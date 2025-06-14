The Two Hands, The Packhorse, The Cheshire Cat and The Harlequin - Shard End! (2025)

Frank Parker
Sep 26, 2008
Does anyone have any memories of these pubs from Shard End. Like many other pubs these days they have now disappeared!
The Two Hands.
The Packhorse.
The Cheshire Cat.
The Harlequin.
My apologies if they already have been talked about.
Ron Brinsdon
Brummie babby
Sep 26, 2008
Hello Frank,
I lived on the Heathway about mid way between the Cheshire and the Harlequin. I think I went in the Packhorse and Harlequin once, the Cheshire many times (I was in the fishing club) and I do not recall the Two Hands. I mentioned in another post (about the Kingshurst pub) that "Fat George" ran the Cat and always kept superb Ansells mild. The Cat was a plain and simple local boozer with a dartboard and bar football. It was never crowded except maybe Christmas Morning.
Cheers!
Ron
Frank Parker
Sep 26, 2008
Hi Ron,
I did read your other post which inspired me to write this one!
I never really went in pubs that much but I did go to the Packhorse in the early 80's when they ran a CB club there.
Funny thing is I used to meet my ex wife at the Cheshire before we got married to go down to my house at Hurst Lane. We had our wedding reception at the Harlequin and used to go to the Two Hands sometimes. I think I jinxed them all! lol
I always remember going down to the Hands as a kid, taking one of our Staffies down on a Sunday afternoon, to meet Mom and Dad. I could just about see through the top glass on the bar door! Then it was back home for Sunday Dinner and to watch Star Soccer!
Gillian Atkins
master brummie
Sep 26, 2008
Hi Frank, I feel that I should know you I lived in Pear Tree Road until 1980 and then moved to Bromford Road and I also went to BKC. From our front bedroom window if you leaned out you could see the back of the Harlequin pub. My Dad was a frequent visitor there and used to organise the Corner Club which raised money for the retired 'frequenters' of the pub to go on trips out and a Christmas lunch. I think that the landlady here at one time was called Mrs Pickering who I'm led to believe stood at around 5 foot and was fearsome Allegedly she had a shotgun over the bar:shocked:. This must have been round about the mid-sixties; I'm not sure who took over after her. The pub also had its own donkey which was kept in the large over-run garden at the back. I can remember there being an uproar by the neighbours whose houses backed onto the fields as they were over run with rats and eventually the donkey went I know that the pub was eventually closed down due to drugs, but up until the late 70s and early 80s there was hardly any trouble there at all. Bingo was held every week in the back room and I won a fair few bob My ex-husband also played regulary for the darts team and fair to say he was very good. I have a picture somewhere of the pub which I'll post if the quality is good enough - it's an old black and white photo copy.
I also used to on occasion go into the Two Hands. If I remember rightly it was opposite Maryland Tower flats in Kitsland Road?
And finally....yes I did used to go into the Packhorse too. Not so good memories in there. I remember one night sitting in the bar and all the chairs flying past the door from the lounge as something was kicking off
Makes me sound as though I had a drink problem, but NO I haven't before you ask :beam: Oh and by the way your photos are lovely Can you remind me was the 'Red Welly Club' something to do with All Saints Church?
Frank Parker
Sep 27, 2008
Hi Gillian,
You know more about pubs than I do! lol
I used to live in Hurst Lane, corner house over the road from the Legion. I started BKC in 1977 so I don't think I would know you but it is possible you could know one of my Sisters??
That's a good idea about posting a photo of The Harlequin. It would be good to see lots of old pub photo's on here!
I don't have fond memories of The Two Hands as I was there celebrating my 21st and I got glassed in the face and booted in the lower of my back so I never went since that and that was in 1987/8! Yes it was by the Australian flats, near Berrowside Road.
Thank you for the comments about my photo's. The Red Welly club was at All Saints Church and I had a lot of good times there. It was ran by Carol and Roy and Carol can be found on Friends Reunited.
Phil
Gone, but not forgotten.
Sep 27, 2008
I have read through this thread with great interest, but to be honest without a clue what you are on about as I never seemed to get over your end of Birmingham drinking. I suppose it would have been too much drinking time wasted traveling.
I have been able to find a couple of the watering holes mentioned, but I'm afraid the Packhorse and the Cheshire Cat still elude me,
Phil
Frank Parker
Sep 27, 2008
Thanks they are brilliant Phil! Do you know what year they were taken?
The Heathway is still going but to be honest It probably be a matter of time before it closes!
Phil
Gone, but not forgotten.
Sep 27, 2008
bluebrummie
I'm glad you enjoyed the photo's, and I'm sorry but I haven't a clue when they were taken other than to say that they all look new and fresh, so I would imagine it would be close to when they were first built.
Phil
Frank Parker
Sep 27, 2008
Indeed they do, thanks again Phil.
Gillian Atkins
master brummie
Sep 27, 2008
Ooh well dug out Phil The photocopy I have is the same as your photo, only the quality is much better on yours Thanks for posting
sylviasayers
master brummie
Sep 27, 2008
I live in Castle Bromwich, and can tell you The Heathway is a dump and seems to attract the low life, I have only ever been in there once and couldn't wait to get out. The Harlequin was demolished many years ago and is now the site of a Care Home - The Orchards, and has a medical centre facing Shard End Crescent. I don't know the other two pubs mentioned.
Gillian Atkins
master brummie
Sep 27, 2008
I suppose that could be said of a lot of places in Brum and everywhere else for that matter In my Dad's time the Harlequin was not a bad pub as estate pubs go....the pensioners seemed happy there anyway, they were well looked after by all
welder
master brummie
Feb 23, 2009
sylviasayers said:
I live in Castle Bromwich, and can tell you The Heathway is a dump and seems to attract the low life, I have only ever been in there once and couldn't wait to get out. The Harlequin was demolished many years ago and is now the site of a Care Home - The Orchards, and has a medical centre facing Shard End Crescent. I don't know the other two pubs mentioned.
Sylvia, I entirely agree with our opinion of the Heathway and it's clientel, I went once and once was enough.
I used the Two Hands for many years, indeed, our son celebrated his 21st there six years ago. It was a down to earth, working man's pub, trying to live down it's nickname "The Stab and Glass" from years previous.
My great regret is that, since it's closure, the once united "family" has become fragmented and will never gather as a group again.
Another one bites the blasted dust!
Ian
pam1511
master brummie
Feb 24, 2009
Hi Frank I used to live in Hurst Lane up the hill opposite the Guardian Angels church/school 1953 -1970 my parents lived there until 1989.
terryb18
Gone but not forgotten R.I.P.
Mar 1, 2009
F.A.O. Bluebrummie.
Your father would'nt be Frank Parker would it? who use to play darts in the Two Hands, if it is I knew him quite well.
Terry
fatfingers
master brummie
Jul 13, 2010
I drove through Shard End yesterday, first time I been round there in years. Couldnt believe that all those pubs are gone.
What do people around there do for a drink without getting the car out ?
sue wardell
proper brummie kid
Nov 14, 2010
- #17
Hi
We lived just down the road from the Heathway. My dad Bill Wardell was a very good patron to The Heathway and the 'Cat'. He was in the darts team in the 70's early 80's does anyone remember him!
Sue
Christina
master brummie
Nov 15, 2010
Used the Harlequin. I was in the choir at All Saints Church (as well as Sunday School teacher and ran the Youth 80's Club - what an example), and after choir practice a few of us use to go and have a couple of drinks. Went to the Pack Horse in Packington Avenue as we had line dancing there. Had some really good times in both.
awpainter
proper brummie kid
Jan 28, 2011
I was a regular at the Two Hands, in fact I drank in there not long before it was demolished along with the shops opposite on Kitland Road and the flats behind it as well. One of the last Landlords was killed on a night out with his wife in Olton. It's very weird seeing how the area is now, so different. In fact I grew up living on Berrowside Road.
You're missing a couple off though. The infamous Brook Meadow (Shard End) - still open and was doing well. Haven't drank there for a good while though. Also the Woodside in Yorks Wood. This place was brilliant and I miss it dearly. Sadly it was knocked down to make way for a retirment home.
Alex.
desseree
Brummie babby
Feb 24, 2011
hmm so did i go there for the cb club, what was ur handle mine was the model lol, wonders if we remember each other
tayrich
knowlegable brummie
Dec 28, 2011
I used to use the Cheshire Cat a lot. Its now sheltered accommodation for the elderly, but as a nice touch they have kept the old pub sign, and its called 'Cheshire Court'
My late mother in law worked for many years as a cleaner at The Harlequin. When it was demolished to build the new doctors surgery, they found a huge unexploded WW2 bomb on the site.
dazygee
New Member
Jul 25, 2013
I have a few memories back in the day when it was the two hands!! I was about 5 yrs old when I moved in with my Parents back in 73/74. Sid and Daphne were the landlords back in the day with Jimmy as the head barman. Does anyone recall them..
Frank Parker
Jan 21, 2014
terryb18 said:
F.A.O. Bluebrummie.
Your father would'nt be Frank Parker would it? who use to play darts in the Two Hands, if it is I knew him quite well.
Terry
Forgive me Terry for the late reply! I did not know this was here and I haven't been on for a long while now! Yes and I do believe you are the same Terry I spoke to on the Shard End group on Facebook! ;-)
Frank Parker
Jan 21, 2014
desseree said:
hmm so did i go there for the cb club, what was ur handle mine was the model lol, wonders if we remember each other
Forgive me for the late reply! I did not know this was here and I haven't been on for a long while now! Oh my gosh! I remember you! I was blue 6. :-D
terryb18
Gone but not forgotten R.I.P.
- #25
Thats right Frank, we spoke the other day. I am now posting some rare pics. One of the Packhorse and the other of The Chesire Cat. Courtesy of the Shard End forum on F/Book.
Attachments
sandracoley
master brummie
Jan 22, 2014
I lived in shard end early 60,s.Married Tony Coley ( deceased)....I had my wedding reception at the Cat pub .1965....I remember Valerie and Harry Dougard and their daughter ...also Rene Hall and family.Anyone remember Albert and Liz Coley from Pencroft Road.....??
Frank Parker
https://frankparker.website
- #27
terryb18 said:
Thats right Frank, we spoke the other day. I am now posting some rare pics. One of the Packhorse and the other of The Chesire Cat. Courtesy of the Shard End forum on F/Book.
Nice one Terry! ;-)
CB36
New Member
- #28
Here's a picture of Two Hands Pub from September 2006
Shard end sean
Brummie babby
Oct 13, 2015
Hi I remember all these pubs, I had my stag night in the Harlequin , we used to almost live in there' ,the lads still meet up in the white horse Curdworth 6 times a year .
Shard end sean
Brummie babby
Oct 13, 2015
I remember jimmy didn't his wife work there as well ???
