These 16 Mirrors Make Shaving in the Shower Easy (2025)

Whether you wash your face, exfoliate, pluck, or shave in the shower, having a mirror can help streamline your routine. You can see what you're doing while grooming below the waist, prevent knicks, keep skincare products out of your eyes, and tweeze with better accuracy. But, like the vanity mirror over your sink, you don't need to justify this purchase. Simply wanting to see your reflection while you lather up is as good a reason as any. Interior designer Christina Manzo recommends looking for a fog-resistant option with a frameless or otherwise low-profile design. "A shower mirror should feel like a part of the shower and not something additional," she explains. The frameless and low-profile requirements will make it feel more built-in."
We conducted hours of research on the best shower mirrors, evaluating each on shape and design, safety, mounting, and special features like high-tech add-ons. After consulting with a designer and using our research insights, we considered dozens of models and landed on these best in show.
What We Like
Modern design
Easy magnetic mounting
Designer-recommended
What to Consider
Some assembly required
Shape: Round | Dimensions: 10 x 10 x 4 inches | Mounting Type: Magnetic | Special Features: LED light, Bluetooth speaker, adjustable magnetic mount
Manzo likes this design-forward shower mirror from Sharper Image, and we can see why. It boasts heated anti-fog technology that defogs in under a minute, plus an LED ring light with three brightness levels. The high-quality mirror is made of real glass and promises a distortion-free reflection, while a special safety film prevents it from breaking.
There's also a built-in rechargeable Bluetooth speaker, so you can jam out while lathering up. Though some assembly is required, the magnetic mounting system makes it super easy to install on any surface. Although this option is a bit pricier than most, we think its high-tech features and durable construction justify the spend.
What We Like
Affordable
Easy to install
Can be taken on the go
What to Consider
No extra bells and whistles
Shape: Oval | Dimensions: 7.2 x 7.2 inches | Mounting Type: Suction cups | Special Features: Razor hook
If you want a great mirror that won't fog up, is easy to install, and won't break the bank, the HoneyBull Shower Mirror is it. The suction cups are strong, so you don't have to worry about it budging, and it easily and securely attaches anywhere in your shower. We also like that it has a built-in hook to store your razor.
Best Splurge
Lumens Aqua In-Shower Fog Free Mirror
What We Like
Sleek and stylish
Has an easy-to-use defogger
Seven-year warranty
What to Consider
Calls for professional hardwiring
Shape: Square or rectangle | Dimensions: 11.75 x 11.75 inches, 11.75 x 23.75 inches | Mounting Type: Wall mount | Special Features: Defogger
Manzo is also a fan of the Aqua. Available in two sizes, this frameless in-shower mirror has a built-in defogger that works without filling it with hot water. The glass is also shatter-resistant. Though it's expensive and calls for professional hardwiring, this sleek, modern fixture is made to last and looks gorgeous in any shower. We also love that it's backed by a seven-year warranty.
Best Suction Mount
OXO Good Grips Suction Mirror
What We Like
Sticky and can be installed easily
Shatterproof
Affordable
What to Consider
Anti-fog tech requires hot water
Shape: Rectangle | Dimensions: 3 x 7.2 x 13.2 inches | Mounting Type: Suction cups | Special Features: Razor hook
If you want something that mounts with suction cups, Manzo suggests the OXO Stronghold. This easy-to-install shower mirror defogs when you fill the back reservoir with hot water. The simple rounded rectangle design is also shatterproof and has a handy built-in razor hook to make getting a quality shave in the shower that much easier.
What We Like
Has 360-degree rotation
Tilts up and down so you can see better
Comes with an included squeegee
What to Consider
Anti-fog tech requires hot water
Shape: Rectangle | Dimensions: 8 x 7 x 2 inches | Mounting Type: Wall mount | Special Features: Razor shelf, squeegee
This rectangular mirror tilts up and down and rotates 360 degrees, allowing you to see what you're doing from any angle (which can be handy for shaving your pubic area in the shower). It stays fog-free when you keep it filled with hot water, and when you're done showering, you can rotate it upside down to dump it out. It also comes with a squeegee for wiping down the mirror and your shower walls, and there's an attached shelf where you can store it and your razor.
What We Like
Has a squeegee that can be stored on the side of the mirror
Dual hooks
Easy suction mounting
What to Consider
Anti-fog tech requires hot water
Shape: Rectangle | Dimensions: 10 x 6 x 1 inches | Mounting Type: Suction cups | Special Features: Squeegee, razor hooks
We also like the Z'Fogless Mirror, which promises a fog-free reflection, even in the steamiest of showers. It comes with a squeegee you can use to wipe off excess water droplets and keep your glass and tile spot-free. The squeegee attaches to the side, and there are two hooks at the bottom where you can hang a razor, toothbrush, or any other tools you'd like to have on hand.
Best With Shelf
Joseph Joseph Shower Caddy with Removable Mirror
What We Like
Shelf has a 7-pound capacity
Self-draining
Easy suction mounting
What to Consider
Not fogless
Shape: Oblong | Dimensions: 16 x 9 x 5 inches | Mounting Type: Suction cups | Special Features: Loofah/razor hooks
The Joseph Joseph EasyStore Caddy is essentially a shower shelf with a removable mirror. It attaches to non-textured tile and other smooth surfaces with extra-strong suction cups and boasts an impressive 7-pound weight limit. The shelf has multiple hooks for loofahs and razors, plus small holes in the bottom to prevent soap scum buildup. Though the mirror isn't fogless, it's shatter-resistant.
Best Shatterproof
Tooletries Oliver Mighty Mirror
What We Like
Has a strong grip to reduce the risk of falling
Waterproof
Easy to mount
What to Consider
Not fogless
Shape: Rectangle | Dimensions: 7 x 6 inches | Mounting Type: Silicone grip
This pared-down rectangular mirror from Tooletries is not only affordable but also shatterproof and waterproof. The Oliver sticks to any smooth surface with the brand's patented silicone-grip technology—no suction cups or adhesive needed. Just peel off the backing, press it down on the desired surface, and you're good to go. Once installed, it's virtually flush against the wall, and you can remove it just as easily.
Best With Showerhead Connection
Sharper Image Heated Fog-Free Shower Mirror
What We Like
Doesn't require refilling with water
Innovative and easy to use
Adjustable arm
What to Consider
Only one finish
Shape: Round | Dimensions: 18 x 8 x 1 inches | Mounting Type: Showerhead arm | Special Features: Razor hook
This innovative shower mirror from Sharper Image doesn't need to be manually filled with water to activate the anti-fog technology. Instead, it connects to your showerhead through a stainless steel arm, which doubles as a pipe to draw in hot water as needed. We also like that the arm is flexible and extendable, allowing you to get the perfect angle and height.
Best Battery-Powered
KEDSUM Fogless Heated Shower Mirror
What We Like
Long-lasting battery life
360-degree rotation
Real glass; not distorted plastic
What to Consider
Have to remember to charge once a week
Shape: Round | Dimensions: 8.31 x 8.31 inches | Mounting Type: Adhesive | Special Features: Rechargeable battery, 3-color dimmable light
Available in two magnifications (1x or 2x), this waterproof shaving mirror runs on a built-in rechargeable battery. Unlike other fog-free designs, this allows it to heat up and defog without the need to continuously fill it with hot water. The eight-inch circular design rotates a full 360 degrees, and there's a dimmable light with memory recognition, so you can easily adjust the brightness to white, natural, or warm.
What We Like
Mounts easily and firmly to the wall
Can come with a rechargeable or hardwired battery
Comes in five stylish shades
What to Consider
Not fogless
Shape: Round | Dimensions: 8 inches | Mounting Type: Wall mount | Special Features: Sensor-activated LED
If your bathroom layout allows it, you might consider a wall-mounted model, like the Simplehuman Sensor Mirror. Since it's technically a makeup mirror, built-in LED lights turn on when motion is detected, offering bright sunlight-mimicking illumination—the ideal type of lighting for applying makeup in the bathroom. It's available in five finishes to match your existing fixtures and comes in your choice of a rechargeable or hardwired design—extra points for the five-year warranty. Although this is a more expensive option, we think the high-tech features like LED lights and motion detection justify the cost.
Best Portable
The Shave Well Company Fog-Free Travel Mirror
What We Like
Compact and easy to travel with
Budget-friendly
Removable suction cup attaches easily
What to Consider
No carrying case
Shape: Rounded rectangle | Dimensions: 6 x 4 inches | Mounting Type: Suction cups
Want something you can bring on the go? We like this little mirror from The Shave Well Company. Measuring just 6 inches by 4 inches, it's notably compact and comes with a removable suction cup you can attach to virtually any flat surface. To make it even more travel-friendly, it's also shatterproof and features anti-fog technology that activates when you hold it under a warm water stream.
What We Like
Simple and compact design
Easy to install
Includes shower valve
What to Consider
Could be stickier
Shape: Round | Dimensions: 14 x 5.8 inches | Mounting Type: Adhesive | Special Features: Water valve
We love the unique design of this fog-free mirror. It includes a flexible arm, so you can rotate it for a better angle, and a valve to adjust the water flowing near the mirror, which can affect the level of fog. Because it's made of acrylic and plastic, it's also shatter-proof. We think the simple design and fairly compact size makes a great fit for minimalist spaces. As a bonus, this mirror is incredibly lightweight.
What We Like
Comes with an LED light with multiple brightness levels
Heated defogging mirror
Adheres to glass, stone, and ceramic tiles
What to Consider
Have to dismount to charge it
Shape: Round | Dimensions: 7 x 0.5 inches | Mounting Type: Magnetic charging mount | Special Features: LED lights, 5 brightness levels, rechargeable battery
If lighting is the most important aspect of a shower mirror to you, meet Glamcor’s shaving mirror with a built-in ring of LED lights and five brightness levels. This do-it-all gadget easily attaches to any kind of tile with a magnetic mount and included tape, plus it heats up and defogs in super-steamy settings. It’s also available in a 1x or 7x magnification, so you can rest assured you’ll be able to see everything as closely as you need.
What We Like
Acts as a mirror when off or TV when on
No cable or cord clutter
Has tons of special features
What to Consider
A bit difficult to mount
Shape: Rectangle | Dimensions: 24 inches | Mounting Type: Wall mount | Special Features: Dual front speakers, built-in Google Play, DC 12V safe power supply
Looking for the creature comforts of a hotel bathroom at home? This SYLVOX waterproof TV allows you to watch all your favorite shows in the shower. Whether you’re keeping up with the news or The Kardashians, the splurge-worthy magic mirror TV is designed to support all kinds of streaming apps through WiFi and Bluetooth, is compatible with voice commands so you never have to lift a finger, and can withstand even the most humid environments like an infrared sauna or steam room.
What We Like
Comes in two sizes for large or small cans/tubes
Scratch-resistant
Anti-fog material
What to Consider
Not compatible with all containers
Shape: Round | Dimensions: 0.88 x 2.8 inches | Mounting Type: Attaches to cans and squeeze bottles | Special Features: Grippy finish, anti-fog, shatter-proof
For the true multitasker who doesn’t want to bother with a wall mount, The Original Keister’s genius little mirror attaches to most shaving cans and squeeze bottles in two sizes. And it’s shatter, scratch, and slip-proof, thanks to a silicone-based design and recessed mirror. Even though it promises to be anti-fog, you can always run it under warm water for a few seconds if you run into a foggy situation.
What to Look for in a Shower Mirror
- Fog-Resistant: Since you'll be using the mirror in the shower, opt for one that's fog-resistant. It'll help avoid dealing with pesky shower fog and allow you to focus on whatever you need to do, whether it's thoroughly removing your makeup or shaving without the fear of nicking yourself. This can also be great out of the shower if you accidentally fog everything up with heat tools, like a hair dryer or straightener.
- Suction Cups: Suction cups are another important feature to look for. They'll prevent the mirror from falling—and accidentally hitting your toe—when the wall gets slippery. If you opt to use it out of the shower, it'll also provide much-needed support to help keep things in place so you can go about your routine.
- Design and Features: Choose a mirror design or shape that fits with your existing decor. Try to match it in some way, or you'll likely want to replace it sooner. This is purely based on your aesthetic, so have fun with it—or stay traditional, if you prefer. Some designs are more minimal, while others have a classic look. Some mirrors come equipped with special features, like LED lighting or a Bluetooth speaker. If you want a model with all the bells and whistles, look for products with these special features on our list.
FAQ
Where should a mirror be placed in the shower?
A shower mirror can be placed anywhere in the shower, but it's best to place it on the glass door, tiles, or at the far end of the shower (especially if it has slots that can easily fill with water).
How do you secure a mirror in your shower?
Most shower mirrors come with the hardware to safely secure them into the shower. Some come with suction cups, while others come with hooks or a piece that secures safely onto your showerhead. Many also have magnetic or adhesive backing that secures the mirror in place.
How does a fogless shower mirror work?
There are a couple of ways to prevent fog on shower mirrors. One is through a heating element—typically hot water—that prevents condensation from forming. Some brands also place a film over the mirror to prevent fog. Both methods help keep the mirror looking clean and streak-free.
