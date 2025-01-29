The Secret to Tighter, Brighter Skin Lies in These At-Home Treatments (2025)

Every item on this page was chosen by a Town & Country editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.
There once was a time when the only solution for wrinkles and sagging skin was through invasive interventions. These days, though, there are tons of effective skin-tightening treatments that go above and beyond at addressing everything from dark under-eye circles to puffiness and fine lines at the comfort of your own home. If you want to accentuate your cheekbones, there's a beauty tool or two for that. Or if you want to sculpt your jawline and smooth out your neck, there are tons of creams and retinol-rich products for that, too.
Here, we tapped NYC-based dermatologists Dr. Dendy Engelman and Dr. Whitney Bowe for some of their favorite facial toning devices, rollers, anti-aging serums, ingredients, and treatments that work to firm up skin on the face, neck, and body.
Best Microneedling Device for Eyes
BeautyBio "Eye Want It All" Face + Eye Total Rejuvenation Set
While at-home microneedling devices "don’t pierce the skin as deeply as the medical grade devices," says Dr. Engelman, they "can be used to enhance penetration of products." This kit comes with two microneedling attachments, skin prep pads, and an eye balm that helps create a bright, youthful-looking complexion over time.
A reviewer raves: "I love this product so much that I now use it everyday! I've noticed a difference in the appearance in fine lines, puffiness, bags and overall smoothness around my eyes after using it for about a month. I really love that it tightens the skin around my eyes which really has made me look younger. I highly recommend this product to all my friends and family!"
|Best for
|Dark Circles, Fine Lines, Wrinkles
|Key Ingredients (Eye Balm)
|Persian Silk Tree Bark, Jojoba Oil, Macadamia Oil, Olive Oil
|How Long You Should Use
|60 seconds a treatment
Best Microneedling Device for Face
Environ Gold Roll-CIT
This is Dr. Engelman's favorite microneedling device. She explains, "The needles are used to puncture the skin to create a controlled skin injury and healing. The slight injury stimulates the growth of collagen, the scaffolding under the skin, which then improves the appearance of some scars and wrinkles."
|Best for
|Fine Lines & Wrinkles, Enlarged Pores, Lifting & Firming, Scarring
|How Long You Should Use
|3-5 minutes a treatment
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Best Microcurrent Device
NuFACE NuFACE Trinity® Starter Kit
"I love the NuFace device for its anti-aging benefits," Dr. Engelman says. "The before and afters are impressive and it's an elegant and painless device. Microcurrent massagers improve muscle tone, improve facial circulation, aid in lymphatic drainage, and enhance product penetration. The mechanism of action for how the skin is tightened is mainly by the stimulation and activation of the facial muscles beneath the skin. When the underlying musculature is tightened, the skin appears smoother."
A reviewer raves: "This is the best anti-aging device I own and I recommend it to anyone looking to improve skin tone and wrinkles. I am 45 and starting to notice loose of tone and wrinkles by the mouth area, forehead... I have to say that I noticed improvements since the first time. I have been using it every day for almost a month and my skin looks tighter, more firm, less saggy."
|Best for
|Fine Lines & Wrinkles, Sagging Skin, Toning
|How Long You Should Use
|5 minutes a day, 5 times a week
Best Face Sculpting Device
Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar
Another facial massager—this time coming from Jillian Dempsey, make-up artist to the stars. (And we mean stars. Dempsey's clientele includes Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lawrence, Kirsten Dunst, Kristen Stewart, and Jennifer Aniston.) This device drains puffiness and gets the circulation going in your skin. It's the key to perky, chiseled cheekbones.
A reviewer raves: "It's definitely worth the investment. I use it everyday for 3 minutes as recommended & always have either cream or serum on my face because it glides over much better. Within seconds of using, my face begins to glow & it feels wonderfully soft & smooth to touch."
|Best for
|Depuffing, Sculpting, Firming, Toning
|How Long You Should Use
|10-15 minutes every day
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Best Body Toning Device
NuFace NuBODY
NuBODY allows you to train microcurrent on the body, and is particularly effective on the upper arms, abs, thighs, and butt. Use for just 5 minutes a day 5 days a week.
A reviewer raves: "Home Liposuction. It couldn’t get any better. I wish I would have started with the before and after pics because boy I would’ve liked to show you, actual proof. I’ve been using this for about a month now 5 days a week, each area 5 mins at a time."
|Best for
|Cellulite, Toning
|How Long You Should Use
|5 minutes a day, 5 days a week
Best Facial Roller
Skin Gym Rose Quartz Vibrating Lift & Contour Beauty Roller
Now 35% Off
A smart combo of quartz facial roller and vibrating massager, this Skin Gym device is a pleasure to use, helping sweep away lymph and increase micro-circulation so that skincare ingredients can do their best work.
A reviewer raves: "Love the vibrating effect and the coolness of the Rose Quartz - feels high quality as well! Love it!"
|Best for
|Facial Tension, Depuffing, Boosting Glow
|How Long You Should Use
|5-10 minutes daily
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Best Retinol Treatment
Kate Somerville Dermalquench Liquid Lift Retinol
Dr. Bowe believes that retinoids (as included in this product) are the "gold standard when it comes to tightening skin from the outside in." And Dr. Engelman agrees: "Retinol is the most potent ingredient that helps build collagen and elastin, which leads to tighter, smoother skin." This mixture has the added bonus of hyaluronic acid, which "can smooth, firm, and tighten the appearance of the skin," Dr. Bowe says.
A reviewer raves: "I am in love with this product, it’s my first time using it and it works great. After only 2 weeks I already see a difference, I will continue to use."
|Best for
|Crow's Feet, Fine Lines and Wrinkles, Loss of Firmness
|Key Ingredients
|Hyaluronic Acid, Radiance-Boosting Oxygen, Retinol & Bio-Retinols
|Size
|2.5oz
Best Retinol Serum
SkinCeuticals Retinol 0.3
While retinol delivers many anti-aging benefits, Dr. Bowe warns that it "can be very irritating if used too frequently or if the formulation is too strong for your skin." If that's the case for you, she recommends introducing retinol slowly into your skincare regimen (not every single night) and starting off with a low percentage. This low-concentrate serum is an ideal choice for first-time users.
A reviewer raves: "This is Botox in a bottle. I love it, I followed the directions carefully and after 4 weeks I’m seeing incredible results. I think this is worth every penny"
|Best for
|Discoloration, Acne, Aging Skin
|Key Ingredients
|Retinol, Herbal Extracts
|Size
|30 ml/ 1 fl oz
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Drugstore Favorite
RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging + Firming Night Face Moisturizer
This perennial drugstore favorite offers the same coveted retinol percentage, but at a much more accessible price point. Plus, you won't feel as bad using it on areas aside from your face—which Dr. Bowe says is necessary. "When applying it, don’t neglect your neck, chest, and eye area," she says.
A reviewer raves: "This Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Cream is the best product ever. I'm 75 yrs old and people think I'm about 60. Get it. You'll love it."
|Best for
|Fine Lines & Wrinkles, Hyperpigmentation
|Key Ingredients
|Pure RoC Retinol
|Size
|1.0 oz
Best Skin Tightening Serum
SkinMedica SkinMedica TNS Advanced+ Serum
Dr. Bowe points to peptides as another key skin-tightening ingredient. "When you introduce exogenous peptides onto the skin in the form of a moisturizer or serum, they essentially 'trick' the skin into thinking there’s been an injury or wound, which stimulates our collagen-boosting processes," she explains.
This serum from SkinMedica features peptides, as well as French flax seed, Spanish marine extract, and green microalgae, which work together smooth wrinkles, lift skin, and even out skin tone.
A reviewer raves: "I've been using this product for about 2 months. In that time I have seen my skin look overall more youthful and glow-y. I’ve also gotten compliments from people that my skin looks better or fresher. It’s incredibly expensive but I’m going to stick with it."
|Best for
|Fine Lines & Wrinkles, Loss of Firmness
|Key Ingredients
|Peptides, French Flax Seed, Spanish Marine Extract, Green Microalgae
|Size
|1.0 fl oz/ 28.4 g
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Best Laser
LYMA The LYMA Laser
This state-of-the-art at-home laser packs a serious skincare punch. It uses near infrared laser light to stimulate collagen, which in turn, helps reduce wrinkles, skin pigmentation, redness, blemishes and scarring. The result: Overall healthier-looking skin with a youthful radiance.
A reviewer raves: "I've been using the LYMA Laser for about 2 months now. I am so pleased with the results I'm seeing on blemishes and scarring! This is the only thing that has help - almost eliminated this problem. I am so grateful."
|Best for
|Fine Lines & Wrinkles, Skin Pigmentation, Redness, Sagging Skin, Blemishes
|How Long You Should Use
|15 minutes daily
Best Gua Sha Tool
Skin Gym Jade Gua Sha Facial Tool
If tiny needles seem a little intense for your liking, gua sha is another popular tightening technique. The ancient Chinese practice, performed by pulling the stone's edge along different parts of the face, helps to sculpt and tighten by improving lymphatic drainage.
A reviewer raves: "This Gua sha was definitely worth my money. It makes a visible change to my face and is so easy to use. It was perfectly designed to fit around all shapes of the face. I love it!"
More: Gua Sha Tools to Lift, Sculpt, Drain Fluid From the Face
|Best for
|Toning, Firming, Sculpting
|How Long You Should Use
|3-4 times a week for 3-5 minutes
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Best Radio Frequency Facial Device
TriPollar STOP Vx Facial Renewal, Reshaping & Rejuvenation Device
This FDA-approved TriPollar device aims to tighten and reshape the jawline area using radio frequency. It's fast and heats more evenly than some of its competitors. Plus, it also has a function to prevent over-heating—and therefore potential risk of burns.
A reviewer raves: "I'm loving this device... right after every use, it gives me that "after facial" look. My pores look tighter and my skin looks glowing. I put hyaluronic acid before and after, it seems to hydrate my skin even more."
|Best for
|Fine Lines & Wrinkles, Toning
|How Long You Should Use
|2-3 times a week for 4-5 minutes
Best Toning Device
RejuvatoneMD RejuvatoneMD — The Facial Toning System
This device has two modes: lift and tone. Both settings utilize microcurrent technology to sculpt and tighten your face by turbocharging blood flow, boosting collagen and elastin, and energizing facial muscles to ensure your face remains at its most sculpted.
A reviewer raves: "I love the Rejuvatone, and I love what it does for my face and neck. You can feel that your muscles are being lifted and tightened, and you can even see them moving sometimes. Because I do a lot of face yoga, I don't need to use this every day — more like a couple of times per week — but it really helps give me some additional lift and tone that I love."
|Best for
|Wrinkles, Boosting Collagen, Toning, Lifting
|How Long You Should Use
|1-2 times a week for 10 minutes
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Most LED Device
Dermalux Dermalux Flex MD
Those who are looking to splash out on an at-home treatment that's worthy of the pros need look no further than the Dermalux Flex MD, which harnesses clinically proven LED wavelengths to promote skin cell rejuvenation and faster repair, lending to reduced wrinkles and sagging, as well as treating moderate acne and even relieving muscle and joint inflammation. A device for more than one treatment cause? That's reason enough to snap one up for your personal spa arsenal.
A reviewer raves: "This Dermalux Flex MD system it does what is says. I'm using 3 times a week... I can see big improvement in my face skin. Less wrinkles, no more inflammation after rosacea, also it helps a lot after serious treatments, for example laser therapy, because it helps your skin to heal faster."
|Best for
|Rosacea, Eczema, Acne, Acne Scars, Aging Skin
|How Long You Should Use
|Once a day for 30 minutes
Compact Light Therapy Device
Solawave Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy & Serum Kit
Now 30% Off
Solawave's red light therapy device is a fan favorite since it works to reduce wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, blemishes, and dark spots, all while depuffing with the help of red light therapy, microcurrent, therapeutic warmth, and facial massage. With each use, you'll see more vibrance and lift.
A reviewer raves: "I've been using the Solawave for almost 2 weeks and I absolutely love it, so easy to use, so soothing, helps de-puff and heal, I'm amazed, it's lightened my sun spots as well as reduced wrinkles. And I love the gentle heat of it."
|Best for
|Wrinkles, Fine Lines, Dark Circles, Blemishes, Dark Spots
|How Long You Should Use
|5-30 minutes per day
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Best Tightening Cream
Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Face Tightener
With PTR-trademarked Firm-a-tite, this cream is both a quick fix with instant results, that also has long-term anti-aging benefits. Think: vitamins C & E and provitamin B5 to give a healthy dose of anti-oxidants over time, as well as to moisturize, but with the added visible tightening at the instance of application.
A reviewer raves: "Been using for 12 years. I have tried product after product and always come back to Peter Thomas Roth. Seriously they are the best... First use firmX in an upward motion and wait about 3 min. You won't be sorry, this product is the best skin tightener that works in minutes."
|Best for
|Fine Lines, Wrinkles, Enlarged Pores
|Key Ingredients
|Firm-A-Tite, Vitamins C & E, Pro Vitamin B5
|Size
|100 ml / 3.4 fl oz
Best Vitamin C Serum
SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic® with 15% L-Ascorbic Acid
"Vitamin C is required by the body to produce collagen, so make sure you’re using a serum with vitamin C as part of your regimen," advises Dr. Bowe. This one by SkinCeuticals is packed with 15% pure vitamin C and 0.5% ferulic acid to help instantly transform lackluster skin into a tight, bright complexion.
A reviewer raves: "I’ve been using this for years, every morning followed by moisturizer with sunscreen. This serum is amazing. People have commented in my skin amid youthfulness. I agree that my skin does look at least 15 years younger."
More: The Best Vitamin C Serums for Brighter, Tighter Skin
|Best for
|Fine Lines & Wrinkles, Dullness, Dehydration, Discoloration
|Key Ingredients
|Vitamin C, Ferulic Acid
|Size
|30 ml / 1 fl oz
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Best Neck Cream
MACRENE ACTIVES High Performance Neck & Décolletage Treatment
This silky and effective neck-specific treatment combines skin-plumping hyaluronic acid and peptides with vitamins E and C to restore elasticity to thin skin below the jaw.
A reviewer raves: "This is a fantastic throat/neck cream. I have sensitive skin, and had no issue with this product. In 2 weeks I saw a reduction in crepiness and lines! Expensive, but worth it."
|Best for
|Sagging Skin, Crepiness, Fine Lines & Wrinkles, Dark Spots
|Key Ingredients
|Hyaluronic Acid, Peptides, Antioxidants
|Size
|3.4 oz
Best Lifting Serum
Chantecaille Chantecaille Bio Lifting Serum+
Powered by a potent blend of botanicals and peptides, this sumptuous serum offers some serious lifting power. Its fast-absorbing formula sinks in beautifully, leaving skin feeling silky and looking noticeably plumper.
A reviewer raves: "The serum is delicious with a very pleasant smell of expensive perfume! Gas a dense, viscous consistency and because of this, a large consumption. But my skin loves it! After application, the skin is nourished, velvety, healthy."
|Best for
|Fine Lines & Wrinkles, Sagging Skin
|Key Ingredients
|Algae Tensing Blend, Peptides, Caffeine Free Coffee Stem Cell Extract
|Size
|1 oz
Roxanne Adamiyatt
Deputy Digital Lifestyle Director
Roxanne Adamiyatt is the Deputy Digital Lifestyle Director at Town & Country, spearheading style coverage for the web, with a focus on everything from fashion & accessories, jewelry, beauty & wellness, home & design, and even sometimes travel. In her role, Roxanne regularly contributes pieces for the print magazine, often on the intersection of social media and luxury. For example: the new class of watch influencers shifting the markets, and why some blondes are style mavens from beyond the grave. Previously, she held the role of senior digital editor from 2018-2022. Prior to her time at T&C, Roxanne was the beauty & fashion editor at Us Weekly, and before that, she was a beauty editor at InStyle.com/MIMI. A life-long New Yorker, Roxanne received her ungraduated degree from Barnard College and her MS from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. When she’s not attending market appointments and writing about trends, you can find her scouring the internet (and thrift shops) for the very best vintage designer fashion to squeeze into her Manhattan closet and vintage furniture for her seemingly endless apartment decoration project, or researching the very best new age wellness treatments to try next. You can find Roxanne on Instagram and TikTok at the handle @roxanne_adamiyatt .
April Long
Beauty Director
April Long is the Beauty Director for Town & Country. She has 15 years of experience covering beauty, wellness, and luxury skincare, both in her current role and as the former Executive Beauty Editor at ELLE. She is recognized for her expertise in writing about perfume, having won 15 Fragrance Foundation awards for Editorial Excellence in Fragrance Writing over the course of her career. She has tested thousands of products, and interviewed a multitude of skincare and health experts, dermatologists, and fragrance industry insiders, reporting on everything from longevity hacks to noninvasive anti-aging procedures to travel-worthy spa treatments. Prior to transitioning into beauty, she was an arts and culture editor at NYLON, and got her start at the London-based music magazine NME.
Meg Donohue
Associate Fashion Commerce Editor
Meg (she/her) is the Associate Fashion Commerce Editor at ELLE.com, where she specializes in shopping stories spanning the fashion, home, and lifestyle categories. Over the past three years, she has devoted countless hours to researching brands, testing hundreds (maybe even thousands!) of products, and deep-diving into market and consumer trends. Her favorite job responsibilities consist of co-writing the monthly series Same Same But Different and curating the fashion market for ELLE Escapes. Meg graduated magna cum laude from the Missouri School of Journalism with an emphasis on magazine editing. In 2020, one of her feature stories in the service article category was recognized by the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication. The year prior, the Society of Professional Journalists named voxmagazine.com “Best Affiliated Magazine” in its Mark of Excellence Awards, when she was on staff. Meg’s stories have appeared on Cosmopolitan, Town & Country, Harper’s Bazaar, and Good Housekeeping, among many other outlets. Her personal passions include travel, buffalo sauce, and gardening. You can find her in New York, where she lives, or on Instagram, where she also lives. She will never stop hoping for a One Direction reunion tour.