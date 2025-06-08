There’s no proof big supermarkets are price gouging, but Labor will ban it anyway (2025)

Supermarkets face a pricing crackdown if the Albanese government is re-elected as Labor moves to reassure voters it has heard their cost-of-living concerns by forming a new taskforce that would toughen laws on any price gouging in the sector dominated by Coles and Woolworths.

But the policy stops short of the Coalition’s plan to hand regulators the power to break up big supermarket chains to deal with extreme cases of market power abuse, and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has already sued Woolworths and Coles under existing laws for allegedly offering “illusory discounts”.

The watchdog published a damning report earlier this month that said the country’s major supermarket chains were among the most profitable in the world and were failing to pass on the full benefit of cost savings to consumers. But that report stopped short of accusing them of price gouging or recommending the companies be broken up.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will announce Labor’s policy on Sunday. “Labor will make price gouging by supermarkets illegal because Australian families deserve a fair price at the checkout and Australian farmers deserve a fair price for their goods,” he said in a statement.