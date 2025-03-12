The Ultimate Makeup Essentials Checklist to Build a Complete Makeup Kit (2025)

Whether you stick to a daily natural makeup look or want to go glam for an event, you'll need a basic makeup kit filled with a variety of products. With our list of must-have makeup products, you can build a makeup bag for easy getting ready and no-fuss touch-ups. From brushes to blush and everything in between, consider these beauty tools and products the ultimate everyday makeup essentials checklist.

Makeup Essentials for the Face

When gathering your makeup kit essentials, you'll want to start with a few basic products for the face. From concealer to setting powder, here are a few must-have items to consider.

Primer

It's always a good idea to apply makeup primer to your skin before foundation or concealer. A good primer can help makeup go on smoother and stay on longer. It can also help absorb oil for a flawless all-day look.

Apply primer to a clean and moisturized face. Some face primers serve a double purpose—moisturizing and prepping the skin for makeup. And remember to apply sunscreen to protect your face from harmful UV rays.

Concealer

Concealer is one of those basic makeup necessities to keep on you at all times (just in case). Choose a creamy full-coverage formula that can hide undereye circles and uninvited blemishes.

As for the shade, it depends on your goals and skin tone. While a darker concealer will help with contouring, you should also have a concealer that's lighter than your foundation. This way, you can alternate depending on sun exposure and makeup needs.

Foundation

Foundation is, well, the foundation of any makeup routine—basic or elaborate—but you don't need to slather it all over your face. Just apply in places where you see uneven skin tone or discoloration. If you don't need as much coverage as a liquid foundation provides or prefer something a little lighter, consider a tinted moisturizer instead.

Blush

When it comes to choosing a go-to blush, look for a warm tone that adds a splash of color to the apples of your cheeks (and a little life to your whole complexion). You can choose a shade of blush based on your skin tone or lip color, but how you apply blush can alter your makeup look. Once you find a blush color you like, play with its placement. You can also try powder or cream blush for variety.

Setting Powder

A quick, light dusting of translucent setting powder at the end sets makeup and controls shine. You'll love having a shine-busting setting powder on hand if you tend to have an oily T-zone or sweat easily. It's also great for covering up blemishes or discoloration you'd rather not share with the world. Apply foundation to the problem spot, set with powder, apply a dab of concealer, then set with powder again.

Makeup Essentials for the Eyes

Now that you have your face taken care of, it's time to add some eye products to your makeup bag. Not everyone uses these daily, but having them as part of your makeup kit is ideal so you're not without them in a time of need.

Mascara

There's no better way to wake up and define those eyes than by enhancing your lashes—and a good mascara is all you need. Stick with basic black mascara (or dark brown if you have light hair and lashes). It's up to you whether or not you use waterproof mascara. Just make sure you protect those lashes by removing mascara with care.

Eyeshadow

Eyeshadow helps brighten and add definition to your eyes. While there are a plethora of eyeshadow colors to choose from, you can start with these palettes when assembling your makeup bag essentials.

Neutral Eyeshadow: A neutral beige or taupe eyeshadow is an instant brightener when swiped across the upper lid.

A neutral beige or taupe eyeshadow is an instant brightener when swiped across the upper lid. Defining Eyeshadow: For a slightly more defined shadow, choose a medium neutral shade like warm brown or charcoal gray. Brush the shadow in the crease of the eye, just under the brow bone, to add depth.

Before applying eyeshadow, cover your lids with a quality eye primer. It can boost the shadow's color and prevent smudging throughout the day.

Eyeliner

You can use your darker shade of eyeshadow as a liner along the lashes—or use a dark brown or black pencil to create a thin line that defines and enhances your eyes. Follow one of these beginner eye makeup tutorials to help apply liner based on your eye shape. Of course, you can work your way up to fancier liner techniques like a cat eyeliner or winged eyeliner look.

Makeup Essentials for the Lips

With your face makeup applied and a defined eye look, it's time to work on your lips. Luckily, there aren't many essential lip items for your makeup kit.

Lipstick

Lipstick (or tint, gloss, or stain if you want a less saturated look) is the perfect antidote to the midweek blahs. You'll be stunned by what a swipe of color can do for your lips, face, and mood. If you're not feeling bold and bright, opt for a natural pink or nude lipstick instead.

Lip Liner

While not an everyday item, adding lip liner to your makeup kit can help for those occasions when you want a more defined lip. Lip liner can outline your lips before filling them in with color, or you can even play with the look, creating fuller lips or other shapes. Adding lip liner to your makeup routine can also help lipstick stay on longer and prevent color bleeding.

Essential Makeup Tools

Beyond the necessary makeup products, you'll also need a few tools in your makeup bag. Here are a few of the most common makeup tools you should have on hand—from makeup brushes to tweezers.

Powder Brush

Keep one big, fluffy, rounded makeup brush to dust on your setting powder once you've applied your base makeup. If you have a brush for foundation or concealer, use a different brush for the powder. This way you don't accidentally apply more product to your face and instead can give it that final touch.

Blush Brush

This brush is a bit smaller than your big powder brush and is the right size for dabbing the cheeks with color and blending along the cheekbones. Again, use a different brush for blush than for other makeup products. Your blush will be more prominent if not mixed with powder or foundation.

Eyeshadow Brush

A basic beginner's makeup kit should include an all-over eyeshadow brush that gets your entire lid covered in one swipe. You don't have to worry about this brush defining your crease or being angled. Starting with a general eyeshadow brush helps you easily apply shadow before fine-tuning your eye look.

Be sure to clean makeup brushes periodically to protect your skin from bacteria and prevent clogged pores and breakouts.

Crease Brush

A smaller, rounded eyeshadow brush will get into the crease when you add a darker shade for definition. While it's possible to use one brush for both the base eyeshadow and the crease, it's best to have separate brushes. A crease brush will help you apply the shadow with more detail.

Eyeliner Brush

A small, flat, angled brush can be used to line the eyes or add a bit of brow powder to lackluster eyebrows. The angling of this brush helps you define the edges of your eyelashes with a bit of dark eyeshadow when not using a pencil liner.

Blending Sponge

In addition to brushes, add a few blending makeup sponges to your bag. A blending sponge can help you flawlessly blend your concealer and foundation. It also prevents streaks often caused by brushes.

Tweezers

Though not a makeup tool, tweezers come in handy when applying makeup. Keep a pair of tweezers in your makeup bag to clean up any stray hairs around your brows that show up in between brow appointments. You can also use tweezers to add decorative makeup items, like rhinestones or gems.