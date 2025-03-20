the tan bible.-Everything Sunless Tanning-Wash-off Body Bronzers for an Instant Tan (2025)

Table of Contents
Bali Body Bronzing Serum, $30 on Bali Body. Tan-Luxe Instant Hero Skin Perfector, $36 on Sephora. Vita Liberata Body Blur, $39 on Vita Liberata. Tanologist Insta Glow, $15 on Ulta Bali Body Instant Tan, $25 on Bali Body. Sol de Janeiro GlowMotions Glow Oil, $35 on Sephora. Isle of Paradise Disco Tan, $22 on Sephora Pradas Glow Camo Skin Enhancer, $30 on Pradas Glow Lorac Tantalizer Body Bronzing Illuminator, $32 on Ulta. To apply it: References

Written By kelsi zimmerman

Whether you call them body bronzers, foundations, highlighters, or bronzing lotions, they are all examples of instant tanners that glide on the skin and provide an immediate sunkissed glow that wash off in the shower. While all of the different types of instant tanners provide a range of benefits, keeping at least one in your beauty arsenal is key — especially when you’re in a pinch. Whether you’re in need of a tan and don’t have the time to let it develop or you simply want to cover up some imperfections and get a little glow, the following body bronzers are your answer. The best part? There’s barely any commitment involved and there’s a shade for every skin tone.

While self tanners stay on your skin for at least a few days, instant tanners can be rinsed off with a little soap and water. Keep scrolling for a look at some of the best ones and examples of some times when you should reach for them.

the tan bible.-Everything Sunless Tanning-Wash-off Body Bronzers for an Instant Tan (1)

Bali Body Bronzing Serum, $30 on Bali Body.

good for: your face!

Bali Body’s Bronzing Serum is an illuminating, dha-free serum for your face that can be used alone, mixed in with your favorite moisturizer, or underneath foundation for a light sheen. It has a sheer finish with a hint of bronze for an illuminating complexion. The texture is a thin, gel-like cream that dries instantly.

See Also
This Is the Ultimate Makeup Hack for Glowy Skin11 x de beste zelfbruiner voor een egale gloed • BeautyWebTanning drops, de ideale zelfbruiner voor dummies

the tan bible.-Everything Sunless Tanning-Wash-off Body Bronzers for an Instant Tan (2)

Tan-Luxe Instant Hero Skin Perfector, $36 on Sephora.

good for: a mess-free application and flawless, hydrating finish

Tan-Luxe’s Instant Hero will prove to be a true hero to your summer wardrobe. The body foundation is a medium coverage, nourishing formula that is packed with vitamins B, C, and E, aloe vera, and caffeine — so not only does it cover up any noticeable blemishes, but it hydrates and firms as it does so. The skin perfector stays on the skin for up to 24 hours (I can speak to this as I’ve admittedly gone to bed with it still on my skin after a night out and it was still in tact the next day) and it has nanoparticles that reflect light for a glistening glow. However, as flawless as it makes my skin look, perhaps my favorite part of the product is the sponge applicator attached to the top of the tube that allows for an easy, mess-free application that easily glides on to the skin.

the tan bible.-Everything Sunless Tanning-Wash-off Body Bronzers for an Instant Tan (3)

Vita Liberata Body Blur, $39 on Vita Liberata.

good for: an illuminating bronze finish

Body Blur is an illuminating body bronzer available in four different dark, rich shades: Latte Light, Latte, Latte Dark, and Mocha. The texture is a combination of a gel and a cream, yet it goes on flawlessly and doesn’t transfer on to clothing.

Tanologist Insta Glow, $15 on Ulta

good for: a shimmery, creamy finish

Tanologist’s Insta Glow has a creamy, lotion-like feel with the added benefit of bronzers and shimmery reflectors for an illuminating finish. It absorbs into the skin quickly and once it’s dry it’s completely transfer-proof.

the tan bible.-Everything Sunless Tanning-Wash-off Body Bronzers for an Instant Tan (5)

Bali Body Instant Tan, $25 on Bali Body.

good for: an instant, airbrush-like finish.

For a longwear, full coverage bronzer with a matte finish and easy application, Bali Body’s Instant should be your go-to. It leaves a gorgeous tan and skin finish that won’t budge until you wash it off. It’s available in light and medium/dark making it perfect for a range of skin tones. What’s more? Unlike other airbrush body bronzers on the market, it’s not chalky and doesn’t transfer on to clothing or furniture.


Sol de Janeiro GlowMotions Glow Oil, $35 on Sephora.

good for: a lot of glow and shimmer

Sol de Janeiro’s GlowMotions come in six different shades for six different looks. There’s “Carnaval Queen,” a translucent pink golden glow; “Copacabana Bronze,” a tinted warm bronze; “Rio Sunset,” a translucent champagne shimmer; “Samba Sway,” a tinted natural olive tan; “Goldie Rocks,” a translucent white gold; and “Master Flash,” a translucent violet rainbow. The oils are made of cupuaçu butter to lock in moisture, açai oil for a refreshing look, and coconut oil to help the oil absorb quickly and leave skin soft and moisturized.

the tan bible.-Everything Sunless Tanning-Wash-off Body Bronzers for an Instant Tan (7)

Isle of Paradise Disco Tan, $22 on Sephora

good for: a dark, shimmery finish

Isle of Paradise’s Disco Tan features color-correcting technology that works with your natural undertones for the most perfect, natural-looking tan. It’s a thin, lotion-like texture that comes out of the bottle as a rich, dark bronze shade, but once applied, the results are super natural-looking.

Pradas Glow Camo Skin Enhancer, $30 on Pradas Glow

good for: a self tanner-like tan without the commitment

Pradas Glow Camo Skin Enhancer has a mousse-like texture that looks, feels, and delivers a tan just like a self tanner, yet the color can be easily rinsed off. It comes in two shades, golden brown and olive brown and both are infused with hyaluronic acid to moisturize while it delivers a beautiful tan instantly. For best results, apply Camo with a tanning mitt.

the tan bible.-Everything Sunless Tanning-Wash-off Body Bronzers for an Instant Tan (9)

Lorac Tantalizer Body Bronzing Illuminator, $32 on Ulta.

good for: a light coverage golden sheen

Lorac’s Tantalizer Body Bronzing Illuminator is a lightweight body bronzer that soaks into the skin quickly and evenly. The result is a light coverage, golden shimmer that illuminates the skin and camouflages any imperfections. The formula is enriched with ingredients like Rosehip Seed and Marula Oil to soften and condition the skin and smells like a spiced vanilla. We tested the “Toasted Bronze” shade which can be applied once for a light sheen, or layered for a buildable golden finish.

the tan bible.-Everything Sunless Tanning-Wash-off Body Bronzers for an Instant Tan (10)

To apply it:

For best results, you can apply these body bronzers with ANISA Beauty’s Pinnacle Body Brush. The body brush has a triangular domed brush head to evenly apply product on the skin by shaping itself around the curve of your body. The brushes are dense yet flexible to make for a streak-free, even finish.

self tannersbody bronzerstan-luxekkw beautyvita liberataisle of paradisepradas glowtanologistsol de janeirobest body bronzerswash off body bronzerswash off self tannersbali bodybali body reviewstanologist reviewsvita liberata reviews

kelsi zimmerman

the tan bible.-Everything Sunless Tanning-Wash-off Body Bronzers for an Instant Tan (2025)

References

Top Articles
10 Ways to Grow Longer Eyelashes, According to a Dermatologist
I Tested Sky Organics Castor Oil: My Honest Review on its Benefits and Results!
I Tested Sky Organics' Organic Castor Oil: My Honest Review!
Latest Posts
Dabalash VS Latisse | Which One Is Preferable?  - Beautylectual
15 Eyelash Growth Serums, Recommended by Eye Doctors
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Horacio Brakus JD

Last Updated:

Views: 6246

Rating: 4 / 5 (71 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Horacio Brakus JD

Birthday: 1999-08-21

Address: Apt. 524 43384 Minnie Prairie, South Edda, MA 62804

Phone: +5931039998219

Job: Sales Strategist

Hobby: Sculling, Kitesurfing, Orienteering, Painting, Computer programming, Creative writing, Scuba diving

Introduction: My name is Horacio Brakus JD, I am a lively, splendid, jolly, vivacious, vast, cheerful, agreeable person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.