The Striking Sinners Scene You Likely Didn't Know Is Based On Real Events - SlashFilm (2025)

Ryan Coogler's new vampire musical "Sinners" is handily one of the best films of 2025. It tells the story of identical twins Elijah and Elias Moore— nicknamed Smoke and Stack, both played by Michael B. Jordan— who are endeavoring to escape the rough-and-tumble world of Chicago's criminal underground in 1932. They have returned to their hometown in Mississippi with a lot of cash and a dream of opening a successful juke joint. They know musicians and potential employees, and they know of an old barn— owned by a racist old white guy— that they can buy. As they rush around town, trying to get supplies, they each reconnect with old friends and jilted lovers. Their juke joint is a business opportunity, but also a way to re-form a scattered Black community, as well as salvage their reputation.

Also, there are vampires. A trio of white people who know Irish folk music attempt to break in while the Juke Club is in full swing. They claim they just want to play along with the talented blues musician Sammie inside (Miles Caton), but it's clear they want to drink everyone's blood and harness Sammie's musical prowess. One can see that "Sinners" is at least partly about the white co-opting of Black music; the white musicians are literally feeding on Black people.

Two of the employees that Smoke and Stack hire are Grace and Bo Chow (Yao and Li Jun Li), Chinese immigrants, who own a pair of thriving sundry shops in the middle of the Mississippi Delta. Grace is hired to paint the dance club's sign. As it happens, the shops where the Chows sell their goods are striking historically accurate, overseen by Coogler's cultural consultant, Dolly Li. Indeed, the shops were designed to look exactly like the Asian-owned shops in 1932 Mississippi, as seen in the documentary series "The Untold Story of America's Southern Chinese."

