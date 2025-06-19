The Serum | Clé de Peau Beauté (2025)

Table of Contents
RADIANT LILY CONCENTRATE NOW WITH RADIANT LILY CONCENTRATE THE LATEST EVOLUTION OF SKIN INTELLIGENCE ECOSYSTEM OF RESPECT TRANSPARENT SUPPLY CHAIN EFFICIENT EXTRACTION THE SCIENCE SKIN INTELLIGENCE REFILL &AMP; REUSE Replenish with easy refills for a more responsible routine. EXPERIENCE THE SERUM, REBORN

KEY INGREDIENTS

The Serum | Clé de Peau Beauté (1)

NEW RADIANT LILY
CONCENTRATE

Naturally increases Skin Intelligence,
helping improve skin barrier for stronger,
more radiant skin.

The Serum | Clé de Peau Beauté (2)

YOUTH-SUSTAINING
PROTEIN

Discovered by Clé de Peau Beauté Laboratories
to be key in maintaining skin's youthful
appearence.

The Serum | Clé de Peau Beauté (3)

NEW ORGANIC LEMON
MYRTLE EXTRACT

Fuses with our Youth-Sustaining Protein and helps
maintain skin's potential to renew itself and slow
down the visual progression of aging.

The Serum | Clé de Peau Beauté (4)

KELPLEX

A complex of red, green, and brown kelp
that
activates skin's regenerative powers
for smooth
and supple results.

KEY BENEFITS

The Serum | Clé de Peau Beauté (5)

*Clinically tested by 34 women.
**For Radiant Lily Concentrate, clinically tested by 51 women.

The Serum | Clé de Peau Beauté (6)

RADIANT LILY CONCENTRATE

NOW WITH RADIANT LILY CONCENTRATE

THE LATEST EVOLUTION
OF SKIN INTELLIGENCE

Undisturbed for over 3,500 years in Southern France,
the Radiant Lily has been thriving
in the wild.
A powerhouse of nature's intelligence, the flower
continues to flourish
despite extreme climates
and rough conditions.

The Serum | Clé de Peau Beauté (21)

ECOSYSTEM OF RESPECT

Watered only by rainfall, the lily thrives
without chemicals and is propagated
with limited intervention.

See Also
Ce sérum "pour la langue" élimine 98% des bactéries responsables de la mauvaise haleine

The Serum | Clé de Peau Beauté (22)

TRANSPARENT SUPPLY CHAIN

Our farmers tend to the cultivation, harvesting,
and drying of the lily petals, ensuring traceability
and transparency in every step.

The Serum | Clé de Peau Beauté (23)

EFFICIENT EXTRACTION

To be more sustainable, the lily's extract
is obtained 36 times faster then the
conventional maceration method.

The Serum | Clé de Peau Beauté (24)

THE SCIENCE

SKIN INTELLIGENCE

For over 40 years, Clé de Peau Beauté has
pioneered research
into Skin Intelligence —
skin's innate ability to distinguish
between good
and bad stimuli in order to achieve
and maintain
its ideal condition.

Now, with our discovery of Radiant Lily
Concentrate,
we've advanced our approach in
recovering skin's barrier,
improving moisture retention
and proactively taking
in positive stimuli to achieve
lifelong radiance.

REFILL &AMP; REUSE

The Serum | Clé de Peau Beauté (27) The Serum | Clé de Peau Beauté (28)

EXPERIENCE THE SERUM, REBORN

The Serum | Clé de Peau Beauté (31) The Serum | Clé de Peau Beauté (32) The Serum | Clé de Peau Beauté (33)

The Serum

The Serum | Clé de Peau Beauté (34) The Serum | Clé de Peau Beauté (35) The Serum | Clé de Peau Beauté (36)

Radiant Lily Craftsmanship

The Serum | Clé de Peau Beauté (37) The Serum | Clé de Peau Beauté (38) The Serum | Clé de Peau Beauté (39)

How To Use

References

