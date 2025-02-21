The Weirdest Facts About Trump and JD Vance’s Relationship 》 (2025)

When JD Vance was announced as Donald Trump’s running mate for the 2024 presidential election, it shocked the public. At the time, Vance was a newcomer to politics. He was young (half Trump’s age), lacked experience, and even criticized Trump publicly. However, in a statement, Trump stood by the decision, commenting, “I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator JD Vance of the Great State of Ohio.”

It’s hard to see what the two have in common, but inside sources claim that the dynamic works. Republican operative Garrett Ventry told NBC News that the two had “chemistry” and that they’re “friends,” while others say the two men were on a “buddy level.” Still, it’s not all good news for these two—there are definitely some weird facts about their relationship that we can’t ignore.

At first, JD Vance was extremely anti-Trump

This is the biggest head-scratcher of them all. In 2016, before Trump’s first presidential term, Vance was outspoken about his distaste for Donald Trump. He called himself a “Never Trump” guy on Charlie Rose, saying that while he understands the perspective of the Trump voters, he didn’t like Trump himself.

He even called Trump “America’s Hitler,” telling NPR that he couldn’t “stomach” the “noxious” man, who he believes was “leading the white working class to a very dark place.” He changed his tune years later, admitting that he was a “great president” and that it’s ok to change your mind if you’re wrong about something.

Donald Trump got revenge on JD Vance with shady comments

Although Vance bashed Trump for many years, he found himself groveling at his feet and was publicly humiliated in the end when the VP admitted he regretted comments he made in 2016. Speaking to Fox News, he said that he pleaded that folks would judge him based on those 2016 comments: “Because I’ve been very open that I did say those critical things, and I regret them, and I regret being wrong about the guy.”

Trump wouldn’t let things slide just with an apology. He iced Vance out at the 2022 Ohio rally, telling his followers about how desperate JD Vance was to get on his good side. Trump kept on making shady comments, saying that the vice president’s role had “virtually no impact” on presidential elections. Ouch.

Even by his side, Vance keeps embarrassing Trump

Would you like more evidence of this uncomfortable relationship? Vance has no issue humiliating himself. In November 2024, he posted a meme on X of him dressed as a doting wife serving a Thanksgiving turkey shaped like the USA to hubby Trump. It was very bizarre, with many social media followers questioning why he would refer to himself as Trump’s wife. Some even said that Trump was “cheating” on him with Elon Musk, and many suspect that this was an attempt to get Trump’s attention as the bromance between the richest man in the world and Donald Trump deepened. Trump does enjoy a good ego boost, so this might have worked!

Donald Trump hates JD Vance’s beard

Vance’s beard is yet another point of contention in the relationship. Along with having a supposed affinity for eyeliner, Vance is the first VP in almost 100 years to rock a beard. A member of Trump’s inner circle said to The Bulwark that while JD has a beard, Trump is a “clean-shaved guy” who “doesn’t like facial hair.” Trump addressed the rumors, saying that he wasn’t anti-beard, and went on to say Vance looked like a “young Abraham Lincoln.”

They don’t see eye-to-eye on lots of issues

Though they present as a united front on certain issues, they have mismatched messaging that’s impossible to deny. The perfect example? The topic of abortion. In an interview with NBC’s “Meet The Press,” he said that Trump would veto a national abortion ban. Trump, however, contradicted him during his debate with Kamala Harris, saying, “I didn’t discuss it with JD, in all fairness. And I don’t mind if he has a certain view. But I think he was speaking for me—but I really didn’t.”

To clear up his mess, Vance commented on the matter in a follow-up interview with “Meet The Press.” He said that he had learned his lesson on speaking for the president and promised never to put words in Trump’s mouth again, clarifying that the plan was for abortion policy to be made from the states. Let’s hope that he didn’t take these words out of context as well!