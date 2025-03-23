The Viral Hair Growth Oil Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Swear By—Plus More Products for Thinning Hair (2025)

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back. Why Trust Us?

Everyone loses their hair from time to time—in fact, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), it’s completely normal to lose an average of 50 to 100 hairs every day. But if you’re noticing an excessive amount of hair thinning, a receding hairline, or bald spots, you may be suffering from hair loss. Luckily, though, the best hair growth treatments can help slow the process down—and help you grow stronger, thicker hair.



The most common cause of hair loss, according to the AAD, is simply due to your genetic makeup, which can determine the amount of hair that you have. Hormonal changes are also a common culprit in women, with hair loss being a symptom of conditions like thyroid disease and polycystic ovary syndrome. And yet another cause of thinning hair is inflammation of the scalp. “This is commonly seen in dandruff, with the patient experiencing an itchy scalp, flaking, and irritation,” explains Francesca Fusco, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist at Wexler Dermatology in New York City. Conditions like psoriasis and even fungal infections can lead to hair thinning when symptoms go untreated, she adds.

Meet the Experts: Francesca Fusco, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist; Dendy Engelman, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist; Keith R. Durante, M.D., a microvascular hair surgeon ; Gary Goldenberg, M.D., assistant clinical professor of dermatology; Meena Singh, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist; and others.

So, what can you do to stop hair loss in its tracks? Your first step: See a doctor to pin down the cause of your thinning hair. If you have an underlying medical condition at play, you may need specific medications or treatments in order to re-grow your locks. In other cases, though, you can turn to over-the-counter hair loss treatments that can help restore some of the volume, strength, and shine.

What is a hair growth product?

A hair growth product is a product that can be proven to grown new hair follicles, says Michelle Cleveland, celebrity hairstylist. “So many products are advertised as hair growth products, however, very few actually grow hair.” Most products marketed as “hair growth” either haven’t been approved by the FDA or merely “contribute” to helping grow new hair, explains Cleveland.

Ahead, check out the best hair growth products to try, including shampoos, hair oils, and scrubs, as recommended by dermatologists.