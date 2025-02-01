The Ultimate Review Of Tattly Temporary Tattoos - ExpertBeacon (2025)

Temporary tattoos have become an increasingly popular way to experiment with body art without the permanence. But flimsy dollar store varieties often leave much to be desired in terms of design and durability. This is where Tattly comes in – offering hand-drawn, high quality and non-toxic temporary tattoos perfect for all ages.

Founded in 2011 by designer Tina Roth Eisenberg, Tattly aims to spread art and joy through beautifully crafted temporary tattoos. Their products have been featured in Vogue, Forbes and other major outlets for their unique and whimsical designs.

This comprehensive review will take an in-depth look at Tattly‘s offerings to help you determine if their tattoos are worth trying!

Overview of Tattly Temporary Tattoos

Tattly was founded by Swiss designer Tina Roth Eisenberg when she struggled to find quality temporary tattoos for her daughter. Unimpressed by the boring butterfly and hearts varieties, Tina set out to create sets that were imaginative, safe and a pleasure to wear.

The company works with hundreds of independent artists to produce their exclusive tattoo sheets, paying out over $1 million in royalties so far.

Some things that set Tattly apart include:

Huge range of imaginative designs from florals to animals to pop culture

*Printed with non-toxic, vegetable-based ink

Supporting independent artists and small businesses

Affordably priced from $5-$15 per sheet

Tattly also has a charming company culture focused on spreading art, joy and creativity. Overall the brand comes across as ethical, passionate and purpose-driven.

Now let‘s take a closer look at some of Tattly‘s top selling and most loved temporary tattoo sheets!

In-Depth Review of Top Tattly Temporary Tattoos

With hundreds of whimsical tattoo sheets to choose from, it can be tricky deciding which Tattly designs are right for you. Here is an in-depth look at some of their current best-sellers:

1. Tattly Furry Friends Sheet by Kevin Waldron

These adorable watercolor animal tattoos by artist Kevin Waldron capture child-like wonder. The sheet includes 12 different creatures like a bunny, kitten, puppy, bear cub and more.

The $10 sheet contains 2 sets of the full collection so you can share one with a friend. The versatile and friendly designs work well for both adults and kids.

My review: The pastel colors and painterly style give these sweet animal tattoos a lovely hand-crafted look. They apply smoothly and last well over 5 days before starting to fade. Perfect for animal lovers of any age!

2. Botanicals Tattoo Sheet by Lara Maju

For floral tattoo lovers, these elegant botanical designs offer simple sophistication. Created in black ink with delicate line work, this set includes leaves, branches and minimalist flower shapes.

Priced at $5 for a set of two, these versatile tattoos work beautifully as wedding decorations or the perfect accessory to an romantic date night outfit.

My review: I love how dainty and effortlessly chic these floral tattoos are. The designs blend into the skin seamlessly, almost looking like real ink! The monochrome palette gives them a rather mature yet playful look as well.

3. Rainbow Unicorns Tattoo Sheet

What‘s more magical than a pack of rainbow unicorns? This brightly colored sheet by Yellow Owl Workshop captures child-like wonder with its mythical horses galloping through rainbow skies.

Priced at $10 for two sets, this whimsical tattoo sheet sparks joy and imagination. Perfect for kids parties as well as adult unicorn enthusiasts!

My review: Vibrant, playful and impossibly cute – this sheet brings temporary tattoos to a new colorful level. The unicorns pack a sparkly punch without feeling childish whatsoever. Staying power is also around 5 days for these magical tattoos.

4. Tiny Rainbow Tin by Team Tattly

If you‘re looking to sample Tattly‘s range while adding a pop of rainbow to your day, their Tiny Rainbow Tin makes an affordable option. The set is priced at $15 for 10 different rainbow-inspired designs like smiley faces, stripes, hearts and more.

Fun for kids or music festivals, the tin packaging also makes a nice gift. Just note that it is currently out of stock online.

My review: A fun way to test Tattly with a confetti-like spread of rainbow tattoos. Application and staying power is on par with their other sheets, lasting nearly a week of wear. Super cute!

5. Ladybugs Tattoo Sheet

Ladybugs are considered good luck charms in many cultures, symbolizing fortune, love and luck. This set of three bright red ladybugs by artist Lorien Stern makes the perfect accessory when you need an extra dose of magic.

It‘s affordably priced at $5 for two sheets. The playful yet nostalgic ladybug design works well on wrists, arms, ankles or shoulders.

My review: There‘s something so inherently cheerful about these bright little ladybugs! The print quality gives them an almost 3D look that‘s surprisingly realistic. A cute and lucky addition to your temporary tattoo repertoire.

Who Are Tattly Tattoos For?

Tattly caters to anyone looking to temporarily decorate their skin safely without commitment. With hundreds of designs suitable for all ages, you can find the perfect sheet for any occasion.

While their products are playful enough for use at kids parties or events, the Tattly brand itself feels geared towards more sophisticated millennials. Many designs draw inspiration from nature, art, and nostalgic motifs that twenty-somethings would likely enjoy.

That‘s not to say that older or younger demographics can‘t love Tattly as well! The unisex themes, quirky packaging and positive company values also resonate across various groups.

Some popular use cases for Tattly tattoos:

Parties, events, festivals

Holidays like Halloween

Weddings or girls nights out

Gifts for adults and kids

Decorating for home and nursery

Fun activity for rainy days

Overall their versatility, ethical production and quality makes Tattly tattoos enjoyable across generations. The removable nature also allows experimenting with body art worry-free!

Tattly‘s Sustainability Efforts

Tattly aims to produce their tattoos ethically with eco-friendly business practices in place. One way they achieve this is using vegetable-based temporary tattoo ink rather than synthetic alternatives.

While details are scarce, plant-derived ingredients tend to be more biodegradable and sustainable than traditional petroleum-based inks. It also may carry fewer health risks as well.

Additionally, Tattly works with printers who use wind power electricity to further reduce their environmental impact.

So while the brand remains quite small in scale, they exhibit admirable practices when it comes to sustainability. Their knack for supporting indie artists through profits also aligns with ethical business goals.

What Do Customers Have to Say?

Overall customer sentiment skews very positive for the Tattly brand across various online channels. Common praise points to their imaginative designs, ethical company values and premium tattoo quality versus cheap temporary tattoo varieties.

Here is a brief overview of customer responses:

Amazon: 12 reviews for the Nautical Tattoo Sheet averaging 3.4/5 stars. Feedback centers on cute, high quality designs that go on easy. Some issues with minor oxidation on sheets.

12 reviews for the Nautical Tattoo Sheet averaging 3.4/5 stars. Feedback centers on cute, high quality designs that go on easy. Some issues with minor oxidation on sheets. Facebook: 44 reviews averaging 4.5/5 stars. Users call the tattoos beautiful, long lasting and high quality. Great customer service mentioned.

44 reviews averaging 4.5/5 stars. Users call the tattoos beautiful, long lasting and high quality. Great customer service mentioned. Influenster: 6 customer reviews focused on joyful experience, premium feel compared to drugstore temporary tattoos.

6 customer reviews focused on joyful experience, premium feel compared to drugstore temporary tattoos. Independent blogs: Highly positive reviews from blogs like Reviewed, The Things We Do and TrendHunter. Tattly earns praise for artistry, experience and sophisticated edge over standard fake tats.

The few critical responses report oxidation or color changes on some sheets not impacting design integrity. But Tattly always offers to send replacements in cases of quality problems.

Overall customers agree you pay a bit more for vastly elevated creativity, ethical company standards and durable tattoo quality able to withstand days of wear. Reviews indicate money well spent to indulge in Tattly‘s imagination while supporting independent artists.

Are Tattly Temporary Tattoos Worth the Cost?

With most sheets priced between $5 to $15 for a set of two, Tattly lands towards the premium end for temporary body art. But their unique designs and ethical branding seem to make up for the slightly higher cost.

Unlike flimsy store-bought varieties that lose adhesion after hours, Tattly‘s tattoos last over twice as long on average. Blending quality ingredients with talented indie artistry makes their productsgel well worth the investment for long life and creative edge.

Plus, a portion of each sale gets paid out to the artists themselves. So not only do you get joy from wearing a beautifully unique tattoo, your money supports small businesses and creative passion projects. It‘s a win-win way to indulge in temporary body art!

For those on a budget, Tattly also offers an outlet section with select sheets discounted by 50% or more. This allows you to sample their wares at lower prices.

Overall the brand combats fast fashion norms by focusing on imagination, ethical production and products meant to inspire joy many times over. While not dirt cheap, Tattly tattoos deliver on quality, sustainability efforts and their mission to spread creativity.

Promotions and Discounts

While Tattly tattoos already deliver excellent value at their normal prices, the brand does offer occasional promotions you can take advantage of:

Email signup: Get 20% off your first order for signing up to the Tattly newsletter

Loyalty program: Earn perks like free sheets and early access to sales when you reach Gold or Platinum VIP status

Refer friends: Share your affiliate link to earn Tattly credits equivalent to 10% of purchases from referred customers

Outlet deals: Snag select Tattly tattoo sheet singles and packs on sale for up to 60% off

Through these various programs and incentives, you can save a little extra while exploring their vast catalogue of temporary tattoos!

Where to Buy Tattly Temporary Tattoos

Tattly tattoos are sold through the following channels:

Tattly online store – The best selection and latest releases available at Tattly.com

– The best selection and latest releases available at Tattly.com Amazon – Select top selling Tattly sheets with Prime shipping options

– Select top selling Tattly sheets with Prime shipping options Physical retailers – Including Nordstrom, Selfridges, Macy‘s, Barnes & Noble and more

– Including Nordstrom, Selfridges, Macy‘s, Barnes & Noble and more International shipping – Ships to most countries outside the US/Canada for a flat rate

I recommend browsing or purchasing directly from Tattly.com when possible to support the artists and small business behind these delightfully artistic tattoos!

Frequently Asked Questions

Here is a quick glance at some commonly asked questions about Tattly:

Who owns Tattly?

The company was founded in 2011 by Swiss designer Tina Roth Eisenberg.

Can you personalize tattoo sheet designs?

Yes, bulk custom orders are available starting at 1000 sheets minimum per new design.

Does Tattly offer international shipping?

They ship internationally for a flat $10 rate to most countries outside the US and Canada.

What is the return policy?

As products are reusable, no returns are allowed. But Tattly will replace any sheets with production flaws when unused.

How long do temporary tattoos last?

With proper application and care, Tattly designs last between 4-7 days on average before fading.

How to Get in Touch with Tattly

Have more questions or want to reach out the Tattly team? Here is their contact information:

Phone: 347-335-0893

Email: [emailprotected]

Mailing Address:

Tattly, Inc.

325 Gold St, Suite 503

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Final Thoughts

For beautifully unique and responsibly made temporary tattoos, Tattly offers an unparalleled experience. Beyond quality and artistry, you can feel good supporting independent artists with each order.

If you want to indulge in premium temporary body art spanning artistic themes from whimsical to iconic, Tattly makes an excellent option. Their sheer breadth of imaginative tattoo sheets sets them leagues above generic selections – not to mention lasting power of up to a week per application.

While priced above classic fake tattoo fare, most agree Tattly‘s creativity, ethical production and enduring quality makes costs worthwhile. Add the ability to switch up looks anytime without commitment, and you have affordable luxury perfect for tattoo experimentation!

