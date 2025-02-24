These 46 Skincare Favorites for Men Make the Best Gifts (2025)

Experts say the best skincare products for men are the streamlined everyday products you’d likely expect: a gentle cleanser, exfoliator, moisturizer, and broad-spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen.
“My skincare philosophy, and the philosophy my line is based on, is that one size does not fit all,” celebrity aesthetician Renée Rouleau tells Bazaar. “It’s not about using a complicated skincare routine; it’s about carefully choosing the right ingredients for your skin type. Men most commonly have thicker skin with enlarged pores prone to oiliness and blackheads.” Rouleau adds that products containing ingredients like salicylic acid, niacinamide, sodium PCA, witch hazel, and panthenol are key for controlling oil production and minimizing overall breakouts.
Men who shave regularly are often susceptible to ingrown hair and irritation on their cheeks and around their beard lines, and they generally have thicker skin than women. “For men who shave, an exfoliating ingredient to help prevent in-grown hair is very important,” board-certified dermatologist Omer Ibrahim says. “This can be a BHA in a cleanser or an AHA in a leave-on aftershave product.” We understand that sometimes getting the guys in your life to even use moisturizer regularly is a challenge, but it’s easier than ever to help round out their rotation.
Surprising your dad, grandfather, brother, uncle, or partner with a new serum, skincare tool, or weekly treatment in addition to the basics helps take the guesswork out of grooming. Here, we’ve pulled together a short list of what experts and editors consider some of the best skincare products for men. These top-rated essentials from brands like Kiehl’s, Acqua di Parma, Foreo, and Summer Fridays provide the perfect grooming options for both the skincare minimalist and the person with a more extensive 16-step routine. Read on for some of our favorites to shop now.
A Fine Line-Reducing Hydrator
Dior Dior Homme Dermo System Firming Smoothing Care
This smoothing moisturizer aims to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles over time. It's also infused with centella asiatica, making it ideal for redness and general skin sensitivity.
A Kit That's Rock-Approved
Papatui Facial Care Routine Kit (4-Piece)
Superstar and beauty founder Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson developed this dopp kit of Papatui skincare essentials to help take the guesswork out of your favorite guy's routine. The four-piece set includes a cleanser, toner, moisturizer, and eye gel that are each unscented and dermatologist-tested.
A Soothing Shave Gel
Clinique for Men Aloe Shave Gel
If he has sensitive skin and prefers a close shave, Clinique’s aloe-based shaving gel might become his new holy-grail grooming staple. As it’s both fragrance and oil free, there is low risk of irritation.
An Exfoliating Mud Mask
Orveda Deep-Clearing Mud Mask Treatment
Take his rotation from ordinary to luxe with this clarifying mud mask from Orveda that's perfect for combination and oily skin. He'll only need to use the mask for five minutes once a week to help reduce breakouts, minimize pores, and boost glow.
A Dark-Spot Corrector
SK-II GenOptics Spot Essence
Niacinamide, extracts of sea kelp and Japanese plum, and SK-II’s famed Pitera essence combine in a single formula to help your favorite guy get rid of his dark spots (or age spots) once and for all. And he’ll only need about a dropper full of serum to cover his entire face.
An Energizing Moisturizer
Neuraé Énergie the Cream
Just like his daily cup of coffee, he can reach for Neuraé’s firming and mood-boosting moisturizer first thing after cleansing and toning. It uses ingredients like red indigo, seaweed extract, and vitamin C to energize and rejuvenate dull skin.
A Brightening Trio
The Ordinary Bright Set
The Ordinary is one of the buzziest skincare brands around, and for good reason: Its range of complexion essentials, including this set of brightening favorites, offers the perfect balance of product effectiveness and budget savvy. Since he’ll find bottles of alpha arbutin and hyaluronic-acid serum, glycolic acid, and a caffeine solution in this kit, we recommend gifting it to the man in your life with a more established routine.
An Elegant Gua Sha
Sisley Paris Ginkgo Gua Sha
Show him that skincare can be a self-care experience with this handsome gua sha from the experts at Sisley Paris. It will not only provide him with a nice facial massage when he applies serums and creams, it will lift and sculpt his facial contours at the same time.
A Lightweight Eye Serum
The Y Code Well Kept Advanced Eye Serum for Men
For an eye cream novice, consider this lightweight serum that infuses the area with vitamin D, beetroot, and wild ginger to tighten the under eyes and reduce inflammation. Plus, the formula comes in three formulas depending on your skin tone and type.
A Daily Serum
Obagi Daily Hydro-Drops Facial Serum
Make it easy for him to keep his skin soft and supple with this daily hydrating serum from Obagi. It contains a blend of weightless vitamin B3, Abyssinian, and hibiscus oils to smooth fine lines and wrinkles while locking in moisture.
A Mess-Free Cleansing Tool
Foreo Luna 4 Men Face-Cleansing Brush for Skin & Beard
He’ll get a mini facelift and deep-cleaning experience all in one with this silicone facial brush from the beauty tech experts at Foreo. It uses T-sonic vibrations and a range of touchpoint sizes to not only lift dirt and oil from pores but also give his go-to serums and moisturizers a little extra oomph once he’s done cleansing.
A Rich Shaving Cream
Acqua di Parma Barbiere Shaving Cream
After using Acqui di Parma’s luxe shaving cream, which combines pomegranate seed, lemon oil, basil extract, and plumping hyaluronic acid, he might be convinced to book the next flight to Italy.
A Hydrating Facial Spray
Fieldtrip Wandermist Hydrating Facial Spray
Here’s a multifunctional facial spray that can help him stay awake through a string of Zoom meetings while keeping his skin refreshed. It uses a blend of rambutan peels, sage, and citrus to rejuvenate his complexion with just a few spritzes.
A Gentle Toner
Grown Alchemist Balancing Toner
Treat his skin to this alcohol-free toner from Grown Alchemist, which contains ginseng, chamomile, and aloe vera to give his complexion a healthy glow.
A Luxurious Cream
Beau Domaine the Cream
For the luxurious man in your life, this super-rich cream from Le Domaine boasts olive oil, shea butter, and the brand’s proprietary complex, which includes antioxidant-rich grapes, and leaves the skin feeling hydrated and plump. Plus, this cream is one of Brad Pitt’s go-to products, so it is bound to impress him.
A Professional-Level Peel
Shani Darden Skin Care Triple Acid Signature Peel
If he knows his way around ingredients like glycolic and lactic acids, surprise him with this top-rated two-step peel set from celebrity aesthetician Shani Darden. In addition to brightening and exfoliating skin, the peel is also ideal for clearing congestion while refining pores.
A Moisture-Locking Balm
Joanna Czech the Balm
With its nourishing blend of ceramides and plumping hyaluronic acid, we’re betting this rejuvenating balm from celebrity aesthetician Joanna Czech will be a mainstay in his daily routine.
A Superhero-Like Face Mask
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite EyeCare Max Pro Device
It’ll take him only three minutes to depuff his under-eyes and minimize wrinkles after you gift him this high-tech mask from Dr. Dennis Gross. It uses 96 red LED lights to treat the entire eye area, including crow’s feet and forehead wrinkles.
A Calming Facial Spray
SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Essence Mist
Beauty shoppers in the know are raving about SkinCeuticals’s hydrating and redness-reducing Phyto Corrective Essence Mist, which is perfect for the guy whose skin is easily irritated.
A Nourishing Eye Balm
L’Occitane Immortelle Divine Eye Balm
This hydrating eye balm won’t feel heavy on his skin and helps minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while boosting under-eye brightness.