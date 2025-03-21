The simple 5-step men's skincare routine | NIVEA MEN (2025)

Although there are similarities between men's and women's skincare needs there are also many differences. It all comes down to hormone differences between men and women, as men have much higher levels of testosterone which makes the skin 25 percent thicker and behave differently from woman’s.

The higher levels of testosterone also lead to denser hair follicles, oilier skin and larger pores which pump out sebum.



Due to the differences between men's and women's skin, men need to find products that are specifically designed for their needs. Men therefore require active ingredients that contain higher concentrations with better absorption to penetrate thicker skin and formulas that are more focused on oily skin.