These 2025 Nail Trends Are Actually Perfect To Try for Valentine’s Day (2025)

I usually get a little bummed out this time of year (post-holiday blues, frigid weather, shorter days, etc.). But there is one thing that helps me perk up and that's knowing that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, which is an excellent excuse—if you even need one—to swap out your January manicures and holiday nail art designs for some super cute Valentine’s Day nail ideas. I’m talking dainty hearts, floral finishes, and all the tasteful pink vibes. And if you're not into red hearts and glitter? Don't worry, there are tons of other romantic options that incorporate some of the chicest nail trends of 2025 too. Keep scrolling to check out 25 of the best Valentine’s Day nail ideas, below.

1. Heart Candy Nails

These nostalgic, candy-inspired nails (remember those lil "Be Mine" hearts from your elementary school days??) are the sweetest way to spice up your Valentine's Day manicure.

2. 3D Pink Nails

3D nail art is having a moment. What better way to hop on the trend than with this hot pink abstract manicure? It's a dripped-out manicure, literally.

3. Pink And Red Heart Nails

I said this list wouldn’t be all about hearts, but can you blame me? This Valentine’s Day colorway is so simple, and the small hearts manage to hit the romantic vibe without being overly cheesy.

4. Baby Pink Nails

This slightly-shimmery baby pink mani is great if you wanna stick to one shade. The exact hue? Olive and June's Quick Dry in Crown.

5. Inverted Heart Nails

Playing with negative space in a manicure is so fun, especially when you bring some heart designs into the mix. It's a subtle way to add some art to your nails without doing a ton of detailed painting.

6. Two-Toned Heart Nails

Obviously a pink and red mani is a go-to for the day of ~love~ but if you wanna amp it up, this two-toned moment makes the heart design pop.

7. Metallic French Nails

No matter the occasion, I always love a French tip, and this sparkly pink and gold combo is perfect for alllll the classy Valentine's Day vibes we're going for.

8. Red Velvet Heart Nails

Whether you call these cat-eye, velvet, or jelly nails, there's no debating that this red holographic finish is ideal for February 14. And the subtle heart detailing? Obsessed is an understatement.

9. Red Tortoise Nails

We predicted that tortoise nails would continue to be a hit this year, and this cherry-esque twist on the trend deserves so much love (pun definitely intended).

10. Cloudy Heart Nails

Okay now I can say I told ya this list wouldn't be filled with basic hearts! This marble nail art reveals some hypnotic love-filled patterns, and the glassy finish is anything but ordinary.

11. Heart Confetti Nails

This manicure looks like the aftermath of a successful Galentine's Day party—and that's a good thing!! These jelly-coated confetti hearts are so freaking cute, and you can recreate them in any color you like.

12. Valentine’s Marble Nails

You can deck out your hands with some water marble designs for any occasion, and this V-day swirl is no exception. Just choose your fave pinks and reds and then feel free to follow Cosmo's very own DIY marble nail art tutorial.

13. Stained Glass Rose Nails

Wait, have you ever seen a more intricate and moody nail art? I, for one, have not. This stain glass-inspired set is perfectly romantic and isn't overly Valentine's Day-y. The subtle sparkles are also a stunning touch.

14. Mismatched 3D Nails

This set is abstract, three-dimensional, metallic, and just about everything else I love in a manicure! It gives off cool girl V-Day vibes without being too corny about it, ya know?

15. Abstract Rhinestone Nails

You can never go wrong with abstract sidewalls, and this cherry-red look is calling your name this February. Plus, adding a rhinestone to your nails is an unfailing way to spice up a mani with minimal effort.

16. Dripped-Out Cherry Nails

TBH, I'm never letting the cherry trend die, and these nails are the perfect example of why. The melting design is so unique, and I love how the punchy fruits match the solid-colored nails, too.

17. Jeweled French Tip Nails

Decorating your nails in jewels is always a good idea, and this bejeweled twist on a basic French tip is sure to elevate your V-Day vibes this year. Pearls, hearts, metallics, you name it.

18. Mini Heart Nails

Basic? Sure. Super easy to create and still super cute? Definitely. Just grab a neutral polish and a thin red brush.

19. Pink and Red Croc Nails

Croc is probably the coolest animal pattern out there, and I love this V-Day take on the alligator print trend. It doesn't get much chicer for February than this set.

20. Gradient Pink Nails

Gradient nails are the easiest way to elevate a mani without the need for actual nail art (or design skills). Simply choose five pink or red (or both!) hues and voilá! V-day nails in no time.

21. Red and Rhinestone Nails

This manicure is soooo V-Day coded. Cherry red to match all the heart-shaped boxes of chocolate and roses you’ll be receiving, and rhinestones to go with all your new jewelry, duh!

22. Bow French Tip Nails

I’m still into the coquette bow trend, and I think there’s no better time to pull out the design than V-day. And to add an extra touch, paint them atop some gorgeous red tips!

23. Jelly Pink Nails

A jelly nail option at the salon hates to see me coming. This pretty pink with a lil bow decal is screaming Valentine’s Day in the best way possible.

24. Cherry Red Nails

Cherry makeup and nails are everything to me, and I love the classic hue for a simple mani. You can even match with your bestie with Essie in Bordeaux or OPI's Chick Flick Cherry. Did someone say Galentine’s Day activity?!

25. Red Polka Dot Nails

Polka dots are a V-Day nail idea you can easily recreate without your nail artist. All you need: red, white, and neutral polishes, and a small nail brush to design the dots.

