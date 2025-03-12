These 24 Tools Ensure a Flawless Makeup Application Every Dang Time (2025)

By Shawna Hudson

last updated

in Buying Guides

These 24 Tools Ensure a Flawless Makeup Application Every Dang Time (1)

(Image credit: @tobimakeup)

We all strive for that #nofilter (but filter) kind of vibe when it comes to applying ourmakeup, but how do you ensure that kind of immaculate finish at all times without some serious black magic? With the right tools, of course.

I'll admit I find a goodnumber of my brush recommendations (and other beauty buys) on TikTok, but that can be a pretty overwhelming place if you don't know where to look. There are also so many incredible makeup artists on other platforms who have recommendations that are just as outstanding. Basically, there are plenty of places to lead a buzzy-makeup-tool investigation, but luckily for you, that won't be necessary this time around.

To help you sift through the noise, I've rounded up all the best makeup tools and gadgets loved bymakeup artists and consumers alike that ensure a flawless finish, every time. Keep scrolling for everything from foundation brushes to airbrush toolsto eyebrow-sculpting wizards.

Best Foundation Brushes

These 24 Tools Ensure a Flawless Makeup Application Every Dang Time (2)

Merit

Brush No. 1 Blending Brush

Merit's next-level blending brush has densely packed bristles to make blending foundation (or your blurring skin tint) a total breeze.

These 24 Tools Ensure a Flawless Makeup Application Every Dang Time (3)

Morphe

M439 Deluxe Buffer Brush

This brush has an almost-perfect five-star review for a reason. It's an incredible budget option that doesn't skimp on quality.

These 24 Tools Ensure a Flawless Makeup Application Every Dang Time (4)

Hourglass

Vanish Foundation Brush

For a divinely seamless finish, go with Hourglass's best-selling foundation brush. The bristles are oh so soft and work best with cream and stick foundations.

Mented Cosmetics

Foundation Brush

Mented Cosmetics' stick foundation already glides on pretty easily, but when you need to blend and buff to perfection, opt for this full-bodied brush.

Best Foundation Sponges

These 24 Tools Ensure a Flawless Makeup Application Every Dang Time (7)

Hygea Beauty

Makeup Sponge Blender Set

If you also find peace of mind in having clean makeup sponges on hand at all times, you're going to want to snag this five-pack.

These 24 Tools Ensure a Flawless Makeup Application Every Dang Time (8)

EcoTools

Perfecting Blender Makeup Sponge

EcoTools makeup sponges come highly rated,andthey're more environmentally friendly.They're a personal favorite of mine, asthey truly deliver a dewy, seamless finish, especially when used with a matte foundation.

Tarte Cosmetics

The Shaper Sponge

Not only is this blending sponge latex-free, but it also comes in this epic purple tie-dye shade. It has flat sides for blending foundation flawlessly,andthey're chiseled enough to be used for your contour, too.

Best Concealer Brushes

Kjaer Weis

The Buffer Concealer Brush

When you need the perfect round, dense, flat brush to buff concealer, try Kjaer Weis's. It's designed to easily reach the corners of the face and eyes to ensure every crease is covered.

These 24 Tools Ensure a Flawless Makeup Application Every Dang Time (11)

Real Techniques

Expert Concealer Makeup Brush

Personal interjection: Real Techniques brushes are, literally, the best. I use them almost exclusively (besides, ahem, Morphe), and I can never believe how inexpensive they are simply because of their level of quality. This concealer brush is no different.

These 24 Tools Ensure a Flawless Makeup Application Every Dang Time (12)

Surratt

Small Concealer Brush

I'll admit this brush is a little pricey for a small concealer brush, but Surratt brushes are cult-loved by makeup artists for a reason. It's a true miracle worker when it comes to concealing blemishes.

These 24 Tools Ensure a Flawless Makeup Application Every Dang Time (13)

MAC Cosmetics

270 Synthetic Mini Rounded Slant Brush

MAC's mini rounded slant brush is the perfect travel-size option that blends even the thickest concealer well.

Best EyeShadow Brushes

These 24 Tools Ensure a Flawless Makeup Application Every Dang Time (14)

Sephora Collection

Essential Eye Brush Set

Snagging Sephora's complete eye kit is a guaranteed way to establish your place in the impeccable-eye-makeup club. It comes with every brush you could possibly need to create even the trickiest eye shadow look.

These 24 Tools Ensure a Flawless Makeup Application Every Dang Time (15)

Morphe

M441 Firm Blending Crease Eyeshadow Brush

I use this Morphe blending brush for just about every eye shadow creation I wear. It really does create a seamless transition between your crease and lid shade. It's seriously *chef's kiss.*

These 24 Tools Ensure a Flawless Makeup Application Every Dang Time (16)

Rare Beauty

Stay Vulnerable All - Over Eyeshadow Brush

Selena Gomez has done it again. This angled brush mimics the shape of your fingertip for maximum control.

Beautyblender

Shady Lady All-Over Eyeshadow Brush & Cooling Roller

The ultra-soft fibers of thiseye shadow brush are never harsh on the eye area. The cooling roller on the other end to depuff the eyes beforehanddoesn't hurt, either.

These 24 Tools Ensure a Flawless Makeup Application Every Dang Time (18)

Pinkiou

Airbrush Makeup Set

If youreallywant to create a collection of the best makeup tools and gadgets, it's time to invest in an airbrush makeup set. It even has multiple uses including face painting and tanning, so you're definitely getting your money's worth.

These 24 Tools Ensure a Flawless Makeup Application Every Dang Time (19)

Luminess

Air Basic Airbrush System

Photo-quality makeup is just an airbrush away with this seven-piece starter kit. Bonus: It's also dermatologist tested and approved.

These 24 Tools Ensure a Flawless Makeup Application Every Dang Time (20)

Redini

Mini Airbrush Kit

This compact and budget-friendly airbrush tool can be used for makeup, but it can also be used as a face mister for an afternoon moisture pick-me-up. It's perfect for the winter months.

These 24 Tools Ensure a Flawless Makeup Application Every Dang Time (21)

Temptu

Airbrush Starter Kit

If you'rereallyin the mood to splurge, try this handheld, cordless airbrush tool. It's great to have on hand when traveling or at an event.

Best Eyebrow Tools

These 24 Tools Ensure a Flawless Makeup Application Every Dang Time (22)

Refy

Brow Collection

Finally, a set that contains everything you'll ever need to achieve flawlessly shaped brows—a sculptor, pomade, and pencil.

These 24 Tools Ensure a Flawless Makeup Application Every Dang Time (23)

Madluvv

1-Step Brow Stamp + Shaping Kit

Madluvv's one-step brow stamp rose to fame on TikTok for its ease of use. For those who are like me and are no brow-shaping wizard, it's just the right tool for you.

These 24 Tools Ensure a Flawless Makeup Application Every Dang Time (24)

Glossier

Boy Brow

People lose their minds over Glossier's Boy Brow because it's justthatgood. It isn't overly stiff but can weather any storm.

These 24 Tools Ensure a Flawless Makeup Application Every Dang Time (25)

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Brow Freeze Applicator

Brow Freeze is a dual-ended spatula and spoolie brush that presses wax into the brows for a firm shape and hold. Your brows will look extra snatched yet still au naturel.

Up Next:Celebrity Makeup Artists Just Told Me This Winter's Biggest Trends

Shawna Hudson

Associate Beauty Editor

Shawna Hudson is a beauty, wellness, lifestyle, and travel writer with over 10 years of experience. She graduated from California State University, Fullerton, with a degree in journalism and has written for other publications such as Bustle, The Zoe Report, Byrdie, Elite Daily, and more. She is currently a beauty writer at Who What Wear and hopes to continue feeding her (completely out-of-control) beauty obsession as long as she can. Stay up to date on her latest finds on Instagram @shawnasimonee.

