The War Of Flesh And Metal (2025)

Offline or Online play: Start by choosing Offline or Online game play.

Offline is just you and the game.

Online is you, the game, and a bunch of other players. New Game/Background: (After choosing New Game, this will run as text in the foreground and as sound. You will see flashes of cinema acting out what is written.) It has been one year since the Great Digger saved us all and then vanished into the ruins of an unknown site.[Flash of Megaman killing that robot chick and then a flash of him going into some ruins.]

It has also been one year since the Order of the Pure Flesh began spreading its self-righteoushate upon any mechanical device within its path.[Flash of the Zealot ordering his zealots to destroy a city.]

Three great cities have fallen to this so called righteous hored, and countless lives have been lost as well.[Flash of three cities as if from a sky view, and then a flash of a man falling to the ground partialy burned, bloodied, and screaming; with others running by in the distance while building are buring around them all.]

There are reports of missing diggers everywhere, and many more militant people have also gone missing while searching for what they think to be the hiding places of the zealots.[Flash of a man in all camo clutching a rifle looking around franticly in a poorly lit cave as he wets himself.]

What troubled times we live in, and who shall come to our rescue, if anyone is to come at all.

(This will bring you to the character creation system.) Character Creation System: [This is very simple.] Gender(This applies to your mind set and appearance, but you are not really male or female.) Name(The game will recognize anything that does not seem to be indecent.) Strating Location(Choose a city to start your adventure off in.) Equipment(You start off with very little, but starting off in a city, you might want to buy a few things before you get into any trouble.) You start off as a fully mechanized Human.(You were a Human, but knowing that the Human body is so very weak, you have just now finished the proccess to transfer you mind into a robotic body.) Start: (After you have completed the CCS proccess you awaken in what appears to be an engineer's workshop.[Cinema] (During the cinema, you may have choices for dialog, and these will be seperated by a / symbol.) [In first person view](Different locations have different starts, but they are all pretty much the same.)

You are in a simple grey room. There is a man tapping a computer screen at a table to your right and a grey door half way between you and him.(The guy is in a white lab coat, he has short black hair and seems to be about 25 or so years old.)

Engineer: (Stands up)"Are you okay, do you remember your name?"

(There is a two second pause, and then his computer says, "Paralysis safty measures disabled.")

Engineer: (Chuckles)"Okay, now you can answer."

You: "You never said I could forget my name!"

Engineer: "I'll take it that you are okay and do remember your name then."

You: "Just get me off this table and I can get out of here."/ "Did everything go as it should have?"

Engineer: (Walks to you and then behind you to the back of the table and releases the restraints on the table.)"Done, now lets see if your systems work as well as the computer says they do."

You: "Shut up and point me towards the nearest parts shop."/ "What should we test first?"

Engineer: "Just use your map, and you had best be kind to me, or I'll go to my computer and shut you down!"/(If second was chosen you will go through a short but detailed tutorial.)

You: (Walk over to the door, and once infront of the door you grab his computer rip out its hard drive which you crumble into tiny pieces.)"You should notthreaten me."/(If you did the tutorial.) (You give him a wave as you leave his workshop.)"Good luck to you as well."(Disreguard the next Engineer's part.)

Engineer: (Just watches you and gasps for air.)

You then step out of the room onto the street.[You now take over controlls.] Controlls: [Though this is a PC game I am using PS2 controlls becuase I do not like the keyboard and mouse controlls of the PC.] All controlls are fully customizable, just replace one function with another button. Analog controlls can ony be customized by reversing their axis.)

Right Analogstick= controls look and rotation functions.

Left Analogstick= moves character in the respective direction

R3= go to crotch position then to prone position.

L3= will center view.

Start= will bring up inventory windows.(Will not halt game.)

Select= Will halt game and bring up "In Game Menu".

Square= Attack(Right Arm)[Hold to charge, if chargable.]

X= Jump

Circle= Attack(Left Arm)[Hold to charge, if chargable.]

Triangle= Special[Hold to charge, if chargable.]

R1= will use nanite potion(Replenish health)

R2= will target closest character.(Closest to the sights.)

L1= will throw gernade.[Hold to shorten delay.(Will bring timer on screen, be carful not to blow off your arm.)]

L2= will reload weapon that was used last.(Only if the weapon usesexspendableammo.) Directional Pad:

Up= Access map.(Works off memory.)

Down= Turn on a form of advanced nightvision, push again to switch to heat, and then again to go back to normal.

Right= Will switch weapons on Right Arm.(Only if the Right Arm has multiple weapon systems.)

Left= Will switch weapons on Left Arm.(Only if the Left Arm has multiple weapon systems.) Camera System: Uses a first person perspective and common FPS camera controlls.

Right Analog: Left- rotate character and view left/ Right- rotate character and view right/ Up- Look up/ Down- Look down

Left Analog: Left- strafe left/ Right- strafe right/ Up- move forward/ Down- move backward Customizable Parts: Main:(These are the main body parts that you may customize.)

R. Arm

L. Arm

R. Leg

L. Leg

Head

Torso Upgrades:

Each part has the potential to be upgraded, but only to a certain degree. Ugrades range from a more rapid rate of fire to a hightened jump function.(I have not put much into upgrading.)

An upgrade is not always good, as it might damage the part, and so too can stripping an upgrade. Saving, Loading, and Dying: You may save at anytime during the game by pushing "Start" to bring up the "In Game Menu" and choosing the "Save" option.(You may resume the game without loading after you save, or you may decide not to.) Saving will cost one continue.

You will earn a continue everytime you gain a level. When you die, your body will explode due to your energy source becoming unstable and turning criticle. This explosion is so fierce that it will often destroy all your items and anything near-by, including enemies. When you load game data it will be deleted once it has completed the load. Storage Banks: There is a storage bank in every town, and each has its own min and max for the value of items and currency it is able to hold. A small town will often have a small min and max, just as a large town will often have a high min and max.

Though money can be "wired" from one bank to another with ease, items must be physicaly moved from one bank to the next. This proccess can result in the losing, theft, or destruction of an item and will not happen instantly. Becarful when requesting an item transfer, it might be best to get it yourself and forgo the theives and accidents.(Also, there is always a transaction fee for items and currency transfers.) Note:(It is highly recomended that you store all of your currency so you do not weigh yourself down by money alone.)

Item storage will cost a fee for every day of storage, and each bank has their own fee which is based on the value of the item, like insurance.(The fee will build until you retrieve the stored item(s). You may find out where your stuff is at any storage bank.)

Acctual currency will instead bring an intrest rate for each day, and each bank hasits own interest rates for different accounts.

If you have a storage account with both items and currency, the item storage fee will be taken from the currency interest rate, and if the interest rate will not cover that fee then the remainder of the fee will be taken out of your account. Windows: (Different windows displayed within the game.) Play Window: Shows game play

Lower left- box with left arm weapon ammo/energy

Lower right- box with right arm weapon ammo/energy

Upper middle- map(Turn on and off)

Upper right-Health Points as a number and energy as a number(Numbers change color as they grow and lessen.)

Lower middle- box with speacial weapons/equipment ammo/energy Inventory Window System:(Starts with a window menu.) List of items, special items, and equipt.(Scroll and highlight one then choose it to open that list.) Upper right- box showing highlighted object's image

Upper left- box showing stats and discription of object

Lower all- box showing list of items/special items Equipt Window:(After choosing the Equipt window from the inventory menu.) Upper all and middle all- shows your character as seen by others within the game. Each part slot is numbered.

Lower all- shows a number list of numbers with the equipped parts that go to those numbers' slots.

(To change a part highlight the numbered part slot you wish to change and press (attack) to acctivate. The lower all will now show a single part that is not equipped at the moment.(Lower left- image and lower right- stats. To the left of the stat set is a term for that stat, the left stat of the stat set is the part you are looking at, and to the right of the stat set is the currently equipped part.)) Shop Window: Backgroup of what you would be seeing if you had not established a trading sesion with the shop keeper.(During the whole sesion.) Centered- shows Buy, Sell, Upgrade (Buy)

Is the same as the Equipt Window(Just uses the shop's items instead, adds a price to buy the item beside the items' names, and how much money you have on your person and at banks.) (Sell)

Is the same as the Equipt Window(Adds an amount to sell the item beside the items' names and how much money you have in total.) (Upgrade)

Is the same as the Equipt Window(Adds an upgrade price beside the items' names, how much money you have in total, and your character's image is replaced with a box that shows how the highlighted item can be upgraded.) Enemies List: Order of the Pure Flesh: This is a militant order of religious zealots. These zealots believe electronics and any other upper level technologies to be the cause of the first apocolypse and think it is only a matter of time before it causes another. This is why the Fleshies, as they are often called by outsiders, destroy any and all upper level technology they come in contact with.

Rumors say the Fleshies have magical abilities and are immortal. Fleshies use raw energy to defeat their enemies, and it has proven very effective. (It is rumored that the Fleshies attack in number, but seeing as how no one has survived an attack, no one really knows. The rumors stem from investigations done on destroyed cities and messages left at those destroyed cities.) Appearance:

Each Fleshy wears a full length hooded white cloak. Can only barely see the face and fingers of the Fleshies. Weapons:

Each Fleshy channels energy within their bodies and out through their hands.

Energy Blast= 50 damage/ 1 second pause before each discharge/ .5 feet by .5 feet ball plus a 1 foot long tail of an area effect. Has a 10% chance of disableing all systems.(It would be wise to equipt parts with EMP and over charge protection. If you run into the tail, it will wrap around you to cause a quarter of the damage and a 5% chance of disableing all systems.)) Hp:

225

Half damage with energy weapons

Energy drain affects work well to disable this enemy. Boss:

Zealot Appearance:

Wears a full length hooded silver with a black vine patterned cloak. Every part of the boss is covered by his cloak. Weapons:

Ranged:(Channels energy like other Fleshies.

Energy Blast= 400 damage/ 1.5 second pause before each discharge/ 6 feet by 6 feet with a 12 foot tail. Has a 50% chance of diableing all systems.(It would be foolish to challenge him without EMP and over charge protection. If you run into the tail, it will wrap around you to cause a quarter of the damage and a 50 % chance of disableing weapons and movment systems.)

Close Combat:(Energy claws. When he attacks with this weapon, you will see his claws extend beyond his cloak. They look like lightning covered large claws.)

Claw Strike= 550 damage/2 second pause before each strike/ 4 inches by 3 inches with no tail affect. Has a 50% chance of disableing all systems.(He will strike twice per attack, will cause an extra half to its single affects. Does not arch, only a straight thrust. The 50 or 75% chance to disable all systems will not be hindered by EMP or Overcharge defences, as the claws will penetrate such sheilding.) Hp:

3000

Energy weapons will heal him.

Energy drain affects work well to disable this enemy. Energy Rats: These creatures will attack anything that expels a presense of energy. This creature will absorb any energy it comes in contact with, and any metal that might be eaten along the way will be added to the creature's thick metal outer shell.(This creature will not take damage from static energy sources, but will take damage from penitrating energy sources. This means the impact will cause damage, but if you tried to eletricute the creature, nothing would happen.)

These creatures work together as one giant hive Appearance:

This creature is a dark grey-blackish color, like tarnished steel. The creature can range from the size of an adult house cat to a fatted calf. This creature spends all of its time in the dark, so this creaure has great sight in the dark. If this creaure were to come in contact with light at anytime, the creature will shut its eyes with a steel eyelid that blinds the creature completly.(When blind, this creautre will use electric sensors to navigate its suroundings, can be easily fooled when it relies on this sense.) This creature looks like a rat outside of that which was stated above. Weapons:

Baby:

Scream= produces a harmless but extremly loud scream to alert others that may fight for them.(All of the rats have this ability.) Small:

Bite= 15 damage/ .5 second pause after each bite/ 3 inches by 2 inches. Has a 5% chance to disable all systems.

Claws= 1 damage/ .2 seconds pause after each swipe/ 4 inches by 2 inches. Medium:

Bite= 55 damage/ .5 second pause after each bite/ 8 inches by 4 inches. Has a 10% chance to disable all systems.

Claws= 3 damage/ .5 seconds pause after each swipe/ 1.3 feet by 5 inches. Large:

Bite= 150 damage/ .5 second pause after each bite/ 1 foot by 7 inches. Has a 25 % chance to disable all systems.

Claws= 15 damage/ .8 seconds pause after each swipe/ 2 feet by 8 inches Boss:

Rat King Appearance:

Same as others but is the size of an elephant. Weapons:

Bite= 500 damage/ .5 second pause after each bite/ 5 feet by 2 feet. Has a 50% chance to disable all systems. Property of the GuardianZealot(Creation Date: May 7th 2004)