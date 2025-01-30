The Top 5 Bathing Aids for the Elderly | TheGood Care Group (2025)

1. Bath lifts

If you need help getting in and out of the bath, consider installing a bath lift in your bathroom. Bath lifts are reclining chairs that help raise or lower you into your bathtub. This way, you can continue to enjoy all the therapeutic benefits of a bath without losing your privacy or independence.

Bath lifts do require an initial investment of at least £250 or more depending on the size and model you choose. Most reputable brands include the cost of installing the bath lift in your home in their fee. Many companies will provide a free estimate at no charge to you.

2. Non-slip bathroom discs

The smooth bottom of your shower or bath poses an increased risk for slips and falls. Traditional non-slip bathroom mats provide much needed grip to prevent such falls, but they are often suction cupped to the floor making it hard for ageing or disabled people to remove them.

Non-slip bathroom discs provide a convenient alternative. Each disc can be easily attached to your shower or bath floor through a peel and stick adhesive. Once applied, it provides additional grip to your shower or bath floor. This is a relatively inexpensive solution for preventing falls as each disc costs only £6 to £12.

3. Grab bars and toilet rails

Installing grab bars and toilet rails will provide you with extra support while in the bathroom. The best places to mount grab bars are on both the inside and outside of your shower or bath and near your toilet. Grab bars and toilet rails are relatively inexpensive, although you may require the help of a loved one for installation.