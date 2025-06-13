Therapeutic potential: Significance and symbolism (2025)

Therapeutic potential refers to the ability of various compounds, particularly from natural sources, to effectively treat diseases due to their pharmacological properties. This concept encompasses the health benefits provided by substances like ginger, turmeric, and various plant-based antimicrobials, along with synthesized compounds that demonstrate anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects. Therapeutic potential signifies the promise of these substances in alleviating health conditions, making them significant in medical treatments and research aimed at addressing a range of ailments.
Synonyms: Healing potential, Therapeutic promise, Restorative benefits, Healing capacity, Curative potential, Treatment possibilities, Healing properties
The concept of Therapeutic potential in scientific sources
Science Books
Therapeutic potential encompasses a treatment's ability to heal diseases, the efficacy of drugs in providing health benefits, and the medicinal uses of culinary spices, highlighting their capacity to alleviate health issues effectively.
Significance of Therapeutic potentials in Scientific journals, articles, etc.:
From: World Journal of Pharmaceutical Research
(1) The possibility that extracts from D. indica L. could be used in the prevention and treatment of diseases such as cancer.[1](2) The capability of Pottali preparations to offer health benefits, especially for serious health conditions.[2](3) The inherent capability of certain plant extracts and compounds to provide health benefits, particularly in treating oral health issues.[3](4) The possibility for a substance, such as those extracted from medicinal plants, to provide health benefits or to treat illnesses.[4](5) The ability of certain compounds, like NAC, to provide relief and protection against conditions caused by oxidative stress.[5]
From: International Ayurvedic Medical Journal
(1) The inherent ability of a substance, such as Bhringraj, to provide healing effects and enhance health.[6](2) The capabilities of medicinal plants to treat diseases and promote health in patients.[7](3) The effectiveness and capability of Asparagus racemosus in treating various diseases and improving health.[8](4) The expected benefits and uses of a plant, such as Tulsi, in treating health conditions.[9](5) The possible healing effects or benefits that a plant or compound may have on human health.[10]
From: Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine
(1) The ability of a substance, like nuciferine, to provide health benefits or treatment effects, particularly in combating oxidative stress and its applications in health products.[11](2) The ability of ghee, as documented in Ayurvedic literature, to provide health benefits and therapeutic effects.[12](3) The possibility that a particular treatment might effectively alleviate or cure a disease.[13](4) The possible health benefits that 'BhAVI-23', as well as its components, could provide against various diseases, especially viral infections.[14](5) The capacity of a substance to provide health benefits or treatment in diseases.[15]
From: The Malaysian Journal of Medical Sciences
(1) The expected effectiveness of a compound, such as vitexin, in treating specific health conditions, particularly its ability to address neurodegenerative processes.[16](2) The possible benefits of kolaviron in treating conditions such as demyelination and neurotoxicity.[17](3) The capabilities of substances like cannabis and Nigella sativa oil to be considered for medicinal applications based on their effects.[18]
From: Ayushdhara journal
(1) The capability of minerals preparations to provide effective treatments, particularly in the context of bleeding disorders like Raktapitta.[19](2) The effectiveness of certain treatments, specifically Nimbadi Churna and Kokilakshadi Kwath, in managing Vatarakta (gout).[20](3) The promise of a particular substance or treatment to provide health benefits; in this case, anorthosite's role in treating lung cancer.[21]
From: Ancient Science of Life
(1) The capability of a substance, like Aegle marmelos root extract, to provide health benefits, particularly in promoting wound healing.[22](2) The capacity of a substance, like the extracts of Citrullus colocynthis, to provide health benefits through its antibacterial properties.[23]
From: Journal of Ayurveda and Holistic Medicine
(1) The potential health benefits derived from using culinary spices as medicinal agents.[24](2) The capacity of a drug or substance to produce beneficial effects in the treatment of diseases.[25]
From: AYU (Journal of Research in Ayurveda)
(1) The ability of a substance or method to effectively treat a medical condition.[26](2) The capacity of a substance or treatment to be effective in healing or alleviating a disease.[27]
From: Journal of Indian Society of Periodontology
(1) The ability of a treatment to provide beneficial effects in managing a disease.[28](2) The capacity of treatments, like CMTs, to provide benefits in managing periodontitis and other chronic conditions through various mechanisms.[29]
