The Serum | Clé de Peau Beauté (2025)

KEY INGREDIENTS
NEW RADIANT LILY
CONCENTRATE
Naturally increases Skin Intelligence,
helping improve skin barrier for stronger,
more radiant skin.
YOUTH-SUSTAINING
PROTEIN
Discovered by Clé de Peau Beauté Laboratories
to be key in maintaining skin's youthful
appearence.
NEW ORGANIC LEMON
MYRTLE EXTRACT
Fuses with our Youth-Sustaining Protein and helps
maintain skin's potential to renew itself and slow
down the visual progression of aging.
KELPLEX
A complex of red, green, and brown kelp
that
activates skin's regenerative powers
for smooth
and supple results.
KEY BENEFITS
*Clinically tested by 34 women.
**For Radiant Lily Concentrate, clinically tested by 51 women.
1 day
SKIN LOOKS MORE RADIANT.*
7 days
SKIN BARRIER IS RECOVERED.**
14 days
SKIN SHOWS NEWFOUND PLUMPNESS.*
4 weeks
SKIN APPEARS RENEWED.
Radiance is improved by +28%.
Fine lines are visibly reduced by 19%
100% saw improved plumpness.*
RADIANT LILY CONCENTRATE
NOW WITH RADIANT LILY CONCENTRATE
THE LATEST EVOLUTION
OF SKIN INTELLIGENCE
Undisturbed for over 3,500 years in Southern France,
the Radiant Lily has been thriving
in the wild.
A powerhouse of nature's intelligence, the flower
continues to flourish
despite extreme climates
and rough conditions.
As Clé de Peau Beauté's unique new discovery,
the lily's extract is formed into Radiant Lily Concentrate,
designed to recover skin's barrier and improve moisture
levels for long-lasting skin radiance.
ECOSYSTEM OF RESPECT
Watered only by rainfall, the lily thrives
without chemicals and is propagated
with limited intervention.
TRANSPARENT SUPPLY CHAIN
Our farmers tend to the cultivation, harvesting,
and drying of the lily petals, ensuring traceability
and transparency in every step.
EFFICIENT EXTRACTION
To be more sustainable, the lily's extract
is obtained 36 times faster then the
conventional maceration method.
THE SCIENCE
SKIN INTELLIGENCE
For over 40 years, Clé de Peau Beauté has
pioneered research
into Skin Intelligence —
skin's innate ability to distinguish
between good
and bad stimuli in order to achieve
and maintain
its ideal condition.
Now, with our discovery of Radiant Lily
Concentrate,
we've advanced our approach in
recovering skin's barrier,
improving moisture retention
and proactively taking
in positive stimuli to achieve
lifelong radiance.
REFILL & REUSE
Replenish with easy refills for
a more responsible routine.
1
Hold the bottle and turn the base
of the dispenser counterclockwise.
2
Remove the dispenser and reinsert
into a refill container.
3
Turn it clockwise untill it is securely in place.
EXPERIENCE THE SERUM, REBORN
The Serum
Radiant Lily Craftsmanship
How To Use