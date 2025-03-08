These 28 Beauty Products Will Have You Texting All Your Friends About Them Because They Work So Well (2025)

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and itspublishingpartners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.
The group chat is gonna be buzzin' with good hair day pics and One/Size setting spray praise.
1. AnAnua heartleaf pore-clearing cleansing oilthat's perfect for all skin types and will effectively get rid of makeup residue, blackheads, and sebum while also helping prevent your pores from clogging up. In fact, it's so effective that some reviewers say you can actually see the gunk and oil leave your face. You'll be kinda grossed out by the ick seeping out of your pores while also being totally in love with the results and with the way it literally did a magic trick on your face. Blackheads, be gone!
Oh! Anddd reviewers say they use this as a step in their double cleansing routine.What the heck is that you may ask? Well, double cleansing isa method of cleansing your face twice — first with an oil-based cleanser and then again with a water-based cleanser to help get all the gross stuff out of your pores.
Okay, I HAD to have this. I'm actually so obsessed with this. My skin barely breaks out now, I don't see as many blackheads, and my Regina George level pores are nowhere near as noticeable as they were before. I'm never gonna be able to live without it now. I use this before following up with theAnua cleanserand *chef's kiss*. I was really scared my skin would hate this because as someone with oily skin, cleansing my skin with more oil sounded like a nightmare. But to my surprise, my skin has never looked better! And get this, my skin is less oily now. Just take my wallet, set up a subscription, this isn't ever losing a spot in my skincare routine.
Promising review: "This is my first time ordering an oil-based cleanser and I’m so glad I purchased this one. I originally saw this product on TikTok and wanted to see what the hype was all about. After using the cleanser on my dry face for 2–3 minutes, I could see the white- and blackheads on my fingers. I was a little hesitant to try oil cleansing because I have acne-prone skin. However, my face has never looked better. After each use, my face is as soft as a baby's bottom, and my scarring doesn’t look as deep! The cleanser has a light, clean scent. Not super strong! I am currently pairing this cleanser with the Anua heartleaf soothing toner to achieve glass skin. #glassskinera" —Myshel Cagle
Get it from Amazon for $17.69.
2. A jar ofBrazilian Bum Bum body cream made with a caffeine-rich guarana extract formula to help smooth and tighten skin. The blend of pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla smells so heavenly, reviewers are obsessed. Yeah, it smells that good.
@soldejaniero / Via www.instagram.com, www.amazon.com
Promising reviews: "I bought this for the first time a few years ago to replace the body lotion I had previously used for years and years. While more expensive, I was willing to try Bum Bum cream based on the reviews. And it has not disappointed! Not too thick, not sticky, and the smell is amazing. I get told many times a week how good I smell." —Libby Solomon
"Like so many, I was brainwashed by TikTok into buying this rather expensive lotion...then I bought one for my mom, one for my sister, and five more for myself as they became harder to find. My favorite thing about it is the smell. Lightly tropical/coconutty, but nothing overwhelming. Every time I wear it, people say, 'What are you WEARING?' like I have some amazing perfume on.Besides that, it really is a great moisturizer. I’m not usually a sucker for marketing, but this was so worth it." —Kristen
Get it from Amazon for $24+(available in three sizes).
3. A tube of retinol night cream that really goes to work on your skin. Put some on at night and you just might wake up extra smooth and radiant. These results totally bring the drama.
Promising review: "For years I spent a lot of money on high-end skincare, until I asked myself why. I started using this product four weeks ago and it does a better job for a fraction of the cost. I'm 64 and have always taken care of my skin, but began developing wrinkles in the jowl and forehead areas. They have noticeably improved and I'm loving it.I'm hooked!" —Laura
Get it from Amazon for $11.29+ (available in two sizes).
4. A snail mucin serum to help get rid of dark spots, improve skin vitality, and soothe damaged skin. Yep, snail mucin is a Korean skincare product made from snail slime. Sounds ick, but your skin will totally fall in love the second you use it. Hmm, wonder if this is why SpongeBob had Gary the pet snail — skincare benefits.
Promising review: "This is going to be part of my skincare routine for forever!! My face has always been dry, cracked, and I would get pimples because of all of the moisturizers I tried. This makes my face soft, smooth, dewy, AND I haven't had any breakouts since! I'm obsessed!" —Emily Murphy
Get it from Amazon for $18.95.
5. *Plus* Cosrx Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer, aka the snail essence serum's bestie. This stuff locks in moisture to plump and hydrate. Perfect for your dry winter skin — say hello to your new cold weather BFF.
To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence has dried on your face in your skincare routine.
Check out a TikTok of the snail mucin moisturizer in action.
Promising review: "As someone who has dealt with redness and extremely dry skin for years, I've struggled finding products that work well. After using this for a month, I have received so many compliments on my skin looking healthy/glowy. Much of my former redness has faded or gone away entirely! I regret not getting this product sooner as it has easily become one of my holy grail items." —Alexis Taglia
Get it from Amazon for $20.50.
6. The mattifying, waterproofOn Til' Dawn One/Size setting spraythatBeyoncéused at her Renaissance concert in the pouring rain at her DC show. And muva's face was still beat 👏 to 👏 the 👏 GODS 👏 through the downpour. Yeah, this stuff has witchcraft in it for sure, sign me up.
@onesize / Via www.instagram.com, Sephora
One/Size is a queer, Filipino-owned business founded by makeup expert Patrick Starr to ensure that makeup is really one size fits all, as it should be.
This is hands down my favorite setting spray, nothing else can even compete. Patrick Starr is a witch, there's no convincing me otherwise.Whenever I use this, I can go an entire day, and mymakeup doesn't move at all, and there's literally no oil to be found on my face.I have expensive setting sprays I love but by the end of the night, I usually have some shine on my face, which seems like no big deal but as an oily girly, I hate that. But this stuff is a magical holy grail, no shine formed against me shall prosper. I see why Beyoncé uses this. I kept hearing the hype around this but it is a bit pricey so I kept putting off buying it.This is worth every bit of hype and every single penny. And I'm frugal!If I recommend any name-brand product, it'd be this. I love this stuff, and I will forever eat that price and buythis.Big fan.
Promising review: "I seriously thought I would never find a way to keep my makeup from melting off on hot summer days that are above 100 degrees, but this is magical. No dripping or spotty patchiness after, and application is even because it's a fine mist.Don't forget to shake well before application. My makeup stays in place, and I have an oily T-zone and very oily lids.I totally recommended this product to all my friends and family. This is now my most-loved setting spray for ☀️." —beautybee7
Get it from Sephora for$17+(available in two sizes).
7. Olaplex No. 3 hair perfector, which is TOTALLY worth it if your hair is broken or damaged. This bad boy helps strengthen and protect your hair and reduces breakage so your split ends can't stop you from feeling ~fabulous~.
And check out ourfull review of Olaplex No. 3 here.
Promising reviews: "My hair had so much breakage from coloring it so much over the years and I was on the verge of completely shaving it. I saw one of God’s favorites on TikTok with the hair of a goddess suggest this stuff. All I can say is wow! This cream must have been dropped from Heaven because it has saved my fried hair. Worth every penny, with this stuff, you too can be one of God’s favorites." —Kirstin
"I have used this product three times so far and have noticed a significant difference in my hair. I had my hair colored and experienced dryness and breakage. This product was recommended by a YouTuber so I gave it a try and am pleased. Initially, I used it every three to four days and will now use every seven days. I feel this product has made a huge difference with shedding, tangles, dryness, and breakage. I finally found something that works for my coily,4chair." —Tasha
Get it from Amazonfor $30.
8. A MakeUp Eraser clothyou can wash and reuse! And get this, it can remove your makeup with JUST WATER! This'll def save you some shmoney since you won't have to constantly buy makeup wipes.
@chastityst.cage on Instagram / Via www.amazon.com
Check out BuzzFeed'sMakeup Eraser reviewfor more deets!
Promising review: "I am amazed by this product. I would even say that this is life-altering! I have not had to buy makeup remover in three months and don't believe I will ever have to again! When I used makeup remover, I felt like I could never get all of my makeup off and I had to rub my eyes quite a bit to get it off. Even after a lot of rubbing when using makeup remover, I still would wake up the next morning with makeup residue from the previous day and I never felt I could completely get my makeup off. With Makeup Eraser, there is not one bit of makeup left!! It is like magic!! Make sure you follow directions, you have to use warm water and use the correct side!" —Sprklbuz
Get it from Amazon for $15.20+ (available in 16 colors).
9. A 42-pack offlexible curling rodsyou just wrap your damp or dry hair around, sleep in overnight, and then wake up with your hair already done. Perfect if you wanna fight your curling iron every time you attempt to curl your hair anddd no heat required!
www.amazon.com, Jordan Grigsby / BuzzFeed
Just wrap individual sections of hair around each rod, spritz with some hairspray to ensure a longer hold, go to bed, and THAT'S IT! Remove the rollers in the morning and you'll have time to stop by Starbucks before work rather than messing with your hair.
One thing about me, I love me some flexi rods. Whether my hair is straightened and I want some heatless curls, or I wanna give my curly hair a more uniformed look, they are a holy grail. A middle part with voluminous curls is my signature, go-to look, and I'm always asked how I make my curls last all day. I do not use hairspray. Most of the time, I just curl my hair at night, flexi rod it, take 'em out the next morning, and I've got bombshell bouncy curls that last and last. And for my curly hair, I just wet my hair, add some mousse and moisturizer, roll 'em up, take them out in the morning, and my curls look perfect. So easy, and I don't end up spending hours on my hair. These things could seriously get you the ~best hair award~.
For more info, check out BuzzFeed's fullheatless curling rod write-up.
Promising review: "I have thick, 4c hair and I love this set. My hair came out so curly, it really reminded me of the movie star curls. It has been such a long time since I have seen my hair curl without having to use heat in it. I either use a curling cream or a curling gel, and leave the rods in overnight, and then my hair is curled for the morning." —Marisa Fields-Williams
Get a 42-pack from Amazon for $9.99.
10. A pack of 36acne patches because a pimple is NOT ruining our day! These patches absorb all the gunk and speed up the pimple-healing process without picking or popping. Abracadabra, psh, what pimple?
Promising reviews: "When I ordered this product, I admit, I didn't think it would work. I have adult acne and visit a dermatologist regularly, my chin area is especially bad. I used one the first night I received them. It's acne sorcery. I honestly could not believe it worked. Pimple gone overnight and a flat surface remained. I do not know how they get this pimple magic to work, but I am sold and have literally texted all the people in my life. It's complete magic! Do it, I promise you will be shocked!" —Heather L.
Get a 36-pack from Amazon for $12.99(available in a 72-pack).
11. Or a 32-pack of the popularStarface pimple patches so you can look like a Love Islandcutie walking around with your star patches like they're a little facial accessory. Oh, and of course, skin benefits — yayyy! These adorbz, trendy patches help absorb fluid, protect spots from outside bacteria, and reduce the appearance of inflammation overnight. The results and the cuteness will totally have all your friends asking where you got 'em.
Amazon
The case is refillable and has a little mirror in it.
Promising review: "These little stickers are surprisingly powerful! I mean next day gone! Super surprised at the results and love the compact case with mirror. Def will be buying this again." —Vanessa Rodriguez
Get a 32-pack from Amazon for$11.49+(available in two colors).
12. Aneyebrow soapthat'll give you that natural, full, laminated, feathered look the easy way, you know, yourself. Cuz sometimes we can't afford every luxury (😭). Apply the waterproof, long-lasting gel, brush your brows upward, and look in the mirror wondering if those are your brows or Zendaya's on your face.
It also comes with brushes!
Promising review: "I have the kind of eyebrows that look very full with brushing, but can quickly look like one has 'collapsed' once my hair or something else touches it. I’ve used nearly every product from Anastasia BH, but never had luck keeping my brows in place. Well, let me tell you, this stuff is no joke. I had to scrub my eyebrows clean tonight to get them to move. If you need some help holding your fluff, this will be your new favorite product. Also, I was able to ditch the eyebrow pencil since this stuff holds every hair in the place you brush it." —Bailey M, Deacon
Get it from Amazon for $4.99+(also available in a two-pack).
13. AColor Wow heat-activated anti-frizz treatment to apply before you blow dry. With anti-humidity technology and moisture repellent, it works kinda like a mini keratin treatment and seriously DELIVERS some incredible results. Oh, and Chris Appleton, celebrity stylist to both Kim Kardashian and J.Lo, swearssss by this stuff.
Promising reviews:This product is incredible — just WOW. In all my years of existence, I was never able to tame my naturally curly hair into a sleek, silky, frizz-free look, until now.l don't know what kind of magicalsorcerywent into making this product, but this stuff is amazing. —Lillee45
"It's not just aTikTokfad, it really works! You MUST blow dry your hair in order for it to work, but sooo worth it. Shiny, strong hair with heat protectant! Lasts 1–2 showers without need for reapplication. No scent!" —Shay Rooney
Get it from Amazon for $12+(available in two sizes and two sets).
14. A winged eyeliner stamp so you can start your day on the right track. Easiest way to ruin your day before it even starts is attempting a winged eyeliner, am I right? Seriously, one is always perfect, and the other is a hot mess. Grab yourself these so your day starts off as fabulous as this stamp helps you look!
This liner comes in sets of two, one liner stamp for each eye. ANDDDD did I mention this baby is waterproof and smudge-proof?! Each pen requires no dipping and has two ends — one to stamp, and one to clean and define your wing.
Promising review: "This is my favorite go-to eyeliner! Wings have always been part of my signature style, but over the years I’ve developed tremors and it became harder to draw them on. This was my savior! The stamps are so easy to use, and you know your wings are even without checking, which is a major confidence booster! This liner stays in place through everything too! I’m talking water, sweat, crying, even food mishaps I’d rather never speak of again.I’ll never use another brand again!" —Jei
Get it from Amazon for$14.98+(available in three styles/sizes and a combo pack)
15. A bottle of Meltdown acne oil for anyone with acne-prone skin. This reviewer fave helps reduce acne, fade acne scars, and reduce redness and inflammation, all while preventing future breakouts as if by magic. It also helps to keep you hydrated with rosehip oil and it's cruelty-free! Mix this into your moisturizer, wear under makeup, or use it as a spot treatment — this stuff is super versatile!
Blume is a POC woman-owned small biz based in Canada that specializes in cruelty-free, vegan, and environmentally-friendly products for skin, body, and period care.
Friends, this stuff is the truth. My skin is brighter, glowing, and super duper clear. I am a Blume stan now. I have oily skin, and I was nervous I'd be a huge ball of grease after using this but nope, not at all! I use it at night and in the morning, my skin is perfectly moisturized. Safe to say that I'm in love, and their products are staples in my skincare routine.
Promising review: "I have struggled with cystic acne for a decade, and this oil is the only thing that works for me. I use it every single night with my retinol and hydrator serum and my skin has never been better. If I skip a day, I will get a pimple. So really, I can’tlivewithoutit :’)" —Chelsea Friend
Get it fromAmazonfor $27.99.
16. A hair toner mask to save you from constantly throwing $$$ to hairdressers just to keep the brass outta your hair. Say goodbye to yellow tones and helloooo to cool, neutral, gorg blonde hair.
Promising review: "I have brown hair and my highlights turned out a very orange/brassy color, so I’ve been on the hunt for a product to get them to more of an ashy tone without further damage, and this did the trick! I ended up leaving it on for around 30 minutes, and I’m obsessed. It was a drastic change after just one time. So happy with the results, will definitely be repurchasing!" —sherri curtis
Get it from Amazon for $31.99.
17. AKiss falscara lash kitfor some DIY lashes at home for waaaay less money. It'll also def be less time consuming. This kit comes with 10 little lash pieces, an applicator, and a mascara-like bond and glue. STUNNING lashes that everyone will think you paid hundreds for, right from the comfort of home.
Watch TikTok makeup expert Mikayla Nogueira review and apply these lasheshere.
Promising review: "I am 25-years-old and I don’t use false lashes, mostly because I can’t figure out how to wear them without making them look awful. My hands shake a lot, and my eyes water a lot so it’s difficult for me to wear lashes. I saw aTikTokvideo about these and decided to give it a shot. Although the smaller pieces were slightly difficult to manage, they stuck to the bond on my lashes with EASE! I love the way these look, and now I’m going to test how long they can really last. The box states if you apply double the product, they could last about 10 days. We will see about that! Edit: I’ve tried a few times now and these last me 2–3 days. (I also have watery eyes)." —Desi
Get it from Amazon for$11.80.
18. Or an eight-piecemagnetic eyeliner and lashes kitto make putting lashes on way WAY easier. Simply apply the magnetic, smudge-proof liner like you would any liquid top liner, place the magnetic eyelashes right on top, and *voila*! Easy peasy and no messing with lash glue.
You'll get five pairs of magnetic lashes, application tweezers, and the liner!
Promising review: "I suck at makeup. I have never been able to do fake lashes, which was always a huge bummer to me because they look amazing. Then, I was given these for my birthday and I decided one night to just mess around and try it. Honestly, I was SHOCKED at how easy they were to apply and how incredible they looked but I was so convinced that since I’m such a beginner, they’d just fall right off after a couple of minutes. I was sooooo wrong. They lasted all night. I felt like a baddie, I was up until like, 5 a.m. taking pictures and videos. I had put them on at 5 p.m. and taken them off at 6 a.m. They are now my new favorite part of doing my makeup and honestly, an essential for me at this point. Perfect for a full face or a natural look. I’m obsessed, and it's been well worth the purchase every time I’ve bought them. Which now is way more than once, because I’m in love!!" —Hope Craig
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
19. Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealerwith a sponge on the end that'll cover dark circles so well, everyone will wonder what spell you used to achieve such magic. You'll look well rested and refreshed even on days that you...uh, aren't. Nobody will even be able to tell!
Kayla Suazo / BuzzFeed, www.amazon.com
Promising reviews:"I LOVE this stuff. My everyday makeup is literally just this under-eye concealer, mascara, and ChapStick. I work 12+ hour nightshifts, so under-eye concealer is a MUST.I am literally always tired and my dark circles never seem to go away, but thismagicalmakeup makes me look so much less like a zombie. I don't know what I would do without this concealer. Do yourself a favor and try it!" —gustavo
"How am I just now using this amazing concealer? I have horrible dark circles and this is my miracle worker! This literally blends away any dark bags under my eyes like it has some sort of magical sorcery mixed in it." —Myranda Z.
Get it from Amazon for $8.80+(available in 28 shades and in multipacks).
20. And ahydrating eye stickto help reduce dark circles, lines, and puffiness while delivering moisture without oils. Sensitive skin friends, this one's for us. People may start to think your goldfish are Cosmo and Wanda because these results are jaw-dropping.
Promising review: "I HAD to write a review. I use this in the morning and night after my whole face routine and putting on moisturizer. I don't have dark bags, however, my under-eyes do get a bit puffy and I was noticing fine lines. DUDE, those fine lines are fading. Last night I went to a party and woke up looking like the crypt keeper, and this stuff normalized my creepy zombie eyes in about 20 minutes. It's $9. Do yourself a favor and buy it."—Jasmine Deatherage
Get it from Amazon for $6.99(available in three styles and in multipacks).
21. Asmoothing hair mask if you need a good deep condition and want some shiny, smooth hair quick. This baby is here to deliver just that without parabens, sulfates, or other junk. Just apply to clean, wet hair, leave it in for five minutes, rinse, and that's it! Quick, simple, and won't take you forever.
Mane Club NYC
Mane Club is a California-based small biz that specializes in cruelty-free, vegan haircare products. You'll get 2–3 uses per pack.
Promising review:"Really nice and hydrating hair mask with a generous portion in each pouch. I will be purchasing again." —Philippa D.
Get it from Mane Club NYC for$3(also available in a six-pack on Amazon).
22. Adaily facial spraythat'll help balance skin pH and help minimize irritation, redness, and flare-ups. Formulated to mimic the makeup of our bodies, this bad boy delivers ✨hypochlorous acid✨ (no, it's not a spell for incredible skin), which is found naturally in white blood cells.
Tower 28
Tower 28 is an LA-based, Asian woman-owned small biz that creates vegan and cruelty-free beauty products for all skin types.
Promising reviews: "I’ve struggled with adult cystic acne for a while now! I decided to stop using all my actives and just use the SOS spray and the barrier recovery creamjust to see what would happen. I cannot believe what this has done for my skin. I highly recommend! It’s truly been life changing!" —Julie
"This product is magic in a bottle, I’m obsessed. I travel a lot, and this is truly amazing at saving my skin from the recycled air and new climates that I’m constantly adjusting to. For reference, I have extremely sensitive, blackhead- and acne-prone skin." —Ellie
Get it from Sephora(available in three sizes),Tower 28(available in four sizes),orAmazon(available in two sizes) for $12+.
23. A jar ofE.l.f. Poreless Putty Primerso you can kiss your pores buh-bye! This primer will help you get a super smooth canvas to put your foundation on, and will have you looking like your makeup was professionally airbrushed while helping to keep it in place. All you need is faith, trust, and a little Poreless Primer, which is basically pixie dust.
Promising reviews: "For once, an inexpensive product is not just good for the price. It’s a fantastic product, and it’s surprising that it is so cheap! A lot of high-end-makeup-only users are going to miss out on a fantastic primer because who would dream it could possibly cost $5? For me, Poreless Putty actually performs better than a certain $52 primer to which it is VERY similar. Poreless Putty’s peachy tint is perfect for evening-out my olive skin, and the remarkably lightweight, silky texture blurs like nothing else I’ve ever tried. It’s texture almost feelsmagicalbecause it’s so smooth, and it becomes 'one' with skin instantly. I usually use Estée Lauder Double Wear foundation, and this primer makes it look even smoother for longer. The two products make my skin look much younger, supple, and toned." —ShaniAZ
"Highly recommend. Learned about it as several influencers used it on TikTok. Tried it, and it’s my favorite. Better than all the expensive brands I had tried before. Smooth application and does an excellent job!" —Binnyx1
Get it from Amazon for$10.
24. ABaByliss titanium flat iron(1.25") that'll give you bone-straight, sleek, shiny hair. It heats up quickly, delivering some seriously fabulous salon-quality results.
Jordan Grigsby/BuzzFeed
Oh, heyyy, it's me! So I've been getting my hair done by the same woman for over 10 years and recently, she's been taking fewer and fewer appointments and spending more time with her family. So now, it's suuuper hard to get an appointment with her cuz she's living her best life atm. (I'm talkin' months of no appointments.) She stopped working in a shop and takes a few people at her house when she feels like it, but sis stays on vacation. So a few years ago when she started to slow down on appointments I started to take note of everything she used on my hair. I got the Chi productsshe usedbut I still wasn't getting that salon lewk that I was craving. So the next time I went, I saw her flat iron — this flat iron — and decided to look it up. After reading amazing reviews I splurged and got this and let me just say, not a single regret. In the GIF above I had just straightened and curled my hair for the first time with this and omg the shineeee, the way my hair moves...it looked and felt exactly like when my hairdresser does my hair. I love this thing, it gets hot quick and gets my hair straight as a pin quickly as well. It has made a HUGE difference in how my hair looks after straightening itand I recommend it to absolutely everyone. It takes me wayyy less time to straighten my hair now. Get it and thank me later.
Get it from Amazon for$170.99(available in four sizes/styles, five colors, and with a curling iron).
25. Or a fancy, TikTok-popularBeachwaver B1, which will literally take all the hard work outta curling your hair (that is, the curling part). Simply press the button and it'll begin to curl your hair in whatever direction you want.
See it in action onTikTok!
Promising review: "This new Beachwaver B1 rotating curling iron is a fool-proof device! I had never been able to figure out how to use a curling iron before, but this one was a breeze to learn. The handle is soft and nice to hold, it's got three different heat settings, and it makes beautiful curls. My curls also last a long time, which is great. I had no idea a curling iron could be so easy, and it's such a great purchase." —Winkin&Blinkin
Get it from Amazon for$69.30.
26. A bottle of nail and cuticle care oilyou apply like a clear coat of polish to help keep your nails strong and your cuticles soft. It'll be just like getting a fresh mani at a salon, but whenever you want and at no extra cost.
Promising review: "A manicurist used this product on me at aspaand told me she purchased it from Amazon, so I purchased it also. I am a cuticle picker/biter so this product is great for me! Keeps my cuticles from becoming dry and cracked, which prevents me from picking :)" —Nicole
Get it from Amazon for $9.90+(available in three sizes).
27. Acolor corrector—a 4-in-1 eye, lip, and cheek multi-stick that'll neutralize dark spots and circles in case you've felt like NOTHING will cover your tired under-eyes lately. Put this over any areas with hyperpigmentation, then put your foundation or concealer over the top and boom, tired under-eyes will be gone in a flash.
Ulta
Live Tinted is a South Asian woman-owned small biz that specializes inclean, vegan, cruelty-free beauty products for all skin tones.
Promising review: "I'll admit, I was totally skeptical of these Huesticks. I am 34-years-old, of Sri Lankan descent (medium to deep tan skin) and I've NEVER been good at makeup. I was excited to try these Huesticks, made by and vouched for by a fellow South Asian, but was worried it would look like I was ACTUALLY wearing makeup. I was pleasantly surprised after using the shade 'Rise' under my eyes and around my mouth, blending with a makeup sponge, and then using my same amount of cc cream and powder foundation. You really still can't tell I'm wearing makeup. I even asked my BF if he could see the orange 'glow' under my eyes before I put on the cc cream and he couldn't see it! It really was color correcting!" —Reviewer
Get it from Ulta (available in six shades) orAmazon for $26 (available in four shades).
28. Astyling mousse to help define your curls without flakes and crunch, keeping them soft to the touch and as bouncy as Tigger from Winnie the Pooh. Calm the frizz, up the lightweight moisture.
Thank God It's Natural is a Black woman-owned small biz based in Chicago that specializes in hair products.
Promising reviews: "I originally purchased this product to do a rod set, but the way my laziness is set up, my go-to is a puff cause I haven’t gone anywhere. When I tell you this product moisturized my hair and activated my 4c curls. I will never use gel again, and no residue either. I’m hella sold and will buy more." —Alyssa Brown
"I have 3c fine hair and this has been my go-to for getting my curls right. It dries quicklyand the hold isn’t too bad. It’s also very lightweight." —Shanna Sanders
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.