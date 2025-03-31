‘The Wonder Years’ Cast Real-Life Couples: Love Stories Revealed! (2025)

Following the life of a young Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage) as he grows up in the suburbs, The Wonder Years is a coming-of-age story detailing the ups and downs of childhood, including a romance with next-door neighbor Winnie Cooper (Danica McKellar).

But in real life, the actors of the series have their own love stories to tell. From years-long marriages to a few short-lived ones, see which of The Wonder Years stars are dating or married in real life!

Fred Savage and Jennifer Lynn Stone

The Wonder Years star Fred Savage has known his wife for nearly his entire life. The star and Jennifer Lynn Stone were childhood friends growing up in the suburbs of Chicago together, before Savage had to relocate to Los Angeles to portray his iconic character of Kevin Arnold in The Wonder Years.

The couple reconnected 11 years later at Savage’s birthday party and the rest is history. Savage and Stone tied the knot in 2004 and have welcomed three children together — Oliver, Lily and Auggie.

Savage shared that in their vows, he “promised to always bring up a glass of water to her before we go to bed, and she promised to never let me dress myself.”

Danica McKellar’s love story: From Mike Verta to Scott Sveslosky

Mike Verta

Danica McKellar, best known for playing Winnie Cooper on The Wonder Years, began dating her first husband, composer, Mike Verta, back in 2001. The couple tied the knot in 2009 after eight years of dating. McKellar and Verta welcomed a son together, Draco, in 2010. But after three years of marriage, McKellar filed for divorce from Verta in 2012, which became official in 2013.

Scott Sveslosky

McKellar met current husband Scott Sveslosky on a blind date back in 2013. They initially met for coffee, but their date ended up lasting the entire day. McKellar has shared the early days of their love on social media, explaining “I still remember sitting down across from him and trying hard not to giggle—actually, I couldn’t stop giggling at first—I was instantly smitten, staring at my future husband!”

McKellar and Sveslosky got married just about a year after their first date in November 2014. The couple now has a blended family as McKellar has Draco from her previous marriage and Sveslosky has a son, Hunter, from his first marriage.

Jason Hervey: a tale of two marriages

Kelley Patricia O’Neill

Before he met his current wife, Jason Hervey was married to Kelley Patricia O’Neill for a short time. Hervey tied the knot with O’Neill in March 1994, barely a year after The Wonder Years came to an end. Their marriage didn’t last long however, as they divorced by November 1995.

Shannon Hervey

Hervey married current wife Shannon Hervey in a 1998 wedding. The couple welcomed twins, Shaina and Sam, in 2000. Hervey is now also a grandfather, as Shaina recently had a son of her own.

Dan Lauria and Eileen Cregg

Dan Lauria, who famously portrayed John “Jack” Arnold on the comedy series, was previously married to Eileen Cregg from 1991 until 2001.

Alley Mills and Orson Bean

Alley Mills, best known for her time as Norma Arnold on The Wonder Years, married the love of her life in 1993. Mills explained in an interview that she met actor and comedian Orson Bean after attending a play reading with her mother, produced by on-screen husband Dan Lauria. Bean was in attendance and Mills’ mother suggested they all go out for drinks afterward. Bean called Mills the next day and the rest is history.

Bean sadly passed in 2020 after being hit by two cars while crossing Venice Boulevard on his way to a show. In 2022, a private driveway near Venice Boulevard was named after Bean, called Orson Bean Way, in honor of his accomplishments in acting.

Josh Saviano and Jennifer Saviano

Former child actor and The Wonder Years star Josh Saviano (Paul Pfeiffer) tied the knot with wife Jennifer Saviano in 2002. The couple has one child together, daughter Noa, who was born in 2007.

