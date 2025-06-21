These 10 dog breeds are at highest heatstroke risk - how to avoid it this summer (2025)

When basking in a heat wave, it's important to make sure your pooch isn't overheating.

11 Apr 2025

Scots have finally been able to enjoy some long-awaited sunshine over the past couple of weeks, in the first mini heatwave of the year. But while we know to always protect ourselves from the heat of spring and summer, it's vital to keep your dog cool as well.

In the UK, approximately one in seven dogs who are diagnosed with heat-related illness under emergency veterinary care will die, according to the British Veterinary Association.

With this is mind, dog experts at the Kennel Club have shared which types of dog are most at risk of developing heatstroke, how to spot the condition in your pooch, and how to keep them cool in hot weather.

Here's everything you need to know about heatstroke in pups, and how to avoid it.

Which types of dog are most at risk of heatstroke

The Kennel Club lists seven types of dog that are the highest risk of developing heatstroke.

These include dogs that are:

Overweight

Flat-faced

More energetic

Older

Bigger, particularly those over 50kg

Have longer or thicker fur

Have health issues, including being dehydrated or having heart or breathing problems

Breeds of dog that are at the highest risk include:

Chow Chows

Bulldogs

French Bulldogs

Dogue de Bordeaux

Greyhounds, Boxers

English Springer Spaniels

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels

Pugs

Golden Retrievers

Staffordshire Bull Terriers

Signs of heatstroke in dogs

The dog expert website also shared some important signs that your pooch may be suffering from heatstroke. These symptoms can progress quickly, so it's vital that your dog gets attention from a vet if you notice these red flag signs.

Signs of heatstroke in dogs include:

Heavy panting, even when not exercising

Breathing problems, particularly in flat-faced dogs

Tiredness

Stiffness or an unwillingness to move

Dribbling

Confusion

Being sick, this can be bloody

Upset stomach, this can be bloody

Not walking in a straight line

Collapse

Fitting

How to keep your dog cool in a heatwave

It's important to keep your pup cool during a heatwave, and during the summer months in general. The pet experts shared their tips on how to make sure your dog isn't overheating.

Tips on keeping your dog cool on hot days include:

Ensure your dog always has access to drinking water

Add ice cubes to your dog’s water bowls

Freeze a dog toy and let them chew on it

Put down damp towels for your dog to lie on

If your dog has a long or heavy coat you could keep them clipped to make them feel more comfortable

Keep dogs out of hot conservatories

Avoid housing your dog in direct sunlight

What to do if your dog has heatstroke

If your dog has heatstroke, it's absolutely vital that they see a vet. Before getting them to the vet, you should stop them exercising immediately, lay them down on a cool floor, and give them small amounts of water to drink.

The Kennel Club added: "Carefully pour water over the dog’s body, or sponge them if water is limited. Particularly focus on their neck, tummy and inner thighs.

"Ideally, continue to do this until their breathing returns to normal. Make sure the dog doesn’t inhale any water while you’re trying to cool them down.

"Fan them with cool air or put them in an air-conditioned room or car if possible. The impact of fanning them, or putting them somewhere that’s air-conditioned, will be greatest if they’re already wet."