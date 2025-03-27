These Are the Best LED Face Masks We Tested for Glowy Skin (2025)

We’ve extensively reviewed CurrentBody LED Face Mask, which was a winner in , a Kardashian favorite, and earned a strong recommendation by Y. Claire Chang, MD, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist at Union Square Laser Dermatology in NYC. And this September the brand launched a new and improved Series 2, an upgraded mask with 236 LED bulbs (compared with the original 132) in red, near-infrared, and new-to-the-mix deep near-infrared. It also has a whole new shape that offers a better, snugger fit on the face, particularly around the tricky lip and nose areas.

“I was impressed by the long-term results,” says Glamour senior beauty editor Ariana Yaptangco, who has tested multiple red-light therapy devices. “After just a month of using this mask, I noticed my skin looked smoother and more radiant.” She also found it to be the most comfortable she’s tried. “It was simple to adjust to get the right fit, and the mask stayed put while I was walking around,” she says.

What makes it stand out: This dermatologist and celebrity favorite is one of the more well-fitting masks we’ve tried.

This dermatologist and celebrity favorite is one of the more well-fitting masks we’ve tried. What could be better: The battery pack is a bit heavy.

8. Best With LED Neck Mask: Shani Darden by Déesse Pro LED Light Mask

Light modes: Red, blue, near-infrared

Red, blue, near-infrared What it treats: Antiaging, acne, hyperpigmentation

Antiaging, acne, hyperpigmentation Treatment time: 10 minutes

10 minutes Wireless: Yes (with controller)

In addition to being packed with 238 red, blue, and near-infrared light to address signs of aging and acne, this LED mask comes with a neck piece to help address skin sagging and fine lines.

“Over the past few years, I’ve definitely started dealing with ‘tech neck’ and have noticed some lines developing,” says our Glamour reviewer. “After each use my skin and neck feels tighter, not in the uncomfortable way, but more so in a snatched way that I love (it’s almost like that pulled-back-ponytail effect).” Adds Schwartz, “I couldn’t adjust the straps tight enough for my smaller head, so unlike other masks I’ve tested, I had to sit still with this one to have it properly placed. However, my husband, who has a bigger head, loved it and saw brightening benefits after a few uses. He also found the neck piece comfortable.”

What makes it stand out: For the often-overlooked neck area, this mask comes with a dedicated attachment.

For the often-overlooked neck area, this mask comes with a dedicated attachment. What could be better: This mask is one of the harder ones to see out of.

Other LED face masks we tested

Sun Home Saunas Radiant Face Mask

Courtesy of brand Sun Home Saunas Radiant Face Mask $399 Sun Home Saunas See Also 5x het beste led masker voor een stralende huid | Fashionchick.nl Brie Schwartz deomonstrating the Sun Home Saunas Radiant Face Mask

This LED mask has an impressive amount of wavelengths—red, deep red, amber, near-infrared, and blue—that go deep on acne, prevent breakouts, and increase collagen production, but we didn’t find it as comfortable as other flexible masks. The eye holes are on the smaller side and the light reflects into your eyes, making it hard to do anything but sit there with your eyes closed. For a comparable price, there are superior options.

Silk’n LED Face Mask 100

Courtesy of brand Silk’n Facial LED Mask 100 $229 Silk'n

Most dermatologists say you won’t see results from LED face masks for four to six weeks, but Silk’n says its data shows measurable results in just two to three weeks. We also like that, though it’s one of the more affordable masks we tested, this mask has 460-nm blue light rather than the more standard 415 nm—great for those with acne. Our tester, Will Cownie, who has acne-prone skin, saw noticeable improvement in the texture of his skin. “When I started using the mask, I was noticing some bumpy texture on my forehead. After a month of use, the bumps are gone,” he told Glamour. Unfortunately, though, this LED mask is very frequently out of stock.

Shark CryoGlow Under-Eye Cooling + LED Anti-Aging & Skin Clearing Face Mask

Courtesy of brand Shark CryoGlow Under-Eye Cooling + LED Anti-Aging & Skin Clearing Face Mask $350 Shark Original video by Glamour senior commerce editor Jenifer Calle

Shark is known to be one of the more innovative brands in the beauty space (just look at its viral SmoothStyle or FlexStyle), and now it has entered the LED mask space with this brand-new launch. Despite its structured design, the brand’s mask is made to be more comfortable than most, thanks to features like forehead padding, silicone eye shields, and adjustable straps.

The standout feature, though, is the undereye treatment that instantly cools the area. “It helped revive my puffy eyes in just five minutes one morning after not getting enough sleep,” says Glamour’s Calle, who has been using the device for about 10 days. “In terms of the LED treatment, I used red, blue, and purple light. It was nice to have the blue LED light as an option during my monthly hormonal breakouts—I felt like I didn’t break out as much as I normally do.” Just keep in mind that the battery doesn’t last long. You’ll probably have to charge it once a week. However, we'll share more info once our testers have reviewed it for the recommended three months.