These Are The Best Skin Care Products of 2024, According to Vogue Editors (2025)

Have you ever looked at someone and wondered what was their secret to healthy, glowing skin? We’ve asked experts to spill the best skin care products (think: top dermatologists, estheticians to the stars, and even celebrities), and now, we’re posing the same question to our editors. Our curated regimens are incredibly personal—aiding us to look and feel your best, after all.

Whether it’s diminishing fine lines or combatting persistent acne and calming sensitive skin, we try to handle our skin with care. Giving you a sneak peak into our holy-grails below, there are plenty of moisture-replenishing face creams, protective face serums, replenishing face masks, and rejuvenating beauty tools to discover. Behold, the best skin care products of 2024, according to the editors of Vogue.

Vogue’s Favorite Skin-Care Products

Best LED Face Mask: Currentbody Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask

Currentbody Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask $380 CURRENTBODY

If you’ve yet to try LED face masks, let Currentbody’s model be your go-to. The Vogue Verified mask uses red and near-infrared lights to promote a more radiant complexion, smooth wrinkles, and diminish dark spots, and rejuvenate skin with consistent use. Plus, it’s a dermatologist-favorite—with Dr. Azadeh Shirazi and Dr. Divya Shokeen giving it their stamp of approval. The mask is a personal favorite for not only its skin benefits, but the way it fits flush on the face without budging. —Kiana Murden, senior beauty shopping writer

Best Vitamin C Serum: SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic

When it comes to the much-talked about vitamin C serum, C E Ferulic is definitely worth the hype. It is easily the most cherished product in my beauty cabinet, (down to the very last drop!) for it’s ability to firm, smooth, brighten, and protect my skin. —Madeline Fass, senior shopping market editor

Best Sunscreen for Face: Chanel UV Essentiel Complete UV Protection Sunscreen SPF 50

Chanel UV Essentiel Complete UV Protection Sunscreen SPF 50 $60 CHANEL

A French classic I love is Chanel’s sunscreen, which I was only recently introduced to but loved immediately. It has the most distinct scent—a little sweet, a little floral—that’s unlike any an SPF product I’ve tried before, which is also exactly what I love about it. That and the fact that it’s lightweight, absorbs quickly without leaving a trace (it has a moisturizer-like feel on skin), and doesn’t trigger any same or next-day breakouts. —Talia Abbas, senior shopping editor

Best Tretinoin Cream: Nurx Tretinoin Cream

Nurx Tretinoin Cream (Retin-A) for Acne and Anti-Aging $30 NURX

I don’t have the leisure and ability to play around with products the way that I wish I could. So, that leaves me with the basics and those trusty items that are dermatologist-backed. I’ve been using this tretinoin cream (thanks to my 61-year-old mother who looks 45) for years. It keeps me even, fresh, and youthful. —Cortne Bonilla, senior shopping writer

Best Beauty Tool: NuFace Trinity+ Starter Kit

NuFace Trinity+ Starter Kit $395 NUFACE

Many Vogue editors swear by a handy beauty gadget to keep their skin in tip-top shape. For example, we love the NuFace to lift, firm, and tone. The buzzy tool uses microcurrent technology to sculpt and contour the face in minutes. Essentially exercise for your face, the NuFace is excellent to diminish puffiness or prep for a big day.

Best Lip Balm: Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm $24 AMAZON $24 REVOLVE

It’s perfect anytime, anywhere. When my lips need a little shine before a meeting, when they are chapped and desperately need moisture, or right before I go to bed to protect my pout all night long. —Margaux Anbouba, senior beauty editor

Best Korean Moisturizer: Aestura AtoBarrier365 Cream

Aestura AtoBarrier365 Cream $31 AMAZON

I’m not too picky about moisturizers but this one from Aestura is apparently the bestselling moisturizer in Korea according to my cousins. It has little beads that “burst” when you rub in for that extra hydration. —Irene Kim, production and editorial coordinator

Best Exfoliant: Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment

I use Sunday Riley’s Good Genes 1-2x a week for a consistently quick, but gentle exfoliation of any dull skin. Any other exfoliator tends to be too harsh! I love that this multitasking lactic acid also plumps my fine lines, brightens dark spots, and leaves me with my best, most radiant skin yet. —Clarissa Schmidt, marketing & production manager

Best Retinol Cream: Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer

I’ve vaguelyfollowed the benefits of vitamin C and retinol, so when I came across Kate Somerville’s two-in-one cream, I was intrigued. Apparently, using the two ingredients in tandem can cause irritation, but that hasn’t been the case for me—in fact, the moisturizer seems to preempt the drying that can sometimes occur with retinol. An added bonus: Subtracting a step from my routine means one less thing to worry about, means less stress, means better skin—or so I like to think! —Chloe Schama, senior editor

Best Serum for Hyperpigmentation: Caudalie Vinoperfect Dark Spot Serum

Caudalie Vinoperfect Dark Spot Serum $82 NORDSTROM

Once I find a skin care product I love I’ll stick to it for the rest of my life until it fails me. The Caudalie Vinoperfect Serum is a serum I’ve been buying since I was in high school and I’ll never stop using it because I’m pretty sure it’s the key to my relatively great skin. —Irene Kim, production and editorial coordinator

Best for Rosacea: The Beauty Sandwich Amuse Bouche Facial Mist

The Beauty Sandwich Amuse Bouche Facial Mist $175 SHOPBOP $175 NORDSTROM

I have rosacea on my cheeks—not in a cute natural blush way, but rather a blotchy, crying baby way (and yes, getting stressed does make my cheeks even more red). Ever since using this plus SS02 from The Beauty Sandwich to target inflammation, I’ve already noticed a reduction in redness on my cheeks (and it’s only been a week!). —Concetta Ciarlo, beauty shopping writer

Best Face Mist: La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water Face Mist

La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water $19 AMAZON

Hydration, hydration, hydration! La Roche-Posay’s mist is year-round essential I love using at night. Even if I forgo moisturizing in the evening (my skin is reactive so I use products and layer sparingly), a little spritz makes my skin feel dewy and refreshed. —Talia Abbas, senior shopping editor

Best Essence: SK-II Pitera Essence

I’ve been using SK-II’s Facial Treatment Essence religiously morning and night, winter and summer for years now. It’s a lightweight serum (so much so it feels like water), doesn’t clog or irritate my fussy skin, is next to scentless, and works to give me a healthy glow with all the moisture I need in the summer and a trustylayer in the winter. (I always layer moisturizing products in the cold months, as one is never enough.) Although it’s got a hefty price tag, a bottle lasts me exactly a year—not something I can say often. —Daisy Shaw-Ellis, jewelry director

Best Lip Balm for Dry Lips: Sisley-Paris Nutritive Lip Balm

My lips needs moisture, always, but they've been dry and wind burnt since returning from a ski trip in New Mexico two weeks ago. The only thing keeping them from splitting open is my Sisley-Paris lip mask—a miracle worker! —Talia Abbas, senior shopping editor

Best Moisturizer for Oily Skin: La Mer Moisturizing Fresh Cream

La Mer Moisturizing Fresh Cream $200 NORDSTROM

As someone with oily skin, I felt kind of sad that Crème de la Mer was too rich for me; that is, until the brand debuted a featherlight variant. Enter: the Moisturizing Fresh Cream. Led by the acclaimed Miracle Broth formula, plus a host of botanical oils and extracts, this elixir sinks right into skin for a firmer, bouncier complexion. (Not to mention, it works to limit sebum production!) When I use this at night, my skin feels perfectly baby soft come morning. —Kiana Murden, senior beauty shopping writer

Best Face Mask: Sisley Paris Black Rose Cream Mask

Sisley Paris Black Rose Cream Mask $190 NORDSTROM

I love the Sisley Black Rose Cream Mask. I have been really honing in on my skin care because I feel like being stuck inside is the time to really work out problems, and this mask is my luxurious mainstay. I typically keep one in my desk at work and one in my travel bag because I love it so much. —Alexandra Gurvitch, creative development associate director

Best Face Massager: Joanna Czech The Face Massager

Joanna Czech Facial Massager $189 NEIMAN MARCUS

I was gifted this tool following an incredible facial with the Joanna Czech and it has turned me into a face roller convert. The two-pronged, roller ball design feels soothing—relieving facial tension and aptly sculpts my jaw. It's the pick-me-up my complexion desperately needs each morning; and because it boosts circulation, it boosts the effectiveness of skincare following. 10/10 — thank you, Joanna! —Kiana Murden, senior beauty shopping writer

Best Face Lotion: La Mer Genaissance de la Mer The Infused Lotion

La Mer Genaissance de la Mer The Infused Lotion $330 SAKS FIFTH AVENUE $330 NORDSTROM

You’re not going to win any points with your wallet if you splash out for a La Mer product, but you may gain favor with your face. I love the richness of La Mer products, which simply sit on my skin like nothing else, but for especially those summer nights, this lighter formulation which sinks beautifully into the face is a lovely alternative. I swear that my skin has improved since regularly using it; for possibly the first time in my adult life, I’ve been regularly forgoing foundation. —Chloe Schama, senior editor

Best Face Oil: Elemis Superfood Facial Oil

My skin runs a bit oily so in the summer I usually skip moisturizer during the day. Then, I noticed that I was waking up with dry skin so I picked up this face oil as a sample when I placed my last Sephora order as like an overnight treatment kind of thing. I put a few drops on before I go to bed and do a quick massage (I used to do it with a gua sha but now I just use my fingers), go to sleep, and no longer wake up with an arid desert landscape on my face. Win-win! —Laia Garcia-Furtado, senior fashion news editor

Best Hyaluronic Acid Serum: Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum $320 NORDSTROM

Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Hyaluronic Serum was a game-changing discovery for me while at her spa on Mount Street in London. I struggled to ensure high moisture levels while balancing combination skin...but this is so light and so dramatically hydrating I was blown away from a few days of using a travel sample. I use morning and night below Sisley’s Black Rose moisturizer. —Lisa Aiken, executive fashion director

Best Milky Toner: Rhode Glazing Milk

Rhode Glazing Milk $30 RHODE

Rhode’s Glazing Milk is an essential product in both my morning and nighttime skincare routines. My skin is on the dryer side so this product is a great boost of hydration before I start applying my other skincare products. —Taylor Lashley, social media manager

Best Exfoliating Mask: Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial AHA + BHA Mask $80 SEPHORA

Whenever I feel like my products are sort of sitting on my skin, I spend some time with this “facial” from Drunk Elephant. It can be a little intense, so I let it sit for less time than the recommended 20 minutes, and always follow up with something soothing, like a face oil. But when I feel like the debris of the city has accumulated on my face, this product offers the right kind of chemical exfoliation. —Chloe Schama, senior editor

Best for a Glow: Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 $38 DERMSTORE

Having such fair skin, I’m always keen on keeping it protected while I’m out in the sun for a long time. As of recent, I was gifted the Supergoop Glowscreen, and I’m sold on it being a staple in my skin care routine. Not only does it provide a nice glow on my face, but it applies incredibly well and is super buildable. It’s usually tough for me to find products that won’t irritate my sensitive skin, so I’m thrilled that this SPF has been working wonders for me so far. —Kylee McGuigan, associate shopping producer

Best Retinol Serum: Glo Skin Beta-Clarity BHA Drops

Learning to care for my newly-introduced oily skin has been quite the feat. Staving off excess oils and preventing pimples is a never ending cycle, but made easier with Glo Skin’s Beta-Clarity Drops. Its trio of retinol, salicylic acid, and glycolic acid manages to clarify pores and limit sebum production sans irritation. —Kiana Murden, senior beauty shopping writer

Best for Uneven Skin Tone: Epi.Logic Daily Dose Vitamin C + Multivitamin Defense Serum

Epi.Logic Daily Dose Vitamin C + Multivitamin Defense Serum $110 EPI.LOGIC

I religiously use the Daily Dose vitamin C serum from Epi.logic to help with my hyperpigmentation, which I’ve struggled with for over 10 years now. I’ve been using it for about six months and have seen a major improvement in my dark spots and an evening out of my skin tone. —Naomi Elizée, senior fashion editor

Best Cleansing Balm: Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm

Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm $36 NORDSTROM

If you don’t double cleanse or use a balm to remove your makeup: let me convert you. Makeup wipes were irritating my skin and eyes, and the oils left too much of a sticky residue, so I turned to Clinique’s Take the Day Off Cleansing Balm. It starts off as a silky balm, turns into an oil on your skin, and then washes off like a facial cleanser, taking all themakeup and dirt with it. Bonus points for sustainability (no single-use wipes!) and if you put a little on a Q-tip you can precisely wipe away fall-out or stray mascara marks. And even if you don’t wear much makeup, beauty gurus say that washing your face without double cleansing is like showering with your clothes on. Converted yet? —Lucy Dolan-Zalaznick, creative development senior associate

Best Vitamin C Cream: Sunday Riley C.E.O. Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C Moisturizer

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C Moisturizer $65 NORDSTROM

I am obsessed with Sunday Riley’s Afterglow Brightening Gel Cream. Not only does it leave my skin looking brighter, but this moisturizer is lightweight enough to wear under makeup and also has a gorgeous non-greasy satin-like finish when worn on its own. —Taylor Lashley, social media manager

Best Face Peel: Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel $153 NORDSTROM

Recently, I have been loving the Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel Pads and have started slowly incorporating them into my nightly skin care routine. I recommend using them one to two times a week in the beginning and promise that you will wake up in the morning with baby-soft skin. —Molly Barstein, audience development associate manager

Best Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin: Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream

Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream $225 $180 SEPHORA

I’m a ride or die girl for Dr. Barbara Sturm’s face cream. It’s light, fast-absorbing, and doesn’t leave any trace of a scent on my face. (My pet peeve when it comes to skincare.) And although I’m not a doctor, as someone with perioraldermatitis, I can say it’s never triggereda flare-up. —Elise Taylor, senior living writer

Best Japanese Sunscreen: Sekkisei Herbal UV Defense Gel

Sekkisei Herbal UV Defense Gel $30 AMAZON

Last summer I spent three weeks in Japan—stocking up on the world’s greatest formula, the Japanese version of Biore UV Aqua Riche. I’ve officiallyrun out and it’s not reliably available in the United States (the Biore version available in the U.S. sadly isn’t the same formula), so I’ve been searching for a replacement with all the same characteristics: gel texture, super-lightweight, dewy finish. Here it is! This very hydrating sunscreen (which is also from a Japanese brand) feels like a water cream, wearsperfectly under makeup or alone, and has SPF 40. —Margaux Anbouba, senior beauty editor

Best Drugstore Moisturizer: La Roche-Posay Double Repair Face Moisturizer

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer $24 $19 AMAZON

Without fail, the last step in my skin care regimen is always my favorite. I always finish with La Roche Posay's double-repair moisturizer. I have tried at least a dozen of moisturizers, but this formula is the only one that will soothe and hydrate my pesky eczema flare-ups without making me breakout. From morning to night, my face is rid of dry, flaky patches, which is so important for me! —Clarissa Schmidt, marketing & production manager

Best Toner: Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant $34 AMAZON And the Oscar goes to Paula's Choice for yet another skincare essential we can't get enough of. This leave-on exfoliator contains 2% salicylic acid, which helps exfoliate away dead skin cells, unclogs pores, and hydrates and soothes irritated skin.

I’m a fan of any Paula’s Choice product, but their Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant is a fixture in my nighttime beauty routine. It helps reduce my blemishes, smooths my skins surface, and leaves me feeling clean and glowy well into the next day. —Laura Jackson, shopping writer

Call me vintage, but I’ve been using the same few products for like, ten years at this point. My skin isn’t sensitive to the good stuff, but it is allergy-prone to specific ingredients. So, my skincare life involves a lot of walking on eggshells through the beauty aisles; I stick to what I know. Paula’s Choice BHA has never done me wrong—the moment I feel my skin breaking out, this clears it right up! —Cortne Bonilla, senior shopping writer

Best for Reactive Skin: Naturopathica Manuka Honey Whipped Oil

Naturopathica Manuka Honey Whipped Oil $28 NATUROPATHICA

Naturopathica’s line of products has done wonders for my very reactive, sensitive skin. The Marshmallow & Ceramide Sensitivity Soothing Serum especially helps with any redness. I’m also especially obsessed with this Naturopathica Whipped Manuka oil that I’ve started carrying it in my purse. I put it on under my make up and it gives my face a perfect finish, plus it’s super hydrating and smells amazing. —Willow Lindley, fashion market and collaborations director

Best Mineral Sunscreen: Dermalogica Porescreen Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40

Dermalogica Porescreen Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40 $55 BLUEMERCURY $55 AMAZON

This sunscreen is my holy grail. I don’t know if it’s science or just pure magic, but it somehow blurs my pores and gives me the perfect glow. Of course, every Sephora near me has decided to stop carrying it, so now I’m stuck testing backups while I impatiently wait for my delivery. —Sache Taylor, director of events

Best Bar Soap: Dove Sensitive Skin Beauty Bar

Dove Sensitive Skin Beauty Bar $10 AMAZON

A Dove bar has been my go-to cleanser for as long as I can remember. It’s scent-free—which I prefer—leaves my face clean but not dry, and is generally under $3 (though I always buy them in bulk). No matter how many luxe face washes I come across in the Vogue beauty closet, this is all I ever want to use. —L.F.C.

Best Body Oil: Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Shimmer Multi-Purpose Dry Oil

Huile Prodigieuse Shimmer Oil $29 AMAZON

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Spray: for skin, for hair, for the sparkles. Seriously, I feel like I’m carrying a bar of gold when I pack this in my gingham makeup bag. And it’s almost impossible for me to resist buying yet another bottle in duty-free. The smell is delicious and I like to use this before I straighten my hair, and on my hands where I can see the shimmer. —Laird Borrelli-Persson, senior archive editor

Best Sunscreen Stick: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Balm SPF 45

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Balm Face Sunscreen Stick- SPF 45 $30 AMAZON

I didn’t think this SPF/highlighter would work for me, given that I already tend to be shinier than I care for, but it’s actually quite subtle, especially when used as a finishing touch on the cheekbones and bridge of your nose after doingfull coverage with a less-visible sunscreen. Any product that makes me look prettier while also protecting my skin from the sun will always get a thumbs-up from me. —Emma Specter, culture writer

Best Hydrating Serum: Dualist Balancing Oil-Serum

Dualist Balancing Oil-Serum $95 DUALIST

My skin has been exceptionallydry this winter, and I am desperately trying anything and everything to give myself that mid-summer glow...in mid-February...in New York City. And I must say, I think I’ve achieved the unachievableusing this oil-serum from Dualist. This product has avocadooil, prickly pear seed, jojoba oil, and so many other yummy ingredients that my skin drinks up. If I only use one product before bed, it’s this one. —Molly Barstein, audience development associate manager