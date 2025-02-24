These 46 Skincare Favorites for Men Make the Best Gifts (2025)

Experts say the best skincare products for men are the streamlined everyday products you’d likely expect: a gentle cleanser, exfoliator, moisturizer, and broad-spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen.

“My skincare philosophy, and the philosophy my line is based on, is that one size does not fit all,” celebrity aesthetician Renée Rouleau tells Bazaar. “It’s not about using a complicated skincare routine; it’s about carefully choosing the right ingredients for your skin type. Men most commonly have thicker skin with enlarged pores prone to oiliness and blackheads.” Rouleau adds that products containing ingredients like salicylic acid, niacinamide, sodium PCA, witch hazel, and panthenol are key for controlling oil production and minimizing overall breakouts.

Men who shave regularly are often susceptible to ingrown hair and irritation on their cheeks and around their beard lines, and they generally have thicker skin than women. “For men who shave, an exfoliating ingredient to help prevent in-grown hair is very important,” board-certified dermatologist Omer Ibrahim says. “This can be a BHA in a cleanser or an AHA in a leave-on aftershave product.” We understand that sometimes getting the guys in your life to even use moisturizer regularly is a challenge, but it’s easier than ever to help round out their rotation.

Surprising your dad, grandfather, brother, uncle, or partner with a new serum, skincare tool, or weekly treatment in addition to the basics helps take the guesswork out of grooming. Here, we’ve pulled together a short list of what experts and editors consider some of the best skincare products for men. These top-rated essentials from brands like Kiehl’s, Acqua di Parma, Foreo, and Summer Fridays provide the perfect grooming options for both the skincare minimalist and the person with a more extensive 16-step routine. Read on for some of our favorites to shop now.