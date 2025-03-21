The simple 5-step men's skincare routine | NIVEA MEN (2025)

Discover a simple 5-step skincare routine for men, with further supplementary skincare tips
WHAT IS MEN'S SKINCARE?
Men's skincare is a rapidly growing industry, with so many products out there now it can be overwhelming. In order to uncomplicate things NIVEA has created a simple 5-step skincare routine for men, along with additional skincare tips to ensure you are looking and feeling good.
WHY MEN'S SKINCARE IS DIFFERENT TO WOMEN’S
Although there are similarities between men's and women's skincare needs there are also many differences. It all comes down to hormone differences between men and women, as men have much higher levels of testosterone which makes the skin 25 percent thicker and behave differently from woman’s.
The higher levels of testosterone also lead to denser hair follicles, oilier skin and larger pores which pump out sebum.
Due to the differences between men's and women's skin, men need to find products that are specifically designed for their needs. Men therefore require active ingredients that contain higher concentrations with better absorption to penetrate thicker skin and formulas that are more focused on oily skin.
THE SIMPLE 5-STEP MEN’S SKINCARE ROUTINE
1. Cleanse
Cleansing twice a day is recommended, you should wash your face with a cleanser first thing in the morning. This is to wash any overnight products you may have used as well as the sweat and bacteria your skin has accumulated while you sleep. Then also once in the evening at the start of your nighttime skincare regimen.
Purpose: Clear the skin of sebum and dirt
How to: Use cleanser to wash the face first thing in the morning and to start your nighttime routine
2. Exfoliate twice a week
Exfoliation removes any dead skin cells, excess dirt and sebum to ensure your skin looks bright and smooth. Using a face scrub helps prevent breakouts by penetrating pores to unblock any deep-lying impurities, stopping blockages. There are both chemical exfoliators and abrasive exfoliators, if you tend to have sensitive skin, it may be best to use an abrasive exfoliator (face scrub).
Purpose: Remove dead skin and clear deep pores
How to: Apply a chemical or abrasive exfoliator twice a week and wash off after use
3. Eye cream
Eye skin is thinner than the skin on the rest of your face, so it needs more concentrated ingredients as the area tends to lose moisture and volume more quickly. An eye cream can help with multiple skin concerns such as; dark circles, puffy bags, fine lines and helps keep the skin looking fresh. You should apply eye cream in the morning and night after cleansing.
Purpose: Hydrate and plump the thinner skin around the eyes
How to: Apply a small amount to the eye area once patted dry post-cleanse, in the morning and evening
4. Moisturise
Consistently using a moisturiser to keep your skin hydrated is very important for skin health. A nourishing day cream replaces the nutrients you may have lost through cleansing or exfoliating. You should choose a moisturiser that best suits your skin type, whether this be dry, oily, or combination. As mentioned men tend to produce more sebum naturally so a light, matte finish moisturiser may be best.
Purpose: Lock in hydration and supply nutrients
How to: Morning and night, gently apply to the facial region
5. SPF
The final step is the most important, in order to maintain youthful-looking skin.SPF is essential in any good skincare routine for men, no matter your skin tone. SPF is the most effective way of reducing the signs of ageing and should be applied daily.
Purpose: Protect the skin from UV rays to reduce signs of ageing
How to: Last step of your morning routine and throughout the day, apply all over sun-exposed skin areas.
ADDITIONAL SUPPLEMENTARY SKINCARE STEPS
There are additional steps that you may want to add to this simple 5-step skincare routine, these include:
- Facial serum
There are many types of serums available to you with various active ingredients to focus on different skin concerns. Facial serums contain concentrated active ingredients (such as Vitamin E, Hyaluronic Acid or Bakuchiol) with fewer additives (thickeners, emulsifiers or oils). This allows for the quicker absorption of higher concentrations of effective ingredients that help boost skin complexion.
- Face masks
Face masks are similar to facial serums in that there is a wide variety available which offer specific benefits by delivering more concentrated ingredients to your skin. They are great for supplementing your main skincare routine on a weekly basis.
- Shaving balm
The skin can be very sensitive after shaving, and it is important to take those extra few moments to give your skin attention post-shave. Use a good quality post-shave balm to soothe, cool and revitalise your skin. The balm not only protects the sensitive skin post-shave, it also instantly protects skin from 5 signs of skin irritation: burning, redness, dryness, tightness, and micro-cuts.
MEN’S SKINCARE TIPS FOR DIFFERENT SKIN TYPES
The 5-step skincare routine remains the same for different skin types, however, we recommend finding specialised products specific to your skin’s needs.
- As men's skincare products are often stronger in order to penetrate the thicker skin, they can be too harsh for sensitive skin types. If this is the case, you should try specialised sensitive skincare products for men. Sensitive skincare product ranges can help reduce any irritation or inflammation on the skin while also offering the benefits of regular skincare products.
The NIVEA MEN Sensitive Pro Calming Range is perfect for those with sensitive skin. The products utilise 100% plant-based Hemp Seed Oil and Vitamin E to soothe the skin, minimise stress and protect from irritation. The range includes calming shaving cream, an ultra-calming moisturiser and a facial balm to protect the skin.
- If you are looking for anti ageing skin care products, you should look for skincare products which include anti-ageing ingredients such as Hyaluronic Acid. Hyaluronic Acid strengthens skin elasticity to help the skin appear firmer and more youthful.
NIVEA MEN Hyaluron Anti-Age Grooming Bundle takes full advantage of the benefits Hyaluronic Acid offers. The set contains three specialised anti-ageing moisturising facial products. While strengthening the skin, the set offers 24H hydration to reduce the signs of tiredness as well as ageing.
- If you already have youthful skin but want that extra kick to energise your skin, Caffeine can be a great active ingredient in your skincare routine. You may know that caffeine consumption can help you pick your energy up, it works just as well for the skin and helps fight those signs of fatigue.
The NIVEA MEN Skin Energy Grooming Bundle Set utilises 100% natural sources of caffeine to energise your skin, transforming tired and dull-looking skin. The bundle contains a face wash to remove excess oils and dirt, a moisturising face cream to hydrate and refresh the skin as well as a face balm for that post-shave protection.
