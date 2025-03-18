These 8 Hair Rollers Might Make You Never Touch a Curling Iron Again (2025)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.

Whether you've seen them on TikTok or just admired someone's bouncy, voluminous curls, hair rollers are suddenly everywhere. They're also not the clunky, uncomfortable rollers of yesteryear — today's rollers are easy to use, intuitive, and give you personalized results, whether you want beachy waves or are hoping to simply accentuate your natural curl pattern.

"I love hair rollers for their versatility – they can be used to build curl or volume to refresh a dry style, or to create curl formation when wet set," explains Pekela Riley, Ulta Beauty Pro Team Member. "Hair is wrapped around the cylinder body of the rollers and the hair takes the circular shape, adding body or curl." Rollers come in tons of different varieties — you can opt for hot rollers that work kind of like a curling iron, foam rollers that you can sleep on, velcro rollers that you can use while you blow dry, and even steam rollers that gently curl the hair.

See below for some of our favorite hair rollers to achieve the curls of your dreams. We've rounded up Riley's suggestions, editor favorites and online reviewer obsessions so you can have the most voluminous, bouncy curls — sans curling iron or curling wand.

