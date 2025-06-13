Therapeutic potential: Significance and symbolism (2025)

Significance of Therapeutic potentials in Scientific journals, articles, etc.:

From: World Journal of Pharmaceutical Research

(1) The possibility that extracts from D. indica L. could be used in the prevention and treatment of diseases such as cancer.[1](2) The capability of Pottali preparations to offer health benefits, especially for serious health conditions.[2](3) The inherent capability of certain plant extracts and compounds to provide health benefits, particularly in treating oral health issues.[3](4) The possibility for a substance, such as those extracted from medicinal plants, to provide health benefits or to treat illnesses.[4](5) The ability of certain compounds, like NAC, to provide relief and protection against conditions caused by oxidative stress.[5]

From: International Ayurvedic Medical Journal

(1) The inherent ability of a substance, such as Bhringraj, to provide healing effects and enhance health.[6](2) The capabilities of medicinal plants to treat diseases and promote health in patients.[7](3) The effectiveness and capability of Asparagus racemosus in treating various diseases and improving health.[8](4) The expected benefits and uses of a plant, such as Tulsi, in treating health conditions.[9](5) The possible healing effects or benefits that a plant or compound may have on human health.[10]

From: Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine

(1) The ability of a substance, like nuciferine, to provide health benefits or treatment effects, particularly in combating oxidative stress and its applications in health products.[11](2) The ability of ghee, as documented in Ayurvedic literature, to provide health benefits and therapeutic effects.[12](3) The possibility that a particular treatment might effectively alleviate or cure a disease.[13](4) The possible health benefits that 'BhAVI-23', as well as its components, could provide against various diseases, especially viral infections.[14](5) The capacity of a substance to provide health benefits or treatment in diseases.[15]

From: The Malaysian Journal of Medical Sciences

(1) The expected effectiveness of a compound, such as vitexin, in treating specific health conditions, particularly its ability to address neurodegenerative processes.[16](2) The possible benefits of kolaviron in treating conditions such as demyelination and neurotoxicity.[17](3) The capabilities of substances like cannabis and Nigella sativa oil to be considered for medicinal applications based on their effects.[18]

From: Ayushdhara journal

(1) The capability of minerals preparations to provide effective treatments, particularly in the context of bleeding disorders like Raktapitta.[19](2) The effectiveness of certain treatments, specifically Nimbadi Churna and Kokilakshadi Kwath, in managing Vatarakta (gout).[20](3) The promise of a particular substance or treatment to provide health benefits; in this case, anorthosite's role in treating lung cancer.[21]

From: Ancient Science of Life

(1) The capability of a substance, like Aegle marmelos root extract, to provide health benefits, particularly in promoting wound healing.[22](2) The capacity of a substance, like the extracts of Citrullus colocynthis, to provide health benefits through its antibacterial properties.[23]

From: Journal of Ayurveda and Holistic Medicine

(1) The potential health benefits derived from using culinary spices as medicinal agents.[24](2) The capacity of a drug or substance to produce beneficial effects in the treatment of diseases.[25]

From: AYU (Journal of Research in Ayurveda)

(1) The ability of a substance or method to effectively treat a medical condition.[26](2) The capacity of a substance or treatment to be effective in healing or alleviating a disease.[27]

From: Journal of Indian Society of Periodontology

(1) The ability of a treatment to provide beneficial effects in managing a disease.[28](2) The capacity of treatments, like CMTs, to provide benefits in managing periodontitis and other chronic conditions through various mechanisms.[29]