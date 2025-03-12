These 24 Tools Ensure a Flawless Makeup Application Every Dang Time (2025)

We all strive for that #nofilter (but filter) kind of vibe when it comes to applying ourmakeup, but how do you ensure that kind of immaculate finish at all times without some serious black magic? With the right tools, of course.

I'll admit I find a goodnumber of my brush recommendations (and other beauty buys) on TikTok, but that can be a pretty overwhelming place if you don't know where to look. There are also so many incredible makeup artists on other platforms who have recommendations that are just as outstanding. Basically, there are plenty of places to lead a buzzy-makeup-tool investigation, but luckily for you, that won't be necessary this time around.

To help you sift through the noise, I've rounded up all the best makeup tools and gadgets loved bymakeup artists and consumers alike that ensure a flawless finish, every time. Keep scrolling for everything from foundation brushes to airbrush toolsto eyebrow-sculpting wizards.

Best Foundation Brushes

Merit Brush No. 1 Blending Brush Merit's next-level blending brush has densely packed bristles to make blending foundation (or your blurring skin tint) a total breeze.

Morphe M439 Deluxe Buffer Brush This brush has an almost-perfect five-star review for a reason. It's an incredible budget option that doesn't skimp on quality.

Hourglass Vanish Foundation Brush For a divinely seamless finish, go with Hourglass's best-selling foundation brush. The bristles are oh so soft and work best with cream and stick foundations.

Mented Cosmetics Foundation Brush Mented Cosmetics' stick foundation already glides on pretty easily, but when you need to blend and buff to perfection, opt for this full-bodied brush.

Best Foundation Sponges

Hygea Beauty Makeup Sponge Blender Set If you also find peace of mind in having clean makeup sponges on hand at all times, you're going to want to snag this five-pack.

EcoTools Perfecting Blender Makeup Sponge EcoTools makeup sponges come highly rated,andthey're more environmentally friendly.They're a personal favorite of mine, asthey truly deliver a dewy, seamless finish, especially when used with a matte foundation.

Tarte Cosmetics The Shaper Sponge Not only is this blending sponge latex-free, but it also comes in this epic purple tie-dye shade. It has flat sides for blending foundation flawlessly,andthey're chiseled enough to be used for your contour, too.

Best Concealer Brushes

Kjaer Weis The Buffer Concealer Brush When you need the perfect round, dense, flat brush to buff concealer, try Kjaer Weis's. It's designed to easily reach the corners of the face and eyes to ensure every crease is covered.

Real Techniques Expert Concealer Makeup Brush Personal interjection: Real Techniques brushes are, literally, the best. I use them almost exclusively (besides, ahem, Morphe), and I can never believe how inexpensive they are simply because of their level of quality. This concealer brush is no different.

Surratt Small Concealer Brush I'll admit this brush is a little pricey for a small concealer brush, but Surratt brushes are cult-loved by makeup artists for a reason. It's a true miracle worker when it comes to concealing blemishes.

MAC Cosmetics 270 Synthetic Mini Rounded Slant Brush See Also 6 Essential Makeup Tools & Accessories for Your Beauty Kit MAC's mini rounded slant brush is the perfect travel-size option that blends even the thickest concealer well.

Best EyeShadow Brushes

Sephora Collection Essential Eye Brush Set Snagging Sephora's complete eye kit is a guaranteed way to establish your place in the impeccable-eye-makeup club. It comes with every brush you could possibly need to create even the trickiest eye shadow look.

Morphe M441 Firm Blending Crease Eyeshadow Brush I use this Morphe blending brush for just about every eye shadow creation I wear. It really does create a seamless transition between your crease and lid shade. It's seriously *chef's kiss.*

Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable All - Over Eyeshadow Brush Selena Gomez has done it again. This angled brush mimics the shape of your fingertip for maximum control.

Beautyblender Shady Lady All-Over Eyeshadow Brush & Cooling Roller The ultra-soft fibers of thiseye shadow brush are never harsh on the eye area. The cooling roller on the other end to depuff the eyes beforehanddoesn't hurt, either.

Pinkiou Airbrush Makeup Set If youreallywant to create a collection of the best makeup tools and gadgets, it's time to invest in an airbrush makeup set. It even has multiple uses including face painting and tanning, so you're definitely getting your money's worth.

Luminess Air Basic Airbrush System Photo-quality makeup is just an airbrush away with this seven-piece starter kit. Bonus: It's also dermatologist tested and approved.

Redini Mini Airbrush Kit This compact and budget-friendly airbrush tool can be used for makeup, but it can also be used as a face mister for an afternoon moisture pick-me-up. It's perfect for the winter months.

Temptu Airbrush Starter Kit If you'rereallyin the mood to splurge, try this handheld, cordless airbrush tool. It's great to have on hand when traveling or at an event.

Best Eyebrow Tools

Refy Brow Collection Finally, a set that contains everything you'll ever need to achieve flawlessly shaped brows—a sculptor, pomade, and pencil.

Madluvv 1-Step Brow Stamp + Shaping Kit Madluvv's one-step brow stamp rose to fame on TikTok for its ease of use. For those who are like me and are no brow-shaping wizard, it's just the right tool for you.

Glossier Boy Brow People lose their minds over Glossier's Boy Brow because it's justthatgood. It isn't overly stiff but can weather any storm.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Applicator Brow Freeze is a dual-ended spatula and spoolie brush that presses wax into the brows for a firm shape and hold. Your brows will look extra snatched yet still au naturel.

