants. Opt for hydrolyzed collagen: Also known as collagen peptides, hydrolyzed collagen is broken down into smaller, more absorbable pieces. Check for third-party testing: Make sure the product has been tested for purity and potency by an independent lab. Certifications from organizations like NSF International, United States Pharmacopeia (USP) or ConsumerLab can help verify quality and safety. Avoid unnecessary additives: Check the ingredients and steer clear of supplements with artificial fillers, sweeteners or preservatives. Consider your dietary restrictions: If you’re vegan, vegetarian or have specific food allergies, look for alternative options or ask your health care provider.

In terms of how much collagen to take, most studies recommend a daily collagen dose of 2.5 to 10 grams for benefits like improved skin elasticity and joint health.

“While doses up to 15 grams per day are generally considered safe, it’s best to stick to the manufacturer’s guidelines and consult your health care provider if you’re unsure,” advises Dr. Cohen.

Who Should (and Shouldn’t) Take Collagen?

Using collagen supplements can benefit many people, including:

Athletes looking to support muscle recovery and connective tissue health

People experiencing joint pain or osteoarthritis

People with gut-related issues

Those noticing skin aging or hair thinning

“Pregnant or breastfeeding individuals, as well as those with food allergies or specific medical conditions like kidney disease, should consult their doctor before taking collagen,” says Dr. Cohen.

Does Collagen Powder Really Work?

The bottom line: Collagen powder and supplements offer potential benefits, especially for skin, joints and gut health. While the health benefits are real, they’re not a magic cure-all.

“Collagen supplements are a tool that can complement a healthy lifestyle, but they work best alongside a balanced diet, regular exercise and good overall health habits,” Dr. Cohen emphasizes.

Whether you’re hoping to combat aging, ease joint discomfort or improve your overall wellness, collagen may be worth a try. Just make sure to choose a high-quality product and consult your doctor if you have any concerns.

