the tan bible.-Everything Sunless Tanning-Wash-off Body Bronzers for an Instant Tan (2025)

Written By kelsi zimmerman
Whether you call them body bronzers, foundations, highlighters, or bronzing lotions, they are all examples of instant tanners that glide on the skin and provide an immediate sunkissed glow that wash off in the shower. While all of the different types of instant tanners provide a range of benefits, keeping at least one in your beauty arsenal is key — especially when you’re in a pinch. Whether you’re in need of a tan and don’t have the time to let it develop or you simply want to cover up some imperfections and get a little glow, the following body bronzers are your answer. The best part? There’s barely any commitment involved and there’s a shade for every skin tone.
While self tanners stay on your skin for at least a few days, instant tanners can be rinsed off with a little soap and water. Keep scrolling for a look at some of the best ones and examples of some times when you should reach for them.
Bali Body Bronzing Serum, $30 on Bali Body.
good for: your face!
Bali Body’s Bronzing Serum is an illuminating, dha-free serum for your face that can be used alone, mixed in with your favorite moisturizer, or underneath foundation for a light sheen. It has a sheer finish with a hint of bronze for an illuminating complexion. The texture is a thin, gel-like cream that dries instantly.
Tan-Luxe Instant Hero Skin Perfector, $36 on Sephora.
good for: a mess-free application and flawless, hydrating finish
Tan-Luxe’s Instant Hero will prove to be a true hero to your summer wardrobe. The body foundation is a medium coverage, nourishing formula that is packed with vitamins B, C, and E, aloe vera, and caffeine — so not only does it cover up any noticeable blemishes, but it hydrates and firms as it does so. The skin perfector stays on the skin for up to 24 hours (I can speak to this as I’ve admittedly gone to bed with it still on my skin after a night out and it was still in tact the next day) and it has nanoparticles that reflect light for a glistening glow. However, as flawless as it makes my skin look, perhaps my favorite part of the product is the sponge applicator attached to the top of the tube that allows for an easy, mess-free application that easily glides on to the skin.
Vita Liberata Body Blur, $39 on Vita Liberata.
good for: an illuminating bronze finish
Body Blur is an illuminating body bronzer available in four different dark, rich shades: Latte Light, Latte, Latte Dark, and Mocha. The texture is a combination of a gel and a cream, yet it goes on flawlessly and doesn’t transfer on to clothing.
Tanologist Insta Glow, $15 on Ulta
good for: a shimmery, creamy finish
Tanologist’s Insta Glow has a creamy, lotion-like feel with the added benefit of bronzers and shimmery reflectors for an illuminating finish. It absorbs into the skin quickly and once it’s dry it’s completely transfer-proof.
Bali Body Instant Tan, $25 on Bali Body.
good for: an instant, airbrush-like finish.
For a longwear, full coverage bronzer with a matte finish and easy application, Bali Body’s Instant should be your go-to. It leaves a gorgeous tan and skin finish that won’t budge until you wash it off. It’s available in light and medium/dark making it perfect for a range of skin tones. What’s more? Unlike other airbrush body bronzers on the market, it’s not chalky and doesn’t transfer on to clothing or furniture.
Sol de Janeiro GlowMotions Glow Oil, $35 on Sephora.
good for: a lot of glow and shimmer
Sol de Janeiro’s GlowMotions come in six different shades for six different looks. There’s “Carnaval Queen,” a translucent pink golden glow; “Copacabana Bronze,” a tinted warm bronze; “Rio Sunset,” a translucent champagne shimmer; “Samba Sway,” a tinted natural olive tan; “Goldie Rocks,” a translucent white gold; and “Master Flash,” a translucent violet rainbow. The oils are made of cupuaçu butter to lock in moisture, açai oil for a refreshing look, and coconut oil to help the oil absorb quickly and leave skin soft and moisturized.
Isle of Paradise Disco Tan, $22 on Sephora
good for: a dark, shimmery finish
Isle of Paradise’s Disco Tan features color-correcting technology that works with your natural undertones for the most perfect, natural-looking tan. It’s a thin, lotion-like texture that comes out of the bottle as a rich, dark bronze shade, but once applied, the results are super natural-looking.
Pradas Glow Camo Skin Enhancer, $30 on Pradas Glow
good for: a self tanner-like tan without the commitment
Pradas Glow Camo Skin Enhancer has a mousse-like texture that looks, feels, and delivers a tan just like a self tanner, yet the color can be easily rinsed off. It comes in two shades, golden brown and olive brown and both are infused with hyaluronic acid to moisturize while it delivers a beautiful tan instantly. For best results, apply Camo with a tanning mitt.
Lorac Tantalizer Body Bronzing Illuminator, $32 on Ulta.
good for: a light coverage golden sheen
Lorac’s Tantalizer Body Bronzing Illuminator is a lightweight body bronzer that soaks into the skin quickly and evenly. The result is a light coverage, golden shimmer that illuminates the skin and camouflages any imperfections. The formula is enriched with ingredients like Rosehip Seed and Marula Oil to soften and condition the skin and smells like a spiced vanilla. We tested the “Toasted Bronze” shade which can be applied once for a light sheen, or layered for a buildable golden finish.
To apply it:
For best results, you can apply these body bronzers with ANISA Beauty’s Pinnacle Body Brush. The body brush has a triangular domed brush head to evenly apply product on the skin by shaping itself around the curve of your body. The brushes are dense yet flexible to make for a streak-free, even finish.
