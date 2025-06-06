The two veterans that Heat HC Erik Spoelstra is 'grateful' to have (2025)

MIAMI – While the Miami Heat suffered a frustrating loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, the team received major contributions from the supporting cast, especially from the veterans. With the Heat missing Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins, and others, head coach Erik Spoelstra would speak on the spark that Kyle Anderson and Alec Burks.

Heat's Erik Spoelstra is “grateful” for veterans

Anderson is a newcomer for Miami as he was part of the trade along with Wiggins that sent Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors. While originally in and out of the lineup, Spoelstra has used Anderson consistently as recently as it was on display against the Bucks where he scored 12 points and had 14 rebounds, four of those being on the offensive glass.

Spoelstra would speak on how impactful he has been while saying how he is “grateful” to have Anderson.

“I could pick like, three or four different things that he does that just lead to winning,” Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints. He's a winning basketball player. He's a smart player on both ends of the court. Some of these, cool, different actions that we're getting to, and with whatever percentage of our offense out, Kyle was kind of spearheading a lot of that. Now you have Duncan and AB [Burks] running off of actions. You have other guys being connectors. You know, I'm just, I'm grateful that we have Kyle. We because he does a lot of good things to help you win.”

With the absence of Herro, Burks was the player who stepped up with a season-high 24 points while making six three-pointers, even with Spoelstra admitting he played him “significantly more minutes” at 34.

“Alec played significantly more minutes than I’m supposed to play him right now, probably the same with Duncan,” Spoelstra said. “They both feel OK right now, but that’s where we are.”

Heat's Bam Adebayo speaks on Kyle Anderson, Alec Burks

As the Heat prepare for hopeful playoff basketball, veterans like Anderson and Burks will be huge in complimenting stars like Herro and Bam Adebayo. The captain himself spoke about their impact as noticed how Spoelstra has used Anderson in a “point guard” like fashion as said to ClutchPoints.

“Coach has been relying on Kyle a lot, being a facilitator, being kind of like our point guard, in a sense, getting guys in order,” Adebayo said. “And obviously, y'all seen he can make plays. Just one of those tough games where you want it so bad, because the dudes like AB, Kyle, Davion, they play so well, and you want that win.”

As for Burks, Adebayo would have nothing but praise for the 33-year-old saying that while he is “quiet,” he comes into the game ready to “work every day.”

“He was aggressive. He's a professional, so he comes to work every day with his lunch and hard cap,” Adebayo said to ClutchPoints. “These are the kind of games that you really want for guys like that because y'all don't see it, but the work that he does behind the scenes to stay ready in and out the lineup, never know if coach will make an adjustment or rotation. And he's quiet, you know, he comes in and does his job. And these are tough games that you want because he played that well.”

Miami is 35-43 which puts them 10th in the East before Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.