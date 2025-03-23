The Viral Hair Growth Oil Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Swear By—Plus More Products for Thinning Hair (2025)

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back. Why Trust Us?
Best Affordable Oil
Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil
Read more
Best Overall for Women
Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam for Hair Thinning and Loss
Read more
Best Shampoo for Fragile Hair
Alterna Haircare Caviar Anti-Aging Clinical Densifying Shampoo
Read more
Everyone loses their hair from time to time—in fact, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), it’s completely normal to lose an average of 50 to 100 hairs every day. But if you’re noticing an excessive amount of hair thinning, a receding hairline, or bald spots, you may be suffering from hair loss. Luckily, though, the best hair growth treatments can help slow the process down—and help you grow stronger, thicker hair.
The most common cause of hair loss, according to the AAD, is simply due to your genetic makeup, which can determine the amount of hair that you have. Hormonal changes are also a common culprit in women, with hair loss being a symptom of conditions like thyroid disease and polycystic ovary syndrome. And yet another cause of thinning hair is inflammation of the scalp. “This is commonly seen in dandruff, with the patient experiencing an itchy scalp, flaking, and irritation,” explains Francesca Fusco, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist at Wexler Dermatology in New York City. Conditions like psoriasis and even fungal infections can lead to hair thinning when symptoms go untreated, she adds.
Meet the Experts: Francesca Fusco, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist; Dendy Engelman, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist; Keith R. Durante, M.D., a microvascular hair surgeon; Gary Goldenberg, M.D., assistant clinical professor of dermatology; Meena Singh, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist; and others.
So, what can you do to stop hair loss in its tracks? Your first step: See a doctor to pin down the cause of your thinning hair. If you have an underlying medical condition at play, you may need specific medications or treatments in order to re-grow your locks. In other cases, though, you can turn to over-the-counter hair loss treatments that can help restore some of the volume, strength, and shine.
What is a hair growth product?
A hair growth product is a product that can be proven to grown new hair follicles, says Michelle Cleveland, celebrity hairstylist. “So many products are advertised as hair growth products, however, very few actually grow hair.” Most products marketed as “hair growth” either haven’t been approved by the FDA or merely “contribute” to helping grow new hair, explains Cleveland.
Ahead, check out the best hair growth products to try, including shampoos, hair oils, and scrubs, as recommended by dermatologists.
1
Best Affordable Oil
Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil
Pros
- Under $10
- Highly reviewed
- Free of parabens
Cons
- May leave some hair types feeling greasy
If you recognize this bottle, that might be because Mielle’s hair strengthening oil went viral on TikTok earlier this year. Fans swear it seriously promotes hair growth, likely due to its formula that contains the antioxidant rosemary oil, invigorating mint, and nourishing biotin. “I definitely noticed a huge difference using this product,” said one reviewer. No wonder it’s the number-one best-selling hair treatment oil on Amazon right now.
|Type
|Oil
|Key Ingredients
|Rosemary, mint, biotin
2
Best Overall for Women
Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam for Hair Thinning and Loss
Now 32% Off
Pros
- Unscented formula
- Contains botanical extracts
Cons
- Users report it may take time to see results
“I like using minoxidil (an FDA-approved ingredient), which prolongs the growing phase of the hair cycle,” says Meena Singh, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon at KMC Hair Center in Kansas City. It’s available over-the-counter and as a prescription,” she adds. And aside from minoxidil, this Rogaine hair treatment has botanical extracts to help maintain a healthy, conditioned scalp, which provides an optimal environment to regrow hair. Then, there are alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) to promote natural skin exfoliation and keep your hair follicles open.
More than 80% of women experienced hair growth after using Rogaine compared to a placebo during a clinical study funded by the brand, so it’s worth a try.
|Type
|Foam
|Key Ingredients
|5% Minoxidil
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3
Best Shampoo for Fragile Hair
Alterna Haircare Caviar Anti-Aging Clinical Densifying Shampoo
Pros
- Sulfate-free
- Gives the appearance of fuller hair
Cons
- Some users say the bottle is hard to squeeze
Celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons recommends this shampoo for anyone concerned about hair thinning or fragile hair. “It supports the reduction of DHT—a key contributor to hair loss—on the surface of the scalp and also eliminates follicle-clogging dirt, excess sebum, and environmental residues, allowing healthier, thicker-looking hair to surface,” he says. “The formula also contains a proprietary Red Clover Densifying Complex to encourage naturally thicker, fuller, stronger hair that appears and feels denser from the inside out.”
One Amazon reviewer said: “Not only has this shampoo brought hair back to the spots where [I was] losing it, my barber keeps telling me each time I go how great my hair’s condition is. She said it’s growing in more full, and my hair is strong and extremely well hydrated and in the best condition she’s seen it in years.”
|Type
|Shampoo
|Key Ingredients
|Caviar extract, red clover
4
Best Hair Growth Serum
Vegamour GRO Hair Serum
Pros
- Increases the look of hair density
- Vegan formula made from plant extracts
Vegamour’s hair growth serum is loved by Nicole Kidman (who is a partner of the brand)—in fact, she’s previously called it her “absolute favorite” and said that she has “thicker, stronger, better hair” since using it. And it’s easy to see why: The top-rated serum is specifically formulated to help strengthen strands, soothe the scalp, and increase hair density with the help of organically-grown ingredients, such as mung bean, curcumin, and red clover. “This product works. It really works!” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “I washed my hair today and for the first time in years my hair didn’t shed when I washed it. It felt amazing.”
|Type
|Serum
|Key Ingredients
|Mung bean, curcumin, red clover
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5
Best Value
Nioxin 3-Part Hair System
Pros
- Adds shine
- Reduces hair loss
Cons
- Must use consistently to see results
Nioxin utilizes some advanced technologies to provide real solutions for making the most of the hair you have, says Keith R. Durante, M.D., a microvascular hair surgeon and founder of myhair.health. “It’s primarily used to remove dirt and debris that can clog follicles and also excess sebum, which is an indicator of dihydroxy testosterone (DHT). DHT has been identified as one of the main culprits for genetic type hair loss, especially in men or women with hormonal imbalances,” he explains.
The most important ingredients to pay attention to in Nioxin are nettle root extract, niacin, biotin, B vitamins, and saw palmetto, which help to inhibit DHT. “It is easy to use and safe; however, prolonged use is required before seeing any results,” Dr. Durante says. “It works only as long as you use it and it certainly doesn’t prevent genetic pattern baldness.”
|Type
|Shampoo, Conditioner, Treatment
|Key Ingredients
|Nettle root extract, niacin, biotin, B vitamins, saw palmetto
6
Best Overall for Men
Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam for Hair Loss and Hair Regrowth
Now 40% Off
Pros
- One month supply per bottle
- Easy-to-apply foam formula
Cons
- Requires consistent application
Rogaine was the first FDA-approved brand to treat hair loss in both men and women by stimulating your hair follicles to regrow thicker, fuller locks. Minoxidil addresses both male thinning hair and female androgenetic alopecia, which is hair thinning around the crown and part, as well as a receding hairline, says Francesca Fusco, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist at Wexler Dermatology in New York City.
“Minoxidil’s mechanism of action is believed to be due to an effect on the calcium channels in the hair cells,” adds Dendy Engelman, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist at Manhattan Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery in New York City. “It increases the capillary blood flow to the dermis of the skin where the follicle resides to make them stronger and help regrow hair.”
|Type
|Foam
|Key Ingredients
|5% Minoxidil
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7
Best Shampoo for Fine Hair
Briogeo Destined For Density Caffeine + Biotin Peptide Density Shampoo
Pros
- Works on a variety of hair types, including curly and coily strands
- Includes effective ingredients
- Smells good
Cons
- Doesn’t lather as much as other shampoos
This sulfate-free shampoo is a great option for those with fine to medium straight, wavy, curly, or coily hair. It contains copper peptides, zinc and hair essential vitamins biotin and vitamin E provide an effective cleanse while supporting healthy, thicker-looking hair. Plus, this pick has caffeine which stimulates your scalp to boost growth. “I could feel a texture difference literally as soon as my hair dried,” wrote an Amazon shopper. “Now I am using it every day and my hair looks thicker and has more body to it.”
|Type
|Shampoo
|Key Ingredients
|Caffeine, copper peptides, zinc, biotin, vitamin E
8
Best Scalp Scrub
Frank Body Caffeinated Scalp Scrub
Pros
- Soothes irritated scalp
- Leaves scalp feeling fresh and clean
- Great scent
Cons
- Some reviewers say it’s hard to get the product out of your hair
Just like your face, your scalp has glands that produce oil. When they get clogged, the build-up can cause all sorts of problems like itching, flaking, and inflammation. “This can cause hair breakage and fragility. If the inflammation is deep in the scalp, it can also cause hair loss,” says Gary Goldenberg, M.D., assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital.
That’s where a good scalp scrub comes in. This caffeinated one from Frank Body is formulated with coffee which nourishes your scalp, as well as rosemary oil, which has been clinically proven to stimulate hair growth. Plus, peppermint oil helps your scalp feeling fresh and clean. “This scrub is great. It smells incredible, it feels incredible on my scalp and it made my hair grow quicker since I’ve started using it. My hair doesn’t get as greasy as quickly,” writes one reviewer.
|Type
|Scalp Scrub
|Key Ingredients
|Coffee, rosemary oil, peppermint
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9
Best Budget Serum
The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density
Pros
- Alcohol-free
- Increases the look of hair density
Cons
- Some reviewers report the results are minimal
This serum contains concentrated, patented ingredients that help hair look denser, thicker, and fuller. “I have been struggling with heat damage and my hair looking too thin, but this stuff is really a game-changer,” one Sephora reviewer wrote. “It makes my hair appear thick and gives it volume and I definitely notice a difference. I put it on every night after my hair is dried and it never makes it too greasy.”
|Type
|Serum
|Key Ingredients
|Procapil, Redensyl, Baicapil
10
BEST BUDGET
Dove DermaCare Relief Anti Dandruff Shampoo Treatment
Pros
- Infused with coconut and shea butter
- Smooths strands
Cons
- May make hair feel dry
Given its super affordable price and rave reviews, you just can’t beat a dermatologist-recommended dandruff shampoo that also helps reduce thinning hair. This is the product Dr. Fusco tells patients to purchase when they’re dealing with shedding. “Its key ingredient is zinc pyrithione, which helps remove the build-up of dead skin cells around the scalp that can prevent hair growth,” she explains. “When used regularly, it stops the flaking, itching (and subsequent scratching), which can lead to excessive shedding and thinning.”
One reviewer shared: “I’ve tried every dandruff shampoo/conditioner out there and most have made my hair oily or rough after using, but this one I found to be most perfect for my hair. I don’t have dandruff and it leaves my hair silky smooth, feeling and looking healthy.”
|Type
|Shampoo
|Key Ingredients
|1% Pyrithione zinc
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11
Best Exfoliating Shampoo
Bumble and Bumble Full Potential Shampoo
Pros
- Reduces breakage
- Instant and long-term results
Cons
- Strong fragrance
This shampoo yields long-term results by gradually strengthening your hair’s three main structures: the scalp, roots, and mid-shaft to ends. While your thinning hair begins its thickening recovery process, use this tip from hairstylist Lucy Flint: “When your hair is looking limp, lightly mist it with water and then spray with a root-lifting booster spray (like this one). Use your hands and a towel to manually rough-dry your hair until it’s mostly dry. Then, using a round brush, smooth out the pieces around your face by blow-drying them forward, along with the top layer of the hair. Turn your head upside down and spritz hairspray all over.”
“I had fully lost the corners of my hairline and within a few weeks started noticing healthier hair growth and much less hair loss. My strands were thicker and stronger as well. My scalp had never felt ‘fresher,’” one reviewer shared.
|Type
|Shampoo
|Key Ingredients
|Creatine, panthenol
12
Best Hair Mask
Ouai Treatment Mask for Fine and Medium Hair
Pros
- Increases shine
- Light floral scent
Cons
- Users with curly and thick hair need more product
While this hair mask won’t necessarily treat thinning hair, it mends split ends and makes your strands strong against future damage by deeply conditioning. The artichoke leaf extract protects the hair cuticle, which is the outermost layer of the hair. The hair cuticle is made of a protein called keratin, also known as the structural building block of your hair. You’ll want to strengthen the hair cuticle so your strands are less likely to break, causing it to thin out.
It’s the “best I have used in a while,” one reviewer wrote. “While others made my hair grease and feel soft...this Ouai mask is a different story. It not only made my hair soft and not greasy, it has helped my hair regain its strength, allowing it to grow fully without breakage.”
|Type
|Mask
|Key Ingredients
|Shea Butter, panthenol, hydrolyzed keratin and protein
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13
Best Strengthening Shampoo
Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Tea Tree Scalp Care Anti-Thinning Shampoo
Pros
- Infused with herbs and floral extracts
- Stimulates the scalp
Cons
- May fade hair color
To prevent hair thinning and loss, you might not think to scour the scalp care section, but you’d be wise to, according to Dr. Engelman. “The scalp contains many sebaceous glands, which produce oil, or sebum, that protects hair. Because of the abundance of sebaceous glands, it’s important to exfoliate your scalp thoroughly,” she says. “If oil builds up, you can end up with clogged hair follicles or dandruff.”
That’s why she recommends this pick which contains a botanical blend of clover flower extracts, pea peptides, turmeric, kakadu plum, and ginseng to stimulate the scalp and protect against breakage. “Look for tea tree oil as a natural way to remedy scalp buildup,” she adds.
|Type
|Shampoo
|Key Ingredients
|Clover flower extracts, pea peptides, turmeric, kakadu plum, ginseng
14
Best Hair Growth Oil
Kiehl’s Magic Elixir Scalp and Hair Oil Treatment
Pros
- Lightweight formula
- Leaves the scalp and hair feeling moisturized
Cons
- Heavy fragrance
According to Dr. Fusco, rosemary oil has recently come to the attention of dermatologists and scalp specialists as a surprisingly great hair treatment. “A few drops in your shampoo or conditioner or a mask is very effective at improving circulation of the scalp,” she says.
You can try this pre-shampoo treatment that contains a mixture of rosemary leaves as well as other natural ingredients to help promote healthy-looking hair. “You apply this product directly to the scalp 10 minutes before washing your hair, gently massaging your scalp to help stimulate blood flow,” Fitzsimons adds.
|Type
|Oil
|Key Ingredients
|Rosemary leaf oil, avocado oil, safflower oil
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
15
Best Oil for Curly Hair
Carol's Daughter Goddess Strength 7 Oil Blend Hair & Scalp Oil
Now 15% Off
Pros
- Free of parabens and artificial colors
- Vegan
- Reduces hair breakage
Cons
- Not for all hair types
Best for curly hair (types 2A to 4C), this hair and scalp oil from Carol’s Daughter strengthens strands with its formula packed with plant-based oils. You can use the lightweight oil daily after shampooing and conditioning for hair that’s seven times stronger and shows 86% less breakage, according to the brand. “This stuff has helped my hair shine and works wonders for my scalp,” said one reviewer. “The smell is amazing.”
|Type
|Oil
|Key Ingredients
|Sunflower seed oil, jojoba seed oil, castor oil, black cumin seed, vitamin E
How to choose the best hair growth products
✔️ Wash Your Hair Frequently. “Regardless of the hair texture you have, you should wash your hair at least three times a week,” says Anabel Kingsley, brand president and consultant trichologist of Philip Kingsley. “Washing your hair only once a week will likely lead to flaking and itching because the dead skin cells will accumulate on your scalp and become visible,” she explains.
✔️ Opt for Sulfate-Free Products. “Reach for thinning hair shampoos that are sulfate-free,” says Dr. Singh. Sulfates are surfactants that cause the sudsy and foamy lather you get while washing your hair with certain shampoos. While the formulas do work to remove dirt, they can also strip the hair of its natural oils and proteins, making the hair thinner.
✔️ Pay Attention To Your Scalp. A healthy scalp translates to healthy hair. For this reason, Kingsley recommends using scalp-friendly haircare products. “Cleanse your scalp regularly and use a targeted mask once a week to address any concerns,” says Kingsley. Scalp masks can be soothing, exfoliating, and offer anti-microbial benefits to the scalp.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Ingredients to look for in hair growth products
While there are many products that may help contribute to a healthy scalp environment for hair to grow, Minoxidil and Finasteride are the only two FDA approved products for regrowing hair, says Cleveland.
What causes hair to thin?
There are many different things that can be causing your hair loss, but the most common cause worldwide, according to the AAD, is hereditary hair loss, otherwise known as androgenic alopecia. This means that you’ve inherited genes that cause your hair follicles to shrink and eventually stop growing hair. Additionally, most people start to experience slowing hair growth and a receding hairline naturally with age.
Thinning hair can also often be caused by hormonal changes in women, such as when you start or discontinue oral birth control, after you have a baby (approximately four months postpartum), and during menopause, says Dr. Fusco. Conditions influenced by hormones like polycystic ovary syndrome, thyroid problems, and even stress can also cause shedding.
Other common conditions that can cause hair loss and thinning hair include scalp infections and inflammation, psoriasis, and even fungal infections.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Do hair growth products work?
Most products marketed for hair growth merely contribute to creating a healthy environment for new hair to grow, says Cleveland. However, hair growth starts within a healthy follicle located deep inside the dermis and only Minoxidil and Finasteride have been proven to actually regrow hair from inactive follicles, she explains.
How we chose the best hair growth products
We consulted Michelle Cleveland, celebrity hairstylist; Francesca Fusco, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist at Wexler Dermatology in New York City, Dendy Engelman, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist at Manhattan Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery in New York City, Keith R. Durante, M.D., a microvascular hair surgeon and founder of myhair.health, Gary Goldenberg, M.D., assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital, celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, professional hairstylist Lucy Flint, as well as gathered top picks from Anabel Kingsley, brand president and consultant trichologist of Philip Kingsley, and Meena Singh, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon at KMC Hair Center in Kansas City. Additionally, we poured through countless customer reviews online to find the best hair growth products available.
Korin Miller
Korin Miller is a writer who specializes in wellness, commerce, and lifestyle trends, with bylines appearing in Prevention, Yahoo News, Forbes, Food & Wine, and more. Korin is a former competitive runner and Division I athlete with six state championships under her belt. She has a master’s degree in new media from American University, and has more than a decade of health reporting experience.Korin has been ranked one of the most viewed journalists on Muck Rack for three years in a row. A former New York City resident, Korin now lives at the beach. When she's not writing, Korin can be found chasing her four young kids around and occasionally trying to get some sleep.
Madeleine Haase
Madeleine, Prevention’s assistant editor, has a history with health writing from her experience as an editorial assistant at WebMD, and from her personal research at university. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in biopsychology, cognition, and neuroscience—and she helps strategize for success across Prevention’s social media platforms.
Medically reviewed byCaroline Chang, M.D.
Board-Certified Dermatologist
With more than a decade of experience, board-certified dermatologist Caroline Chang, M.D., is nationally recognized as a top doctor in both medical and cosmetic dermatology. She is also the founder of Rhode Island Dermatology Institute, the state’s first direct care dermatology practice with the goal of providing high-quality, customized care.