the tan bible.-Everything Sunless Tanning-Wash-off Body Bronzers for an Instant Tan (2025)

Whether you call them body bronzers, foundations, highlighters, or bronzing lotions, they are all examples of instant tanners that glide on the skin and provide an immediate sunkissed glow that wash off in the shower. While all of the different types of instant tanners provide a range of benefits, keeping at least one in your beauty arsenal is key — especially when you’re in a pinch. Whether you’re in need of a tan and don’t have the time to let it develop or you simply want to cover up some imperfections and get a little glow, the following body bronzers are your answer. The best part? There’s barely any commitment involved and there’s a shade for every skin tone.

While self tanners stay on your skin for at least a few days, instant tanners can be rinsed off with a little soap and water. Keep scrolling for a look at some of the best ones and examples of some times when you should reach for them.