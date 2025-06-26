These Are the 12 Best Hand Creams for Age Spots, According to Dermatologists (2025)

Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission

Despite the countless serums and moisturizers we use to care for our faces, most of us don’t give the skin on our bodies the same attention. And we really should—especially our hands.

Experts in This Article Aanand Geria board-certified dermatologist and owner of Geria Dermatology Anna Chacon board-certified dermatologist and founder of Miami Derm Caren Campbell board-certified dermatologist in Northern California Courtney Rubin board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of Fig.1 Dhaval G. Bhanusali New York City-based dermatologist, researcher, and laser surgeon Hadley King board-certified dermatologist and clinical instructor of dermatology at Weill Medical College of Cornell University Loretta Ciraldo board-certified dermatologist and founder of Dr. Loretta Skincare Nava Greenfield board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York Sheilagh Maguiness board-certified dermatologist and co-founder ofStryke Club

Given that the delicate skin on our hands is known to be more susceptible to wear-and-tear, like age spots, fine lines, and wrinkles, caring for our hands is a crucial skin-care step we can’t afford to overlook. That’s why we asked a handful of dermatologists for their recommendations fot he best hand creams for age spots, wrinkles, and more.

The best hand creams for age spots, at a glance:

Why am I getting age spots on my hands?

“Our hands can sometimes give us away with respect to aging if we haven’t taken steps to protect them,” explains Sheilagh Maguiness, MD, board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of Stryke Club. “Photoaging takes place on all sun-exposed skin, including the backs of the hands.” It’s this constant sun exposure that can make age spots (or dark spots), wrinkles, and other blemishes inevitable.

The good news is, certain hand creams can work wonders when it comes to preventing and diminishing the look of age spots on your hands. They still have to be applied with sunscreen of course, but the skin-care world is positively brimming with anti-aging hand cream options that’ll lessen the look of age spots and help prevent new ones from forming.

We asked dermatologists to “hand” over their favorite hand creams for age spots—find their recommendations, below.

Key ingredients: Avocado oil, retinol, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, glucosamine

For a hand cream that does the most to combat age spots, check out the Goldfaden MD Hand Treatment. “The ingredients look quite good for anti-aging,” says Dr. Maguiness. “The retinol is the most important active in this list, however it’s also rich in [moisturizing] avocado oil and contains niacinamide which is another great ingredient for reducing hyperpigmentation.” With its powerful ingredient line up—which also includes hydrating hyaluronic acid, antioxidant-rich red tea extract, and glucosamine, a humectant that locks in moisture—this multi-tasking treatment aims to deliver brighter, smoother, more hydrated hands.

Size: 3 oz

Scent: Fragrance-free (but has a light grapefruit scent)

Pros:

Packed with hydrating and anti-aging ingredients

Dermatologist-developed formula

Cons:

Retinol may not be a fit for all users

Key ingredients: Niacinamide, marula oil, shea butter, peptides

Between the moisturizing marula oil, brightening niacinamide, and the skin-plumping, protective peptides, this fast-absorbing hand cream does it all, without leaving a scent behind. It’s a fragrance-free option that Dhaval G. Bhanusali, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York, loves. “The niacinamide can help with lightening age spots and the marula oil is a great addition,” he explains. Bonus: the minimalist packaging looks good on your bedside table, too.

Size: 2.2 oz

Scent: Fragrance-free

Pros:

Great for those with sensitive skin

National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance

Brand is Climate Neutral Certified

Cons:

Depending on your area, aluminum tube may be tricky to recycle

Key ingredients: Sea buckthorn extract, meadowfoam seed oil, soy, broad-spectrum SPF 40

“Sun protection is vital for protecting the skin from photo-damage and collagen loss, which lead to dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles,” explains Courtney Rubin, MD, MBE, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of Fig.1.

And Dr. Bhanusali agrees: “I love the Supergoop Handscreen given it has SPF 40, and my patients love it as well,” he tells us. “It also has ingredients like soy that can help with the dark spots and antioxidants that can help combat UV damage.” Antioxidant-rich sea buckthorn extract helps fend off environmental damage and support more even-looking skin, while moisturizing meadowfoam seed oil keeps hands hydrated without the greasy feel. Plus, you can snag one in a mini size for only $14 bucks.

For more sun protection, check out our list of the best hand creams with SPF.

Size: 6.7 oz

Scent: Light, citrusy scent

Pros:

Cruelty free

SPF and sea buckthorn extract protect the skin

Available in a mini size for easy access

Cons:

Mixed feedback from customers about the scent

Key ingredients: L-ascorbic acid (vitamin C), orange oil

Loretta Ciraldo, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist with over 40 years’ experience and founder of Dr. Loretta Skincare says she uses her brand’s Intense Brightening Cream to address age spots on hands. An effective solution to prevent and reduce the look of existing age spots, the Dr. Loretta cream touts a potent 20-percent vitamin C in the form of L-ascorbic acid. “It’s well tolerated and gives amazing visible improvements [to the skin],” explains Dr. Loretta. “Since the vitamin C is also photo protective, it can be applied morning as well as evening.”

Size: 1.7 oz

Scent: Light citrus scent

Pros:

Strong dose of vitamin C

Can be used morning and night

Cons:

Pricey pick

Not as moisturizing as other creams on this list

Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, ceramides

If you’re on a budget, Dr. Maguiness says you can combat the look of age spots on hands by bringing your retinol face serums to the backs of your hands, then going in with the CeraVe Therapeutic Hand Cream to lock in the ingredients. Don’t be fooled by the affordable price—this fast-absorbing cream is chock full of good-for-you ingredients like ceramides to strengthen your skin barrier, hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump skin, and niacinamide to soothe and support an even tone.

Size: 3 oz

Scent: Fragrance-free

Pros:

Budget-friendly price

Good for those with sensitive skin

National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance

Cons:

May need to be paired with stronger serums (like retinol) for desired results

Key ingredients: Vitamin C, vitamin E, bakuchiol

If you’re serious about addressing the look of fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots on hands, you’ll want to invest in this antioxidant-rich hand cream by PCA Skin. “[It has] antioxidants that help with free radical damage from sun and pollution, as well as the antioxidant vitamin C which is a mild lightener,” explains Caren Campbell, MD, a board-certified dermatologist based in San Francisco.

It’s even formulated with bakuchiol for added age-defying benefits. “Bakuchiol is a gentler alternative to retinol which helps with skin cell turnover and collagen stimulation,” Dr. Campbell tells us. In combination with mega-moisturizing vitamin E, these powerhouse ingredients help support brighter and smoother looking hands.

Size: 1 oz

Scent: Sandalwood and orange peel

Pros:

Highly rated for reducing the appearance of age spots

Cruelty free

Cons:

Priciest pick on this list

Key ingredients: Retinol, shea butter, soybean oil, pseudo-collagen (plant sugars)

“Topical retinoids are the most helpful thing you can apply to reduce the signs of aging, including decreased appearance of age spots and overall improvement of the thickness and texture of the skin on hands,” explains Dr. Maguiness.

Her pick? Beauty Pie’s Super Retinol Hand Treatment. The fragrance-free formula contains 1-percent encapsulated retinol to reduce the look of age spots and wrinkles, along with ultra-rich shea butter to nourish dry hands. Dr. Maguiness recommends steering clear of this one if you have sensitive skin, and only using it at night, as retinol can cause photosensitivity. Plus, if you sign up for aBeauty Pie membership, you can get this (and other luxe skin and body care) for less $$$.

Size: 2.5 oz

Scent: Fragrance free

Pros:

Moisturizing shea butter and plant sugars

Cruelty free

Cons:

Not great for people with sensitive skin

Recommended for nighttime use only

Key ingredients: Vitamin E, ceramides, sclareolide

For a hand cream that does away with dark spots and dryness at the same time, reach for the So Silky Hand Crème by Elta MD. The rich cream uses skin-strengthening ceramides and vitamin E to quench dry hands with moisture without feeling sticky. And according to Anna Chacon, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and author based in Miami, Florida, it also helps brighten the look of age spots, too. “So Silky contains sclareolide, a plant-derived substance that helps improve the look of skin hyperpigmentation,” Dr. Chacon explains.

Size: 3 oz

Scent: Fragrance free

Pros:

Oil-free formula

Sclareolide helps with hyperpigmentation

Cons:

Some customers wish it was even more moisturizing

Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, shea butter, proprietary NIA-114 (niacin and vitamin B3), beet root extract

“This cream focuses on hydration and barrier repair to reduce wrinkles and other signs of aging,” explains board-certified dermatologist Nava Greenfield, MD. “It leaves a subtle glow which also helps give a youthful appearance.” Even better, the skin-plumping hand cream absorbs quickly without a hint of greasiness. And according to consumer studies, a whopping 90 percent of participants reported a reduced appearance in the crepey skin on their hands.

Size: 2 oz

Scent: Light, clean scent

Pros:

Non-greasy formula

Highly rated for reducing the appearance of wrinkles

Cons:

Customers have mixed feedback about the scent

Key ingredients: Goat milk, shea butter, jojoba seed oil, fatty acids

Hadley King, MD, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City, recommends this nourishing hand cream by Beekman 1802 for its soothing and gently exfoliating ingredients that hydrate and can help gradually brighten the look of skin. “Glycerin, fatty alcohols, shea butter, jojoba seed oil, and triglycerides hydrate the skin, support the skin barrier, and lock in moisture,” she tells us. Dr. King explains that goat milk—the hand cream’s main ingredient—is a natural source of lactic acid. “[Lactic acid is] an alpha hydroxy acid that also has humectant properties, so it hydrates as well as gently exfoliates the skin,” she explains. “Gentle exfoliation can help to gradually brighten the skin.”

Size: 3.4 oz

Scent: Fragrance-free

Pros:

Goat milk is rich in exfoliating lactic acid

Safe for sensitive skin

Cruelty free

Cons:

Some customers say the consistency could be thicker

Key ingredients: Hexylresorcinol (for brightening), plantain extract, peptides

According to board-certified dermatologist Aanand Geria, MD, this StriVectin Brightening & Firming Hand Cream is your first line of defense against loss of firmness and dark spots. Formulated with plantain extract and hexylresorcinol—a brightening ingredient known for its antioxidant properties—along with peptides to boost elasticity and firmness, this derm-beloved cream is the answer to brighter, firmer skin on your hands. “It’s been clinically proven to target age spots, dryness, and uneven textures,” confirms Dr. Geria. “It also helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles.”

Size: 2 oz

Scent: Light, clean scent

Pros:

Many customers report brighter, smoother skin

Non-greasy texture

Cons:

Mixed feedback about the scent

Key ingredients: Algae complex, corn-derived glycogen, citric acid, linalool, jojoba seed oil

While it’s not technically a hand cream, Dr. Greenfield loves the REN Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream to address pigmentation on the hands. “This cream has clinical results to show, which I love,” Dr. Greenfield says. In a consumer evaluation study, 80 percent of participants reported that their skin looked more even after two weeks. The star of the show is the encapsulated algae complex, which promises to reduce the look of hyperpigmentation. “The jojoba seed oil, citric acid and linalool also provide brightening qualities to hyperpigmented skin without lightening surrounding skin,” explains Dr. Greenfield.

Size: 1.7 oz

Scent: Natural citrus scent

Pros:

Corn-derived glycogen holds moisture

Algae complex tackles pigmentation

Cruelty free

Cons:

May not work for those with sensitive skin

Scent is on the strong side

Things to consider before buying

Derm-recommended ingredients

Throughout all of the product picks our experts recommended, several ingredients popped up repeatedly. Keep these powerhouses in mind when looking for a hand cream:

Retinol , a vitamin A derivative that helps encourage cell turnover and stimulate collagen production

Vitamin C , an antioxidant known for its brightening and anti-inflammatory benefits

Niacinamide , a form of vitamin B3 that fights dark spots and redness, while boosting elasticity

Hyaluronic acid , a mega-moisturizer that locks in hydration and helps other skin-care ingredients absorb into the skin

How often you’ll use it

If lightening dark spots is just one of your skin-care goals, you’ll want to be especially mindful of the product you choose. Some of the more advanced (read: pricey) formulas on this list are concentrated and not intended to be used as a typical moisturizing hand cream that you apply every few hours. Of course, if that is your goal, there are a handful of budget-friendly picks on this list too—just be sure to read the ingredient list to understand each product’s main focus.

Scent and sensitivity

No, that’s not a Jane Austen novel. It is, however, something to keep in mind when shopping for a hand cream for age spots, especially if you’re sensitive to fragrances and stronger ingredients like retinol. Some of the picks on our list use milder formulas that are completely fragrance-free and likely better suited for folks with sensitive skin.

Frequently asked questions

What gets rid of age spots on hands?

There are several ingredients that dermatologists recommend for brightening age spots on hands. Vitamin C, niacinamide, and retinol are some of the most common brightening ingredients they suggest, as well as some more uncommon plant-based options like bakuchiol, sclareolide, and algae complex.

How do you use hand cream for age spots?

Most hand creams for age spots can be used morning and night like a regular moisturizer. However, some creams contain actives like retinol or vitamin C and may take a little easing into, so it’s best to read the product’s instructions before use. If you’re worried about how your skin will react to a new product, try a small sample on the underside of your wrist first. If your skin reacts poorly with redness or itchiness, stop using the cream right away.