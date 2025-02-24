These Are the Best After-Sun Lotions to Soothe Your Skin on Vacation (2025)

Optimal sun protection starts off with good sunscreen. But if you missed a spot or forgot to reapply, after-sun lotions are key to soothing and calming skin that’s had a bit too much fun in the sun.
“Sun and pollution irritate our skin, so you don’t want to aggravate that inflammation with a harsh product,” says Hayley Goldbach, MD, a double-board-certified dermatologist, dermatologic surgeon, and assistant professor of dermatology at Brown University. That’s why you’ll see a lot of products with aloe vera on our list, as well as those that include antioxidants and other natural ingredients like vitamin E that hydrate and moisturize skin.
Dr. Goldbach recommends avoiding any acid-based products after being in the sun for too long. And while some of the products on our list have a distinct beachy scent, you might want to skip them if you’ve got sensitive skin. “As a clean beauty expert, I also tell my patients to avoid any synthetic fragrances which can cause allergic reactions and disrupt the endocrine system,” she says. Read on to find our list of the best after-sun lotions to shop right now.
Why We Love It
It’s reef- and eco-friendly, plus it has a host of soothing, natural ingredients.
What to Consider
The product is a bit thick during application.
This botanical-based after-sun lotion comes highly recommended by Dr. Goldbach, as well as many other dermatologists and skincare experts. It contains a moisture complex of organic agave and aloe vera boosted by vitamins and antioxidants, including rosemary extract and the soothing oils of lavender, sunflower, sweet orange, and mandarin peel. A dose of cedarwood adds to the calming effect your skin will instantly feel when you lather some on.
Aside from those clean ingredients, we love that Coola is reef-friendly, vegan, non-GMO, cruelty-free, and gluten-free. More than 70 percent of the ingredients are derived from organic farming and 99.6 percent come from a natural origin. The EcoCert is also a big deal because it means the manufacturing of this product has been certified for rigorous environmental and social standards.
The Details: 5 fluid ounces | Naturally scented | Organic agave, aloe vera, cedarwood, and natural oils
Why We Love It
It’s full of soothing ingredients that feel good on burnt skin.
What to Consider
There is a slight fragrance that some might not enjoy.
Skin that’s seen too much sun is in desperate need of the calming effects of an aloe vera-based lotion like this one from Burt's Bees. The soothing aloe vera combined with coconut oil creates a fast-absorbing, non-greasy lotion that moisturizes and nourishes skin. Apply to both face and body so your skin feels refreshed and calm after getting too much sun.
The 90.9 percent natural formula has antioxidants and plenty of natural nutrients but leaves the parabens and phthalates behind. The ingredients are sourced responsibly and packed in recycled/recyclable packaging, plus it's Leaping Bunny certified and carbon neutral.
The Details: 6 fluid ounces | Aloe vera scent | Natural aloe vera extract, and coconut oil
Why We Love It
The spray function enhances the cooling effect, and you can keep it in the fridge for an even chillier experience.
What to Consider
It can feel a bit sticky after applying.
They don't call it sunburn for nothing. When too much sun exposure has gotten the better of your skin, you need to cool it down with aloe vera. This gel from Sun Bum contains not only aloe vera but also tea tree leaf oil, vitamin E, and cocoa butter to calm, soothe, and hydrate parched skin.
While preventing sunburn is better, this after-sun gel is your backup plan. It prevents the painful peeling of sun-damaged skin. Even if you were diligent with SPF, apply some of this post-sun to preserve your sunkissed glow.
The Details: 8 fluid ounces | Scented with aloe vera, tea tree oil, coconut butter | Aloe vera, tea tree oil, vitamin E
Why We Love It
It offers intense moisture and feels silky smooth on the skin.
What to Consider
The fragrance can be a bit intense, especially if you have a sensitive nose.
Intense moisture is the trick to relieving sunburned skin. This after-sun body butter from Hawaiian Tropic is made with coconut oil, shea butter, and avocado oil — a trifecta of moisturizers that offers 12 hours of hydration for your skin.
This generously sized tub has an exotic coconut scent that fans of the brands have grown to love, but even better is how it feels when applied to skin seriously in need of some TLC. Not only does it keep your skin feeling silky smooth and hydrated, but it also extends your tan. Made from island botanicals with no testing on animals, it’s good for all skin types.
The Details: 8 ounces | Coconut scent | Avocado and coconut oil
Best for Face
Vetted Dermlab Vc Vitamin C Complex Serum
Why We Love It
It evens out and brightens skin.
What to Consider
It’s pricey for such a small bottle.
This bottle probably looks much smaller than any lotion or sunscreen you've used before. But all it takes is smoothing one to three drops of this serum with antioxidants to brighten and soothe your face after sun exposure. Dr. Goldbach, who is not affiliated with any brand, calls this her “absolute favorite right now” and touts its clean formula.
This serum is made with vitamin C and a powerful antioxidant complex that combats free radicals. The result is a brighter, more even appearance to your skin. It's good for all skin types, but those with sensitive skin will especially like that it’s unscented.
The Details: 1 fluid ounce | Unscented | Ascorbyl tetraisopalmitate, tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate (vitamin C derivative), niacinamide
Why We Love It
It’s easy to apply and soothes lips on contact.
What to Consider
Pack it carefully to avoid hot, melty balm.
Chapped lips are never fun, but they can be downright painful when too much sun is the cause. Keep a tube of this fast-absorbing balm for some after-sun TLC just for your lips — though we bet it couldn’t hurt on your scalp, too. Just glide some on to condition and rejuvenate lips dehydrated by a day in the sun.
Like many other after-sun products on this list, this Burt’s Bees lip balm contains soothing aloe vera and intensely hydrating coconut oil. What it doesn't include are parabens, phthalates, petrolatum, and SLS. It’s also Leaping Bunny certified, responsibly sourced, and comes in recyclable packaging.
The Details: 0.15 ounces | Tropical Ocean Seagrass scent | Aloe and coconut oil
Best for Scalp
Earth's Daughter Organic Aloe Vera Gel
Why We Love It
It’s easy to apply to the scalp and other sensitive areas.
What to Consider
The bottle dispenses only small amounts at a time.
For ease of application, especially when sunburned skin is too sensitive to touch, an aloe vera spray gel is just what's needed. This spray from Earth’s Daughter is made from 100 percent pure and natural cold-pressed aloe. Of course, you could spray this anywhere on your body, but it’s ideal for the scalp and face.
The unscented aloe formula is packed with nutrients, minerals, and amino acids. It absorbs into skin and hair without weighing it down and making it look oily. It soothes as it moisturizes and hydrates, and it cuts down on itchiness, too. It’s gentle enough to soothe everyday irritation from bug bites, acne, razor burn, rashes, and even dandruff.
The Details: 8 ounces | Unscented | Aloe vera
Best for Sensitive Skin
DUNE SUNCARE Lifeguard Miracle Rescue Aloe Vera Gel
Why We Love It
It’s a gentle, fragrance-free moisturizer.
What to Consider
The price is a bit high for the amount of product.
When skin needs to be rescued from sunburn, you’ll want the Lifeguard on call. This aloe-based gel cools and soothes instantly; in fact, the manufacturer touts this dermatologist-tested product as a “cooling miracle.” But it goes beyond immediate relief, offering 72 hours of hydration that leaves skin feeling smooth and moisturized.
You can apply it right after sunburn or even before sun exposure to lock in moisture. This lightweight product absorbs quickly without feeling sticky. It’s fragrance-free, so it’s even good for those with sensitive skin. The vegan formula isn’t tested on animals, plus it’s free of GMOs and parabens.
The Details: 8.4 fluid ounces | Unscented | Aloe vera
Best for Acne-prone Skin
Neutrogena Sun Rescue After Sun Replenishing Lotion
Why We Love It
It soothes skin without clogging pores.
What to Consider
This is not a fragrance-free pick.
After-sun lotion is supposed to relieve skin, not cause it to have more problems. Sun Rescue from Neutrogena is a non-comedogenic lotion made from aloe vera and mint extract, so it won’t clog your pores and cause breakouts. It promises a boost of moisture for 24 hours when you lather it on, and your skin will feel cool in an instant.
This lotion not only soothes dehydrated skin but also prevents it from peeling so that your skin looks healthy, not crispy. It's got a boost of soothing vitamin E and has a pleasant mint scent. This vegan formula is not tested on animals, plus it's free of sulfates, parabens, and dyes.
The Details: 6.7 fluid ounces | Mint scent | Aloe vera, mint extract, and vitamin E
Why We Love It
It’s the next best thing to an aloe plant.
What to Consider
You might prefer something with additional ingredients, depending on your skin’s needs.
It’s refreshing to see just a single ingredient on a product formula list. When it comes to after-sun care for your skin, that ingredient should be aloe vera. Aloe vera also works as a daily part of your regular skincare regimen, soothing skin from everyday irritations including bug bites, razor burn, and minor cuts.
This gel formula from Seven Minerals is 100 percent freshly cut pure aloe grown in Texas. It comes in a big 12-ounce bottle that’s both recycled and recyclable. The aloe is thickened with 100 percent natural agar, so it absorbs quickly without the stickiness — all you’ll feel is smooth, silky, hydrated skin.
The Details: 12 fluid ounces | Unscented | Aloe vera
Best With Insect Repellent
Calypso After Sun Lotion with Insect Repellent
Why We Love It
Its 2-in-1 formula keeps bug bites away.
What to Consider
This isn't a heavy-duty insect repellent, so you shouldn't rely on it for extra-buggy outdoor situations.
It's bad enough to be dealing with an itchy sunburn. But add a few bug bites to the mix, and you’ve got skin that’s downright angry. To avoid that painful problem, it's important to have an after-sun lotion with an insect repellent built in, like this one from Calypso.
This aloe vera-based formula’s main purpose is indeed to cool and refresh skin that's been out in the sun all day. But while it rehydrates dry skin and leaves it feeling smooth, it also works to keep bugs at bay. It comes in a pump bottle so it's easy to apply liberally all over your body.
The Details: 16.9 fluid ounces | Light scent | Aloe vera and cacao seed butter
Best Spray
Oars + Alps After Sun Cooling Spray
Why We Love It
The spray formula is gentle to apply on irritated skin.
What to Consider
The scent is somewhat particular.
It’s understandable that you don't want to slather lotion on skin that's been damaged by sun exposure. That's why this spray from Oars + Alps is the perfect alternative. With every spray, it hydrates and repairs your skin. The aloe vera works to cool and hydrate while the niacinamide combats any redness, soreness, or inflammation.
The after-sun spray has a light fragrance of freshly cut aloe and green tea. It’s made with other natural ingredients like Kukui oil and alpine caribou moss, while vitamins A, C, and E provide a powerful complex that repairs skin after UV ray exposure. The non-greasy formula absorbs quickly and is good for all skin types.
The Details: 6 ounces | Aloe and green tea scent | Aloe vera, green tea, niacinamide, and vitamin B3
Why We Love It
It soothes skin without any offputting fragrance.
What to Consider
It’s pricey for the size.
If you have sensitive skin or simply prefer fragrance-free products, Dr. Barbara Sturm’s aloe vera gel does the trick. The vegan formula is made from 90 percent pure aloe leaf juice, which is good for combating redness and rehydrating dry skin. You will feel the cooling relief as soon as you apply it.
The vitamin B5 panthenol also works to quickly relieve sun-damaged skin while the aloe leaf reduces redness as it infuses the skin with moisture. Purslane works to relieve any visible signs of irritated skin, plus it has anti-aging properties. It's gentle enough to use on your face and body, and it's even recommended to use after waxing or shaving to cool down and refresh irritated skin.
The Details: 4.2 ounces | Unscented | Aloe leaf juice, vitamin B5 panthenol, and purslane
Tips for Buying After-sun Lotions
Pay attention to the ingredients
You’ll likely notice that aloe vera is often high atop the ingredients list of many of the after-sun products on our list. That’s because aloe vera soothes and hydrates irritated skin but is gentle enough to use as part of your everyday skincare regimen. You can also look for vitamin E, which is another hydrating ingredient, as well as soothing tea tree oil and moisturizing shea butter.
Consider your skin type and needs
Keep in mind whether you have dry, oily, or sensitive skin when choosing the type of after-sun product you need. Lotions and gels are often included on this list, but if the thought of rubbing any of them into sunburned skin makes you cringe, know that spray formulas can make application much easier, especially on your scalp.
If you’ve got sensitive skin (and nose) issues, avoid fragrances where possible. Dr. Goldbach’s favorite product at the moment is the Vetted Dermlab Vc Vitamin C Complex Serum, which she says has a clean and well-formulated vitamin C complex without any artificial fragrances. The unscented Dr. Barbara Sturm Aloe Vera Gel also made our list.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the difference between after-sun lotion and sunscreen?
“Sunscreen helps prevent UV damage to skin, which helps prevent skin cancer and signs of aging,” says Dr. Goldbach. “After-sun lotion is a nonspecific term for anything you put on your skin after sun exposure.” This could mean anything from a moisturizer to aloe vera to antioxidants, she explains.
How does after-sun lotion work?
“Every after-sun product is different,” says Dr. Goldbach. “Some aim to simply make you feel better, especially after a sunburn.” If this is what you want in an after-sun product, she says to look for aloe vera-based products labeled “cooling.” If you wish to mitigate skin damage from too much sun, look for a product containing antioxidants.
Once again, Dr. Goldbach cautions us: “It’s so important to remember that no after-sun product can meaningfully repair or undo the DNA damage caused by UV radiation. I’m a skin cancer surgeon, so every day, I see the effects of UV rays. I love being active and in the sun, so I always try to practice good sun protection and keep up with my skincare routine and regular skin checks.”
Can you bring after-sun lotion on a plane?
Yes, provided you follow the TSA’s 3-1-1 liquids rule for carry-ons, which also applies to gels and aerosols. As a reminder, your carry-on liquids must adhere to the following:
- 3.4 ounces or less per container
- All liquids must fit in a 1-quart clear plastic zip-top bag
- 1 bag per passenger
Can I use after-sun lotion as moisturizer?
Yes, you should be able to use after-sun lotion as a moisturizer without any issues. After-sun lotions typically contain hydrating ingredients like aloe vera, vitamin E, and shea butter, which can moisturize the skin whether it's been recently exposed to the sun or not. However, not all after-sun lotions are designed to hydrate the skin, so they might not provide the same benefits as a standard moisturizer, especially if you have dry skin.
Why Trust Travel + Leisure
For this story, Barbara Bellesi Zito researched dozens of after-sun lotions from top brands. As someone who tends to burn first and then tan, after-sun care is very important to her. But don’t worry — she’s on her SPF game and gets an annual body scan from her dermatologist. Barbara also consulted Dr. Hayley Goldbach, MD, a double-board-certified dermatologist, dermatologic surgeon, and assistant professor of dermatology at Brown University, for her advice on what to look for in the best after-sun lotions for your skin.
