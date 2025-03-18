These 8 Hair Rollers Might Make You Never Touch a Curling Iron Again (2025)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.
Whether you've seen them on TikTok or just admired someone's bouncy, voluminous curls, hair rollers are suddenly everywhere. They're also not the clunky, uncomfortable rollers of yesteryear — today's rollers are easy to use, intuitive, and give you personalized results, whether you want beachy waves or are hoping to simply accentuate your natural curl pattern.
"I love hair rollers for their versatility – they can be used to build curl or volume to refresh a dry style, or to create curl formation when wet set," explains Pekela Riley, Ulta Beauty Pro Team Member. "Hair is wrapped around the cylinder body of the rollers and the hair takes the circular shape, adding body or curl." Rollers come in tons of different varieties — you can opt for hot rollers that work kind of like a curling iron, foam rollers that you can sleep on, velcro rollers that you can use while you blow dry, and even steam rollers that gently curl the hair.
See below for some of our favorite hair rollers to achieve the curls of your dreams. We've rounded up Riley's suggestions, editor favorites and online reviewer obsessions so you can have the most voluminous, bouncy curls — sans curling iron or curling wand.
1
Best Hot Hair Rollers
BaBylissPRO BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Roller Hairsetter
Pros
- 1.5-inch diameter; 12 rollers included
- Heat curls hair quickly
- Super popular
Cons
These hair rollers make it look like you just went to the salon for a blowout — they're that good. With enough rollers to cover most of your head (yes, even if you have thick hair!) they're easy to use and leave you with glamorous, movie star coils. The curls from these rollers also last for days — no touch ups required.
How touse hot rollers:"To help hair adhere to the rollers, stick the ends of the hair onto the roller first." says Riley. From there, roll them up to where you want the curls to begin, and either use a clip or pin. Wait until the rollers are no longer hot (ten minutes or so) and carefully unroll.
2
Best Foam Hair Rollers
Hot Tools Soft Foam Rollers
Pros
- 8 small and 8 medium-sized rollers included
- Best for overnight; comfortable to sleep in
- Heat-free
"Foam rollers help to curl hair while providing comfort," says Riley. "The foam is soft so that you can lay on them comfortably while you sleep."If you want foam rollers that are soft enough to sleep in, Riley recommends these rollers from Hot Tools, which come in two different sizes for customizable coils. "They are just as soft as you remember and just as affordable," says one online reviewer.
How to use foam rollers: Let your hair air-dry a bit before rolling these in from the bottom so that you don't wake up with still-wet hair.If you're opting for foam rollers, Riley suggests usingend wraps, which protect and smooth the ends of hair, since foam rollers can dry out the hair.
3
Best Velcro Hair Rollers
Drybar Drybar High Tops Self-Grip Rollers
Pros
- 3 medium and 3 large rollers included
- Creates tons of volume and lift
- Best for thin hair
Cons
Velcro rollers are self-gripping, so you don't need pins or clips to keep them in place — the velcro holds onto hair and stays in place on your head.Don't be fooled — these rollers are not for big, bouncy curls as much as they are made for hair with tons of volume.Think of a flawless blowout that leaves your hair with movementand a soft bend.
How to use velcro rollers:When hair is almost dry, roll these into your crown and hit your tresses with some heat from a blowdryer, and you'll have salon-worthy hair without having to worry about if you're holding your round brush the right way.
4
Best Steam Hair Rollers
Caruso Molecular Steam Hairsetter
Pros
- 30 rollers in 5 different sizes
- Non-damaging heat
- Gentle on hair
Cons
- Might take longer to curl
An old-school classic, these hair rollers might look familiar. Steam rollers have stood the test of time — and for good reason."The best part of these rollers is that they actually improve the quality of my hair," one reviewer notes."Gently infusing steam lets my leave-in penetrate better and gives my hair awesome shine and bounce, something I thought not possible because my hair was damaged." Keep in mind they might take longer than some of the options since they heat individually, but the end result is 100 percent worth it.
How to use steam rollers:Once the roller is heated from the steam, place these rollers into the ends of your hair and roll up, securing with the clip. Pop the next roller on the steam before you roll to save time.
5
Best Flexi Rod Hair Rollers
Tifara Beauty 42-pack 7" Flexible Curling Rods
Pros
- 42 rollers in 7 different sizes
- Flexible and comfortable to wear
- Doesn't require additional pins or clips
Cons
"Flexi rods come in assorted sizes so styles can be easily customized depending on the look that you want," Riley explains. "Additionally, they are quite comfortable and very versatile for all texture types."Flexi rods are one of her favorite hair tools: "I’m currently obsessed with smaller flexi rods and old-school perm rods — primarily due to the versatility and accessibility."
How to use flexi rollers:Flexi rods "can be used wet or dry, and theflexible body of the rollers provides for stability without the use of clips and pins," says Riley. When you're finished rolling flexi rods up, just bend the sides to secure them in your hair.
6
Most Versatile Hot Hair Rollers
T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe Set
Pros
- 8 rollers (2 diameters) included
- Heat curls hair quickly
Cons
- Pricey
If your end goal is bouncy, voluminous curls in under 20 minutes, these are the rollers for you. Recommended by Riley and perfect to pop into your hair as you're getting ready, these rollers give you tons of lift. Withfourjumbo (1.75") and four large (1.5") rollers included, you can create different sized curls. If you have thick hair, these will only cover the top layers — but for lift and bounce, that's more than enough.
Pro tip for hot rollers:"Always use a setting product," Riley advises. When using hot rollers, she recommends using something to moisturize the hair, like a leave-in conditioner.
7
Best Hot Rollers for Big Curls
Conair Xtreme Big Curls Hairsetter
Pros
- 12 rollers; 1.5-inch diameter for big, bouncy curls
- Works quickly
Cons
"Heat rollers are amazing for refreshing a style," Riley says. "The heat allows hair to reform without causing any type ofheat damage. They’re also great for multi-tasking – throw them in for a quick touchup and let them set while getting dressed." Theserollers are 1.5 inches in diameter "so the result is lots of volume and smooth, loose curls," says one reviewer. "The rollers heat up fast and are gentle enough on my hair to use every day."
Pro tip for hot rollers:"They’re great for multi-tasking," shares Riley. "Throw them in for a quick touchup and let them set while getting dressed."
8
Best Hot Hair Rollers for Thick Hair
Remington H5600H Ionic Conditioning Hair Setter
Pros
- Easy to use
- 20 rollers in 3 different sizes
- Gives bouncy curls in minimal time
- Customizable curls
Cons
For a full head of bouncy curls, you can't go wrong with these rollers. They come in three different sizes, so you can really control your waves."These are definitely the easiest-to-use rollers I've ever owned," one reviewer raves. "They heat quickly, secure firmly without effort, and create a lovely curl. They're also designed in such a way that you can handle without burning yourself."
How to use hot rollers: When taking them out, in the backof the hairand work your way forward. This will reduce the risk of tangling hair and messing up your curls!
Katie Berohn
ELLE Beauty Editor
Katie Berohn is the Beauty Assistant at Good Housekeeping, Woman's Day and Prevention magazines, all part of the Hearst Lifestyle Group. She graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder, with a major in journalism and minor in technology, arts, and media, and earned her Master’s Degree at NYU’s Graduate Program of Magazine Journalism. In addition, Katie has held editorial internships at Denver Life Magazine, Yoga Journal, and Cosmopolitan, a digital editorial internship at New York Magazine’s The Cut, a social good fellowship at Mashable, and has freelanced for HelloGiggles. When she’s not obsessing over the latest skincare launch or continuing her endless search for the perfect shade of red nail polish, Katie can be found in a hot yoga class, trying everything on the menu at New York’s newest restaurant, or hanging out at a trendy wine bar with her friends.