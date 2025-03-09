The Ultimate Beginner Nail Tech Kit List (2025)

So you’ve decided to become a nail tech, and we love that for you! But the hard work has only just begun. Now’s the time to put together the ultimate beginner nail tech kit, so you have every tool at your disposal to give your clients the nail designs of their dreams.
*This site contains product affiliate links. We may receive a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on one of these links.*
What do beginner nail techs need?
No pressure though, we know you’ve only just kickstarted your epic journey. We’re just here to give you a helping hand so you have the best nail supplies and tools by your side. Sit tight, this will be a super long blog, but by the end of it, you’ll have all of the information you need to decide what to purchase for your beginner nail tech kit.
Jump to full kit list
Cleaning supplies and PPE
Personal and salon hygiene is key when it comes to working with clients. You’ll need to make sure your tools are free from germs and dust, so you can safely switch between clients without passing on any nasties.
If you’re working in a nail salon, they’ll likely have most of this covered. But, it always helps to know what’s what so you can provide the best possible service. Of course, if you’re working from home then you’ll need to stock up on everything you need, but you can never be too careful.
Here are some of the cleaning supplies you’ll need as a nail tech:
- Disinfectants: High-grade disinfectant solutions for tools and surfaces.
- Antibacterial wipes: for quick cleanups
- Barbicide or hospital-grade disinfectant: Specifically designed for the salon and spa industry to disinfect tools
- Barbicide jar: A container for soaking metal tools in disinfectant solution.
- Paper towels: Disposable paper towels for wiping surfaces and hands.
- Hand sanitiser: Alcohol-based hand sanitiser for both the technician and clients.
- Cleaning cloths or microfiber towels: Reusable cloths or towels for general cleaning.
- Air purifier: To help maintain clean air quality in the salon, this is especially important if you’re a home nail tech.
- Handheld vacuum cleaner: A small vacuum cleaner to remove dust and debris.
- Foot tub liners: Disposable liners for foot baths to ensure hygiene.
- Multiple bins: Lidded waste disposal bins to contain and eliminate waste properly and recycle different materials
Investing in proper salon PPE will also help you to stay healthy whilst fluttering between clients. The level of PPE you choose is entirely up to you, but making this a priority will help you set your services apart from the rest.
Nail preparation
Now your nail desk and tools are in tip-top shape, it’s time to stock up on tools for your nail prep. This is crucial for increasing the longevity of every set, which can also result in happy, returning clients – win-win! The type of nail prep you do will depend on the service you’re providing. If you’re unsure of what to get, we’ve broken this down for you below:
Gel nail prep
Here’s everything you need to properly prep your client’s nails for a gel manicure.
- (Optional) Nail polish remover or 100% acetone: Effectively breaks down polish, providing a clean canvas for a new manicure.
- Nail buffer/nail file: Buffing the nails helps remove natural shine, creating a textured surface that enhances the adherence of the gel polish.
- Nail dehydrator: A nail dehydrator is a solution designed to remove excess oils and moisture from the nail plate. It acts as a primer, ensuring better adhesion of the gel polish.
- Cuticle pusher or clippers: Pushing back the cuticles helps create a clean and well-defined area for nail polish application.
Acrylic nail prep
The tools you need to make your acrylic nail application last as long as possible.
- (Optional) Nail polish remover or acetone
- Nail dehydrator
- Cuticle pusher or clippers
- E-file: Opt for a high-grit attachment to gently buff the natural nail surface.
- Acrylic nail tips or forms: You’ll need these in an array of sizes so you’re ready for clients with different nail bed shapes.
Nail enhancements
Okay now for the fun part! You’ll want all the gadgets and gizmos to help you create any nail design for your clients. This list might look scary (and quite frankly expensive), but it covers absolutely everything we could think of – remember, you don’t have to buy it all.
Gel nail application
- Gel nail polish: There are countless gel polish brands out there for you to choose from. Most nail techs go with recognisable brands like Glossify and The Gel Bottle to boost their credibility. Make sure you have all the hottest colours to attract clients too.
- Gel base coat and top coat: You’ll need this to ensure your client’s gel mani lasts as long as possible, it’s recommended to use the same base coat and top coat brand as the polish.
- UV or LED nail lamp: A UV or LED lamp is necessary for curing the gel polish. Curing times may vary depending on the brand, so it’s essential to follow the manufacturer’s instructions.
- Lint-free wipes: Lint-free wipes or cotton pads are used for cleaning the nails and removing the sticky residue (inhibition layer) left after curing the gel under the lamp.
- Cuticle oil: Cuticle oil is applied at the end of the gel nail service to moisturise the cuticles and the skin around the nails.
- Gel polish remover: For gel polish removal or corrections, a gel polish remover or acetone is necessary. Ensure you have the appropriate tools for safe and efficient removal.
Acrylic nail application
- Acrylic powder and liquid (monomer): Acrylic powder and liquid are the primary components used to create the acrylic mixture. They are combined to form a paste that is applied to the nails and shaped into the desired extension.
- Nail tips or forms: Nail tips are pre-shaped extensions that can be adhered to the natural nail, while forms are flexible guides placed under the natural nail to sculpt the acrylic. Technicians can choose based on client preferences and the desired nail style.
- Acrylic brush: An acrylic brush is a specialised brush designed for applying and sculpting acrylic. It usually has synthetic bristles that are firm and can hold the acrylic mixture well.
- Coarse nail file: Coarse nail files help in adjusting the length and shape of acrylics, while buffers smooth the surface and remove any rough edges.
- Dappen dish or acrylic dish: A dappen dish or acrylic dish is a small container used to hold the liquid monomer during the acrylic application process. It makes it easy for technicians to dip the acrylic brush into the liquid as needed.
- Towel or hand rest: A towel or hand rest provides a comfortable and stable surface for clients to place their hands during the acrylic application process.
- Lint-free wipes or cotton pads
- Cuticle oil
Nail art tools
- Detail brushes: Fine-tipped brushes used for detailed and precise nail art, such as intricate patterns, lines, or delicate designs.
- Dotting tools: Tools with rounded tips in various sizes for creating perfect dots of different diameters on the nails.
- Striping brushes: Long, thin brushes with fine bristles, ideal for creating stripes, lines, or more extended designs on the nails.
- Nail art pens: Pens with built-in brushes or tips filled with nail polish or paint, allowing for easy and convenient application of detailed designs.
- Stamping plates and stampers: Metal plates with engraved designs and a stamping tool used to transfer intricate patterns onto the nails.
- Stencils and nail vinyls: Adhesive stencils or vinyls that can be applied to the nail surface, creating masks for specific designs or guiding polish application.
- Nail art sponges: Sponges used for gradient or ombre effects by blending multiple nail polish colours seamlessly.
- Nail art brushes set: Kits that include a variety of brushes with different shapes and sizes, offering versatility for various nail art techniques.
- Marbling tools: Tools with pointed or rounded tips used for creating marble-like designs by swirling different colours of polish together.
- Nail rhinestones and studs: Small decorative elements like rhinestones, studs, or gems used to add texture and dimension to nail designs.
- Nail art tweezers: Precision tweezers designed for picking up and placing small embellishments or nail art elements with accuracy.
Read our guide to learn how to keep your nail art brushes and tools in top shape…
How to clean nail art brushes
The exhaustive beginner nail tech kit list
TL;DR? We don’t blame you! If you want to get straight to the action. Here’s the full beginner nail equipment list with pictures for you, with all the relevant links.
Also if you’re a student, you can get free Amazon Prime for 6 months and only £4.49 per month after that! So you can stock up on your supplies quickly and affordably.
Salon PPE and cleaning supplies
- Disinfectants
- Antibacterial wipes
- Barbicide
- Barbicide jar
- Paper towels
- Cleaning cloths or microfiber towels
- Hand sanitiser
- Air purifier
- Handheld vacuum cleaner
- Foot tub liners
- Nail tech gloves
Nail preparation
- Nail polish remover or 100% acetone
- Nail buffer/nail file
- Nail dehydrator
- Cuticle pusher or clippers
- E-file
- Acrylic nail tips
Nail enhancements
- Gel nail polish
- Gel base coat and top coat
- UV or LED nail lamp
- Lint-free wipes
- Cuticle oil
- Gel polish remover
- Acrylic powder and liquid (monomer)
- Acrylic nail tips
- Nail forms
- Acrylic brush
- Coarse nail file
- Dappen dish
- Towel or hand rest
Nail art tools
- Detail brushes
- Dotting tools
- Striping brushes
- Nail art pens
- Stamping plates and stampers
- Stencils and nail vinyls
- Nail art sponges
- Nail art brushes set
- Nail rhinestones and studs
- Nail art tweezers
Phew! Aren’t you glad that’s over? That wasn’t so bad, was it? We’re here to help you take the guesswork out of your nail technician training journey, so we hope you thoroughly enjoyed this article.
Here’s a video from the wonderful Vee Nailed It summarising all of the above too.
As always, let us know if you have any feedback, we’d love to hear from you! Drop us a comment below…
How to become a nail tech
