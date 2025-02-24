These Are the Best After-Sun Lotions to Soothe Your Skin on Vacation (2025)

Dr. Goldbach recommends avoiding any acid-based products after being in the sun for too long. And while some of the products on our list have a distinct beachy scent, you might want to skip them if you’ve got sensitive skin. “As a clean beauty expert, I also tell my patients to avoid any synthetic fragrances which can cause allergic reactions and disrupt the endocrine system,” she says. Read on to find our list of the best after-sun lotions to shop right now.

“Sun and pollution irritate our skin, so you don’t want to aggravate that inflammation with a harsh product,” says Hayley Goldbach, MD, a double-board-certified dermatologist, dermatologic surgeon, and assistant professor of dermatology at Brown University. That’s why you’ll see a lot of products with aloe vera on our list, as well as those that include antioxidants and other natural ingredients like vitamin E that hydrate and moisturize skin.

Optimal sun protection starts off with good sunscreen. But if you missed a spot or forgot to reapply, after-sun lotions are key to soothing and calming skin that’s had a bit too much fun in the sun.

Best Overall Coola Radical Recovery After Sun Lotion $32 at Amazon$39 at Nordstrom$32 at Ulta Why We Love It It’s reef- and eco-friendly, plus it has a host of soothing, natural ingredients. What to Consider The product is a bit thick during application. This botanical-based after-sun lotion comes highly recommended by Dr. Goldbach, as well as many other dermatologists and skincare experts. It contains a moisture complex of organic agave and aloe vera boosted by vitamins and antioxidants, including rosemary extract and the soothing oils of lavender, sunflower, sweet orange, and mandarin peel. A dose of cedarwood adds to the calming effect your skin will instantly feel when you lather some on. Aside from those clean ingredients, we love that Coola is reef-friendly, vegan, non-GMO, cruelty-free, and gluten-free. More than 70 percent of the ingredients are derived from organic farming and 99.6 percent come from a natural origin. The EcoCert is also a big deal because it means the manufacturing of this product has been certified for rigorous environmental and social standards. The Details: 5 fluid ounces | Naturally scented | Organic agave, aloe vera, cedarwood, and natural oils

Best Cooling Sun Bum Cool Down Aloe Vera Lotion $14$13 at Amazon$14 at Target$12 at Ulta Why We Love It The spray function enhances the cooling effect, and you can keep it in the fridge for an even chillier experience. What to Consider It can feel a bit sticky after applying. They don't call it sunburn for nothing. When too much sun exposure has gotten the better of your skin, you need to cool it down with aloe vera. This gel from Sun Bum contains not only aloe vera but also tea tree leaf oil, vitamin E, and cocoa butter to calm, soothe, and hydrate parched skin. While preventing sunburn is better, this after-sun gel is your backup plan. It prevents the painful peeling of sun-damaged skin. Even if you were diligent with SPF, apply some of this post-sun to preserve your sunkissed glow. The Details: 8 fluid ounces | Scented with aloe vera, tea tree oil, coconut butter | Aloe vera, tea tree oil, vitamin E

Best Moisturizing Hawaiian Tropic After Sun Body Butter $13$11 at AmazonView on Hawaiiantropic.com Why We Love It It offers intense moisture and feels silky smooth on the skin. What to Consider The fragrance can be a bit intense, especially if you have a sensitive nose. Intense moisture is the trick to relieving sunburned skin. This after-sun body butter from Hawaiian Tropic is made with coconut oil, shea butter, and avocado oil — a trifecta of moisturizers that offers 12 hours of hydration for your skin. This generously sized tub has an exotic coconut scent that fans of the brands have grown to love, but even better is how it feels when applied to skin seriously in need of some TLC. Not only does it keep your skin feeling silky smooth and hydrated, but it also extends your tan. Made from island botanicals with no testing on animals, it’s good for all skin types. The Details: 8 ounces | Coconut scent | Avocado and coconut oil The 11 Best Travel-size Sunscreens, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Face Vetted Dermlab Vc Vitamin C Complex Serum View on Storied-beauty.comView on Epiphanydermatologyriverside.com Why We Love It It evens out and brightens skin. What to Consider It’s pricey for such a small bottle. This bottle probably looks much smaller than any lotion or sunscreen you've used before. But all it takes is smoothing one to three drops of this serum with antioxidants to brighten and soothe your face after sun exposure. Dr. Goldbach, who is not affiliated with any brand, calls this her “absolute favorite right now” and touts its clean formula. This serum is made with vitamin C and a powerful antioxidant complex that combats free radicals. The result is a brighter, more even appearance to your skin. It's good for all skin types, but those with sensitive skin will especially like that it’s unscented. The Details: 1 fluid ounce | Unscented | Ascorbyl tetraisopalmitate, tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate (vitamin C derivative), niacinamide

Best for Lips Burt’s Bees Aloe After Sun Soother Lip Balm View on Burtsbees.com Why We Love It It’s easy to apply and soothes lips on contact. What to Consider Pack it carefully to avoid hot, melty balm. Chapped lips are never fun, but they can be downright painful when too much sun is the cause. Keep a tube of this fast-absorbing balm for some after-sun TLC just for your lips — though we bet it couldn’t hurt on your scalp, too. Just glide some on to condition and rejuvenate lips dehydrated by a day in the sun. Like many other after-sun products on this list, this Burt’s Bees lip balm contains soothing aloe vera and intensely hydrating coconut oil. What it doesn't include are parabens, phthalates, petrolatum, and SLS. It’s also Leaping Bunny certified, responsibly sourced, and comes in recyclable packaging. The Details: 0.15 ounces | Tropical Ocean Seagrass scent | Aloe and coconut oil The 10 Best Travel-size Skincare Sets See Also 13 Best After-Sun Lotions to Soothe Redness

Best for Scalp Earth's Daughter Organic Aloe Vera Gel $14 at Amazon Why We Love It It’s easy to apply to the scalp and other sensitive areas. What to Consider The bottle dispenses only small amounts at a time. For ease of application, especially when sunburned skin is too sensitive to touch, an aloe vera spray gel is just what's needed. This spray from Earth’s Daughter is made from 100 percent pure and natural cold-pressed aloe. Of course, you could spray this anywhere on your body, but it’s ideal for the scalp and face. The unscented aloe formula is packed with nutrients, minerals, and amino acids. It absorbs into skin and hair without weighing it down and making it look oily. It soothes as it moisturizes and hydrates, and it cuts down on itchiness, too. It’s gentle enough to soothe everyday irritation from bug bites, acne, razor burn, rashes, and even dandruff. The Details: 8 ounces | Unscented | Aloe vera

Best for Sensitive Skin DUNE SUNCARE Lifeguard Miracle Rescue Aloe Vera Gel $23$22 at AmazonView on Dunesuncare.com$23 at Bluemercury.com Why We Love It It’s a gentle, fragrance-free moisturizer. What to Consider The price is a bit high for the amount of product. When skin needs to be rescued from sunburn, you’ll want the Lifeguard on call. This aloe-based gel cools and soothes instantly; in fact, the manufacturer touts this dermatologist-tested product as a “cooling miracle.” But it goes beyond immediate relief, offering 72 hours of hydration that leaves skin feeling smooth and moisturized. You can apply it right after sunburn or even before sun exposure to lock in moisture. This lightweight product absorbs quickly without feeling sticky. It’s fragrance-free, so it’s even good for those with sensitive skin. The vegan formula isn’t tested on animals, plus it’s free of GMOs and parabens. The Details: 8.4 fluid ounces | Unscented | Aloe vera

Best for Acne-prone Skin Neutrogena Sun Rescue After Sun Replenishing Lotion $18$7 at Amazon$15 at WalmartView on Neutrogena.com Why We Love It It soothes skin without clogging pores. What to Consider This is not a fragrance-free pick. After-sun lotion is supposed to relieve skin, not cause it to have more problems. Sun Rescue from Neutrogena is a non-comedogenic lotion made from aloe vera and mint extract, so it won’t clog your pores and cause breakouts. It promises a boost of moisture for 24 hours when you lather it on, and your skin will feel cool in an instant. This lotion not only soothes dehydrated skin but also prevents it from peeling so that your skin looks healthy, not crispy. It's got a boost of soothing vitamin E and has a pleasant mint scent. This vegan formula is not tested on animals, plus it's free of sulfates, parabens, and dyes. The Details: 6.7 fluid ounces | Mint scent | Aloe vera, mint extract, and vitamin E This Is the Best Sun-protective Women's Clothing for Your Next Vacation

Best With Aloe Vera Seven Minerals Organic Aloe Vera Gel $25$20 at AmazonView on Sevenminerals.com Why We Love It It’s the next best thing to an aloe plant. What to Consider You might prefer something with additional ingredients, depending on your skin’s needs. It’s refreshing to see just a single ingredient on a product formula list. When it comes to after-sun care for your skin, that ingredient should be aloe vera. Aloe vera also works as a daily part of your regular skincare regimen, soothing skin from everyday irritations including bug bites, razor burn, and minor cuts. This gel formula from Seven Minerals is 100 percent freshly cut pure aloe grown in Texas. It comes in a big 12-ounce bottle that’s both recycled and recyclable. The aloe is thickened with 100 percent natural agar, so it absorbs quickly without the stickiness — all you’ll feel is smooth, silky, hydrated skin. The Details: 12 fluid ounces | Unscented | Aloe vera

Best With Insect Repellent Calypso After Sun Lotion with Insect Repellent View on Calypsosun.com Why We Love It Its 2-in-1 formula keeps bug bites away. What to Consider This isn't a heavy-duty insect repellent, so you shouldn't rely on it for extra-buggy outdoor situations. It's bad enough to be dealing with an itchy sunburn. But add a few bug bites to the mix, and you’ve got skin that’s downright angry. To avoid that painful problem, it's important to have an after-sun lotion with an insect repellent built in, like this one from Calypso. This aloe vera-based formula’s main purpose is indeed to cool and refresh skin that's been out in the sun all day. But while it rehydrates dry skin and leaves it feeling smooth, it also works to keep bugs at bay. It comes in a pump bottle so it's easy to apply liberally all over your body. The Details: 16.9 fluid ounces | Light scent | Aloe vera and cacao seed butter

Best Spray Oars + Alps After Sun Cooling Spray $14$12 at Amazon$25$14 at WalmartView on Oarsandalps.com Why We Love It The spray formula is gentle to apply on irritated skin. What to Consider The scent is somewhat particular. It’s understandable that you don't want to slather lotion on skin that's been damaged by sun exposure. That's why this spray from Oars + Alps is the perfect alternative. With every spray, it hydrates and repairs your skin. The aloe vera works to cool and hydrate while the niacinamide combats any redness, soreness, or inflammation. The after-sun spray has a light fragrance of freshly cut aloe and green tea. It’s made with other natural ingredients like Kukui oil and alpine caribou moss, while vitamins A, C, and E provide a powerful complex that repairs skin after UV ray exposure. The non-greasy formula absorbs quickly and is good for all skin types. The Details: 6 ounces | Aloe and green tea scent | Aloe vera, green tea, niacinamide, and vitamin B3