The Sims 4 Pre Businesses & Hobbies - Burglars Update 1.113.277.1030 - The Sim Architect (2025)

The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies Expansion Pack will be available soon and, as usual, we're getting an update to prepare the game for it. Check below the information available on what to expect from The Sims 4 "Mystery / Burglars" Update 1.113.277.1030!

The Sims 4 Pre Businesses & Hobbies - Burglars Update 1.113.277.1030 Features

We have burglars and modifications on the tatoo system (which seems to be broken for many players, right now, sadly).

The Burglar is Back: Stolen Shake-ups in The Sims 4

Sul Sul, Simmers 👋🏻: It’s Xènia here – Designer and longtime Simmer – to talk about why today is a big day forThe Sims 4! If you’ve ever missed those suspenseful moments when your Sim’s peaceful night was interrupted by tense music and a sneaky presence, we’ve got great news: the Burglar is back! And the best part? It’s in the base game, so it’s free for everyone with today’s update. The Burglar is an iconic Sim featured inThe Sims,The Sims 2, andThe Sims 3who sneaks into houses, usually at night when Sims are asleep, to steal household items. As a longtime Sims player, I have wanted to bring the Burglar toThe Sims 4.You could say I’ve beenstealing momentsto pitch this idea from the very start!**Even during my job interview, I asked “What would it take to bring the Burglar back?” Now,The Simsteam can proudly say the Burglar is back just in time for our 25thBirthday, shipping alongsideThe Sims 4 Businesses & HobbiesExpansion Pack. —and trust me, it’s worth the wait. Xènia - Sims Team's Designer

Everything you need to know about the Burglar

So, how does the Burglar operate inThe Sims 4? Here’s what you need to know. The infamous Robin Banks (yep, that’s her name—we couldn’t resist) only strikes at night, sneaking into your Sim’s home while everyone is fast asleep (or even if they are awake!). Before you know it, she’ll be grabbing whatever’s valuable and making her escape.

How to foil that midnight mischief

The Burglar can be arrested by the police if one of your Sims calls promptly. For those who want to play it safe, the Burglar Alarm is back too! Place one in your Sim’s home for extra protection because the only way to guarantee the police get to the crime scene in time is by installing a Burglar Alarm. Handy Sims can upgrade the alarm to do all sorts of useful things: automatically call the police, reduce the chance of it breaking, or even zap the Burglar, forcing her to drop the stolen goods.

Prefer to handle the situation yourself? No problem—your Sims can take action whether it’s waking up to call the cops (who may or may not catch the thief) or getting into a one-on-one fight, your Sims have options. Pro tip: Sims who’ve been hitting the gym have a better chance of winning those fights!

Special Sims can unleash new defenses

Stopping the Burglar will feel unique depending on who’s in the household. Special Sims bring even more exciting possibilities.

Have a dog? They’ll chase the Burglar right out. (Requires:The Sims 4 Cats & DogsExpansion Pack)

Werewolves can intimidate the Burglar into leaving. (Requires:The Sims 4 WerewolvesGame Pack )

Spellcasters? They’ve got everything from confusion spells to full-on transformations. (Requires:The Sims 4 Realm of MagicGame Pack)

Servos can zap the Burglar into place with their defense matrix. (Requires:The Sims 4 Discover UniversityExpansion Pack)

Scientists can use the Freeze Ray to immobilize them. (Requires:The Sims 4 Get to WorkExpansion Pack)

Vampires, of course, might take advantage of the situation for a quick warm-blooded snack before commanding the Burglar to leave. (Requires:The Sims 4 VampiresGame Pack)

Even Sims without superpowers have fun reactions. Teenagers might stop to take a selfie with the Burglar before bolting to safety. Talk about stealing the spotlight!

Iconic characters like Agnes Crumplebottom and Bonehilda won’t run—they’re ready to fight! In total, we’ve included over 50 unique reactions across the base game and 17 different packs, along with 37 player-directed interactions. Who knew a bit of thievery could add so much character to your game?

Burglar visits are rare because we want those moments to stand out. But for those of you who thrive on chaos, we’ve got you covered with the new Lot Challenge,Heist Havoc. Turn this on, and not only will the Burglar visit more often, but even trusty Alarms might start acting up. You’ve been warned!

We are so thrilled to finally bring the Burglar back intoThe Simsuniverse. Sending a special shout out to our full team for making this a reality. Robin Banks isn’t just ready to rob your Sims’ houses—she’s here to steal your hearts too! What better way to celebrateThe Sims25thBirthday than with this nostalgic yet fresh addition? We hope you’re as excited as we are to see what kind of chaos Robin Banks will bring to your households. Dag Dag, Xènia - Sims Team's Designer

New Burglar Lot Challenge: Heist Havoc

Feeling adventurous? This Challenge cranks up theBurglaractivity for those who love a bit of excitement.

Heist Havoc:Lock the doors and hide all valuables! Burglars visit more often on this lot and the trusty alarms have a mind of their own.

Create a Sim

Tattoo Transformation Time!

Get ready to unleash your inner artist with new Tattoo customization options! Now, you can tweak the Hue, Saturation, Opacity, and Brightness of your tattoo designs using sliders just like the ones for makeup. Your Sims’ ink has never been this vibrant!

You will also find that the tattoo catalog now has new filters for different tattoo locations to make tattoos easier to browse.

A New Gallery Category: Tattoos!

The Gallery now has a new Category: Tattoos! Players with theBusinesses & HobbiesExpansion Pack will be able to create, share, and use tattoos with multiple layers and custom art.

As always, if you are ever browsing in-game or on the Gallery webpage and encounter any inappropriate content or comments, report it by selecting the flag icon available. For more information on content guidelines and how to flag gallery content, head over toEA Help.

New Colors and Patterns for Tops

They’re also adding The Sims 25th Birthday apparel! Each top fits feminine and masculine frames, so your Sims outfits can match the real life versions available onShop the Sims.

Build Mode

Fresh Colors for your Countertops

Spice up your Sims’ culinary spaces with four fabulous new color variations for the BlandCo Contemporary Base Game kitchen set! Transform those kitchen counters and cabinets with a fresh burst of style. Get ready to cook in vibrant new hues!

Usability Improvements

We’ve added a couple of small improvements to Build Mode for better navigation:

When opening Build Mode for the first time, it now shows Objects by Room instead of Styled Rooms. For existing Simmers, Build Mode still remembers the catalog last viewed.

New icons have been created for Study and Dining Room in Objects by Room.

Live Mode - Expanding on Existing Features

Club activities from more packs

For players who ownGet Together, exciting new club activities await! We’ve added a bunch of new activities from other packs allowing your Sims to enjoy viewing Collectibles, sipping tea, using the Activity Table, playing table games, giving massages (Spa DayGame Pack), playing with pets (Cats & DogsExpansion Pack), making and drinking Nectar (Horse RanchExpansion Pack), arranging flowers (SeasonsExpansion Pack), doing laundry (Laundry DayStuff Pack), and many more. Your clubs have never been this engaging!

More Mentorship Opportunities

Mentorship has experienced an overhaul, with more Skills that can be mentored and the ability to offer Mentoring directly from Skill objects such as Mischief Skill at a Computer or a Tablet, or Flower Arranging at the Flower Arranging bench (requiresSeasonsExpansion Pack). Your Sims will be mastering new Skills in no time. Let the learning begin!

Your Sim is Here

Where is your Sim?! When choosing a travel destination, the game now shows your Sim’s current location in the Neighborhoods view and Worlds view.

More Creator Kits Coming Soon

We’ve been so excited to share four Creator Kits with the Sims community since their launch inNovember 2024. These are the kits that custom content creators pitch, design, and develop alongsideThe Simsteam to bring their unique style toThe Sims 4. We recently releasedPierisim’sRefined Living RoomandMadlen’sBusiness Chic, and have more Creator Kits on the way!

Keep an eye out forSyboulette‘sSleek Bathroomandaharris00britney‘sSweet AllureKits expected to be released on April, 2025!

The Sims 4 Pre Businesses & Hobbies - Burglars Update 1.113.277.1030 - Bug Fixes and Patch Notes

The Sims 4 (Base Game / Multipack)

Top Fixes

[EA Forums] You can now place objects next to raised platforms, even if the platform is on the other side of a wall, without running into the “Can’t intersect obstructing objects” error message.

[EA Forums] Male Sims with a feminine frame can now wear certain tops without any spine distortion.

[EA Forums] Great news, navigators of narrow spaces! Sims have sharpened their obstacle-avoidance skills and no longer find themselves stuck in walls. Say goodbye to unexpected wall-phasing and teleportation tricks!

[EA Forums] When placing larger lots onto smaller ones, basements will now stay put as long as they fit within the boundaries. If they’re a bit too big, they’ll just be trimmed down to fit snugly without disappearing. Happy building!

[EA Forums] Money matters sorted! Whether you’re pulling a family from the Gallery in Create a Sim or placing them directly in the world, your Sims will now enjoy the best of both worlds financially. No more surprise riches or unexpected poverty—just balanced household funds for all!

Live Mode

[EA Forums] Privacy restored! The mysterious disappearing bathroom walls at the Willow Creek Gym have been found. Your Sims can now work out and wash up without any peek-a-boo surprises!

[EA Forums] Altering your Sim’s look with theGet FamousStylist Chair, getting a Tooth Extraction fromGrowing Together, or putting on that fabulousCrystal CreationsJewelry will no longer lead to unexpected body or face transformations.

[EA Forums] Renaissance Sims will now need to actually climb the career ladder to complete Renaissance aspiration career level tasks. No more shortcuts through University—time to earn those promotions the hard way!

Upgrade time! Mentor interactions are back for washing machines, so your Sims can learn the ropes of repair without a hitch.

No more fashion faux pas! Nina Caliente’s body and clothes textures appear flawlessly across all graphics settings again.

Several Skill icons enjoyed playing hide-and-seek in the interaction menu! They’re now back where they belong.

The Cozy Wreaths from the Cozy Celebrations Event have shed their Scroogy ways and now happily let Sims enter your front door to celebrate Winterfest instead of blocking their path.

Enjoy seamless imaginary conversations for your toddlers—chats with stuffed animals are now more performant than ever!

Build Mode

The ElectroDance Floor can now be found in the “Life Event Activities” category under “Activities and Skills” in Build Mode. Dance floor dilemma solved!

Create a Sim

[EA Forums] Body sliders in Create a Sim are back on track! Adjusting the belly, butt, and thighs of male Sims will no longer transform certain full-body outfits into avant-garde fashion.

This SDX goatee(ymFacialHair_SDX037Goatee) has found its rightful place under the Goatee category. No more hide-and-seek for your Sim’s facial hair! (Was there a memo we missed about a great hide-and-seek event?scratches head)

On the contrary, this SDX scarf (yfAcc_NecklaceSDX037Scarf) really wanted to be seen and appeared twice in the catalog. This has been fixed now.

The Sims 4 Get to Work

Mannequins have gone back to their less-fabulous existence as we fixed eyelashes being added to mannequins when applying Styled Looks.

The Sims 4 City Living

No more magical floating flowers! Those unanchored blooms have been tidied up during festival events, keeping things grounded.

The Sims 4 Get Famous

[EA Forums] Whoops! Some Sims were accidentally posing as celebrities right after moving in. While accidental fame (or no fame) is fun, it’s not the best start for new friendships. Sims will earn celebrity Reputation and Fame the honest way now!

The Sims 4 Discover University

[EA Forums] Academic overachievers rejoice! Teens who graduate from High School early and head to University can now share their skills through Tutoring. Time to share that knowledge!

[EA Forums] Sims’ ears now wear Gauges without those pesky jagged edges.

The Sims 4 Snowy Escape

[EA Forums] Sims see their active Lifestyles not greyed-out, but in full color now.

The Sims 4 Cottage Living

[EA Forums] When Animal Aging is turned off, you won’t receive any more surprise visits from Grim Reaper for your elderly Chickens. Let them enjoy their golden years in peace!

[EA Forums] Pumpkin preservation perfected! Now, you can conserve not just orange, but also green and white pumpkins.

The Sims 4 High School Years

[EA Forums] The barista working at the ThrifTea Bubble Tea Counter has returned to their duties, ready to serve your Sims delicious drinks and snacks.

[EA Forums] Teens these days! Your teen Sim was feeling the pressure of being watched at school and tried to keep some events off Social Bunny. But fear not! We’ve fixed it, so now they can share all their high school adventures without feeling like they’re under surveillance.

The Sims 4 Lovestruck

The Temple fromJungle Adventurewas a bit too adventurous for a date night! It’s now off the venue list when you Ask to Create a Date or Hangout, ensuring your dates stay less jungle, more jingle.

The Sims 4 Parenthood

[EA Forums] Children were channeling their inner tornadoes and causing messes too often! Now, they’ll only create regular messes if they haven’t learned responsibility yet.

The Sims 4 Dream Home Decorator

[EA Forums] Interior Decorators were seeing 0 earnings in their results pop-up after completing gigs. Your Sims’ hard-earned Simoleons will display correctly in the notifications and in the results pop-up going forward.

In addition, the “Stay on Lot” and “Go Home” buttons will appear and work as expected now after completing a gig.

The Sims 4 Nifty Knitting

[EA Forums] Sims can now successfully “Resume” or “Frog” their Knitting Projects. The actions will queue properly, ensuring your knitting plans are back on track.

[EA Forums] Sims knitting beanies, socks, or plant holders now walk to a seat to resume their projects. No more standing mishaps!

[EA Forums] Sims can now switch rocking chairs mid-knit without getting tangled up and losing track.

We all love knitting, but now when you cancel a knitting interaction, your Sim stops right away.

The Sims 4 Home Chef Hustle

[EA Forums] When the “Convince to Buy” interaction is used on other Sims, they will no longer be invited and allowed to walk into your Sim’s house. No more crashing on the couch!

The Sims 4 Crystal Creations

Crystal Tree enthusiasts, rejoice! Your Notebook entry now appears after Research so you can safely keep track of your sparkling studies.

Balance restored! The “Botanical Earrings” icon is now perfectly centered in the interaction queue.

The Sims 4 Pre Businesses & Hobbies - Burglars Update 1.113.277.1030 - FAQ

Do I need to own Business & Hobbies to get the Burglar in-game?

No, the Burglar update will be available to all Simmers as part of today’s base game update!

Is there anything new with how the Burglar works inThe Sims 4?

There are quite a few new updates with how the Burglar works inThe Sims 4! First, there will be updated music accompanying the Burglar when they spawn on your lot. In addition, there is the newHeist HavocLot Challenge that will spawn the Burglar on your lot at a higher rate.

Similar to before, Burglar Alarms can be installed on Sims’ lots to help keep their belongings safe, but now you can upgrade the alarm to reduce the chance of it breaking, automatically call the police, or even zap the Burglar! In addition, you’ll be able to upgrade your Burglar Alarms so they break less often.

In addition, Sims can now take justice into their own hands, and special Sims can unleash their own defenses, as we’ve outlined in our dev diary!

Are any new items or functionality coming to the base game to support the Burglar? (e.g. Burglar Alarms, Smart Cameras, etc.)

Police Officers will be returning to the game to help tackle those pesky Burglars! You will also be able to install Burglar Alarms on tour Sims’ Residential or Small Business Venue (in the Businesses & Hobbies Expansion Pack) lots to keep their belongings safe.

Is there anything that the Burglar can’t steal?

Most build objects cannot be stolen – such as outdoor plants that are planted directly in the ground, windows, lights, elevators, etc.

Can you befriend Robin Banks?

Yes, you will be able to interact with and befriend Robin Banks! You can even add Robin Banks to your household. If you do this, another Burglar will generate to take Robin’s place, or a Sim that already exists in the world with the right traits who is unplayed can fulfill the role. New burglars will spawn with the same traits but a random appearance and name.

Can Robin Banks die? If so, will she regenerate?

Yes, Robin Banks can die, and yes, she will regenerate. Similar to Father Winter there will be a new Burglar with similar traits that will be randomly generated if this happens.

The Sims 4 Pre Businesses & Hobbies - Burglars Update 1.113.277.1030 Release Date

is scheduled for March 6th, 2025 but this update is scheduled for February 25th, 2025. That means we might get yet another update before the new Expansion is made available and this update might be a smaller patch with game fixes instead of new features.

