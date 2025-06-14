The Two Hands, The Packhorse, The Cheshire Cat and The Harlequin - Shard End! (2025)

Hi Frank, I feel that I should know you I lived in Pear Tree Road until 1980 and then moved to Bromford Road and I also went to BKC. From our front bedroom window if you leaned out you could see the back of the Harlequin pub. My Dad was a frequent visitor there and used to organise the Corner Club which raised money for the retired 'frequenters' of the pub to go on trips out and a Christmas lunch. I think that the landlady here at one time was called Mrs Pickering who I'm led to believe stood at around 5 foot and was fearsome Allegedly she had a shotgun over the bar:shocked:. This must have been round about the mid-sixties; I'm not sure who took over after her. The pub also had its own donkey which was kept in the large over-run garden at the back. I can remember there being an uproar by the neighbours whose houses backed onto the fields as they were over run with rats and eventually the donkey went I know that the pub was eventually closed down due to drugs, but up until the late 70s and early 80s there was hardly any trouble there at all. Bingo was held every week in the back room and I won a fair few bob My ex-husband also played regulary for the darts team and fair to say he was very good. I have a picture somewhere of the pub which I'll post if the quality is good enough - it's an old black and white photo copy.

I also used to on occasion go into the Two Hands. If I remember rightly it was opposite Maryland Tower flats in Kitsland Road?

And finally....yes I did used to go into the Packhorse too. Not so good memories in there. I remember one night sitting in the bar and all the chairs flying past the door from the lounge as something was kicking off

Makes me sound as though I had a drink problem, but NO I haven't before you ask :beam: Oh and by the way your photos are lovely Can you remind me was the 'Red Welly Club' something to do with All Saints Church?