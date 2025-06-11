These are the best products for defined brows (2025)

Every so often, a new brow trend takes the world by storm – from the barely-there brows of the noughties (that are trying ever so hard to make a comeback) to the extra-fluffy laminated brows of the past few years, and even a recent bout of brow bleaching.

We know from past mistakes (hello, over-plucking) that the aftershock of such fads can be long-lasting. So, if you’re looking to fill in the gaps of a beauty blunder gone by, trying to bolster a thinning arch, or simply keen to cultivate a killer set, a good eyebrow pencil or gel is a makeup bag essential.

With the help of our panel of testers, the Good Housekeeping Institute set out to find the best gels and pencils to help define your brows. Read on for our detailed reviews but if you’re in a hurry for brow-perfection, here a quick list of our winners:

How do I use a brow gel?

Brow gels are a great option for creating a natural, fluffy look. You can choose between a tinted or clear gel, but both can create a thickening effect, as well as helping to tint and tame.

To help you get the most out of your gel, we asked beauty editor Lynne Hyland, who has two decades of experience in testing and reviewing the top products, to share some insider tips for application.

“Brow gels work brilliantly for both adding fullness and keeping hairs in place,” she explains. “Use a spoolie brush and start at the front of the brow, working your way down toward the end. Play around with the style of brow you like best. Setting the hairs slightly upward helps to fill empty space and gives the eyes a more lifted look.”



How do I use a brow pencil?

“A brow pencil is particularly great for sparser eyebrows, and for those who would like to fill in any gaps,” says Lynne.

“Pencils that have a micro-fine nib, like our winner, work best for this. Identify any areas in the brow that require a little more definition (usually the arch or the tail), and, using a light hand, apply gentle, upward strokes. It mimics individual hairs and is the most natural-looking way to create an illusion of fullness.” says Lynne.

How we test brow gels and brow pencils

The GHI recruited a panel of at-home testers to try out a range of market-leading brow gels and eyebrow pencils, and give their honest feedback.



Each tester reported back on a range of factors, including ease of application, blendability, how comfortable the product was to use, how long it lasted, the colour pay-off and the general look and feel. In the lab, we conducted tests to assess each product’s resistance to smudging.

These are our top-rated buys for your brows.