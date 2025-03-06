These 23 Cult-Favorite Facial Tools Will Fully Transform Your Skin (2025)

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we love. Promise.
Hot take here, but I firmly believe that the most important consideration when buying a new skincare product is how fun, exciting, and gratifying it is to use. Hear me out: No matter how great and effective a product is, if you aren't going to use it (and use it consistently), it won't work miracles for your skin. So if you find it hard to stick to your usual, boring routine, what you need is a satisfying skincare tool to shake things up. From facial devices that suck your skin, to skincare tools that soothe and sculpt your face, we've rounded up the best gadgets that actually work and keep you coming back for more. Whether you're looking for a luxury gift for a very lucky friend (ummm, can I be your friend?) or a new at-home beauty device to step up your usual skincare routine, here are 23 facial tools that are worth every cent.
This Microcurrent Facial Tool
NuFace Trinity Pro + Ele Gift Set
Look, I didn't believe in microcurrent facials (a facial that electrically stimulates your muscles to boost collagen for a more ~lifted~ appearance) before I tried one either. But when I walked out of my appointment with tighter, glowier skin—and, no joke, a compliment from a total stranger—I was sold. Sadly, I can't afford a daily facial, so instead, I'm a big fan of this at-home microcurrent device that helps you maintain plumper-looking skin in-between those pricey facials.
This Gua Sha Facial Tool
Lanshin Pro Gua Sha tool
You've seen the before-and-afters of gua sha (a traditional Chinese medicine technique), but if you have yet to practice it yourself, get you one of these skincare tools, stat. The unique shape of this jade gemstone tool perfectly hugs the curves of your face for a facial massage that'll instantly leave you feeling less puffy each time you use it.
This Facial Steamer Tool
Vanity Planet Aira Ionic Facial Steamer
Got clogged pores? Hi, same. Which means you might benefit from this facial steamer to help loosen up all that built-up dirt, oil, and grime so you can easily remove it for seriously smaller-looking pores. This one has 1.7k positive reviews and the cutest lil bunny ear hair scrunchie to go with it.
This Jade Roller Skincare Tool
Agrestal Jade Roller
Sure, you could apply your face moisturizer with your hands, ooor you could glide it on with a luxurious jade roller, like this one. Not only does it look and feel impressive, but jade rolling, a traditional Chinese beauty technique, is also said to leave your face looking a little less swollen. This double-sided roller also comes with a smaller side perfect for a puffy eye area.
This Facial Roller
Skin Gym Face Sculptor Beauty Roller
You know how good it feels to get a profesh massage? Well imagine that, but for your face. This facial massager with angled rollers will knead, squeeze, and pinch the contours of your face with just the right amount of pressure for skin that looks and feels instantly refreshed.
This Dermaroller Facial Tool
BeautyBio GloPRO Regeneration Tool + Face Attachment Head
Think of dermarolling as the less intense version of microneedling, and think of this skincare tool as your new best friend. This needle-covered face roller might be a little pricey, but it helps your expensive skincare products penetrate and absorb better into your skin to boost effectiveness so you really get your money's worth.
This Skincare Fridge
Cooluli Skincare Mini Fridge for Bedroom
Is a skincare fridge totally necessary? Maybe, maybe not. But ask yourself that question again after you feel how incredibly nice a chilled eye cream feels in the morning, and you'll understand what all the hype is about. This mini-fridge is just the right size for storing all your faves, which BTW, might also help the skincare formulas last a little longer.
This LED Light Therapy Mask
Dr Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro
If you're new to LED masks (aka light-emitting diode masks), these devices not only look cool, but they actually are pretty cool—in a skincare-nerd kinda way. These devices use wavelengths of light to penetrate and stimulate changes in your skin. One of the best LED masks, this one uses a combo of red lights (to boost collagen) and blue lights (to kill acne-causing bacteria) to target fine lines, wrinkles, and breakouts all at once.
This Red Light Therapy Wand
Baby Quasar Quasar MD Plus
Listen, if I'm spending in the triple digits for a beauty product, it better work. Unlike that expensive "miracle" cream you bought and tossed, red light therapy has actually been proven to be beneficial for wrinkles and acne. Because consistency is key, you'll want to get an at-home device, like his hand-held wand, which is FDA-cleared and has the clinical studies to back it up, too.
This Facial Tool for Blackheads
PMD Personal Microderm PRO
Ever looked deep into one of those magnifying mirrors and wished you could use your vacuum to suck up all the stuff inside your pores? Well, clearly you're not the only one who had that thought because pore vacuums are actually things that exist to potentially help remove your blackheads. If your skin can tolerate the intense sucking, this facial tool might be one worth trying.
This Dermaplaning Device
Dermaflash Luxe Dermaplaning Exfoliation & Peach Fuzz Removal Device
There's nothing wrong with fuzz on your face, but if it gets in the way of your pursuit of a smooth foundation application, try shaving your face with this device. While actual dermaplaning should be performed by a licensed professional, this at-home shaving tool that has two speeds and intensity settings is the next best thing.
This Facial Cleansing Brush
ReFa Clear Cleansing Brush
Let's be honest, facial cleansing brushes have a bad rap for being way too aggressive and maybe even unnecessary, but this one will change your mind. The gentle brush head looks and feels more like a soft, synthetic makeup brush than an electric toothbrush (like some of the others) and thoroughly cleanses without all the irritation.
This Scalp Massager
Maxsoft Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush
Hey, your scalp is kinda just an extension of your face, right? This scalp massager will let you recreate the salon experience every time you wash your hair in your own shower, with flexible silicone spikes that gently massage and simultaneously remove product buildup.
These Cryo Facial Tools
Georgia Louise Cryo Facial Freeze Tools
Forget rubbing frozen spoons on your eyes—stick these bbs in your freezer before bed, then grab 'em in the morning to help your puffy, tired face wake up. Just apply your daily face serum, then glide and press the cold metal ends over any areas that need a little soothing.
This Facial Cleansing and Massaging Tool
Finishing Touch Flawless Cleanse Silicone Face Scrubber and Cleanser
Truly a multi-purpose product, this cleansing brush has four settings (gentle, pulse, massage, and deep cleanse) to clean and massage your face. And for such an affordable price, it's pretty clear why this Amazon beauty product has 4.4 stars—but not as clear as your skin's about to be. Boom.
This Lip Scrub Tool
KNC Beauty Lip Scrub
Hey, your lips need skincare too, and this lip scrub is as easy as squeezing toothpaste on your brush. Apply a small amount to the little scrubber, and rub in circular motions to exfoliate and nourish your lips.
These Reusable Under-Eye Masks
Dieux Forever Eye Mask
Not your typical (read: tossable) eye masks, these silicone sheets are made to be used over and over again and worn over your fave eye serums and creams for better product absorption.
This Facial Hair Removal Tool
Tria Beauty Hair Removal Laser Precision
If you've consulted your derm and they've given you the go-ahead to try at-home laser hair removal, choose this FDA-cleared travel device for small or hard-to-reach areas, like your face, armpits, and ~nether regions~, where your larger laser just won't cut it (er, laser it).
This Skin Scrubbing Tool
Dermaflash Dermapore Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser Device, Icy Pink
If you get a sick satisfaction from unclogging pores (but honestly, who doesn't?!), this ultrasonic skin scrubber will be your new favorite skincare tool. Use the edge of the vibrating spatula to scrape off and get out all the gunk, then use the flat side of the tool to push your products into your newly cleaned skin.
This Facial Sculpting Tool
Shani Darden Skin Care Facial Sculpting Wand
Let's start with the fact that this face sculpting device won a 2021 Cosmo Beauty Award, so yeah, you can say it's pretty freaking good. Choose between the disk or precision head attachments, then use this vibrating facial tool to stimulate your facial muscles for tighter-looking skin in just 10 minutes.
Brooke Shunatona
Brooke Shunatona is a contributing writer for Cosmopolitan.com.